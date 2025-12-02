Northern Edition
International

Everyone knows Robertson is not supposed to be doing the coaching

CARDIFF, WALES - NOVEMBER 22: Scott Robertson, Head Coach of New Zealand, and Scott Hansen, Assistant Coach of New Zealand, look on prior to the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Wales and New Zealand at the Principality Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

I remember first coming across Scott Robertson as a coach. 

After a fine playing career that included 23 tests for the All Blacks, Robertson was looking for a way to stay in the game. 

He’d started coaching Sumner in the second tier of Canterbury club rugby, which not many players of his ilk are inclined to do. It’s professional footy where they long to be. 

Robertson’s break came when Rob Penney gave him a part-time job with Canterbury. 

As Penney and his full-time staff ran training, Robertson could be seen over on the far side of Rugby Park. He’d be on his knees in the sand pit, tackling and being tackled by a player whose technique needed a bit of work. 

The sand might’ve been taking a bit of skin off Robertson’s knees, nose, elbows and ears, but his smile was usually a mile wide. He was in his happy place. 

Are people honestly suggesting that Robertson should be doing the same now? 

I know the All Blacks haven’t been that good since he took over as head coach. I’m the first to suggest the team shows minimal signs of improvement, which can easily be attributed to poor coaching. 

Only none of us know. Those travelling media who are allowed into training once a week see next to nothing, while anyone else expressing an opinion from afar is just guessing. 

It’s far easier to say the coaching’s crap than start bagging whole swathes of players. Never mind that they play the games and drop the high balls and miss the tackles, it’s the head coach that’s surely to blame. 

I’m sorry, but this isn’t the 1990s when Laurie Mains coached the forwards and Earle Kirton looked after the backs. Back then the team had a manager, a physio, doctor, luggage man and that was about it. 

As far as I’m aware, a huge number of New Zealand Rugby (NZR) staff accompanied the All Blacks to Chicago recently, not least because the governing body hosted a leadership conference while the team was there. 

Even on a non-junket week, the All Blacks carry an enormous support staff with them. 

I’m the last person to give Robertson a pass for the team’s performances, but the idea that he – or anyone with his title – actually coaches the All Blacks is laughable. 

It is a management position, where the details are delegated to others.  

You’re liaising with players, coaches, analysts, health and wellbeing folk, trainers, logistics people, media handlers. You’re not in the sand pit teaching people how to tackle. 

Maybe the job’s too big for Robertson, as it appeared to be for Ian Foster. Steve Hansen seemed to handle it well, but we all have to remember the All Blacks head coach is running a business here rather than a rugby team. 

If, as we’ve been led to believe, Scott Hansen is the man doing the type of job Mains once did, all I’ll say is he didn’t appoint himself. Roberston must have faith in him, just as NZR will have had to. 

This model, where the head coach oversees the show, is hardly new.  

Think back to Wayne Smith, who found being the man in charge a burden too great to deal with. In his second coming as an All Blacks assistant, Smith was able to coach the team unencumbered by all the peripheral responsibilities and pressures of being the focal point. 

Where Robertson perhaps hasn’t done well, is in choosing those responsible for the actual coaching. Regardless of whether Leon MacDonald and Jason Holland found they couldn’t work for Robertson – or Scott Hansen for that matter – the optics of their departures looked poor. 

Just as the team’s performances often have been. 

In order to be able to host conferences in Chicago and lecture people on how special the All Blacks are, NZR has to have something to leverage off. 

That means winning – and winning well – and the whole model comes crashing down when that doesn’t happen. 

If we accept the proposition that physically teaching players how to play rugby is the least of the head coach’s responsibilities, then it’s up to the governing body to ensure the true coach or coaches are up to it. 

Robertson and NZR have a vested interest in the lead assistant coach succeeding. Only, from this distance, Scott Hansen’s no Wayne Smith or even Ian Foster. 

When NZR comes to review the All Blacks’ season, perhaps that’s where they should start. 

Comments

36 Comments
J
JH 5 days ago

Except the team has a manager, so maybe Razor should have applied for that job instead. The NZR basically hired Scott Hansen as the coach, and I’m not even sure they’re any the wiser as to who he actually is than anyone else.


All Razor seems to actually do is sit around dreaming up cringe-worthy ‘themes’ that don’t help once the team is on the field falling asleep for half the game.

