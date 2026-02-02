Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
36 - 14
FT
10 - 36
FT
U20
19 - 16
FT
U20
18 - 15
FT
48 - 7
FT
50 - 21
FT
U20
HSBC SVNS 2026
Perth
Tomorrow
09:00
Celtic Challenge

Celtic Challenge 2025/26 Round 6: Wolfhounds qualify and Thunder off the mark

Dublin , Ireland - 22 December 2024; Eve Higgins of Wolfhounds in action against Clovers players Enya Breen, left, and Edel McMahon during the Celtic Challenge match between Wolfhounds and Clovers at Energia Park in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Wolfhounds underlined their status as the team to beat in the Celtic Challenge by qualifying for the knockout rounds in Round 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their dominant win over Gwalia Lightning in Cork was not the only highlight of the weekend, as Brython Thunder ended their wait for a first win of the season in Edinburgh.

Clovers were able to leapfrog Lightning and take second in the league standings with their hard-fought victory against Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun.

VIDEO

Here is how things played out in Round 6 of the 2025/26 Celtic Challenge season…

Glasgow Warriors 31-38 Clovers

Ruth Campbell made her return from a neck injury for Clovers in a highly competitive clash with Glasgow Warriors.

The lock, who made her first appearance since the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, played for 20 minutes at Scotstoun Stadium. It is a result that has seen Denis Fogarty’s side move up to second in the overall standings.

Faith Oviawe benefitted from a bright start to touch down in the sixth minute and Aoibheann McGrath doubled the visitors’ lead just four minutes later. To keep Clovers in the ascendancy Katie Whelan grabbed the visitors’ third of the contest.

Glasgow got a brief moment of respite when Emily Coubrough managed the ball over the whitewash at the base of a close-range scrum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

First ever Celtic Challenge Final venue confirmed

The Celtic Challenge has confirmed that its inaugural Final will take place at Edinburgh Rugby's Hive Stadium on Saturday 28 March.

Read Now

In an almost immediate response Anna McGann ran in after she picked off a pass from Warriors centre Millie Warren. Caitriona Finn’s conversion gave Clovers a 19-point half-time lead.

McGrath’s second of the match three minutes after the restart marked a change of momentum in the contest as the Scots bedded in. Tries from Holland Bogan and Warren bolstered the home team’s confidence, and when Chisom Ugweru was shown a yellow card for a high tackle, Warriors rallied and were awarded a penalty try. Oviawe received 10 minutes on the sideline for a tackle off the ball.

To close out the contest Clovers’ Siofra Hession and Glasgow’s Briar McNamara traded a try each to cap a thrilling 80 minutes.

Edinburgh Rugby 7-14 Brython Thunder

Brython Thunder’s first win of the season against Edinburgh Rugby in the Scottish capital has kept the team’s hopes of a top four finish stay alive.

Throughout the 80 minutes there was nothing really to separate the two teams. Branwen Metcalfe made the game’s first break, but was contained by Edinburgh’s consistent scramble defence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Meet Hanna Marshall: the Wales hopeful who passed before she walked

Hanna Marshall was only 12 when she made the decision that she wanted to play for Wales.

Read Now

Eventually Brython did get the breakthrough as Stella Orrin went over from close range and fly-half Ffion Williams added the conversion.

It took until the 70th minute for the Welsh outfit to double their advantage. Seren Singleton was the try scorer after some patient build-up play. Williams knocked over the conversion for good measure.

In the closing moments Hannah Walker got a consolation try for Edinburgh.

Both teams will meet one another again next week, this time at Parc y Scarlets, where the Scottish outfit will be hoping to avenge this weekend’s result.

Wolfhounds 44-10 Gwalia Lightning

With their dominant win over Gwalia Lightning, Wolfhounds became the first team this season to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Related

'It’s just going to get bigger': O'Brien looking forward to riding the Green Wave again

A week ago Ireland’s Dannah O’Brien was one of 37 players that took part in a three-day training camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin.

Read Now

Against an in-form Gwalia side, Neill Alcorn’s team scored eight tries at Cork’s Virgin Media Park.

It took less than a minute for the hosts to open the scoring as Maggie Boylan benefitted from the quick-thinking of Stacey Flood. Just several minutes later Dannah O’Brien unleashed Eve Higgins on the halfway line and the centre danced past four opposition defenders to dot down.

