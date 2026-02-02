Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
36 - 14
FT
10 - 36
FT
U20
19 - 16
FT
U20
HSBC SVNS 2026
Perth
Today
08:10
Today
10:40
Today
14:00
U20
Tomorrow
09:00
Gallagher Premiership

Re-signed: George Hendy tipped to follow in footsteps of Tommy Freeman

Northampton have some sizzling back three talent with Hendy, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank and Ollie Sleightholme (Photo David Rogers/Getty Images)

George Hendy is targeting senior England honours after signing a new contract that will see him stay at Northampton beyond the end of the current campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prolific back has been one of Saints’ standout performers this season. He reached the milestone of 50 appearances in Black, Green and Gold in the opening round of the Gallagher PREM, and has since crossed for eight tries in 15 appearances so far this term.

His excellent form earned him the cinch Player of the Month award for December, as well as a nomination for one of European rugby’s most prestigious individual honours – the 2026 Investec Player of the Year award.

VIDEO

With plenty of rugby still to come this season, Hendy is already looking forward to continuing his journey at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens over the years ahead.

“I love everything about this club,” said Hendy. “The group we have here is so special. There’s a real belief that we can achieve great things together, and that’s a huge part of why I’m staying.

“Every time I pull on a Saints shirt, I feel myself improving. The coaching team’s growth mindset pushes us to get better every day – and Sam Vesty and Jake Sharp have been massively influential in my development.

“Following the path of players I looked up to as a kid, progressing from the Academy into the senior squad, and doing it alongside some of my best mates has been incredibly special. There’s a big group of lads I grew up with – people like Tom Lockett, Craig Wright, Toby Thame and Tom Litchfield – and breaking through with them has been amazing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But now there’s a real desire for us to take the reins and grow into leadership roles. Becoming a core member of this Saints squad, and being a role model for younger players coming through the same pathway, is something I’m really striving for.

“Playing for your country is every player’s ambition, and I truly believe Saints is the best place for me to push towards England honours. Being around so many guys thriving in that environment drives me forwards.

“Above everything, I want to make more memories with this group. Reaching the European final last year was huge, but we want to go further. We want to repeat what we did in the PREM two seasons ago, and I’m determined to be part of that journey.”

Related

George Hendy used PREM final memory to get through the dark times

England A international George Hendy is ready to nail down a first-team place at Northampton after a summer of sacrifice.

Read Now

Hendy was picked up by Northampton after being released from Worcester’s academy, and earned his first full-time contract in the summer of 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former KES Stratford student, who played junior rugby for Shipston-on-Stour RFC alongside future Saints teammate Fin Smith, made a try-scoring debut against London Irish in the PREM Rugby Cup in November 2021. After his first three senior appearances, he had already touched down four times – adding scores against Harlequins and a memorable brace away at Saracens.

A Gallagher PREM debut followed against Bristol Bears in April 2022, before Hendy made his first league start against the same opposition later that year in October. The explosive back also built his experience with a successful loan stint with Saints’ partner club, Bedford Blues.

His breakthrough arrived during the 2023/24 campaign, in which he played more rugby than ever before. Across 25 appearances, Hendy delivered consistently outstanding performances – culminating in a Player-of-the-Match display in the Gallagher PREM Final, helping end Saints’ 10-year wait for league silverware by making the break that set-up Alex Mitchell’s match-winning try.

Hendy has also progressed through the international ranks, representing England Under-20s in the 2022 Six Nations and Summer Series. In February 2025, he featured for England A against Ireland A at Ashton Gate, coming off the bench before earning his first start for the side later that year against Spain.

“George has always had exceptional physical ability and the capacity to open up games,” said Saints’ Director of Rugby, Phil Dowson. “The experience he gained on loan at Bedford Blues was absolutely integral to the level he’s now playing at with Saints in the PREM.

“That period was huge for him – both in terms of the work ethic demanded of him in the backfield, and the freedom Mike Rayer gave him to play what he saw. It clearly meant a lot, because he still goes down to Goldington Road to support the lads whenever he can.

“George has tremendous athleticism and an ability to beat defenders, something we’ve seen in abundance this past year while he’s been playing predominantly on the wing. He’s still young and has so much more growth ahead of him.

“He’ll only continue to improve. He’s ambitious, he wants to push for international selection, and I’ve no doubt he’ll keep driving forward.

“He’s very strong across all three backfield positions, and we’ve also got the option of using him in the centres. The more exposure he gets there, the better he’ll become. We’ve seen with Tommy Freeman the value of players who can excel at wing, fullback and centre. One of the joys of Sam Vesty’s coaching is how those roles can be interchangeable.