M
MO 6 days ago

Clearly there is a problem with the coaching set up - two coaching assistants choose to depart the “ABs” - I’ll repeat - “CHOOSE” or “FIRED” either way the optics are not good.


And let’s not forget both Joe Schmidt and Tony Brown refused to work with Razor, or perhaps their refusal was directed more towards Hansen. And I heard on the grape vine - Vern Cotter refused Razor too.


Personally, I believe Jason Ryan has also been found out - our pack has not performed well this year. Line out yes, but our scrum was humiliated by the Boks, mastered by the English, and the Irish gave us trouble, and even the Wallabies pack held their own

G
Gary C 7 days ago

Interesting early days for Razor, Hamish.

If the fixes are not made this Summer, the All Blacks will stumble on.

The culture coaching which is confusing players and fans has to stop. One capable Head Coach is required.

A cohesive group of assistants to support the Head Coach is required

A captain who can articulate a game plan and inspire the team is required.

Three new number 10’s who can drive the team are required.

NZ Rugby can build for the next two years of very tough rugby, or fall short sitting on their hands.

We hope they act.

J
JW 7 days ago

One capable Head Coach is required.

So Razor has to go? Or do you think he’s got the brains to mastermind a better plan than Hansen? Or just good enough that..?

c
ck 7 days ago

Regardless on what he should be doing ,the bubbling displays of the All Blacks speak for its self ,sack them

J
Jbo 7 days ago

The problem here is that Scott Hansen is poorlydoing the Head coach work described, and Razor is a hands off culture ideas guy. Leon and Holland leaving are due to that

M
MDL 8 days ago

I never agree with Bidwell but on this he is spot on. Whether Razor coaches or delegates, his job is certainly to select and recruit competent underlings. He clearly has not done that and we are worse off vs Foster (not a high bar of performance except vs Ireland in SF)

J
JW 7 days ago

Really? Who is better?

S
SB 8 days ago

Where Robertson perhaps hasn’t done well, is in choosing those responsible for the actual coaching. Regardless of whether Leon MacDonald and Jason Holland found they couldn’t work for Robertson – or Scott Hansen for that matter – the optics of their departures looked poor. 

Just as the team’s performances often have been. 

Spot on. So regardless, he should be the one taking full responsibility for all performances and results. Particularly as he acted like he was the messiah before getting the job. Putting pressure on through the media, saying he wants to win 2 World Cups with different nations and undermining the previous coach. No wonder Joe Schmidt said no to working with him.

J
JW 7 days ago

Responsibility for what? Optics are not his problem and have no actually effect on the team and how well they’re doing.


Optics is just a fancy word for how it is perceived, not how it actually is.

C
CO 8 days ago

This is a good article however it's a very simple fix and that is NZ rugby hires a manager to deal with all the logistics and anything not specific to coaching such as physio's, travel, psychology, dietician, sponsors, accommodation, press.


Razor needs to be told he's got one year to turn it around and as head coach he has to be directly driving the on field coaching and specific owner of defence or attack and then an assistant coach and some specialists.


Hansen was never employed as head coach and needs to be dismissed for shockingly bad word salads and the Allblacks receiving two thrashings, one unprecedented at home the other at twickers.


Ryan needs to be retained but told the right tight five needs to execute.


The coach needs to be head selector with two outside independents.

J
JW 7 days ago

It feels like you want someone else to do Razors role, who would be more specialised and better than Razor?


You think the game plan is causing the team to capitulate all of a sudden? It has some hidden flaw in it?

C
Can I have a word your Honour? 8 days ago

The ABs/NZR, & all/most other Professional Teams, already have a Manager & several others to deal with all the logistics and anything not specific to coaching.

G
GodOfFriedChicken 8 days ago

Given the age of a lot of coaches at test level, it’d be naive to think most people critical of him expect your head coach to hold the tackle bags. It’s always cringey when they release those social media videos in a number of sports where the coaches join in with drills because what often seems to happen is that there are a number of ex-player coaches who can’t separate their playing persona from their coaching persona and many of them fall behind tactically (often after some initial success because players play hard for a guy who understands them). Regardless of the greater managerial role with modern coaching, there have still been plenty of coaches in the modern era with more of an oversight over the team’s overall strategy and it’s hard to look past the results.


