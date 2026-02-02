'Proud moment' as Six Nations clash smashes Scotland's women's attendance record

Scotland’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations clash with England will break the record for the largest ever crowd for a standalone women’s sporting event in Scotland.

More than 19,000 tickets have been sold for the Round 2 clash which takes place at Scottish Gas Murrayfield. It will surpass the previous record for a women’s rugby international in Scotland (11,000 spectators) and dwarf the national benchmark of 18,555 set by Scotland’s women’s footballers from 2019, when they hosted Jamaica at Hampden Park.

Regularly having contested matches at Hive Stadium, just a stone’s throw from Murrayfield, since 2021 they have seen support grow rapidly and sold out the venue in 2024 to set a previous national team attendance record of 7,774 when England last visited the Scottish capital.

Scotland captain, Rachel Malcolm, heralded the announcement as a ‘proud moment’ for her team.

“In 2024, we played England at home in front of a record crowd and that felt like a real step forward for women’s rugby in Scotland,” Malcolm said. “Then, at the Rugby World Cup, we experienced what was possible on an even bigger stage playing in front of 27,000 fans at Ashton Gate.

“To now be bringing that sense of occasion to Scottish Gas Murrayfield, with 19,000 fans and counting, shows the momentum that’s building around this team and women’s sport more broadly. I cannot thank our fans enough for this huge show of support already.

“It’s an incredibly proud moment for us as players, but it also comes with the responsibility to honour those who’ve backed us, to inspire the next generation, and to help ensure that moments like this become part of the future of Scottish rugby, not just standout occasions.”

It is the first time that Scotland’s women will contest a standalone, ticketed international at Scottish Gas Murrayfield. The fixture is part of the ‘Murrayfield 100’ celebrations.

The fixture will also provide Scotland’s new head coach, Sione Fukofuka, with a first outing at home after starting their 2026 Guinness Women’s Six Nations at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium a week prior. The former USA Women’s Eagles boss invited 50 players to a week-long training camp at Oriam, Scotland’s Performance Sports Centre, to begin his tenure.

Alex Williamson, Scottish Rugby Chief Executive, said: “This record-breaking crowd is a powerful statement about the direction of Scottish Rugby and the belief that exists in the women’s game. Hosting this fixture in the Scottish Gas Murrayfield bowl was a decision rooted in our confidence in this team and our commitment to growing the game.

“The response from supporters underlines what we know – that women’s rugby in Scotland belongs on the biggest stages and our responsibility now is to keep building on it.

“To see more than 19,000 people already backing the team is something everyone involved with Scottish Rugby should be incredibly proud of, and with there still being a few months left before the match, there is genuine excitement around how much bigger this will become.”

Gemma Fay, Managing Director of Women’s Rugby, added: “This is a hugely significant moment for women’s rugby in Scotland and a real reflection of the incredible work being done on and off the field by everyone involved in the game. The progress this team is making, the performances they are delivering and the connection they are building with supporters is creating something very special.

“To step out to a record crowd at Scottish Gas Murrayfield on Saturday 18 April shows the momentum that now exists around Scottish women’s rugby. It gives our players the platform they deserve, our fans the opportunity to watch their heroes at the National stadium and creates the kind of occasions that allow our Scottish women’s rugby to truly shine.

“Just as importantly, it sends a powerful message to the next generation. When young girls and boys see these crowds, these stages and these opportunities, they see that there are no limits to what they can achieve in our sport. This team is helping redefine not just what is possible for women’s rugby in Scotland, but women’s sport – and this is only the beginning.”