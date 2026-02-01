Northern Edition
New front-runner emerges in RugbyPass SVNS MVP standings after Singapore

Paulin Riva of France and Viwa Naduvalo of Fiji.(Photos/Gettys Images)

RugbyPass SVNS Series writers will review each tournament this season with their MVP votes. Finn Morton, Ben Smith, Joe Harvey and Lachlan Grey weigh in with 3-2-1 votes towards the RugbyPass Men’s and Women’s SVNS Series MVP leaderboard.

There has been another change at the top of the RugbyPass Men’s SVNS Series MVP leaderboard, with Viwa Naduvalo receiving nine votes after producing a Player of the Final performance in Fiji’s remarkable comeback in the Singapore Cup Final.

There was a sense of déjà vu when Naduvalo was unveiled as the best on ground after Fiji fought their way back to beat France 21-12 in Sunday’s decider. Naduvalo had been named the Player of the Final at last season’s SVNS Singapore, with Fiji winning 21-12 then as well against Kenya.

VIDEO

Naduvalo has scored more tries on the Men’s SVNS Series than anyone else during the 2025/26 season, which included a key score against France. Fiji were trailing 12-0 with about three minutes left when the 29-year-old raced away to the try line at the National Stadium.

Catch up on HSBC SVNS Series action on RugbyPass TV. You can create an account HERE.

Kavekini Tanivanuakula added to Fiji’s score with a runaway try immediately after the restart, which brought the teams level at 12-points each. Terio Veilawa remained calm under pressure with the conversion attempt, nailing a tough attempt to give Fiji the lead for the first time.

Fiji weren’t done there, with Pilipo Bukayaro icing the match with the team’s third try as the full-time siren sounded. The Fijians defended their SVNS Singapore title on a humid evening in the Lion City, seeing them rise to first the overall season standings.

Naduvalo led the way for Fiji as they delivered a series of statement results over the weekend, which included other incredible wins against New Zealand and South Africa. It shouldn’t be a surprise to read that another two Fijian players polled MVP votes.

New Zealand’s Akuila Rokolisoa was first on the RugbyPass leaderboard after the Dubai Sevens, before Shilton van Wyk and Luciano Gonzalez took over after an unforgettable tournament at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium in December.

Van Wyk and Gonzalez remain in second place after the third stop of the season, three points behind the new leader in Naduvalo. There are five new names in these rankings, including one Fijian, a couple of New Zealanders, and two standouts from the French side.

Andy Timo has been right up there with the best all season, but the Frenchman hasn’t polled any votes until now. Timo won a match-winning turnover in the dying stages of France’s semi-final win over South Africa and almost registered a try assist one minute into the decider.

Related

New Zealand’s Jorja Miller breaks clear in RugbyPass SVNS MVP race

There is daylight between Jorja Miller and other contenders on the RugbyPass Women’s SVNS Series MVP leaderboard.

Read Now

Paulin Riva enjoyed a particularly impressive weekend as well, with the France captain scoring a try just before half-time in the Cup Final.  While France were beaten, their record of three semi-final appearances in as many events this season highlights their consistency.

There are three more SVNS 1 events before the new-look World Championships, which will be held over three legs in Hong Kong China, Valladolid and Bordeaux. All eight teams from SVNS 1 and four sides from the second-tier will compete for the overall SVNS Series title.

France won the first-of-its-kind SVNS Series Grand Final at SVNS Madrid in 2024, with Antoine Dupont playing a key role in Les Blues Sevens’ run to glory. Riva and Stephen Parez-Edo Martin are among the SVNS Series champions and Olympic gold medallists still playing for the team.

Next up on the SVNS Series, the circuit heads to Perth’s HBF Park on February 7 to 8.

RugbyPass SVNS Series MVP 3-2-1 votes – Singapore

Finn Morton

Men: Viwa Naduvalo (Fiji), Terio Veilawa (Fiji), Andy Timo (France)

Women: Jorja Miller (New Zealand), Olivia Apps (Canada), Maddison Levi (Australia)

Joe Harvey

Men: Terio Veilawa (Fiji), Paulin Riva (France), Rob Rush (New Zealand)

Women: Jorja Miller (New Zealand), Olivia Apps (Canada), Maddison Levi (Australia)

Ben Smith

Men: Viwa Naduvalo (Fiji), Nacani Boginisoko (Fiji), Kele Lasaqa (New Zealand)

Women: Jorja Miller (New Zealand), Jazmin Felix-Hotham (New Zealand), Maddison Levi (Australia)

Lachlan Grey

Men: Viwa Naduvalo (Fiji), Paulin Riva (France), Kele Lasaqa (New Zealand)