Vicky Elmes Kinlan was the next to run one in from long range and really tighten the league leaders’ grip on proceedings. Carys Hughes’ penalty for the visitors provided a short moment of solace for Gwalia, although there were three more tries for the hosts from India Daley, Fiona Tuite and Aoibheann Reilly before the break.

Once the game resumed there was not much in it. Both teams cancelled one another out, with it taking 24 minutes into the second half for either team to register a score. Maebh Clenaghan was the scorer and had a second of the game just four minutes later.

Chloe Thomas-Bradley grabbed a consolation score for Lightning in the final three minutes and Jodi Palmer added the conversion.

Recommended

New front-runner emerges in RugbyPass SVNS MVP standings after Singapore

OPINION

New Zealand’s Jorja Miller breaks clear in RugbyPass SVNS MVP race

OPINION

Former All Black on why Jamie Joseph should be Razor's successor

Canada handed tough test as SVNS Perth pools revealed


Watch all the upcoming SVNS action for FREE on RPTV!
*Available live in select territories

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Miller influential as Black Ferns Sevens storm home after trailing Japan

2

Argentina squad locked in as Las Yaguaretés impress in SVNS 2

1
3

Asia Hogan-Rochester: 'I do want to challenge myself in ways I’ve never experienced before'

4

Dual Olympic gold medallist lifts lid on NZ’s shift after SVNS Cape Town

5

‘We’re in a different world’: Jilly Collins outlines the Wallaroos’ growth

1
6

With Ellie Kildunne in her way, what can England do with Emma Sing?

4
7

Meet Régis Sonnes: Spain's new head coach with an inspiring plan

8

'It’s a little tainted': Moloney-MacDonald reflects on World Cup experience

3

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Fabien Galthie's Bordeaux-infused attack and renewed aerial focus exposed pressing issues Andy Farrell has yet to solve.

247
LONG READ

Three Ireland players with huge World Cup questions to answer after Paris pummelling

Ireland weren't expected to beat France but the manner of their defeat was alarming and serious questions now need to be asked in selection

8
LONG READ

Calum MacRae: 'Tommaso Menoncello is the best athlete I've coached but Finn Russell will be the difference'

Benetton's Scottish coach runs an analytical eye over the Six Nations clash in Rome, and the differences between rugby in Italy and Scotland.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
CM 7 minutes ago
Pressure mounts on Gregor Townsend as Scotland melt in Roman rain

Yeah Scotland gave away a few unnecessary pens themselves. Like Turner clearing out a guy with no arms. That’s pretty unnecessary I would have thought.

10 Go to comments
c
cw 7 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Yes excited about what JJ can bring too. I think I have seen that article. More balanced than most. I was perplexed that they would be worrying about what a coach does in the coaching box - anyone see Rassie or the Melbourne Storm coach in full flight!

247 Go to comments
J
JC 7 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

Ya, on a one off game you’d probably fancy Fiji at the moment. Though if Wales had Morgan and Refell back over 3 games it would be tight.

7 Go to comments
G
GRB13 12 minutes ago
Pressure mounts on Gregor Townsend as Scotland melt in Roman rain

South Africa played with 14 men for 90% of the game.

10 Go to comments
J
JC 13 minutes ago
Ireland player ratings vs France | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

The most embarrassing thing about it Eric is that he won’t admit, acknowledge or have any pride in it?! Imagine coming on here denying where you come from and support. The complete lack of backbone, integrity and balls is cowardly but unsurprising. Though you’re dead right, he certainly fits a ‘type’……..

43 Go to comments
f
fl 13 minutes ago
England player ratings vs Wales | 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations

7 quite generous for Marcus Smith!

2 Go to comments
P
PMcD 16 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I would have before he went to NFL, where he was a lighter, better balanced runner, he’s a bit heavier since he came back and doesn’t have the same level of agility.

247 Go to comments
u
unknown 16 minutes ago
Pressure mounts on Gregor Townsend as Scotland melt in Roman rain

Italy 100% deserved the win.

10 Go to comments
G
GRB13 16 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

I reckon Fiji 🇫🇯 would take Wales.

