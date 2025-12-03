Northern Edition
Rugby World Cup

Rugby World Cup 2027 draw announcement delivers worrying showdown for All Blacks

Beauden Barrett of New Zealand walks past The Webb Ellis Cup following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Gold Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Steele - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

The Rugby World Cup 2027 pools were confirmed in Wednesday’s draw in Sydney, which placed the tournament hosts Australia in the same group as their rivals, the All Blacks.

The Tasman rivals have both been drawn in Pool A alongside Chile and Hong Kong China, and will meet at a World Cup for the first time since the final in 2015.

The winner of their meeting will likely top Pool A, which would potentially set up a quarter-final with reigning champions South Africa, should they win their round of 16 encounter against third-place of Pools C, E or F. The Springboks, meanwhile, would need to top Pool B and get through their round of 16 contest with third-place in Pools D, E or F to set up the showdown with either the Wallabies or the All Blacks.

The runner-up of Pool A will meet the runner-up of Pool E (France, Japan, USA, Samoa) in the round of 16, and then a potential match-up with England in the quarter-finals, who triumphed over both Australia and the All Blacks in November.

World Rugby chair Brett Robinson oversaw proceedings alongside a star-studded trio: double World Cup-winner Dan Carter, long-serving Wallabies skipper James Slipper, and Australia Sevens Olympic gold medallist Alicia Lucas.

RWC 2027 tournament bracket

Each pool contains four teams, one from each of the four bands determined by the World Rankings. It’s a system designed to reward the top-ranked teams by keeping them apart early on.

Band 1 featured South Africa, New Zealand, England, Ireland, France and Argentina. Australia, Fiji, Scotland, Italy, Wales and Japan filled Band 2. Georgia, Spain, Uruguay, USA, Chile and Tonga made up Band 3, while Samoa, Portugal, Romania, Hong Kong China, Zimbabwe and Canada rounded out Band 4.

The tournament gets underway on October 1, with Australia and New Zealand potentially providing a mouth-watering curtain-raiser.

Pool A: New Zealand, Australia, Chile, Hong Kong China

Pool B: South Africa, Italy, Georgia, Romania

Pool C: Argentina, Fiji, Spain, Canada

Pool D: Ireland, Scotland, Uruguay, Portugal

Pool E: France, Japan, USA, Samoa

Pool F: England, Wales, Tonga, Zimbabwe

RWC 2027 pools
The pools have been drawn for RWC 2027
To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

Comments

31 Comments
G
GM 7 days ago

Maybe we could even strike Wales in the semi, like the Boks in 2019!

G
GM 7 days ago

I think we should do the decent thing for our Aussie neighbours and let them win the opening game in their home tournament - do a Springboks trick a la 2019 and flag the first game, set yourself up in the easier side of the draw.

E
Easy_Duzz-it 7 days ago

Im very happy for the boys . First game will be a beauty 😌 … attitude check agasint the wallabies … first place will see us in shootout with the boks & i wouldnt want it any other way …

B
Blackmania 7 days ago

Disastrous draw for the All Blacks. Most likely the Boks in the quarterfinals. Then, if a miracle happens, the French in the semifinals. It makes you wonder whether it wouldn’t be better to lose against Australia in the pool stage to avoid that side of the bracket.

Robertson is clearly not going to be the man for the job. If nothing changes, it absolutely smells like an exit as early as the quarterfinals… Kirk needs to take responsibility and change the staff, otherwise the Blacks are heading straight for the gallows.

T
TokoRFC 7 days ago

I don’t know if Robertson should go or not, but I hope this draw is the kick up the jacksie NZR needed to do something

c
cw 7 days ago

Aussie at home will be a very different beast to the team that travelled north this year. They showed what they can do against the Lions. ABs are effectively playing at their second home too such is the amount of rugby they play there and the support they will have. So the Boks and France will have plenty to worry about either way come the quarters.

H
Hammer Head 7 days ago

If I had 10 Rand for every time I read something about Australia (and Scotland’s) chances of causing an upset…

j
johnz 8 days ago

Am I right in thinking the winner of Pool A will likely meet SA in the Quarters? Sounds like the runner-up has a better chance of progressing in the tourni.

d
d 7 days ago

The AB-Wallabies game should be a cracker then, everyone trying to avoid injuries and lose by not tackling and passing the ball to the opposition? actually that sounds like a normal Super Rugby match.

D
Dave Didley 8 days ago

Could be the making of them.


If it goes to form and they get pumped on the rivals tour, they could learn enough and have 12 months to regroup and to target their knockout with the boks.

S
SB 8 days ago

With the way the All Blacks have been this World Cup cycle and the negative records that Scott Robertson has achieved during this time, New Zealand fans should be worried regardless of whatever happens in the draw.

c
cw 7 days ago

Yep, but so should the Boks - beaten by both Aussie and ABs this year.

M
MDL 8 days ago

Well in spite of Razor, only Boks are really a concern in the RWC

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 10 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 16 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 56 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
