Black Ferns reveal 2026 home schedule, including three-Test France series

France and Australia will visit New Zealand in 2026 to complete a four-Test home schedule for the Kiwis, with the first Black Ferns Test at Christchurch’s new One New Zealand Stadium slated for October 31st.

The Christchurch Test will be the third and final of a three-Test series against France, who will tour the Shaky Isles as part of the 2026 WXV Global Series.

Australia will cross the ditch in August for the traditional O’Reilly Cup fixture, following April’s Pacific Four Series, which will be played entirely outside of New Zealand.

2026 Black Ferns home schedule

Black Ferns v Australia, Saturday 22 August, Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Black Ferns v France, Saturday 17 October, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Black Ferns v France, Saturday 24 October, Semenoff Stadium, Whangarei

Black Ferns v France, Saturday 31 October, One NZ Stadium, Christchurch

“We’re pleased to have four home Tests in Aotearoa next year,” said Chris Lendrum, GM Professional Rugby and Performance.

“There’s a real rivalry between the Black Ferns and France, so hosting them as part of the WXV Global Series is exciting. The Black Ferns have won eight of the last thirteen Tests between these two nations, and these teams faced off in the 2021 and 2025 RWC playoffs too, which adds significant intensity to the match-up.

“2026 also marks 30 years since these two teams first played against one another, so there is new and old history here that we know fans will get behind and celebrate.”

Who the team will be coached by in 2026 remains a mystery, with Director of Rugby Allan Bunting recently stepping away from the team following a third-place finish at the 2025 Rugby World Cup. That bronze medal match saw New Zealand face France, winning 42-26 to set the tone for 2026’s tour.

“We’ve got plenty to prove as we go into 2026, and we have a great mix of Tests here at home and overseas,” Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu said of the schedule.

“We’ve always said we want to play as much rugby as possible, so with so many Tests overseas and at home next year, we want to make the most of those.

“We look forward to playing in four different venues across the motu (country) to see as many of our incredible fans as possible. For me personally, having a Test at home in Hamilton is going to be special, and when we take the field, it will have been two years since the Black Ferns last played there.”

