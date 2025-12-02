Everyone knows Robertson is not supposed to be doing the coaching
I remember first coming across Scott Robertson as a coach.
After a fine playing career that included 23 tests for the All Blacks, Robertson was looking for a way to stay in the game.
He’d started coaching Sumner in the second tier of Canterbury club rugby, which not many players of his ilk are inclined to do. It’s professional footy where they long to be.
Robertson’s break came when Rob Penney gave him a part-time job with Canterbury.
As Penney and his full-time staff ran training, Robertson could be seen over on the far side of Rugby Park. He’d be on his knees in the sand pit, tackling and being tackled by a player whose technique needed a bit of work.
The sand might’ve been taking a bit of skin off Robertson’s knees, nose, elbows and ears, but his smile was usually a mile wide. He was in his happy place.
Are people honestly suggesting that Robertson should be doing the same now?
I know the All Blacks haven’t been that good since he took over as head coach. I’m the first to suggest the team shows minimal signs of improvement, which can easily be attributed to poor coaching.
Only none of us know. Those travelling media who are allowed into training once a week see next to nothing, while anyone else expressing an opinion from afar is just guessing.
It’s far easier to say the coaching’s crap than start bagging whole swathes of players. Never mind that they play the games and drop the high balls and miss the tackles, it’s the head coach that’s surely to blame.
I’m sorry, but this isn’t the 1990s when Laurie Mains coached the forwards and Earle Kirton looked after the backs. Back then the team had a manager, a physio, doctor, luggage man and that was about it.
As far as I’m aware, a huge number of New Zealand Rugby (NZR) staff accompanied the All Blacks to Chicago recently, not least because the governing body hosted a leadership conference while the team was there.
Even on a non-junket week, the All Blacks carry an enormous support staff with them.
I’m the last person to give Robertson a pass for the team’s performances, but the idea that he – or anyone with his title – actually coaches the All Blacks is laughable.
It is a management position, where the details are delegated to others.
You’re liaising with players, coaches, analysts, health and wellbeing folk, trainers, logistics people, media handlers. You’re not in the sand pit teaching people how to tackle.
Maybe the job’s too big for Robertson, as it appeared to be for Ian Foster. Steve Hansen seemed to handle it well, but we all have to remember the All Blacks head coach is running a business here rather than a rugby team.
If, as we’ve been led to believe, Scott Hansen is the man doing the type of job Mains once did, all I’ll say is he didn’t appoint himself. Roberston must have faith in him, just as NZR will have had to.
This model, where the head coach oversees the show, is hardly new.
Think back to Wayne Smith, who found being the man in charge a burden too great to deal with. In his second coming as an All Blacks assistant, Smith was able to coach the team unencumbered by all the peripheral responsibilities and pressures of being the focal point.
Where Robertson perhaps hasn’t done well, is in choosing those responsible for the actual coaching. Regardless of whether Leon MacDonald and Jason Holland found they couldn’t work for Robertson – or Scott Hansen for that matter – the optics of their departures looked poor.
Just as the team’s performances often have been.
In order to be able to host conferences in Chicago and lecture people on how special the All Blacks are, NZR has to have something to leverage off.
That means winning – and winning well – and the whole model comes crashing down when that doesn’t happen.
If we accept the proposition that physically teaching players how to play rugby is the least of the head coach’s responsibilities, then it’s up to the governing body to ensure the true coach or coaches are up to it.
Robertson and NZR have a vested interest in the lead assistant coach succeeding. Only, from this distance, Scott Hansen’s no Wayne Smith or even Ian Foster.
When NZR comes to review the All Blacks’ season, perhaps that’s where they should start.
Except the team has a manager, so maybe Razor should have applied for that job instead. The NZR basically hired Scott Hansen as the coach, and I’m not even sure they’re any the wiser as to who he actually is than anyone else.
All Razor seems to actually do is sit around dreaming up cringe-worthy ‘themes’ that don’t help once the team is on the field falling asleep for half the game.
Clearly there is a problem with the coaching set up - two coaching assistants choose to depart the “ABs” - I’ll repeat - “CHOOSE” or “FIRED” either way the optics are not good.
And let’s not forget both Joe Schmidt and Tony Brown refused to work with Razor, or perhaps their refusal was directed more towards Hansen. And I heard on the grape vine - Vern Cotter refused Razor too.
Personally, I believe Jason Ryan has also been found out - our pack has not performed well this year. Line out yes, but our scrum was humiliated by the Boks, mastered by the English, and the Irish gave us trouble, and even the Wallabies pack held their own
Interesting early days for Razor, Hamish.
If the fixes are not made this Summer, the All Blacks will stumble on.
The culture coaching which is confusing players and fans has to stop. One capable Head Coach is required.
A cohesive group of assistants to support the Head Coach is required
A captain who can articulate a game plan and inspire the team is required.
Three new number 10’s who can drive the team are required.
NZ Rugby can build for the next two years of very tough rugby, or fall short sitting on their hands.
We hope they act.
So Razor has to go? Or do you think he’s got the brains to mastermind a better plan than Hansen? Or just good enough that..?
