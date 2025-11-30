'No place for it': South African commentator weighs in on Etzebeth incident
International rugby might be finished for the year, but one topic that will be debated through to the end of 2025 will be Eben Etzebeth’s red card in Cardiff, where referee Luc Ramos made a decision on an incident that could hurt the Springboks in 2026.
The length of the ban is yet to be announced, but discussions are still circulating in rugby circles after the 73-0 victory in Cardiff, which was historic in its own right, ending as Wales’ biggest ever defeat at home.
Etzebeth’s thumb to the eye of Alex Mann could prove to be a huge moment in the veteran’s career, depending on the length of the ban and the implications that it will have on the Springboks in 2026.
Just prior to the incident towards the end of the game, Etzebeth scored the last of the Springboks’ eleven tries on the evening, barging his way over the line from close range after receiving a short pass close to the Wales try line.
The 141-Test Springbok International was then caught in a scuffle with Mann, before the TMO and foul play review officer were called into action after the complaint from the Wales forward.
Longtime commentator for the Springboks and South African rugby, Matt Pearce, told Scotty & Izzy on Sport Nation that no matter how long the experienced locks ban is, it overshadowed the convincing victory for the Springboks.
“Yeah, marred the game, it was a great shame. I’m sorry I can’t tell you more because I left Cardiff quite early this morning. I didn’t see any of the team, but you know, from what we saw on television, that could be a very lengthy ban,” Pearce said.
Since the incident on the weekend, many people on social media have discussed the things that could have led to the Etzebeth red card, which Pearce says could mean that both players face bans in the near future.
“I mean, there are all sorts of posts going around that he had been gouged a couple of seconds before that. And if that is the case, then they must both face the consequences, but no place in the game for it,” Pearce told Scotty & Izzy on Sport Nation.
When Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus spoke to media after the game in Cardiff, he also agreed that the footage didn’t look good at all.
“I don’t know what I can say that isn’t controversial. It didn’t look good,” Erasmus said post-match after the 73-0 victory in Cardiff.
“It was a justified red card. It’s definitely not the way we’d have liked to have ended the game. The optics weren’t great.”
His victim who perhaps ‘provoked’ him has not been formally citied, so it would be a shaky defence.
I just hope any ban doesn't just cover his domestic games as his club career is largely non-existent.
In fact, he has now played more test matches across the last 13 years than he has played professional club games.
A few things to consider -
Was he provoked? Maybe, but he has been around long enough to know that retaliation would be a problem.
Does he need a lawyer to ‘defend’ his actions? NO - the lawyer works for a fee and the disciplinary panel should base their decision on what they see on TV and if needs be the ref and linesman’s report
Was it intentional or reckless? Panel to decide
The penalty - whatever mitigation and pleas offered it should be harsh enough to make players aware that this sort of thing will cost them very dearly in future.
It’s pretty clear what must have happened here. Eben’s groin was grabbed and twisted for 3-5 seconds and he lashed out in self defense after the fact, otherwise he wouldn’t have done it. Based on the Jan Hendrik Wessels precedent, there is no need for evidence required for such a claim to be accepted and the claim alone is sufficient to excuse any violent/thuggish behavior and rescind the red card…
On a more serious note, Eben should have acted with more control although I do think there was provocation.
Oh come on man. I just went back to watch it again. From the time Eben got hands in his face while lying on the ground, it took 26 sec till they were all just standing around. Then 12 sec after standing around the fight broke out again. You telling me Eben got fingers in his face, got up and stood around for 38 seconds and then remembered he got fingers in the face and lost it? What he did was plain stupid and NOTHING will make that okay. Trying to say he only reacted to something is a weak excuse. And those who try and defend this is also weak of character.
Etzebeth needs to consider what would be the right and humble response for a person who has done what he has done. Then he needs to get to that place himself.
Anyone can do wrong. It’s how you deal with it in the aftermath. He can see red mist, we have seen glimpses in the past. Hopefully, he does the right thing. I don’t know how much he can comment before a citing but a full and genuine apology afterwards and clear public contrition are a minimum. I expect him to make it as right as he can.
As you said, Etzebeth has form in this area - and I’ve never seen him show contrition before.