7 Go to comments
S
SB 21 minutes ago
'You’ve got to pay the piper': Irish TV rip into 'out-coached' Gregor Townsend

Yep, easy to sit in a seat and criticise.

3 Go to comments
S
SB 21 minutes ago
'You’ve got to pay the piper': Irish TV rip into 'out-coached' Gregor Townsend

Quesada, Galthié and Contepomi are 3 of the best international coaches in the world after Rassie.

3 Go to comments
S
SB 22 minutes ago
Gregor Townsend faces the press after latest Scotland damp squib

Don’t be surprised to see them beat England now. Selecting Jamie Ritchie would give them a better chance of that.

4 Go to comments
S
SB 23 minutes ago
Pressure mounts on Gregor Townsend as Scotland melt in Roman rain

So impressed with the Italians.

10 Go to comments
P
PMcD 27 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

What I am saying is the players shouldn’t have any intent, they simply need to stop doing it. It’s just going to end in a really bad outcome.

247 Go to comments
J
JC 30 minutes ago
England stars run riot as Wales dismantled in Six Nations opener

Australia are woeful and cannon fodder. While Argentina are about the same level as Scotland, maybe Ireland. So ya, it’s pretty similar. While the rest of the pacific nations and Japan are at the Welsh level. Some easy games all round.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 34 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Yeah well said, it’s where and how the mass is used that counts. Getting slightly less collective mass to a breakdown or maul faster than slight more bigger opponents.

Razor built some good concepts and I’m excited to see how JJ follows through with them. Weve both talked about big athletic back rows for the ABs that could still acheive at all aspects of play.



...

247 Go to comments
J
JW 38 minutes ago
New law innovations will have unexpected impacts on Super Rugby Pacific

It’s the age old problem of the balance of tight fives scrummaging ability. World Rugby should change scrums back to what they where and are meant to be (the use of penalties to enforce behavour has failed and should be discontinued) and then selection will be back to all shapes and sizes, but currently a Super Rugby coach could well find himself being punished by selecting Test quality props in his side, and be extention, if that continues it to going to discourage Test quality props etc from being developed as well.

Right now I think it might be worth adding scrums back into certain facets, especially if they can discover circumstances where say 1 minute add breaks/timeouts can occur without a disruption into positive sequences of play. Say for example the sequence in the England v All Black game where England had made there way to the ABs 22 but could not gain further momentum and Steward had a collision that saw the ref stop play. England were awarded the scrum and play resumed after a minute or more it took to remove Steward from the field and then proceeded to shunt the All Blacks sideways, causing the blindside and number 8 to get stuck in the scrum and the resulting blindside overlap have no cover coming across to stop them.



...

14 Go to comments
C
CM 41 minutes ago
'You’ve got to pay the piper': Irish TV rip into 'out-coached' Gregor Townsend

No surprise the armchair experts came out after a loss and bagged selections. I thought Townsend picked a team that was spot on and not sure Graham, Kinghorn or DvDM would have made all that much difference. The conditions didnt allow for those guys to come into the game. Scotland lost that game at the set piece and as a result of two pieces of ill-discipline. The Ashman high tackle inside the 22 when they already had a penalty themselves, plus the Turner yellow card. If I was Finn, Id have walked up to Turner and said, ‘thanks for costing us the game’.

3 Go to comments
B
BleedRed&Black 43 minutes ago
New law innovations will have unexpected impacts on Super Rugby Pacific

All the rule changes are excellent, but I doubt it will have any impact on the North Hemisphere dictatorship, which SA is part of, and their imposition of NFL rugby. They want a rigidly structured, set piece based, kick and defense dominated game that is, at its core, absolutely opposed to speed and innovation, and have legislated that for decades.

The Northern Hemisphere administrators and officials, the people who control the game in their own interests, certainly not the interests of rugby around the world, are all just different forms of Matthieu Raynal. Only the accents and the insults are different. As you can see from the comments from their supporters here.



...

14 Go to comments
u
unknown 45 minutes ago
Gregor Townsend faces the press after latest Scotland damp squib

Townsend is always focussed on England. He overlooked Italy and it came back to bite him. It’s also what holds Scotland back in the Six Nations. Success needs to be more than winning the Calcutta Cup

4 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT