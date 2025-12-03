Ex-All Black Jarrad Hoeata joins Chiefs' coaching group

The Chiefs have announced the latest addition to their coaching group, with former All Black Jarrad Hoeata bringing his expertise to the club’s All Black-laden forward pack in 2026.

The former utility forward has come through the coaching ranks with Taranaki in the NPC, helping bring the 2023 title to the region while developing some of Chiefs country’s brightest up-and-comers over the past six years.

Hoeata has also served as an assistant under new Chiefs coach Jonno Gibbes in the New Zealand U20 environment, where the pair built a strong relationship.

“He is a very technically proficient, confident coach, a great technician around the lineout and really passionate about his craft,” Gibbes said of Hoeata. “The expertise and passion for what he does will create great learning conditions for our players.”

Having spent the bulk of his Super Rugby playing career with the Highlanders before spending three years in Cardiff, the 41-year-old was thrilled to contribute to his home region with the new role, turning down offers from other clubs.

“I feel really fortunate to be back at the Chiefs. It’s somewhere I’ve always wanted to come back to, so having this opportunity feels really special,” Said Hoeata.

“It’s been great reconnecting with Jono and some of the players I’ve coached and played with over the years, as well as building on the existing relationships, particularly with the Taranaki boys. It’s making my job a lot more seamless coming in.”

The Chiefs also took the opportunity on Wednesday to announce that a new team manager had been appointed, with Huw Beynon joining the club’s management group after stints with the Tasman Mako and the NZ National Basketball League.