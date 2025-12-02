Kiss needs to pick-and-stick to end Wallabies’ revolving-door selection policy

The international rugby year is over for the Wallabies and the reviews have begun in earnest, looking into areas many and varied.
In all, Joe Schmidt used 48 players in 2025, the same number he used last year – albeit with only five debutants this year, compared to the record 19 caps handed out in 2024.
For what it’s worth, Eddie Jones used 41 players through nine Tests in 2023 (eight debutants), while Dave Rennie used 51 players across 14 Tests in his final season in charge, in 2022 (13 debutants).
All Australian coaches in recent years have bemoaned the Wallabies’ shallow depth and have embarked on trying to address that – hence the 45 debutants in the last four seasons.
But it’s worth noting that of those 45 debutants, 29 of them have less than 10 Tests to their name now (17 have five or fewer) and only 23 remain current Wallabies. Another nine are still active in Australian rugby, but of them, only Ben Donaldson (19) has played more than eight Tests.
So there has certainly been a willingness among Wallabies coaches to at least provide opportunity for new players.
Contrast this with the situation becoming more and more recognised around the Ireland team, where aside from injury here and there and the retirement of a couple of long-serving players, team sheets from the November Tests look remarkably similar to those from three and four seasons ago.
Bernard Jackman, the former Test hooker turned highly regarded pundit, wrote on the weekend in the Irish Independent of his real concern regarding the depth of talent in Irish rugby. Should injury strike key positions during the Six Nations, the unease of a sudden dearth of options behind the top squad is growing.
Fly-halves since the Larkham days have been simultaneously lambasted as ‘not being Test quality’ and then scapegoated as the reason for a particular loss. It’s been an endless cycle for two decades.
A lack of opportunity over the past few seasons has manifested itself as a worryingly shallow Irish talent pool.
Opportunity has never been an issue in Australian rugby; rather the issue has been backing the players given those abundant opportunities to build the experience required to become genuine Test players.
Perhaps there is no better illustration of this for the Wallabies than the No.10 jersey, in which fly-halves since the Larkham days have been simultaneously lambasted as ‘not being Test quality’ and then scapegoated as the reason for a particular loss. It’s been an endless cycle for two decades.
In the last four seasons, Australia have introduced four new potential No.10s: Donaldson, Carter Gordon, Tom Lynagh and Tane Edmed. Donaldson has played 19 Tests to date; the other three all have fewer than 10 caps.
But interestingly, and equally illustratively, Gordon has started more Tests at No.10 (six of nine caps) than Donaldson (five starts). Edmed has started five of his nine Tests, and Lynagh four of his seven. All four will have the 2027 Rugby World Cup on home soil firmly in their sights, but how many of them have the confidence they can get there?
Here’s another piece of trivia that only underlines this issue: Donaldson, Lynagh and Edmed have all at some point sat unused on Joe Schmidt benches over the last two seasons.
This is not a recent phenomenon for the Wallabies. If we go back to 2016, two-and-a-bit RWC cycles ago now, we’re essentially covering two generations of players.
Australia’s honorary statistician and historian Matt Alvarez was good enough to crunch the numbers for this piece, and they don’t make for great reading in terms of the endless revolving door at No.10.
Herein lies the issue. All of them have been backed to be the man to steer the Wallabies around until they suddenly haven’t.
From 2016 to the end of the 2025 international season, the Wallabies have handed starts at fly-half to 12 different players, yet only Bernard Foley (39) and Noah Lolesio (25) have earned more than 20 starts. Quade Cooper started 13 times and James O’Connor now has 11 starts, courtesy of earning four more in 2025.
Gordon leads the other eight of those 12 players with his six starts.
And herein lies the issue. All of them have been backed to be the man to steer the Wallabies around until they suddenly haven’t.
Foley, the famed ‘ice man’ of the 2015 run to the RWC final, started 16 straight Tests at fly-half from 2016 to 2017 before missing one, and strung together eight more over 2017 and into the 2018 Rugby Championship.
But one year out from the 2019 RWC, the selection nerves started appearing. Suddenly Kurtley Beale was picked at 10. And then Foley played three more Tests, before Matt To’omua finished the last two November Tests. Foley started the first Test of 2019, then Christian Leali’ifano started the next three.
Foley played the pre-RWC warm-up game against Samoa but come the RWC, Leali’ifano started the first pool game against Fiji. The final four Tests, ending with Australia’s loss to England in the quarter-final, saw change every game. Foley came back, then Leali’ifano, then To’omua got another go, before Leali’ifano played the knockout match.
