Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
41 - 17
FT
27 - 35
FT
56 - 19
FT
34 - 14
FT
24 - 21
FT
33 - 20
FT
42 - 12
FT
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
11:30
Women's Internationals

'François Ratier has been coaching me at Bordeaux for three years': This is how he works

François Ratier

A few days ago, the French women’s national team learned of its new head coach. Since the disappointment of Rugby World Cup 2025, every player had been waiting, almost holding her breath. And then the decision finally came: François Ratier will take charge of France.

Personally, I have been working alongside François for three years now, and he has brought a serious and structured project to Bordeaux. With his French-Canadian background, he has brought with him a strong work ethic and meticulous standards of rugby, almost a “Anglo-Saxon” sense of detail.

ADVERTISEMENT

That framework, somewhat similar to Irish rugby, has been very well received in Bordeaux. It has helped to give shape to a game that was sometimes too “disorganised”, so that we can perform at our best when it matters.

People often talk about “French flair”, that very French ability to create rugby out of improvisation, sometimes going against the original plan. In recent years, what was missing was precisely a strong structure to allow that instinct to fully express itself. In Bordeaux, François managed to put that structure in place without ever stifling creativity. He has given the squad clear reference points and an organisation that actually help the game open up at the right time.

VIDEO

 

Voir cette publication sur Instagram

 

Une publication partagée par Les Lionnes (@lionnesdebordeaux)

That is very likely what he will bring to the French team: a solid foundation, a clear spine around which the French flair can finally regain its full influence. At first, François was very tough. He still is, but it took time to understand his way of speaking and working.

After two years, a level of trust has been built. He has got to know the players, while keeping the professional distance every coach needs. That is why today he is both highly appreciated and slightly feared.

Not in a negative way – quite the opposite, in fact. Everyone knows how demanding he is, so you have to give your best all the time, work all the time, be more accurate all the time. Otherwise, he makes it clear. For the national team, that is exactly the kind of rigour that will be required. He has a natural aura that commands respect and hard work.

Related

France name current Stade Bordelais’ manager as new women's head coach

The Fédération Française de Rugby (FFR) has named current Stade Bordelais’ manager François Ratier as the new head coach of France’s women’s national squad, taking over from Gaëlle Mignot and David Ortiz.

Read Now

Now head coach at Stade Bordelais for the past two seasons, his appointment naturally raises questions about neutrality. Some will wonder whether Bordeaux players will have an advantage – a subject that has already come up regularly in his media duties. Knowing his character, he will be uncompromising and will not show any “favouritism” towards his former players.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has already stated this clearly in an interview with L’Équipe: “I will not show bias towards Bordeaux. I am the new coach of the French national team. The best players will play. I know the Bordeaux players well, but I will familiarise myself with the others.”

The news is excellent for the France Women’s XV, but a little less so for Stade Bordelais. It was written into his contract that, if an opportunity with the national team arose, he would leave the club, but it will still shake things up.

The name of his successor is not yet known, so how can we reorganise without causing too much disruption? François will stay with us until the end of December before officially taking over his new role on 5th January. He has made it very clear that he wants to finish 2025 with Bordeaux in the best possible way.

Recommended

'I needed a different environment': Chloe Rollie opens up about latest French adventure

INTERVIEW

'Work to do': Antoine Dupont issues update after Toulouse cameo

'No place for it': South African commentator weighs in on Etzebeth incident

New Zealand 7s punish Australia to bag women's final at Dubai SVNS


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Alev Kelter: Why LA 2028 Games could see multiple Eagles stars return to sevens

2

Ellie Kildunne: Why the Women's World Cup was like a wedding and a divorce

3

England U18 squad selected for three-day training camp

4

Marlie Packer: Why she's not done with international rugby just yet

1
5

Red Roses' Kildunne shortlisted for Sports Personality of the Year

6

'The road to 2029 begins now': Wallaroos confirm 10-Test schedule for 2026

7

Adelle Ferrie: 'To be able to call rugby my job, I will not be resting on my laurels'

8

Who are the contenders to replace Abby 'Wow' on England's wing?

7

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Ross Byrne: 'I've played Munster many times away. I have a very good record there'

Munster away in the Champions Cup can be daunting but Ross Byrne will lean into his Leinster experience to rally Gloucester.

LONG READ

Ellie Kildunne: Why the Women's World Cup was like a wedding and a divorce

Kildunne is one of the biggest names in the women’s game, and she has in part earned that through proving herself to be not only a consistent player but also a big-game player.

LONG READ

Should Fabien Galthie take the hint from UBB's bullfighters?

A chastening loss to the Springboks suggests France's future lies with the free-wheeling European champions, not the serial Toulousain winners.

130

Comments on RugbyPass

u
unknown 13 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 53 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

94 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

He needs to not deliberately eye-gouge!

46 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT