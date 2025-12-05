Northern Edition
Gallagher Premiership

Fissler Confidential: Sale Sharks eye double-whammy of Saracens stars

Elliot Daly, Theo Dan and Alex Lozowski of Saracens meet supporters after the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Harlequins and Saracens at The Stoop on October 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saracens star Alex Lozowski could become Sale Sharks’ next signing after joining team-mate Elliot Daly in having talks about a switch to Manchester next season.

Sharks boss Alex Sanderson told Fissler Confidential this week that he hopes to make two signings in the next couple of weeks and is keen on former England international Lozowski, who is closing in on 200 appearances for Saracens.

“It’s going pretty good actually, I think there are going to be a couple more that are going to drop in the next couple of weeks. You’ll probably hear about them first. I don’t know how you do it,” he told me this week.

Jacques Nienaber said this week that comments to SuperSport last month about his future have been taken out of context, but that hasn’t stopped him from being linked with a return to South Africa.

The senior Leinster coach said that he misses working with the Springboks when asked about his longer-term plans, and there have been whispers about a potential move to the Sharks.

Sharks coach John Plumtree is stepping back from the head coach role in Durban next week, with JP Pietersen earning a promotion from coaching in the Currie Cup, but Nienaber’s name is still lingering in the background.

Former England and Lions star Courtney Lawes is a long way from securing a move to Stade Français despite talks over a move from Pro D2 outfit Brive, who are keen to cut costs and slash their wage bill.

It is understood that there are tax implications if the ex-England skipper, who was reported to have been offered around £400,000 a season when he left Northampton Saints, moves to another French club.

A source across the Channel spoke to Fissler Confidential, saying: “Courtney has held talks with Stade, but that’s as far as it has gone at this stage.”

Newcastle Red Bulls, who are still looking for their first point of the campaign, are ramping up their recruitment efforts and weighing up a raid on Gallagher PREM rivals Gloucester to sign lock Cam Jordan.

They have already seen off several clubs, including Saracens and Gloucester, to secure England-qualified former All Blacks No. 8 Hoskins Sotutu once his contract with the NZRU runs out late next year.

They are now looking at Jordan, who has made 75 appearances for the Kingsholm outfit after starting his career with his hometown side Leicester Tigers, where he came through the academy system.

Saracens are stepping up their efforts to sign a new full-back, which could signal they are planning for life without England and Lions star Elliot Daly, who has been in talks with Sale Sharks.

The North London side are reportedly bringing in Wales scrum-half Tomas Williams from Gallagher PREM as they undergo a potential changing of the guard, with several players expected to depart once their contracts run out.

However, one player remaining at the club is former Newcastle Falcons loosehead Phil Brantingham, who was capped by England A against Ireland earlier this year but is sidelined until spring due to a shoulder injury.

Northampton Saints continue to secure contracts with players whose deals end at the end of the season, with lock Tom Lockett being the latest to sign a new agreement to remain at Franklin’s Gardens.

England A international Lockett, 23, who started Saints’ Champions Cup Final defeat to Bordeaux in May, has made 50 appearances for the club and joins Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith, Fraser Dingwall and Alex Coles in signing new deals.

Fissler Confidential understands that Saints are now targeting England hooker Curtis Langdon to be the next player to agree a deal, having opened negotiations with the former Sale Sharks, Worcester Warriors and Montpellier player.

Wales loosehead Rhys Carre is back on the market following R360’s decision to put off their launch until 2028, and his future with former Gallagher PREM and European champions Saracens appears to be in doubt.

Carre, 27, who played 92 games for Cardiff before moving to North London, made three appearances for Wales during the Autumn Nations Series and had been a target for the breakaway competition.

And a move to PREM Rugby rivals Leicester Tigers, who are looking at a potential replacement for Nicky Smith, could be on the cards after they travelled to Wales recently for a meeting with a player who was in camp.

Sharks fly-half Jean Smith, the son of Glasgow Warriors boss Franco, is set to move to Italy to rejoin Benetton Treviso from United Rugby Championship rivals the Sharks next season.

Treviso-born Smith, 22, who played junior rugby for his hometown club, has made five appearances for the Sharks this season, scoring 16 points, and is out of contract at the end of the season.

But he has been earmarked for a shortcut to international rugby by the Azzurri despite already winning under-20 honours with South Africa, and Treviso look to be poised to complete the deal before the New Year.

Bristol Bears have swooped on Championship leaders Ealing Trailfinders to sign highly rated full-back Tobi Wilson on a deal from the start of next season.

This season, Wilson, who has scored four tries in six games for the Trailfinders, who have won all eight of their league games, is helping put them seven points clear of the reformed Worcester Warriors in second place.

The 22-year-old, who started his career at Sixways, joined Ealing in May 2024 from Coventry, scoring 16 tries in his first season, and has rejected a new deal following an offer from Bears boss Pat Lam to move to the West Country.

Gloucester Rugby have announced that club stalwart Lewis Ludlow, who recently made his 250th appearance for the club, is staying at Kingsholm next season after signing a new deal.

Ludlow, 31, is the club’s longest-serving captain in the professional era, having worn the armband since November 2020, and has sights set on surpassing Nick Wood’s professional appearance record of 277 games.

“The Club took a chance on me when I was a 17-year-old kid at Hartpury. Two hundred and fifty games later, I still have the same desire to give back,” he said.

Bok superstar may exit South African rugby with giant offer tabled

Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi could finally move to Japan Rugby League One, where he is believed to be a target for Kobelco Kobe Steelers, nearly three years after turning down a move to Tokyo Sungoliaths.

Read Now


Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 16 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 22 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
Close