Leali’ifano ended his international days playing for Samoa, To’omua retired after the 2024 season in Japan having played more than 50 Tests, but starting just three at No.10. Foley and Beale, both still going at 36, are also both still in the Wallabies frame, apparently, according to some pundits.
Since Foley’s run of 24 starts in 25 Tests from 2016 to 2018, Australian fly-halves have rarely had extended runs running the cutter at No.10.
Lolesio might be the poster boy for this. He started the first six Tests of 2021 under Rennie, before being replaced by the recalled Cooper. He looked to be Schmidt’s guy, starting 11 of 13 Tests last season and then the first Test of 2025, only to suffer a serious neck injury in the Lions Series warm-up against Fiji in Newcastle.
He has to date started 25 of his 30 Tests but has been recalled to the No.10 jersey no less than seven times.
Can Kiss nail down Australia’s next long-term No.10? Given he’ll have to juggle two ‘current’ Wallabies fly-halves at Queensland next season, it will be a remarkable achievement if he can.
From 2016 to now, the door will just not stop revolving. After Foley, Lolesio, Cooper and O’Connor, comes Gordon (6 starts), Leali’ifano (6), Donaldson (5), Edmed (5), Lynagh (5), Beale (3), To’omua (3) and Reece Hodge (3).
Then you think of the likes of Jono Lance, Sam Greene, Jake McIntyre, Bryce Hegarty, Ben Lucas, Mack Mason, Jack Debreczeni and Will Harrison, who all came and went below them in Super Rugby as well.
Perhaps this will be Les Kiss’s legacy piece? Can he nail down Australia’s next long-term No.10? Given he’ll have to juggle two ‘current’ Wallabies fly-halves at Queensland next season, it will be a remarkable achievement if he can.
Of course, some positions have been better served than others. The back-row stocks are as healthy now as they have been, there are no shortage of wing and full-back options, and at scrum-half, I fully expect New South Wales’ Teddy Wilson to join the Jake Gordan-Tate McDermott-Ryan Lonergan triumvirate soon enough.
Lock and hooker are getting better, but both positions have had the same pick-and-discard issues as fly-half.
Over that same 2016-2025 period, only Folau Fainga’a has started more than 20 Tests at hooker, and he may well add to that in 2026 now he has returned to Australia via Dan McKellar’s re-formed Brumbies band at the Waratahs.
Behind him, you realise how many hookers the Wallabies have used over the years: Dave Porecki started 19 of his 22 Tests before being forced into retirement this season. Stephen Moore started 18 Tests in this period, Brandon Paenga-Amosa has 18 starts across two stints, Tatafu Polota-Nau had 14 starts, Matt Faessler 13 of his 18 Tests, and Tolu Latu had 10 starts, too. Then it’s Billy Pollard (nine of 20) and Josh Nasser (two of 11), while Jordan Uelese and Lachie Lonergan have one start each.
The constant state of change has definitely worked against them at times this season, particularly on this most recent European tour, where at least 10 changes were made to the match-day squad every week.
Hooker is a specialist position like scrum-half, and so will naturally use more players, but when the likes of Angus Bell and Taniela Tupou have run up big numbers at prop in this same period, not to mention Allan Ala’alatoa and James Slipper, 12 hookers with no more than 21 starts seems light on strategy.
The same can be said for lock, where of 18 players used over the last decade, only Adam Coleman (32), Nick Frost (32) and Izaak Rodda (31 starts in 33 Tests) have started more than 30 Tests. At the bottom of that list sits nine players with fewer than 10 starts, ranging from Darcy Swain and Tom Hooper (who has played far more back-row) back to the likes of Sam Carter, Jed Holloway and Blake Enever.
Importantly, in between the two ends of the list sit a chunk of players who could easily become the Wallabies’ second-row backbone, along with Frost: Will Skelton, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Jeremy Williams and even Matt Philip all have plus-or-minus 30 Tests to their names and all are now well equipped for international rugby.
The willingness to try new players has always been there for Australia, and the 1000th Wallaby will quite likely be capped in 2026.
But the constant state of change has definitely worked against them at times this season, particularly on this most recent European tour, where at least 10 changes were made to the match-day squad every week. It was no wonder that they looked lost at times.
Combinations are going to be crucial if the Wallabies are to achieve any kind of success in 2027, and to build those combinations and make them stick, Kiss is going to have to do a few things very differently to his long-term colleague Schmidt.