Women: Jorja Miller (New Zealand), Jazmin Felix-Hotham (New Zealand), Maya Stewart (Australia)

RugbyPass Men’s SVNS Series MVP leaderboard

Viwa Naduvalo (Fiji) – 12 votes

Shilton van Wyk (South Africa), Luciano Gonzalez (Argentina) – 9 votes

Akuila Rokolisoa (New Zealand) – 8 votes

Brady Rush (New Zealand) – 6 votes

Terio Veilawa (Fiji) – 5 votes

Dietrich Roache (Australia), Paulin Riva (France) – 4 votes

Donovan Don (South Africa), Wallace Charlie (Australia) – 3 votes

Nacani Boginisoko (Fiji), Kele Lasaqa (New Zealand) – 2 votes

Pilipo Bukayaro (Fiji), Ryan Oosthuizen (South Africa), Marcos Moneta (Argentina), Andy Timo (France), Rob Rush (New Zealand) – 1 vote

RugbyPass Women’s SVNS Series MVP leaderboard

Jorja Miller (New Zealand) – 26 votes

Maddison Levi (Australia) – 14 votes

Isabella Nasser (Australia) – 11 votes

Kelsey Teneti (New Zealand) – 5 votes

Jazmin Felix-Hotham (New Zealand), Olivia Apps (Canada)  – 4 votes

Teagan Levi (Australia – 3 votes

Mahina Paul (New Zealand) – 2 votes

Hanako Utsumi (Japan), Reapi Ulunisau (Fiji), Maya Stewart (Australia) – 1 vote

ADVERTISEMENT
R
RW 5 days ago

It’s a team game. MVP is nonsense

J
JonDuckworth 4 days ago

What, so you never get Player of the Match?

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on RugbyPass

c
cw 24 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

👍

156 Go to comments
P
PMcD 31 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Some of the European refs are a bit more lenient at the start of the games and they yellow card the same offence later in the games - it is very variable but that would have been a close call.

156 Go to comments
c
cw 37 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

‘Missing’ he was, whether selected or not. Now perhaps the coach was right about that - but it sure did look like that they needed Lowe and Aki to me.

156 Go to comments
c
cw 41 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Ok, but their backline had no X factor at all in my view. Those two have that in spades and were missed because of it. Concede though that is a view from NZ and the coach made the call on Lowe presumably on the basis they could do better without him….

156 Go to comments
P
PMcD 43 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

It was why I asked the question last week (are any coaches in danger?) I don’t think IRE will get rid of Farrell but I do wonder if his (like Razor) assistants are lacking some experience.

POC & Sexton will likely make good coaches in the future but this is still very early in their coaching lifespan.



...

156 Go to comments
P
PMcD 46 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

If we look at last year’s Irish team through their successful phase, they basically had 4 “transplant” players - JG-P, Lowe, Aki & Hansen within the team.

Are the new eligibility rules catching up with IRE? Or is this just a phase where you see a dip after a generational boom (like other teams have suffered?



...

156 Go to comments
c
cw 55 minutes ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Thanks PMcD - been some good learning on this thread! Funny how my AB experienced conditioned me to thinking it was an automatic yellow 😂

156 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

That’s why I think it strikes a balance. You can still get pay but there is a risk of turning the ball straight back over if the mark is taken.

156 Go to comments
c
cw 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Yeah I thought the one in front of the posts where both hands were on or near ground was a no arms tackle. They did get pinged once though from memory.

156 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I thought Crowley made a more positive impact when he came on.

As a minimum that would be my starting 10/15 but I think he may well find himself at 10 next week, I’m not sure Prendergast has the game control at this level yet. It’s a bit too safe and predictable at the moment, needs more deception to his decisions.



...

156 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Not quite as agile in a phone box but has the kick and retrieve, outside swerve and power.

156 Go to comments
c
cw 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Good to know the pros need input too!

156 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

You hv to say he is hte hardest man to stop anywhere in the world.

156 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

It didn’t look promising, but in the absence of a Sexton Ire look loke thye need two playmakers on the field…

156 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Scary prospect how that SA replacement scrum may actually get stronger next season.

156 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Again, spot on Tom.

156 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

I think the teams looked evenly balance in terms of availability Tom, and they were playing at Thomond Park!

156 Go to comments
c
cw 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Thanks NB - nice clarification - but hmmm - room for debate there!

156 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Ireland player ratings vs France | 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations

I think the test vs Italy in Dublin will be quite a different one, to the demolition you refer to. Italy have really progressed in the past season. They have a backline of real quality, to go with the combative pack they have usually fielded.

42 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How new-look France trumped same old Ireland in Six Nations opener

Furlong back will help, Crowley at 10?

156 Go to comments
