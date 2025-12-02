U20 star's inclusion one of five changes for Australia Sevens in Cape Town
An injury to Maurice Longbottom has left Australia Men’s Sevens coach Liam Barry with a roster spot to fill in this weekend’s Cape Town leg of the new HSBC SVNS Series, and with that spare spot, Barry has turned to a potential debutant.
Beau Morrison is the next man up, joining Olympian Ben Dowling as newcomers to the Australian camp for Cape Town, looking to make his series debut after Longbottom’s hamstring injury in the Dubai final.
Ethan McFarland, Harry Wilson, and Will Cartwright each made their debuts over the weekend in Dubai, meaning Morrison would be the fourth debutant of the season for Australia.
The 20-year-old rookie has spent the past year in the Australia U20 team, splitting his time between the starting loose forward trio and the bench.
“I was very pleased with the effort and grit shown by a young group last week,” Australia Men’s Sevens coach Liam Barry said.
“The team were bitterly disappointed to lose the final but realise we are still not clinical enough at certain times. They are an inexperienced group with three debutants and five players playing less than 10 tournaments.
“It was a proud moment for Ethan, Will, Harry and their families as they represented Australia for the first time. Looking forward to Cape Town this weekend, where we welcome Ben Dowling back and a possible debut for Beau Morrison.”
Australia Men’s Sevens team for Cape Town
1. Henry Hutchison (c) – 60 events
2. Ben Dowling – 21 events
3. James McGregor – 3 events
4. Dietrich Roache – 29 events
7. Josh Turner – 38 events
9. Will Cartwright – 1 event
10. Ben Dalton – 10 events
13. Jayden Blake – 7 events
22. Beau Morrison* – debut
23. Aden Ekanayake – 8 events
24. Ethan McFarland – 1 event
33. Harry Wilson – 1 event
77. Wallace Charlie – 2 events
*Denotes possible debut
Meanwhile, for the women’s team, a rotation policy has seen coach Tim Walsh make three changes for Cape Town.
Kaitlin Shave, Sariah Paki and Tia Hinds have been replaced by Bridget Clark, Kahli Henwood and Kiiahla Duff, who brought home the International Invitational title in Dubai last week.
“Managing short, medium and long-term goals, our program strategy remains unchanged after our Dubai campaign,” Walsh said.
“I am confident in picking any one of our fit players. This week I have made three changes and brought in Kiiahla Duff, Kahli Henwood and Bridget Clark who have all come off a great Australia A victory in Dubai.”
Australia Women’s Sevens team for Cape Town
2. Amahli Hala – 3 events
3. Faith Nathan – 33 events
4. Mackenzie Davis – 7 events
5. Teagan Levi – 26 events
6. Madison Ashby (c) – 26 events
10. Isabella Nasser (c) – 18 events
12. Maddison Levi – 27 events
13. Heidi Dennis – 7 events
14. Bridget Clark – 7 events
15. Kahli Henwood 7 events
22. Bienne Terita – 17 events
23. Ruby Nicholas – 11 events
28. Kiiahla Duff – 7 events
Players unavailable for selection
- Charlotte Caslick (personal reasons)
- Demi Kennewell (knee) – Vancouver 7s
- Michael Icely (shoulder) – Vancouver 7s
- Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea (shoulder) – Vancouver 7s
- Maurice Longbottom (hamstring) – TBC
- Henry Paterson (knee) – 2026/2027 season
- James Turner (foot) – Vancouver 7s
