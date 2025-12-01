'Restore some pride': Blitzboks eye redemption in Cape Town

The Blitzboks endured a shaky start to the new SVNS Series over the weekend in Dubai, and with just days to recalibrate before the tour lands on home soil, messages have been short and sharp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming through pool A with two losses and one win, the HSBC SVNS 2025 champions were left fighting it out for fifth place. Days two and three of the event saw wins over Great Britain and Spain, securing the fifth-placed finish and the 12 competition points that come with it.

But for a team with dreams of more silverware, fifth place didn’t sit well. Blitzboks sweeper, Ricardo Duarttee, reflected on the weekend as a missed opportunity.

VIDEO

“We regrouped on Sunday already after the disappointment of Saturday, as one could see on our day two results,” said Duarttee after they arrived at Cape Town International Airport.

“It hurts that we dropped results to Fiji and Argentina in our pool, but we came back on Sunday to get some belief back.

“This weekend, we have another chance to redeem ourselves, and I cannot wait for that.”

Eager to make amends and give home fans something to cheer about, Duarttee is hoping to recreate the winning magic South Africa found at DHL Stadium last year, when they claimed just their second home title since the circuit first came to Cape Town in 2015. The first of those two wins came a decade earlier, in the inaugural Cape Town event.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We certainly do not want to wait that long again; in fact, the squad will be very determined to right the wrongs from Dubai,” the 20-tournament Blitzbok said.

“Cape Town is just such a special place to play at. There is a massive feeling of excitement for the weekend.”

The speedster emerged from the 2024/25 series as one of the more statistically impressive performers on the tour, but wouldn’t let numbers or accolades distract from his team’s goal.

“We play for the love of the game, for the passion we have for it and this weekend, we get to play in front of family, friends and loyal supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to put some pride back in the Springbok Sevens jersey and where better that right here. There is no place like DHL Stadium on the weekend of the Cape Town Sevens.”

Improving on last weekend’s results will be easier said than done after the pool draw placed Dubai winners New Zealand in pool A with the Boks, Fiji and Great Britain.

“What an opportunity this will be for us to rectify the mistakes and show what we are capable of, especially in front of a proper crowd to cheer us on. I cannot wait for Saturday, it is going to be a huge day.

“We need our supporters to come and celebrate our only opportunity to play at home with us. See you there.”