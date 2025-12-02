Kiss needs to pick-and-stick to end Wallabies’ revolving-door selection policy

The international rugby year is over for the Wallabies and the reviews have begun in earnest, looking into areas many and varied.

In all, Joe Schmidt used 48 players in 2025, the same number he used last year – albeit with only five debutants this year, compared to the record 19 caps handed out in 2024.

For what it’s worth, Eddie Jones used 41 players through nine Tests in 2023 (eight debutants), while Dave Rennie used 51 players across 14 Tests in his final season in charge, in 2022 (13 debutants).

All Australian coaches in recent years have bemoaned the Wallabies’ shallow depth and have embarked on trying to address that – hence the 45 debutants in the last four seasons.

Will Les Kiss follow Schmidt in handing Wallabies jerseys to multiple debutants when he takes over in mid-2026? (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

But it’s worth noting that of those 45 debutants, 29 of them have less than 10 Tests to their name now (17 have five or fewer) and only 23 remain current Wallabies. Another nine are still active in Australian rugby, but of them, only Ben Donaldson (19) has played more than eight Tests.

So there has certainly been a willingness among Wallabies coaches to at least provide opportunity for new players.

Contrast this with the situation becoming more and more recognised around the Ireland team, where aside from injury here and there and the retirement of a couple of long-serving players, team sheets from the November Tests look remarkably similar to those from three and four seasons ago.

Bernard Jackman, the former Test hooker turned highly regarded pundit, wrote on the weekend in the Irish Independent of his real concern regarding the depth of talent in Irish rugby. Should injury strike key positions during the Six Nations, the unease of a sudden dearth of options behind the top squad is growing.

Fly-halves since the Larkham days have been simultaneously lambasted as ‘not being Test quality’ and then scapegoated as the reason for a particular loss. It’s been an endless cycle for two decades.

A lack of opportunity over the past few seasons has manifested itself as a worryingly shallow Irish talent pool.

Opportunity has never been an issue in Australian rugby; rather the issue has been backing the players given those abundant opportunities to build the experience required to become genuine Test players.

Perhaps there is no better illustration of this for the Wallabies than the No.10 jersey, in which fly-halves since the Larkham days have been simultaneously lambasted as ‘not being Test quality’ and then scapegoated as the reason for a particular loss. It’s been an endless cycle for two decades.

In the last four seasons, Australia have introduced four new potential No.10s: Donaldson, Carter Gordon, Tom Lynagh and Tane Edmed. Donaldson has played 19 Tests to date; the other three all have fewer than 10 caps.

Ben Donaldson steered Australia to victory in the third Test against the Lions after replacing Tom Lynagh, but has not featured since (Photo Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

But interestingly, and equally illustratively, Gordon has started more Tests at No.10 (six of nine caps) than Donaldson (five starts). Edmed has started five of his nine Tests, and Lynagh four of his seven. All four will have the 2027 Rugby World Cup on home soil firmly in their sights, but how many of them have the confidence they can get there?

Here’s another piece of trivia that only underlines this issue: Donaldson, Lynagh and Edmed have all at some point sat unused on Joe Schmidt benches over the last two seasons.

This is not a recent phenomenon for the Wallabies. If we go back to 2016, two-and-a-bit RWC cycles ago now, we’re essentially covering two generations of players.

Australia’s honorary statistician and historian Matt Alvarez was good enough to crunch the numbers for this piece, and they don’t make for great reading in terms of the endless revolving door at No.10.

Herein lies the issue. All of them have been backed to be the man to steer the Wallabies around until they suddenly haven’t.

From 2016 to the end of the 2025 international season, the Wallabies have handed starts at fly-half to 12 different players, yet only Bernard Foley (39) and Noah Lolesio (25) have earned more than 20 starts. Quade Cooper started 13 times and James O’Connor now has 11 starts, courtesy of earning four more in 2025.

Gordon leads the other eight of those 12 players with his six starts.

And herein lies the issue. All of them have been backed to be the man to steer the Wallabies around until they suddenly haven’t.

Foley, the famed ‘ice man’ of the 2015 run to the RWC final, started 16 straight Tests at fly-half from 2016 to 2017 before missing one, and strung together eight more over 2017 and into the 2018 Rugby Championship.

But one year out from the 2019 RWC, the selection nerves started appearing. Suddenly Kurtley Beale was picked at 10. And then Foley played three more Tests, before Matt To’omua finished the last two November Tests. Foley started the first Test of 2019, then Christian Leali’ifano started the next three.

James O’Connor returned to the Wallabies fold this year, starting four of their 15 Tests, but there are doubts if he will remain involved (Photo Steve Christo – Corbis via Getty Images)

Foley played the pre-RWC warm-up game against Samoa but come the RWC, Leali’ifano started the first pool game against Fiji. The final four Tests, ending with Australia’s loss to England in the quarter-final, saw change every game. Foley came back, then Leali’ifano, then To’omua got another go, before Leali’ifano played the knockout match.

