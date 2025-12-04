Northern Edition
Cheslin Kolbe clone set for Sale Sharks debut as international duo return

SALFORD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 13: A Champions Cup flag during the Investec Champions Cup match between Sale Sharks and Racing 92 at Salford Community Stadium on December 13, 2024 in Salford, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

New signing Gurshwin Wehr is set to make his Sale Sharks debut after being named on the bench for the Investec Champions Cup tie at home to Glasgow Warriors on Friday night.

Wehr, who was likened to Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe by Alex Sandeson earlier in the week, arrives on a short-term deal from South African Currie Cup outfit, Griquas, as injury cover for Joe Carpenter.

Sale’s backline resources have been stretched in recent weeks, but they are boosted by the return from injury of England scrum-half Raffi Quirke and Scotland wing Arron Reed.

England’s Tom Curry starts his second game of the season, at No.8, having played openside in last weekend’s heartbreaking loss to Exeter, while brother Ben is on the bench.

With George Ford rested, Rob du Preez partners Quirke at half-back.

A couple of Glasgow players will reach milestones in Salford, with Stafford McDowall making his 100th appearance and Ollie Smith his 50th.

Zander Fagerson is named at tight-head for what will be his first appearance for the club since April.

Sale Sharks: 15. Arron Reed, 14. Tom O’Flaherty, 13. Rekeiti Ma’asi-White, 12. Marius Louw, 11. Alex Wills, 10. Rob du Preez, 9. Raffi Quirke, 1. Si McIntyre, 2. Nathan Jibulu, 3. Willgriff John, 4. Tom Burrow, 5. Ben Bamber, 6. Jacques Vermeulen, 7. Ernst van Rhyn (c), 8. Tom Curry
Replacements: 16. Ethan Caine, 17. Tumy Onasanya, 18. James Harper, 19. Hyron Andrews, 20. Ben Curry, 21. Gus Warr, 22. Ollie Davies, 23. Gurshwin Wehr

Glasgow Warriors: 15. Josh McKay, 14. Kyle Steyn (c), 13. Stafford McDowall, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Ollie Smith, 10. Adam Hastings, 9. George Horne, 1. Nathan McBeth, 2. Gregor Hiddleston, 3. Zander Fagerson, 4. Max Williamson, 5. Scott Cummings, 6. Matt Fagerson, 7. Rory Darge, 8. Jack Dempsey
Replacements: 16. Seb Stephen, 17. Rory Sutherland, 18. Sam Talakai, 19. Alex Samuel, 20. Gregor Brown, 21. Ally Miller, 22. Jamie Dobie, 23. Dan Lancaster

Sale Sharks confirm signing of South African winger

Three weeks after it was first reported in Fissler Confidential, the injury-hit Sharks have confirmed that Gurshwin Wehr has signed a short-term contract with the club.

Comments

3 Comments
B
BiltongKingSA 6 days ago

What is this world coming to now players are seen as been “cloned” this is so pathetic. Do we no longer have subjects or topics of substance to talk about. Jeez this world or rather people are becoming more toxic than ever. Guys live for Jesus, read your Bible and Pray. Nothing more is left.

D
DS 6 days ago

It’s thanks to your so-called ‘saviour’ - or rather, the ridiculous belief in a book of fairy tales (‘two loaves and five fishes’? My Rs) - that this world is in such a state, so rather go away and think about what he was apparently trying to tell you, but you evangelicals particularly seem to have forgotten about, and maybe spread a bit of loving care around rather than your claptrap about ‘cloning’ which is presumably your hatred of science?

