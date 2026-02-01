Former All Black on why Jamie Joseph should be Razor's successor
Former All Black Israel Dagg has given his take on what he believes will be crucial for the new All Blacks head coach when they take over, nearly three weeks after Scott Robertson departed the role.
Robertson left the role as head coach after an end-of-year review from NZR Chair David Kirk, former All Black Keven Mealamu, and Don Tricker showed that the “trajectory” of the team was not on track.
NZR then outlined what the application criteria was for the new head coach, which included having international head coaching experience and being from New Zealand.
Dagg, who played 66 Tests for the All Blacks, explained on his Sport Nation radio show on Monday morning that he’s of the belief that Highlanders head coach Jamie Joseph is the front-runner for the job.
“Jamie Joseph for me, is probably the front runner right now. And the reason I say that there’s a lot of speculation, talk about Dave Rennie and him coming over to coach, and he might apply, I don’t know,” Dagg said on Sport Nation Breakfast.
“But the reason why Jamie Joseph gets the nod for me is, I think he’s in the country, he’s around the Kiwi players. He’s got a good relationship, he’s coached here for a very long time.”
Dagg admits that whoever comes into the role must put the jersey first and prioritise getting back to where the All Blacks have been previously.
“Jamie Joseph, he’s in this country, he’s probably going to keep and retain majority of that management group, and he jumps in there.
“Well, there’s a guy like Jamie Joseph that’ll bring them together, and there’ll be no one out there that will probably go in their own little line or down their own little journey, there’ll be a huge amount of togetherness.
“I don’t care who’s going to be coaching the All Blacks, I just want someone to come in, and I want them to put that jersey and player, coaching group, management, whatever it is, put that jersey first.
“Put that jersey at the forefront of their mind and know that there is so much that they’re playing for at the moment, go in there and and get back to to where we were. Back in the day, the All Blacks being the team that was so revered, that’s all I want.”
The 37-year-old former player turned broadcaster pinpoints consistency as one thing that must be improved, along with the style of game the All Blacks are looking to play.
“I think we’re waiting for performances. We’re waiting for consistency, we’re waiting for something that is part of our lives, and that’s a brand of rugby that is so enjoyable to watch. It’s tough, it’s uncompromising. You know, we stay in the fight for the full 80 minutes, so like the head coach is pivotal.”
Create your ticketing account and unlock presale access for Rugby World Cup 2027 now!
NZ have made a mistake ! They want Tony Brown and Jamie together and will have to payout for Tony Brown and sour the relationship with South Africa by doing this and it will come back to bite them in the arse!
It'll be interesting what impact the Highlanders dismal performances under Joseph 2.0 have on the selection of the next AB's coach, both on the selection itself and on the way it is perceived when/if Joseph gets it. Highlanders were belted again by the Crusaders again in a pre-season game, even though both teams were missing their AB's, which gave Joseph a significant relative advantage. Thankfully for them they are only playing Moana Pasifika in their next pre-season. Unfortunately for Joseph its only going to get worse after that.
The Crusaders will have most of their AB's back when they face the Highlanders in the first game of the news season in 10 days time. They play the Highlanders twice in the first five rounds, while the Chiefs face them once. The Highlanders also play the Force at home and the Reds, both games they can easily lose. It is entirely possible that mid-March, which seems to be about the time NZR are set to announce the new coach, the Highlanders will be running at 0 from 5, and will have been crushed 3 times by the NZ teams they have faced. If such a thing happens, then Joseph 2.0 will be running at 3 wins from 19.
If NZR still appoint Joseph after that, it'll be a fascinating sell, particularly if the Highlanders form improves when assistant coach Dermody takes over. Dermody coached exceptionally well when he temporarily took from Tony Brown in 2021, smashing up the Crusaders in Christchurch in the Highlanders most one sided win against them. Dermody took over in 2023. They only got 9th, but improved to 6th in 2024. In a typically poor decision by an ineptly run club, despite that improvement the Highlanders dumped Dermody and had Joseph take over. The Highlanders cratered under Joseph, got 11th/last, and though its early there are no signs they have improved.
It's worth emphasizing that all Joseph success, what little of it there is, has been with Tony Brown, who will be coaching against him for the Springboks 6 times between now and RWC 2027. Joseph's greatest strength will become his greatest vulnerability against his greatest opponent. If the AB's record against SA in those 6 games is poor, why exactly NZR gave the job of AB head coach to someone whose approach is so well known by the Springboks will become a major issue.
If Joseph is appointed, and the results are poor, there is more than enough evidence of his defects going into the job to see Kirk removed and the entire board fired.
If it is JJ, NZR should really be conducting a far-and-wide search for the best possible assistants, rather than wasting time with the whole application charade. Otherwise, JJ will end up with another weak coaching team, just like Foz and Razor before him.
And if Joseph is appointed and the results and performances improve, then it MUST show Razors incompetence and the complete competence of the board and David Kirk.
Jamie Joseph has the experience as both a player and a coach at every level of the game making him the top choice to help shape the future of New Zealand rugby if he is given the job and accepts.
His appointment as AB’sXV head coach was not only for the team to eventually be successful but also liaise with Scott Robertson who added Christian Lio Willie, Josh Beehre and Caleb Tangitau to his training squad as injuy cover.
For mine, JJ is the front runner and the 2026 rugby season will be tough but he won't muck about in getting things back on track, sorted and peaking by the time the Men's RWC 2027 kicks off in October…That's when it really matters…
😂😂😂Apparently Fozzie and Shag have been approached to coach the AB’s ? This is comedy hour, for real. The rest of the rugby world must be licking their chops 😋
Yrs and Brian Lahore is coming out of retirement as a player too.
I read this. NZR is said to have approached the two former head coaches. Rumour has it that Foster could return as an assistant to Joseph?
We’ve been hearing a bit less about Rennie lately.
One to keep an eye on.
Good coach! Just wonder how long before the knives get sharpened, because honestly, short term, the cattle at his disposal is pretty limiting!
Good front row, good starting second row. Serious concerns around the balance of the loosies, trying to accomodate Ardie is compromising this. Need more depth at lock.
FH still issue.
I don’t know, a locking cohort of Holland, Vaai, Tuipolotu and Barret with Lord and Darry waiting in the wings is pretty good depth. There’s enough to work with surely, if SA, FRA or ENG have better it’s not by a mile
The same can be said of the loosies, how many teams have a recent breakout player of the year and world player of the year at their disposal? Of course the players could always be better and there are some seriously good loosies in world rugby right now (especially at 6).
The main issue was Razor and co just had no vision for their back row combos or how their bench was going to impact a game. Going 5-3 with ALB(!) instead of a flanker against England was ridiculously naive.
England named their 23 early with 7 genuine backrowers ffs.
“Due process”