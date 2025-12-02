Sale Sharks confirm signing of South African winger

Sale Sharks have moved to sign Griquas winger Gurshwin Wehr on a short-term contract, initially until the end of February.

The North West club need injury cover for crocked full-back, Joe Carpenter, who is recovering from a bad ankle injury.

The 27-year-old started off his career with the Griffons, before switching to fellow Currie Cup side Griquas last season. He has also played one game for the Durban-based Sharks in the URC and South Africa 7s.

“The opportunity to sign Gurshwin came about and when we looked into him, we loved what we saw,” said Sharks DoR Alex Sanderson.

“He’s fast and elusive, he works hard and he scores loads of tries. He’s very much in the Kolbe mould so I’m sure our fans are going to love watching him.

“He’s been training with us since last week and we’ve been so impressed. We can’t wait to watch him go.”

Wehr said: “The decision to come to Sale was a no brainer. It’s a great club that plays really good rugby and I think I will fit in here really nicely.

“Since I arrived last week everyone has really made me feel welcome. Now I’m so excited about getting on the pitch and playing with some of the brilliant players here, like George Ford. I think my style of play will fit in well with the team’s style.

“While I’m here I want to do my best to prove myself and hopefully be here for much longer. I want to win trophies and be part of a successful team and bring some magic to the club on the field.”