Regardless on what he should be doing ,the bubbling displays of the All Blacks speak for its self ,sack them
The problem here is that Scott Hansen is poorlydoing the Head coach work described, and Razor is a hands off culture ideas guy. Leon and Holland leaving are due to that
I never agree with Bidwell but on this he is spot on. Whether Razor coaches or delegates, his job is certainly to select and recruit competent underlings. He clearly has not done that and we are worse off vs Foster (not a high bar of performance except vs Ireland in SF)
Really? Who is better?
Spot on. So regardless, he should be the one taking full responsibility for all performances and results. Particularly as he acted like he was the messiah before getting the job. Putting pressure on through the media, saying he wants to win 2 World Cups with different nations and undermining the previous coach. No wonder Joe Schmidt said no to working with him.
Responsibility for what? Optics are not his problem and have no actually effect on the team and how well they’re doing.
Optics is just a fancy word for how it is perceived, not how it actually is.
This is a good article however it's a very simple fix and that is NZ rugby hires a manager to deal with all the logistics and anything not specific to coaching such as physio's, travel, psychology, dietician, sponsors, accommodation, press.
Razor needs to be told he's got one year to turn it around and as head coach he has to be directly driving the on field coaching and specific owner of defence or attack and then an assistant coach and some specialists.
Hansen was never employed as head coach and needs to be dismissed for shockingly bad word salads and the Allblacks receiving two thrashings, one unprecedented at home the other at twickers.
Ryan needs to be retained but told the right tight five needs to execute.
The coach needs to be head selector with two outside independents.
It feels like you want someone else to do Razors role, who would be more specialised and better than Razor?
You think the game plan is causing the team to capitulate all of a sudden? It has some hidden flaw in it?
The ABs/NZR, & all/most other Professional Teams, already have a Manager & several others to deal with all the logistics and anything not specific to coaching.
Given the age of a lot of coaches at test level, it’d be naive to think most people critical of him expect your head coach to hold the tackle bags. It’s always cringey when they release those social media videos in a number of sports where the coaches join in with drills because what often seems to happen is that there are a number of ex-player coaches who can’t separate their playing persona from their coaching persona and many of them fall behind tactically (often after some initial success because players play hard for a guy who understands them). Regardless of the greater managerial role with modern coaching, there have still been plenty of coaches in the modern era with more of an oversight over the team’s overall strategy and it’s hard to look past the results.
Rassie for one, by the accounts of the many South Africans who comment here, is incredibly hands on and the bomb squad approach is definitely still his strategic innovation. Also you’re not getting away with something like that without also making sure that your coaches who do more of the formal tactical planning are on the same page with regards to making sure that personnel works. His director of rugby role too also helped establish the pipeline in the long term way that the Penrith Panthers have done in rugby league and that has also involved him being in sync with the next level down. Razor on the other hand was accused of being too Crusader biased in his first year with plenty of reason and while that died down in his second year, the pining for Richie Mo’unga hasn’t helped.
Shag was another, the game plans suited his personnel and a number of players talked about how much he nit picked players even in games where putting on massive scores. Even if he delegated, he still made sure the game plan made sense with selections and at least he held the forwards coach and defense coach portfolio for the team in the previous regime and translated those into the way the team played, with aggressive physical defense like in the revenge game vs Ireland, and the way the forwards were able to spread out around the field to help run the expansive game they played in his run.
And my personal favourite regardless of 2007, Henry, who throughout his time still directly coached a specific facet of the game (defense and then later forwards and then attack) and thought long term with rest and rotation. They also made sure there was constant improvement, much like in the build up to 2011 when we were once again looking vulnerable under the high ball, they brought in ex-AFL coaches and converted Kahui and Jane into wingers to deal with that. I don’t know what Razor’s done other than hope Caleb Clarke’s been healthy - the fact that Jane was in the Northern Hemisphere with the XV and seemingly not had his brain picked more feels like a missed opportunity for something similar. I still rate him over Hansen personally given the player development in that span and the fact that Hansen benefitted from a number of players that emerged under Henry.
Perhaps the fact that the All Blacks, especially with their Silver Lake deal, are spending all this extra time marketing has influenced his role, but while it’s up to the players to execute, there have been many who look like they’ve visibly regressed from Super Rugby in that month between the final and the test season. Having a greater managerial role around the game doesn’t mean the head coach shouldn’t still be involved in the tactics on game day or be unable to influence the focus of the preparation in the week. I’ve said this to death, a good head coach should be able to delegate when it’s working, but step in when it’s not and when it’s not working constantly, you question how capable they are of being able to do so.
Agree with this GOFC. The team is not cohesive and can fall apart under pressure. HC must step in where needed and bring clarity to the whole group. Lack of clarity seems to plague this team. Regression has also been painful to watch after the Henry/Hanson/Smith years with players not improving basic skills under pressure. Perhaps Robertson was better in the trenches working on tackle technique rather than setting the strategy / tactics, identifying work-ons getting his coaches to focus on the areas that serve their goals. If this was happening, you would see progression a la Rassie and his Boks.
Yeah the bomb squad and midfield lineouts sound like the work of a players meeting rather than a mastermind at work.