“George gets plenty of touches at fullback and can spark counter-attacks from there, so that versatility makes him an incredibly valuable player for Saints moving forward, and we’re delighted to be keeping him within our group.”

Related

The brutal stats that table-topping Northampton take most pride in

Looking past all the plaudits they get for style, 2024 champions Northampton are deriving greater satisfaction from their performance in three nitty-gritty areas of the game.

Read Now


Watch all the upcoming SVNS action for FREE on RPTV!
*Available live in select territories

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Confidential: Tigers braced for Billy Searle tug-of-war

2

Double Leinster centurion Luke McGrath holds talks with Top 14 club

3

Shaun Edwards calls France's dominance over Ireland 'very, very unusual'

9
4

Caelan Doris rattles off grocery list of Ireland shortcomings after Six Nations opener

2
5

France blow Ireland away to start Six Nations title defence in style

92
6

France player ratings vs Ireland | 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations

14
7

Ireland player ratings vs France | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

42
8

Springbok's brother named in 35-man USA Eagles training squad

1

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Fabien Galthie's Bordeaux-infused attack and renewed aerial focus exposed pressing issues Andy Farrell has yet to solve.

156
LONG READ

Three Ireland players with huge World Cup questions to answer after Paris pummelling

Ireland weren't expected to beat France but the manner of their defeat was alarming and serious questions now need to be asked in selection

5
LONG READ

Calum MacRae: 'Tommaso Menoncello is the best athlete I've coached but Finn Russell will be the difference'

Benetton's Scottish coach runs an analytical eye over the Six Nations clash in Rome, and the differences between rugby in Italy and Scotland.

Comments on RugbyPass

c
cw 24 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

👍

156 Go to comments
P
PMcD 31 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Some of the European refs are a bit more lenient at the start of the games and they yellow card the same offence later in the games - it is very variable but that would have been a close call.

156 Go to comments
c
cw 37 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

‘Missing’ he was, whether selected or not. Now perhaps the coach was right about that - but it sure did look like that they needed Lowe and Aki to me.

156 Go to comments
c
cw 42 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Ok, but their backline had no X factor at all in my view. Those two have that in spades and were missed because of it. Concede though that is a view from NZ and the coach made the call on Lowe presumably on the basis they could do better without him….

156 Go to comments
P
PMcD 43 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

It was why I asked the question last week (are any coaches in danger?) I don’t think IRE will get rid of Farrell but I do wonder if his (like Razor) assistants are lacking some experience.

POC & Sexton will likely make good coaches in the future but this is still very early in their coaching lifespan.



...

156 Go to comments
P
PMcD 46 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

If we look at last year’s Irish team through their successful phase, they basically had 4 “transplant” players - JG-P, Lowe, Aki & Hansen within the team.

Are the new eligibility rules catching up with IRE? Or is this just a phase where you see a dip after a generational boom (like other teams have suffered?



...

156 Go to comments
c
cw 55 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Thanks PMcD - been some good learning on this thread! Funny how my AB experienced conditioned me to thinking it was an automatic yellow 😂

156 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

That’s why I think it strikes a balance. You can still get pay but there is a risk of turning the ball straight back over if the mark is taken.

156 Go to comments
c
cw 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Yeah I thought the one in front of the posts where both hands were on or near ground was a no arms tackle. They did get pinged once though from memory.

156 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I thought Crowley made a more positive impact when he came on.

As a minimum that would be my starting 10/15 but I think he may well find himself at 10 next week, I’m not sure Prendergast has the game control at this level yet. It’s a bit too safe and predictable at the moment, needs more deception to his decisions.



...

156 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Not quite as agile in a phone box but has the kick and retrieve, outside swerve and power.

156 Go to comments
c
cw 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Good to know the pros need input too!

156 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

You hv to say he is hte hardest man to stop anywhere in the world.

156 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

It didn’t look promising, but in the absence of a Sexton Ire look loke thye need two playmakers on the field…

156 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Scary prospect how that SA replacement scrum may actually get stronger next season.

156 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Again, spot on Tom.

156 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I think the teams looked evenly balance in terms of availability Tom, and they were playing at Thomond Park!

156 Go to comments
c
cw 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Thanks NB - nice clarification - but hmmm - room for debate there!

156 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Ireland player ratings vs France | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

I think the test vs Italy in Dublin will be quite a different one, to the demolition you refer to. Italy have really progressed in the past season. They have a backline of real quality, to go with the combative pack they have usually fielded.

42 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Furlong back will help, Crowley at 10?

156 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT