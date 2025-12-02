All Blacks Sevens call in two uncapped rookies for injured trio

The All Blacks Sevens have been forced to make changes as they look to go two from two in the new HSBC SVNS Series, with a trio of their most experienced performers ruled out of this weekend’s Cape Town leg due to injury.

Regan Ware, Rob Rush, and team vice captain Sione Molia are the three on their way back to New Zealand, making way for a couple of potential debutants in South Africa.

Bradley Tocker and Sam Clarke, two uncapped rookies, will be joining the All Blacks Sevens squad in the Rainbow Nation, hoping to see their first minutes on the circuit.

They’ll be joined in black by former Highlanders and Zebre utility back Scott Gregory, who debuted on the circuit in 2019.

The Kiwis are still without the services of the much-hyped new recruit Michael Manson, whose electric pace brought plenty of eyes to Southland’s recent NPC campaign, and established campaigners Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Roderick Solo (Knee), and Joey Taumateine.

The All Blacks Sevens have been pooled with hosts South Africa, as well as Great Britain and Fiji, for the weekend’s tournament. The Kiwis haven’t won the South Africa leg on the circuit since 2019.

Updated All Blacks Sevens squad

Brady Rush

Tone Ng Shiu (C)

Akuila Rokolsioa

Dylan Collier ?(VC)

Jayden Keelan

Kele Lasaqa

Frank Vaenuku

Sofai Notoa-Tipo

Riley Williams

Fletcher Morgan

Bradley Tocker

Sam Clarke

Scott Gregory

Unavailable due to injury:?Michael Manson (Calf), Ngarohi McGarvey-Black (Shoulder), Roderick Solo (Knee), Joey Taumateine (Shoulder), Regan Ware, Rob Rush & Sione Molia

