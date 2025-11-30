'No place for it': South African commentator weighs in on Etzebeth incident

International rugby might be finished for the year, but one topic that will be debated through to the end of 2025 will be Eben Etzebeth’s red card in Cardiff, where referee Luc Ramos made a decision on an incident that could hurt the Springboks in 2026.

The length of the ban is yet to be announced, but discussions are still circulating in rugby circles after the 73-0 victory in Cardiff, which was historic in its own right, ending as Wales’ biggest ever defeat at home.

Etzebeth’s thumb to the eye of Alex Mann could prove to be a huge moment in the veteran’s career, depending on the length of the ban and the implications that it will have on the Springboks in 2026.

Just prior to the incident towards the end of the game, Etzebeth scored the last of the Springboks’ eleven tries on the evening, barging his way over the line from close range after receiving a short pass close to the Wales try line.

The 141-Test Springbok International was then caught in a scuffle with Mann, before the TMO and foul play review officer were called into action after the complaint from the Wales forward.

Longtime commentator for the Springboks and South African rugby, Matt Pearce, told Scotty & Izzy on Sport Nation that no matter how long the experienced locks ban is, it overshadowed the convincing victory for the Springboks.

“Yeah, marred the game, it was a great shame. I’m sorry I can’t tell you more because I left Cardiff quite early this morning. I didn’t see any of the team, but you know, from what we saw on television, that could be a very lengthy ban,” Pearce said.

Since the incident on the weekend, many people on social media have discussed the things that could have led to the Etzebeth red card, which Pearce says could mean that both players face bans in the near future.

“I mean, there are all sorts of posts going around that he had been gouged a couple of seconds before that. And if that is the case, then they must both face the consequences, but no place in the game for it,” Pearce told Scotty & Izzy on Sport Nation.

When Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus spoke to media after the game in Cardiff, he also agreed that the footage didn’t look good at all.

“I don’t know what I can say that isn’t controversial. It didn’t look good,” Erasmus said post-match after the 73-0 victory in Cardiff.

“It was a justified red card. It’s definitely not the way we’d have liked to have ended the game. The optics weren’t great.”