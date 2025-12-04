Bok superstar may exit South African rugby with giant offer tabled

Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi could finally move to Japan Rugby League One, where he is believed to be a target for Kobelco Kobe Steelers, nearly three years after turning down a move to Tokyo Sungoliaths.

Kolisi, who led the Boks to a World Cup victory in Japan six years ago, was offered R25m (£1.1m) a year by Suntory-owned Sungoliaths to join them after defending the Webb Ellis Cup in France four years later.

However, All Blacks legend Dan Carter persuaded him to join Racing 92 instead, in a move that was far from successful, and he left under a cloud after only one year of his three-year deal.

Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti launched a scathing attack following a Top 14 quarter-final loss to Bordeaux, claiming that the Springbok legend had put on weight and was “invisible”.

Kolisi returned to his former club, the Sharks, after American businessman Vincent Mai paid a transfer fee of R17m (£726,000), and it is widely known that he is interested in moving to Japan before ending his career.

But time is running out for Kolisi, who became the ninth South African player to reach 100 Test caps when South Africa beat France 32-17 in Paris last month, as he turns 35 next June.

Japan plans to introduce new eligibility rules from the 2026-27 season that will limit the number of foreign players on the field at any one time, prompting players to consider their options.

Japan remains a lucrative hunting ground for Springboks, with the likes of Cheslin Kolbe, Faf de Klerk, Jesse Kriel, Malcolm Marx, Kwagga Smith and Manie Libbok all plying their trade in Japan’s leagues.

Kolisi, who has scored two tries in his two United Rugby Championship games against Ulster and the Scarlets this season, may be the next big name to follow them into the arrivals hall.

The Steelers, who were the first-ever Top League champions in 2004, have not won a title since 2019 and believe Kolisi could be the player to change that.