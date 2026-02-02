Northern Edition
Ex-Lions coach Mike Ford back on the job market after sudden resignation

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 31: Mike Ford, issues instructions to the pack during a defence session during the British and Irish Lions public training session held at North Harbour Stadium on May 31, 2005 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Mike Ford, the former defence coach of England, Ireland and the Lions, is back on the job market after suddenly quitting his role as Director of Rugby at Oldham RLFC.

Ford spent three years with the Roughyeds, having moved back to the 13-man code, where he made his name as a player, after a short spell in charge of the Belgium national men’s team.

The 60-year-old joined the Belgium setup in 2023 and is credited for laying the foundations for their push towards Rugby World Cup qualification, which ended at the final hurdle after a battling draw with Samoa.

Previously, the Lancastrian had worked at the very top end of the game, as defence coach of Ireland, the 2005 British and Irish Lions, and then England in 2006.

Ford left his role with England in the post-RWC 2011 fallout and joined Bath, becoming head coach in 2013. He led the West Country club to the Premiership final two years later but his final year at The Rec was tainted by the ongoing Sam Burgess saga.

A season with French giants Toulon followed before Ford was hired to lead Dallas Griffins in America, a project that never got off the ground.

Germany came calling and they were close to qualifying for the 2019 Rugby World Cup under Ford, only for their main financial backer to puill out. Leicester then reuinited Ford with his son George at Leicester, his final club appointment in rugby union – for now.

With George in the Sale Sharks playing squad and his older brother Joe acting as de facto head coach under Director of Rugby Alex Sanderson, Ford senior would no doubt relish the chance to work at the PREM team closest to him geographically if the opportunity ever arose.

Meanwhile, a fallout with controversial Oldham RLFC chairman, Bill Quinn, appears to at the heart of Ford’s latest departure.

In a statement posted on X, Ford said: “When we launched a new era for Oldham Rugby League Football Club in March 2023, our aim was to make the town proud of its team again. Oldham was to be at the centre of everything we wanted to achieve.

“Over the past three years, an enormous amount of work and commitment has gone into that vision, and I am incredibly proud of what has been achieved both on and off the field. From where the club was then to where it is now – with a youth pathway and a women’s team, our training facility and young people in the town wearing Roughyeds shirts again – this represents an extraordinary achievement built on the efforts of many people. Our club has been reborn.

“While we narrowly missed out on a return to Super League, I remain convinced that we were on the right track to bring rugby league at the highest level back to Oldham and to embark on the next chapter. However, over the past few months, it has become clear that the direction of travel of the club is not something that I feel I can be a part of.

“This is not a decision I have taken lightly, but with immediate effect I am resigning from my position as Director of Rugby at Oldham Rugby League Football Club after advertising the board on January 8th. Callum Irving, my Assistant Coach and lead of our pathway programme, has also stepped away from his role.

“I will be making no further comment other than to thank the players, staff and supporters for their incredible commitment and support over the past three years, and to wish the club every success in the future.”

Comments on RugbyPass

c
cw 23 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

👍

156 Go to comments
P
PMcD 31 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Some of the European refs are a bit more lenient at the start of the games and they yellow card the same offence later in the games - it is very variable but that would have been a close call.

156 Go to comments
c
cw 37 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

‘Missing’ he was, whether selected or not. Now perhaps the coach was right about that - but it sure did look like that they needed Lowe and Aki to me.

156 Go to comments
c
cw 41 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Ok, but their backline had no X factor at all in my view. Those two have that in spades and were missed because of it. Concede though that is a view from NZ and the coach made the call on Lowe presumably on the basis they could do better without him….

156 Go to comments
P
PMcD 42 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

It was why I asked the question last week (are any coaches in danger?) I don’t think IRE will get rid of Farrell but I do wonder if his (like Razor) assistants are lacking some experience.

POC & Sexton will likely make good coaches in the future but this is still very early in their coaching lifespan.



...

156 Go to comments
P
PMcD 46 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

If we look at last year’s Irish team through their successful phase, they basically had 4 “transplant” players - JG-P, Lowe, Aki & Hansen within the team.

Are the new eligibility rules catching up with IRE? Or is this just a phase where you see a dip after a generational boom (like other teams have suffered?



...

156 Go to comments
c
cw 54 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Thanks PMcD - been some good learning on this thread! Funny how my AB experienced conditioned me to thinking it was an automatic yellow 😂

156 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

That’s why I think it strikes a balance. You can still get pay but there is a risk of turning the ball straight back over if the mark is taken.

156 Go to comments
c
cw 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Yeah I thought the one in front of the posts where both hands were on or near ground was a no arms tackle. They did get pinged once though from memory.

156 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I thought Crowley made a more positive impact when he came on.

As a minimum that would be my starting 10/15 but I think he may well find himself at 10 next week, I’m not sure Prendergast has the game control at this level yet. It’s a bit too safe and predictable at the moment, needs more deception to his decisions.



...

156 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Not quite as agile in a phone box but has the kick and retrieve, outside swerve and power.

156 Go to comments
c
cw 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Good to know the pros need input too!

156 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

You hv to say he is hte hardest man to stop anywhere in the world.

156 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

It didn’t look promising, but in the absence of a Sexton Ire look loke thye need two playmakers on the field…

156 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Scary prospect how that SA replacement scrum may actually get stronger next season.

156 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Again, spot on Tom.

156 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I think the teams looked evenly balance in terms of availability Tom, and they were playing at Thomond Park!

156 Go to comments
c
cw 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Thanks NB - nice clarification - but hmmm - room for debate there!

156 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Ireland player ratings vs France | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

I think the test vs Italy in Dublin will be quite a different one, to the demolition you refer to. Italy have really progressed in the past season. They have a backline of real quality, to go with the combative pack they have usually fielded.

42 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Furlong back will help, Crowley at 10?

156 Go to comments
