Rugby World Cup 2027 draw announcement delivers worrying showdown for All Blacks

The Rugby World Cup 2027 pools were confirmed in Wednesday’s draw in Sydney, which placed the tournament hosts Australia in the same group as their rivals, the All Blacks.

The Tasman rivals have both been drawn in Pool A alongside Chile and Hong Kong China, and will meet at a World Cup for the first time since the final in 2015.

The winner of their meeting will likely top Pool A, which would potentially set up a quarter-final with reigning champions South Africa, should they win their round of 16 encounter against third-place of Pools C, E or F. The Springboks, meanwhile, would need to top Pool B and get through their round of 16 contest with third-place in Pools D, E or F to set up the showdown with either the Wallabies or the All Blacks.

The runner-up of Pool A will meet the runner-up of Pool E (France, Japan, USA, Samoa) in the round of 16, and then a potential match-up with England in the quarter-finals, who triumphed over both Australia and the All Blacks in November.

World Rugby chair Brett Robinson oversaw proceedings alongside a star-studded trio: double World Cup-winner Dan Carter, long-serving Wallabies skipper James Slipper, and Australia Sevens Olympic gold medallist Alicia Lucas.

Each pool contains four teams, one from each of the four bands determined by the World Rankings. It’s a system designed to reward the top-ranked teams by keeping them apart early on.

Band 1 featured South Africa, New Zealand, England, Ireland, France and Argentina. Australia, Fiji, Scotland, Italy, Wales and Japan filled Band 2. Georgia, Spain, Uruguay, USA, Chile and Tonga made up Band 3, while Samoa, Portugal, Romania, Hong Kong China, Zimbabwe and Canada rounded out Band 4.

The tournament gets underway on October 1, with Australia and New Zealand potentially providing a mouth-watering curtain-raiser.

Pool A: New Zealand, Australia, Chile, Hong Kong China

Pool B: South Africa, Italy, Georgia, Romania

Pool C: Argentina, Fiji, Spain, Canada

Pool D: Ireland, Scotland, Uruguay, Portugal

Pool E: France, Japan, USA, Samoa

Pool F: England, Wales, Tonga, Zimbabwe