Bench use is definitely one, but selection is the other.
Where Schmidt was happy to experiment, Kiss is going to need to pick-and-stick a lot more to build the combinations and crucially, to avoid the mistakes of the past.
There are a lot of parallels with the 1996-97 Wallabies and their coach. One positive outcome was moving past 1995, and introducing many players to test rugby. More stability, better coaching, and game plans built around the capabilities of the playing group laid the foundations for the 1999 RWC win. The last piece to fall in place is for some of the players to reach their potential and emerge as world class.
I know its not the fashion anymore, but why on the European tour, when wanted to rest players like Ikitau, did we not put JOC at 10 and either Tane or Carter at 12?
Would want the speed up someones introduction into international rugby, why not have them learn from someone with experience who can still read the game really well.
Very nice article backed up by cold hard facts.
It would be interesting to see what LK does, but I think that towards the end of JS’s tenure, the hooker started to crystalize. Last couple of matches have been Pollard and Faessler, and I’d be shocked if that changes. The #2 uniform is Pollard’s to lose, imho.
I think the locks started to settle, too, and if healthy, Skelton should be shoe in. Swain, Williams, LS-L all good options.
The loosies are booked, Valetini, McReight, and Wilson, and there’s a lot to choose from on the bench.
Scrum halves Gordon, McDermott, Lonergan. In the midfield it’s clearly Ikitau and JAS, with Paisami and Daugunu to stand in for injuries. Daugunu covers outside back and 13, so he should see a lot of pine. 15 jersey is Wright’s to lose, and the wings are well covered with Jorgensen and Toole in for the speed, backed up by Pietsch, Potter and others.
So it’s really the fly half, that sticks out.
Looking in from the outside, I don’t see a genuine game-controlling option, it’s mainly ball running mavericks, although Lolesio, Donaldson, and Edmed seem to have the controlling upside. Gordon and Lynagh for the “play what you see in front of you” corner.
Club form will decide the selection, I think. Club selection will decide between Gordon and Lynagh, and I doubt, that the sub will get to start for the Wallabies.
If I was a betting man, I’d say Lolesio and Gordon to vie for the main gig, with Edmed in the rotation for injury backup.
Having followed the wallabies and also world rugby over recent years. I think Suallii should have a season playing sevens to develop his skills. There is no question concerning his ability but timing and involvement is so important. Ben Donaldson also would make a great fullback or even audition for No 13. It is great to watch the PL in England and budding players should take the opportunity to have a season in France or England to develop their game like Ikitau, Hooper, O’Connor, Skelton and others. It gives them the experience of playing with and against world class players especially as a leadup to 2027
Very interesting to have the facts laid out so concisely on so many key positions. Excellent article, stimulating equally interesting discussion. Thanks Brett.
As an almost exclusive TH lock in my playing days, I thought I might start there….short of time right now to usefully comment on any other position..
One of the key elements in the failure to take full advantage of our locks stocks has been the awful attitude prevalent at the top in our game here to selecting players from overseas clubs…..the Giteau Law, as it was known. Scandalous use of the word law !
Some the best locks I have seen in my time in Australia, now 37 years, have been overseas both long and short term over that time. That list is formidable in terms of sheer talent and promise going forward. Will Skelton, Matt Philip, Lsl, Isaak Rodda. Also in that that bracket Emanuel Meafou was let go at a young age, and there is no question that he has got to where he is now with France under the Toulouse coaching umbrella.
Then there is Harry Hockings, now a Japanese player, and lost for now…tbh though I would not have rated him with the others, and that is borne out by the fact he is only now appearing on the radar at international level at age 27. The interesting one who has returned to the fold from France is Miles Amatesero, aged only 23. He could turn out to be an outstanding lock. One would just hope the Waratahs will be a better springboard than in the past for players like him going forward.
With the group of locks who have only played in Australia, like Nick Frost(short spell with Crusaders devpt. group tho’), Jeremy Williams, and Angus Blyth, there is a good pool of locks for the heart of the scrum. Now it is up to the coaches in the run in to RWC 2027 to ascertain the best combinations, starting and “bomb squad”, and to have the backups well prepared too. Because sure as hell is hot, there will be injury woes.
I had just posted this and then saw your message below, Brett. Thank for writing for us during this crazy old year. Have a really relaxing and enjoyable break, and all of the very best to you and yours for Christmas, and onward for 2026.
