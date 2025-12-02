Jack Hanratty appointed new USA Women’s Eagles coach

USA Rugby has revealed the new USA Eagles coach, with former Canada Sevens coach Jack Hanratty the man entrusted to take the American program to the next level.

The 36-year-old Irishman joins with an Olympic silver medal already in his pocket, having clashed at Stade de France with the Black Ferns Sevens in last year’s Paris Olympics final. He’ll now be tasked with dismantling the Kiwis, Australians, and his former Canadian colleagues in the Pacific Four Series, as well as the best of the best in the WXV Series, all in the traditional 15-aside code.

Hanratty will relocate from his current role as Women’s Head Coach at the University of Ottawa to San Diego, where he’ll operate alongside the USA Sevnes programs at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center.

“I am truly honoured to take on this role at such a promising moment for women’s rugby globally,” Hanratty said.

“I look forward to engaging with athletes and coaches in their performance environments worldwide, as well as collaborating with the exceptional talent we have domestically. This is an ambitious program with big targets, and we are eager to test ourselves against the best in the world in 2026.”

Hanratty began his coaching journey at Leinster before progressing through the age-grade ranks in Canada. USA Rugby recognised his experience across the border as a strength, given its similarities to the USA system.

USA Rugby General Manager of High Performance, Tamara Sheppard, added, “We are delighted to welcome Jack as the new Head Coach of the USA Eagles Women’s 15s National Team.

“His deep North American rugby experience and proven ability to deliver when it matters most, make him an outstanding leader for this next chapter.

“Jack brings an innovative and enthusiastic approach to building a high-performance program, with a strong commitment to working closely with our athletes both domestically and abroad.

“His vision positions us well for Rugby World Cup 2029 in Australia, and even further as we build toward hosting the Rugby World Cup in 2033.”