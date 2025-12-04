Northern Edition
United Rugby Championship

Bok superstar may exit South African rugby with giant offer tabled

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (R) of South Africa celebrates after he is presented with the shirt of South Africa captain Siya Kolisi (L) after their victory during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa at Principality Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi could finally move to Japan Rugby League One, where he is believed to be a target for Kobelco Kobe Steelers, nearly three years after turning down a move to Tokyo Sungoliaths.

Kolisi, who led the Boks to a World Cup victory in Japan six years ago, was offered R25m (£1.1m) a year by Suntory-owned Sungoliaths to join them after defending the Webb Ellis Cup in France four years later.

However, All Blacks legend Dan Carter persuaded him to join Racing 92 instead, in a move that was far from successful, and he left under a cloud after only one year of his three-year deal.

Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti launched a scathing attack following a Top 14 quarter-final loss to Bordeaux, claiming that the Springbok legend had put on weight and was “invisible”.

Kolisi returned to his former club, the Sharks, after American businessman Vincent Mai paid a transfer fee of R17m (£726,000), and it is widely known that he is interested in moving to Japan before ending his career.

But time is running out for Kolisi, who became the ninth South African player to reach 100 Test caps when South Africa beat France 32-17 in Paris last month, as he turns 35 next June.

Japan plans to introduce new eligibility rules from the 2026-27 season that will limit the number of foreign players on the field at any one time, prompting players to consider their options.

Japan remains a lucrative hunting ground for Springboks, with the likes of Cheslin Kolbe, Faf de Klerk, Jesse Kriel, Malcolm Marx, Kwagga Smith and Manie Libbok all plying their trade in Japan’s leagues.

Kolisi, who has scored two tries in his two United Rugby Championship games against Ulster and the Scarlets this season, may be the next big name to follow them into the arrivals hall.

The Steelers, who were the first-ever Top League champions in 2004, have not won a title since 2019 and believe Kolisi could be the player to change that.

J
JB 6 days ago

Come on guys really, the picture focuses on Sacha even Siya points to him, don’t do this, use a more appropriate picture. You really need to do this?

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

To be fair they’re pointing at each other.

c
cc 6 days ago

Lol

J
JW 6 days ago

CLICKBAIT

B
Ben 6 days ago

When a story sows unease about an unnamed person doing something that, if it were true, would upset you, and there's a picture of two or several people, you can know for sure without reading that 1. The suggested upset is greatly exaggerated and a massive stretch of the definition of said upset, and 2. Given that it is not that much of an upset at all, it could be in reference to either or any of the people pictured, and you wouldn't care, but 3. It is probably about the person you'd care less about, if they were to do it.


Other clickbait formulae that make me sick are “Xyz person gives blunt verdict on Abc person” or “Xyz person hits out at / back at Abc person”.

C
Chin Naidu 6 days ago

Disciplined behavour

Comments on RugbyPass

S
Stuart Lee 23 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

100% agree with Guscott. The Boks will be the most dominant team only when they show that they are truly the best. This will be achieved at the next RWC. 3 peat on the cards. Imagine Rassie using the pool games like training runs. No point in winning or being 2nd in the pool just to face either of the only 2 other competent teams (All Blacks and England) early in the RWC2027. Boks to finish 3rd in Pool B then play Ireland or Scotland with a fresh pack of forwards who have been rested for 2 weeks. Bokbefok.

95 Go to comments
u
unknown 29 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

95 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
Close