Leali’ifano ended his international days playing for Samoa, To’omua retired after the 2024 season in Japan having played more than 50 Tests, but starting just three at No.10. Foley and Beale, both still going at 36, are also both still in the Wallabies frame, apparently, according to some pundits.

Since Foley’s run of 24 starts in 25 Tests from 2016 to 2018, Australian fly-halves have rarely had extended runs running the cutter at No.10.

Lolesio might be the poster boy for this. He started the first six Tests of 2021 under Rennie, before being replaced by the recalled Cooper. He looked to be Schmidt’s guy, starting 11 of 13 Tests last season and then the first Test of 2025, only to suffer a serious neck injury in the Lions Series warm-up against Fiji in Newcastle.

He has to date started 25 of his 30 Tests but has been recalled to the No.10 jersey no less than seven times.

Can Kiss nail down Australia’s next long-term No.10? Given he’ll have to juggle two ‘current’ Wallabies fly-halves at Queensland next season, it will be a remarkable achievement if he can.

From 2016 to now, the door will just not stop revolving. After Foley, Lolesio, Cooper and O’Connor, comes Gordon (6 starts), Leali’ifano (6), Donaldson (5), Edmed (5), Lynagh (5), Beale (3), To’omua (3) and Reece Hodge (3).

Then you think of the likes of Jono Lance, Sam Greene, Jake McIntyre, Bryce Hegarty, Ben Lucas, Mack Mason, Jack Debreczeni and Will Harrison, who all came and went below them in Super Rugby as well.

Perhaps this will be Les Kiss’s legacy piece? Can he nail down Australia’s next long-term No.10? Given he’ll have to juggle two ‘current’ Wallabies fly-halves at Queensland next season, it will be a remarkable achievement if he can.

Of course, some positions have been better served than others. The back-row stocks are as healthy now as they have been, there are no shortage of wing and full-back options, and at scrum-half, I fully expect New South Wales’ Teddy Wilson to join the Jake Gordan-Tate McDermott-Ryan Lonergan triumvirate soon enough.

Noah Lolesio was first-choice No.10 before an injury against Fiji saw Tom Lynagh, James O’Connor, Tane Edmed and Carter Gordon all start in the last 14 Tests (Photo Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Lock and hooker are getting better, but both positions have had the same pick-and-discard issues as fly-half.

Over that same 2016-2025 period, only Folau Fainga’a has started more than 20 Tests at hooker, and he may well add to that in 2026 now he has returned to Australia via Dan McKellar’s re-formed Brumbies band at the Waratahs.

Behind him, you realise how many hookers the Wallabies have used over the years: Dave Porecki started 19 of his 22 Tests before being forced into retirement this season. Stephen Moore started 18 Tests in this period, Brandon Paenga-Amosa has 18 starts across two stints, Tatafu Polota-Nau had 14 starts, Matt Faessler 13 of his 18 Tests, and Tolu Latu had 10 starts, too. Then it’s Billy Pollard (nine of 20) and Josh Nasser (two of 11), while Jordan Uelese and Lachie Lonergan have one start each.

The constant state of change has definitely worked against them at times this season, particularly on this most recent European tour, where at least 10 changes were made to the match-day squad every week.

Hooker is a specialist position like scrum-half, and so will naturally use more players, but when the likes of Angus Bell and Taniela Tupou have run up big numbers at prop in this same period, not to mention Allan Ala’alatoa and James Slipper, 12 hookers with no more than 21 starts seems light on strategy.

The same can be said for lock, where of 18 players used over the last decade, only Adam Coleman (32), Nick Frost (32) and Izaak Rodda (31 starts in 33 Tests) have started more than 30 Tests. At the bottom of that list sits nine players with fewer than 10 starts, ranging from Darcy Swain and Tom Hooper (who has played far more back-row) back to the likes of Sam Carter, Jed Holloway and Blake Enever.

Importantly, in between the two ends of the list sit a chunk of players who could easily become the Wallabies’ second-row backbone, along with Frost: Will Skelton, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Jeremy Williams and even Matt Philip all have plus-or-minus 30 Tests to their names and all are now well equipped for international rugby.

With Will Skelton’s availability a constant state of flux, Australia have been forced to look at other second-row options (Photo James Worsfold/Getty Images)

The willingness to try new players has always been there for Australia, and the 1000th Wallaby will quite likely be capped in 2026.

But the constant state of change has definitely worked against them at times this season, particularly on this most recent European tour, where at least 10 changes were made to the match-day squad every week. It was no wonder that they looked lost at times.

Combinations are going to be crucial if the Wallabies are to achieve any kind of success in 2027, and to build those combinations and make them stick, Kiss is going to have to do a few things very differently to his long-term colleague Schmidt.

Bench use is definitely one, but selection is the other.

Where Schmidt was happy to experiment, Kiss is going to need to pick-and-stick a lot more to build the combinations and crucially, to avoid the mistakes of the past.