Cheers Mizz, and thanks another great comment as yours often are.
The Giteau Law thing, and overseas selection in general, is an interesting beast. Very easy and logical on paper, but as the Skelton-JOC-Ikitau episodes just last month showed, it’s not often as easy in practice. I’m open-minded, but skeptical.
Hockings, like Isaac Lucas mentioned elsewhere today, made his decision, and I don’t really think of him as ‘being lost’ now. He chose to go.
Amatesero looks promising, but is still very raw. Excited to see him develop.
All the best mate, thanks for all the great commentary this year..
Amatesero should def be on the radar and u def right about Tahs need to give him a springboard his physical attributes are undeniable and gets stuck in
Thanks for all the comments already, and all that follow, it’s very much appreaicted.
And thanks to everyone who’s read and shared columns in 2025! It’s been a blast to work through the important topics, but also to generate and engage in genuine discussion that follows as well, so thank you all.
This is me done for the year. Looking forward to a healthy break over the summer, with a lot of cricket and hopefully an appropriate amount of golf, and before too long we’ll be winding up again for Super Rugby Pacific.
Hope you all have a wonderful Christmas and a very Happy New (rugby) Year! 🥳
Yes Brett who will be Wallaby No 1,000, worth an article on its own I think.
We definitely need to pick a 10 and stick. Tom Lynagh looks to have the skills but the games failure to look after him may cost us. I think a trio of Lynagh, Gordon and Edmund should see us through unless someone can get Ben Lucas back
The No 2’s we have are reasonably just need to focus on throwing the ball into the line out accurately at 100%
2 questions for the coaching team 1) why did our discipline fall way so dramatically after Aug & 2) Why was our ability under the high ball so poor after Aug,, was it a change in the law, were the chasers given more leniency. Both very strange
Billy
It’s interesting to think about who might be Wallaby 1000, Billy!
Not sure Ben Lucas will be much help, he’s older than Foley and Beale! If you mean Isaac Lucas, then I’m lukewarm. He’s played a lot of fullback the last 12 months, and besides that, looks set to play for Japan..
Good questions, too. But there were no Law changes.
Where to start Brett? With Aussie 10s like Noah it’s hard to tell because none of them have been given an armchair ride very often the improvement in Oz forward play is a huge step “forward” but one big problem I believe has been the lack of versatility of ya 10s I mean what’s the point in having say Lynagh on bench other than a break glass if the other 10 gets injured, Carter is a key piece if he can stay fit and get better over super he has the physical attributes I believe to play multiple positions have impact if he don’t start, am I the only one who saw that ( I know he is out for most the year now unfortunately) that Wright was going to cover get some time at 10 this Super, if he comes back thru the AU comp that could be really exciting he is extremely skilled and unlike Lynagh ( I’m picking on him here apologies think he is a good player ) no risk in the backfield and got plenty of experience at the top as for now if he can get fit again (is he training in Japan atm?) Noah is ur best 10 to start and it’s a pity he didn’t get time behind like I said a much improved Oz pack and we forget he is still young he has had his troubles but still those soft hands quick feet bag of tricks are elite, I do not think Les can pick in stick till someone owns the position at any level, I know I’m complicating things but Burey was a big mover LY esp in ya AU comp and he has that little bit of extra and brave
Good post, Bazz. You make a lot of interesting points. I think there is not a lot between our 10’s. You raise Carter. I think many forget he has played nothing really since RWC France, due to injury. If he can stay fit, he is the one who looks most likely to be the starting 10. But he will have to fight for that.
Thanks Bazz, a bit to get through there, so I’ll pick a few things out:
- I’ll be interesting to see how Lynagh v Gordon plays out for Qld, and whether that then flows in the Wallabies selection room
- Wright won’t be back until May-ish, and I can’t see him playing 10 when he does, not that late in the season
- Now that Lolesio is in Japan, I wonder if he’ll actually be in the frame again, or whether he’ll be out of sight, out of mind
- And I’ll get excited about Max Burey when he nails down and start dominating at 10 at Super Rugby level (which almost certainly then jettisons Donaldson). I’m not going to over-rate him on a couple of good AUS games.
Sadly Donno has done for Burey. Max is loyal but no surprise if doesn’t end up in Europe or whatever comes of R360.
Where to start? With some grammar and punctuation mate, good lord that was a tough read.
Big decisions for Mr Kiss to make!
There’s going to be a very interesting subplot play out in 2026, SB..