Rassie for one, by the accounts of the many South Africans who comment here, is incredibly hands on and the bomb squad approach is definitely still his strategic innovation. Also you’re not getting away with something like that without also making sure that your coaches who do more of the formal tactical planning are on the same page with regards to making sure that personnel works. His director of rugby role too also helped establish the pipeline in the long term way that the Penrith Panthers have done in rugby league and that has also involved him being in sync with the next level down. Razor on the other hand was accused of being too Crusader biased in his first year with plenty of reason and while that died down in his second year, the pining for Richie Mo’unga hasn’t helped.


Shag was another, the game plans suited his personnel and a number of players talked about how much he nit picked players even in games where putting on massive scores. Even if he delegated, he still made sure the game plan made sense with selections and at least he held the forwards coach and defense coach portfolio for the team in the previous regime and translated those into the way the team played, with aggressive physical defense like in the revenge game vs Ireland, and the way the forwards were able to spread out around the field to help run the expansive game they played in his run.


And my personal favourite regardless of 2007, Henry, who throughout his time still directly coached a specific facet of the game (defense and then later forwards and then attack) and thought long term with rest and rotation. They also made sure there was constant improvement, much like in the build up to 2011 when we were once again looking vulnerable under the high ball, they brought in ex-AFL coaches and converted Kahui and Jane into wingers to deal with that. I don’t know what Razor’s done other than hope Caleb Clarke’s been healthy - the fact that Jane was in the Northern Hemisphere with the XV and seemingly not had his brain picked more feels like a missed opportunity for something similar. I still rate him over Hansen personally given the player development in that span and the fact that Hansen benefitted from a number of players that emerged under Henry.


Perhaps the fact that the All Blacks, especially with their Silver Lake deal, are spending all this extra time marketing has influenced his role, but while it’s up to the players to execute, there have been many who look like they’ve visibly regressed from Super Rugby in that month between the final and the test season. Having a greater managerial role around the game doesn’t mean the head coach shouldn’t still be involved in the tactics on game day or be unable to influence the focus of the preparation in the week. I’ve said this to death, a good head coach should be able to delegate when it’s working, but step in when it’s not and when it’s not working constantly, you question how capable they are of being able to do so.

U
Utiku Old Boy 7 days ago

Agree with this GOFC. The team is not cohesive and can fall apart under pressure. HC must step in where needed and bring clarity to the whole group. Lack of clarity seems to plague this team. Regression has also been painful to watch after the Henry/Hanson/Smith years with players not improving basic skills under pressure. Perhaps Robertson was better in the trenches working on tackle technique rather than setting the strategy / tactics, identifying work-ons getting his coaches to focus on the areas that serve their goals. If this was happening, you would see progression a la Rassie and his Boks.

J
JW 7 days ago

Yeah the bomb squad and midfield lineouts sound like the work of a players meeting rather than a mastermind at work.


Do you seriously think that someone who holds a tackle bag is merely only a technical skills coach though?


Yes, were just trying to find out what needs questioning though. As much as we can be apart of these processes any longer. Should we give up I wonder?

E
Easy_Duzz-it 8 days ago

🤣 hooohaaa razor ray hooohaaa razor ray !!! …

if mounga comes back and nothing changes … you got us …. buy if mounga comes back and the team clicks … get the music ready

f
fl 8 days ago

True - but Borthwick seems to be much more hands-on with England, despite having 29 assistant coaches

J
JW 8 days ago

the optics of their departures looked poor.

Youre no better than NZR Hamish! Thank you for the insight though, I’m teary.’’


Too add other things fans are frustrated with, I’ll repost an earlier reply of mine to Toko;

- NZR shouldn’t have made coaches apply with a team of assistants pitting groups of coaches against each other. (Because of this we missed out on experienced assistants going elsewhere (Tony Brown)

Agreed, but again, they don’t. The assistants aren’t pitted against each other, the exact same group of assistant could be part of all the prospective coaches teams, and are only prospective as in “these are the guys I want”.

For instance Tony Brown followed Jamie Joseph in resigning with Japan in 2019 because NZR delayed the interview process. Even Foster wanted both JJ and TB while JJs hat was in the mix himself! So the whole process is actually quite flexible.

"Tony made his call, it was a tough phone call to take. We'd planned for a while to work together, he's shown his hand with Jamie and shown his loyalties, I appreciate it was a tough call for him to make to me," Robertson said.

So the whole process is actually quite flexible, Robinson himself said after appointing Razor that they want to look at the assistants themselves later to ensure theyre worthy.

"In regards to a team, we were mainly focused on selecting a head coach," Robinson said. "Certainly we gained some insights in terms of the groups of people candidates might work with but at the same time they understand that's a process we want to have some sort of input and say in."

