Former All Black on why Jamie Joseph should be Razor's successor

Former All Black Israel Dagg has given his take on what he believes will be crucial for the new All Blacks head coach when they take over, nearly three weeks after Scott Robertson departed the role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robertson left the role as head coach after an end-of-year review from NZR Chair David Kirk, former All Black Keven Mealamu, and Don Tricker showed that the “trajectory” of the team was not on track.

NZR then outlined what the application criteria was for the new head coach, which included having international head coaching experience and being from New Zealand.

VIDEO

Dagg, who played 66 Tests for the All Blacks, explained on his Sport Nation radio show on Monday morning that he’s of the belief that Highlanders head coach Jamie Joseph is the front-runner for the job.

“Jamie Joseph for me, is probably the front runner right now. And the reason I say that there’s a lot of speculation, talk about Dave Rennie and him coming over to coach, and he might apply, I don’t know,” Dagg said on Sport Nation Breakfast.

“But the reason why Jamie Joseph gets the nod for me is, I think he’s in the country, he’s around the Kiwi players. He’s got a good relationship, he’s coached here for a very long time.”

Dagg admits that whoever comes into the role must put the jersey first and prioritise getting back to where the All Blacks have been previously.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jamie Joseph, he’s in this country, he’s probably going to keep and retain majority of that management group, and he jumps in there.

“Well, there’s a guy like Jamie Joseph that’ll bring them together, and there’ll be no one out there that will probably go in their own little line or down their own little journey, there’ll be a huge amount of togetherness.

“I don’t care who’s going to be coaching the All Blacks, I just want someone to come in, and I want them to put that jersey and player, coaching group, management, whatever it is, put that jersey first.

“Put that jersey at the forefront of their mind and know that there is so much that they’re playing for at the moment, go in there and and get back to to where we were. Back in the day, the All Blacks being the team that was so revered, that’s all I want.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 37-year-old former player turned broadcaster pinpoints consistency as one thing that must be improved, along with the style of game the All Blacks are looking to play.

“I think we’re waiting for performances. We’re waiting for consistency, we’re waiting for something that is part of our lives, and that’s a brand of rugby that is so enjoyable to watch. It’s tough, it’s uncompromising. You know, we stay in the fight for the full 80 minutes, so like the head coach is pivotal.”