'François Ratier has been coaching me at Bordeaux for three years': This is how he works

A few days ago, the French women’s national team learned of its new head coach. Since the disappointment of Rugby World Cup 2025, every player had been waiting, almost holding her breath. And then the decision finally came: François Ratier will take charge of France.

Personally, I have been working alongside François for three years now, and he has brought a serious and structured project to Bordeaux. With his French-Canadian background, he has brought with him a strong work ethic and meticulous standards of rugby, almost a “Anglo-Saxon” sense of detail.

That framework, somewhat similar to Irish rugby, has been very well received in Bordeaux. It has helped to give shape to a game that was sometimes too “disorganised”, so that we can perform at our best when it matters.

People often talk about “French flair”, that very French ability to create rugby out of improvisation, sometimes going against the original plan. In recent years, what was missing was precisely a strong structure to allow that instinct to fully express itself. In Bordeaux, François managed to put that structure in place without ever stifling creativity. He has given the squad clear reference points and an organisation that actually help the game open up at the right time.

That is very likely what he will bring to the French team: a solid foundation, a clear spine around which the French flair can finally regain its full influence. At first, François was very tough. He still is, but it took time to understand his way of speaking and working.

After two years, a level of trust has been built. He has got to know the players, while keeping the professional distance every coach needs. That is why today he is both highly appreciated and slightly feared.

Not in a negative way – quite the opposite, in fact. Everyone knows how demanding he is, so you have to give your best all the time, work all the time, be more accurate all the time. Otherwise, he makes it clear. For the national team, that is exactly the kind of rigour that will be required. He has a natural aura that commands respect and hard work.

Now head coach at Stade Bordelais for the past two seasons, his appointment naturally raises questions about neutrality. Some will wonder whether Bordeaux players will have an advantage – a subject that has already come up regularly in his media duties. Knowing his character, he will be uncompromising and will not show any “favouritism” towards his former players.

He has already stated this clearly in an interview with L’Équipe: “I will not show bias towards Bordeaux. I am the new coach of the French national team. The best players will play. I know the Bordeaux players well, but I will familiarise myself with the others.”

The news is excellent for the France Women’s XV, but a little less so for Stade Bordelais. It was written into his contract that, if an opportunity with the national team arose, he would leave the club, but it will still shake things up.

The name of his successor is not yet known, so how can we reorganise without causing too much disruption? François will stay with us until the end of December before officially taking over his new role on 5th January. He has made it very clear that he wants to finish 2025 with Bordeaux in the best possible way.