This is the kicker; What was thought to be a factor last time, in 2019

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) ultimately selected Ian Foster for the head coach role after the 2019 World Cup, partly due to the board's perception that Robertson's proposed team lacked experience at the international level. 

Lol. Here I suppose we have the exact reason that Hansen doubled up his Super job with an international spot under (for four years alongside TB) JJ!


Did they make a mistake in thinking that was enough? Seen as how they signed the team anyway, and how quickly Ryan helped (actually he went to Fiji first didn’t he) did they make a mistake in thinking it was a factor then? We certainly had an article from Razor saying it’s all or nothing in regards to him not wanting to join the ABs first as an assistant, so I guess he shipped Hansen off?


So back to flexibility anyway, NZR f$cked around in 2019, so this time they decided they needed to go early (personally it should be done more than a year out from a WC imo though) in 2023, fair enough. Problem is Razor probably had to come up with a team quickly in 2022, and at the time made sense to switch in MacDonald for Tony Brown (given he wouldn’t leave Japan/JJ), and as he says Razor is a loyal guy, so stuck with this group he formed instead of now being able to negotiate with high profile options for 2024 (remember anyone joining him in August 2022 would have needed to exit their current role). It’s reasonable to remedy the key factor in why we had to deal with problems in Fosters reign, but that incident created another problem (and if they try anything midway through again JJ won’t have his righthand man either, another calamity) for this cycle they might have been a bit naive in not predicting.


So I have to disagree with your last point as well, I think you’ll find most high profile jobs are down well out. I just think NZR were cramped for time and they would have liked to also advertise earlier, so that everyones not scrambling for a job in the next 8 months. This does not inhibit their options in the same way you suggest. Sure not everyone (like a Schimdt) would want to commit to another job 12-14 months out but I think yuo’ll be able to get most aspiring AB coaches to, and if the current head coach isn’t doing well enough in those first three yeaers, tough luck buddy you can’t rely on a saving your job by winning one thing at the end of your four year period.

——


I could be completely one eyed here, but this (and potentially whats about to happen) is just a unlucky sequence of events. Much like against England, when BB got injured and missed his toucher, then Roigard got injured and missed his touch finder, then the ref absurdly sent Taylor to the bench and didn’t even blow the whistle when Earl slapped down an offload while offside. Everything could have been so much different if just the slightest improvement is made in decision making.

B
Bazzallina 8 days ago

Im with you on this JW everyone is panic stations where I feel we are there or thereabouts and I even feel that if Razor&co poopoo the bed in 26 and he gets nudged or whatever that isn’t the end of our 27 ambitions, I know you cannot compare apples with pears but I’m a big longtime NBA fan it is filled with coach changes and teams just roll on sometimes uphill, how this coaching team work I do not know n but honestly think a decent chunk of media and peeps on here are judging them by their interviews and why they don’t acknowledge public perceived problems like the scrum v England one real bad one but we also won at least one scrum penalty maybe 2? And imo should have had another which he blew us for and against Ireland we won 3 didn’t we ? And a couple of those were kinda big, where we are is where we are and it is not far off Razor aint lying or wrong when he says small margins and momentum shifts every and I’m not even a Razor fan I bloody hate the Saders !! 18 games next year to keep tweaking and a full season of Super to see who will stand up and of course Richie Mo who has always been quality and killed it again in Japan LY

j
jclaytonf 8 days ago

It seems reasonably clear that the problem here is Scott Hansen, and his “management style”. Possibly also true that Razor would be a better assistant coach than head coach like Wayne Smith. Good article.

J
JW 7 days ago

That would likely be because it is the angle of the article. Hamish never really states anything specific, but maybe you had your own thoughts though?

C
CO 7 days ago

It's convenient for us to blame Hansen and I'm all for his removal however the main issue is the head coach as appointed is in fact Robertson not Hansen. Under Robertson the results have considerably worsened than under Schmidt/Foster. There's a clear host of problems with selections of small guys that lack defensive bite, assistants that have never won as much as a ping pong contest, ignoring all the Blues talent and other clear parochial bias. I'd be okay with NZ rugby exiting Robertson at this stage but think he needs a strong, highly visible manager and better assistance and selection assistance for one last year as he genuinely had potential to be a great coach but has made some significant errors over this year which cannot be blamed on other teams being better.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
S
Stuart Lee 14 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 20 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 59 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
Close
