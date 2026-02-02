Sale Sharks sign Alex Lozowski from Saracens

Alex Lozowski has signed for Sale Sharks on a two-year deal ahead of next season after 10 years at Saracens, as reported by RugbyPass.

ADVERTISEMENT

The versatile back moved to London from Wasps in 2016, and has gone on to make almost 200 appearances, winning three Gallagher PREM titles and two Investec Champions Cups.

The move will see the 32-year-old reunite with Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson, who was an assistant coach for the first five years of Lozowski’s time at Saracens.

VIDEO

The five-cap England representative is the fourth international Sale have signed ahead of next season, alongside Wales props Nicky Smith and Tomas Francis, and fellow England centre Joe Marchant.

With Saracens currently four points off the play-offs in the PREM and set to face Bath in the Champions Cup round of 16, Lozowski hopes he can “go out on a high in June.”

Exeter Chiefs Sale All Stats and Data

“I’m really excited to make the move to Sale,” Lozowski said. “It’s a club I’ve always admired, I like the style of rugby the team plays, and I think I can really fit in and add something too.

“As an opposition player, Sale has always been a really tough place to go. I don’t think I’ve won too many games there so I’m looking forward to being on the home team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are some fantastic players at the club. I know guys like George Ford and the Curry boys from England camps but there are so many others who I’m looking forward to meeting.

“I spent a few years with Alex at Saracens too and I know how good a coach he is. More importantly, he’s a fantastic person and he’s someone I’ve got a great friendship with.

“I think at this stage in my career I need something new to sink my teeth into. I want to enjoy my rugby, but the Sale owners, coaches, players and fans want to win trophies and that’s really important to me too.”

Sanderson added: “Alex has real international quality without winning as many caps as he’s deserved, he’s versatile and I believe he can bring so much quality to us in a lot of different positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He can run the game from fly-half, he can bang as a 12 and he can play-make from 13 and I have no doubt he’s going to be a fantastic signing for us.

“He’s been at a club that’s won plenty of trophies so he knows what it takes to win, but he’s also a fantastic character and a leader, and that experience and those qualities will be invaluable for our younger players.”

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall added: “Alex has been a remarkable servant to Saracens over the last ten years. His consistency, professionalism and commitment have been outstanding, and he has played a huge role in the success we have enjoyed as a club.

“We thank him for everything he has given to Saracens and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.”