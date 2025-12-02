Everyone knows Robertson is not supposed to be doing the coaching

I remember first coming across Scott Robertson as a coach.

After a fine playing career that included 23 tests for the All Blacks, Robertson was looking for a way to stay in the game.

He’d started coaching Sumner in the second tier of Canterbury club rugby, which not many players of his ilk are inclined to do. It’s professional footy where they long to be.

Robertson’s break came when Rob Penney gave him a part-time job with Canterbury.

As Penney and his full-time staff ran training, Robertson could be seen over on the far side of Rugby Park. He’d be on his knees in the sand pit, tackling and being tackled by a player whose technique needed a bit of work.

The sand might’ve been taking a bit of skin off Robertson’s knees, nose, elbows and ears, but his smile was usually a mile wide. He was in his happy place.

Are people honestly suggesting that Robertson should be doing the same now?

I know the All Blacks haven’t been that good since he took over as head coach. I’m the first to suggest the team shows minimal signs of improvement, which can easily be attributed to poor coaching.

Only none of us know. Those travelling media who are allowed into training once a week see next to nothing, while anyone else expressing an opinion from afar is just guessing.

It’s far easier to say the coaching’s crap than start bagging whole swathes of players. Never mind that they play the games and drop the high balls and miss the tackles, it’s the head coach that’s surely to blame.

I’m sorry, but this isn’t the 1990s when Laurie Mains coached the forwards and Earle Kirton looked after the backs. Back then the team had a manager, a physio, doctor, luggage man and that was about it.

As far as I’m aware, a huge number of New Zealand Rugby (NZR) staff accompanied the All Blacks to Chicago recently, not least because the governing body hosted a leadership conference while the team was there.

Even on a non-junket week, the All Blacks carry an enormous support staff with them.

I’m the last person to give Robertson a pass for the team’s performances, but the idea that he – or anyone with his title – actually coaches the All Blacks is laughable.

It is a management position, where the details are delegated to others.

You’re liaising with players, coaches, analysts, health and wellbeing folk, trainers, logistics people, media handlers. You’re not in the sand pit teaching people how to tackle.

Maybe the job’s too big for Robertson, as it appeared to be for Ian Foster. Steve Hansen seemed to handle it well, but we all have to remember the All Blacks head coach is running a business here rather than a rugby team.

If, as we’ve been led to believe, Scott Hansen is the man doing the type of job Mains once did, all I’ll say is he didn’t appoint himself. Roberston must have faith in him, just as NZR will have had to.

This model, where the head coach oversees the show, is hardly new.

Think back to Wayne Smith, who found being the man in charge a burden too great to deal with. In his second coming as an All Blacks assistant, Smith was able to coach the team unencumbered by all the peripheral responsibilities and pressures of being the focal point.

Where Robertson perhaps hasn’t done well, is in choosing those responsible for the actual coaching. Regardless of whether Leon MacDonald and Jason Holland found they couldn’t work for Robertson – or Scott Hansen for that matter – the optics of their departures looked poor.

Just as the team’s performances often have been.

In order to be able to host conferences in Chicago and lecture people on how special the All Blacks are, NZR has to have something to leverage off.

That means winning – and winning well – and the whole model comes crashing down when that doesn’t happen.

If we accept the proposition that physically teaching players how to play rugby is the least of the head coach’s responsibilities, then it’s up to the governing body to ensure the true coach or coaches are up to it.

Robertson and NZR have a vested interest in the lead assistant coach succeeding. Only, from this distance, Scott Hansen’s no Wayne Smith or even Ian Foster.

When NZR comes to review the All Blacks’ season, perhaps that’s where they should start.