Do you seriously think that someone who holds a tackle bag is merely only a technical skills coach though?
Yes, were just trying to find out what needs questioning though. As much as we can be apart of these processes any longer. Should we give up I wonder?
🤣 hooohaaa razor ray hooohaaa razor ray !!! …
if mounga comes back and nothing changes … you got us …. buy if mounga comes back and the team clicks … get the music ready
True - but Borthwick seems to be much more hands-on with England, despite having 29 assistant coaches
Youre no better than NZR Hamish! Thank you for the insight though, I’m teary.’’
Too add other things fans are frustrated with, I’ll repost an earlier reply of mine to Toko;
Agreed, but again, they don’t. The assistants aren’t pitted against each other, the exact same group of assistant could be part of all the prospective coaches teams, and are only prospective as in “these are the guys I want”.
For instance Tony Brown followed Jamie Joseph in resigning with Japan in 2019 because NZR delayed the interview process. Even Foster wanted both JJ and TB while JJs hat was in the mix himself! So the whole process is actually quite flexible.
So the whole process is actually quite flexible, Robinson himself said after appointing Razor that they want to look at the assistants themselves later to ensure theyre worthy.
This is the kicker; What was thought to be a factor last time, in 2019
Lol. Here I suppose we have the exact reason that Hansen doubled up his Super job with an international spot under (for four years alongside TB) JJ!
Did they make a mistake in thinking that was enough? Seen as how they signed the team anyway, and how quickly Ryan helped (actually he went to Fiji first didn’t he) did they make a mistake in thinking it was a factor then? We certainly had an article from Razor saying it’s all or nothing in regards to him not wanting to join the ABs first as an assistant, so I guess he shipped Hansen off?
So back to flexibility anyway, NZR f$cked around in 2019, so this time they decided they needed to go early (personally it should be done more than a year out from a WC imo though) in 2023, fair enough. Problem is Razor probably had to come up with a team quickly in 2022, and at the time made sense to switch in MacDonald for Tony Brown (given he wouldn’t leave Japan/JJ), and as he says Razor is a loyal guy, so stuck with this group he formed instead of now being able to negotiate with high profile options for 2024 (remember anyone joining him in August 2022 would have needed to exit their current role). It’s reasonable to remedy the key factor in why we had to deal with problems in Fosters reign, but that incident created another problem (and if they try anything midway through again JJ won’t have his righthand man either, another calamity) for this cycle they might have been a bit naive in not predicting.
So I have to disagree with your last point as well, I think you’ll find most high profile jobs are down well out. I just think NZR were cramped for time and they would have liked to also advertise earlier, so that everyones not scrambling for a job in the next 8 months. This does not inhibit their options in the same way you suggest. Sure not everyone (like a Schimdt) would want to commit to another job 12-14 months out but I think yuo’ll be able to get most aspiring AB coaches to, and if the current head coach isn’t doing well enough in those first three yeaers, tough luck buddy you can’t rely on a saving your job by winning one thing at the end of your four year period.
——
I could be completely one eyed here, but this (and potentially whats about to happen) is just a unlucky sequence of events. Much like against England, when BB got injured and missed his toucher, then Roigard got injured and missed his touch finder, then the ref absurdly sent Taylor to the bench and didn’t even blow the whistle when Earl slapped down an offload while offside. Everything could have been so much different if just the slightest improvement is made in decision making.
Im with you on this JW everyone is panic stations where I feel we are there or thereabouts and I even feel that if Razor&co poopoo the bed in 26 and he gets nudged or whatever that isn’t the end of our 27 ambitions, I know you cannot compare apples with pears but I’m a big longtime NBA fan it is filled with coach changes and teams just roll on sometimes uphill, how this coaching team work I do not know n but honestly think a decent chunk of media and peeps on here are judging them by their interviews and why they don’t acknowledge public perceived problems like the scrum v England one real bad one but we also won at least one scrum penalty maybe 2? And imo should have had another which he blew us for and against Ireland we won 3 didn’t we ? And a couple of those were kinda big, where we are is where we are and it is not far off Razor aint lying or wrong when he says small margins and momentum shifts every and I’m not even a Razor fan I bloody hate the Saders !! 18 games next year to keep tweaking and a full season of Super to see who will stand up and of course Richie Mo who has always been quality and killed it again in Japan LY
It seems reasonably clear that the problem here is Scott Hansen, and his “management style”. Possibly also true that Razor would be a better assistant coach than head coach like Wayne Smith. Good article.
That would likely be because it is the angle of the article. Hamish never really states anything specific, but maybe you had your own thoughts though?
It's convenient for us to blame Hansen and I'm all for his removal however the main issue is the head coach as appointed is in fact Robertson not Hansen. Under Robertson the results have considerably worsened than under Schmidt/Foster. There's a clear host of problems with selections of small guys that lack defensive bite, assistants that have never won as much as a ping pong contest, ignoring all the Blues talent and other clear parochial bias. I'd be okay with NZ rugby exiting Robertson at this stage but think he needs a strong, highly visible manager and better assistance and selection assistance for one last year as he genuinely had potential to be a great coach but has made some significant errors over this year which cannot be blamed on other teams being better.