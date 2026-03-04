Northern Edition
International

'You never know': Jamie Joseph speaks on missing out on All Blacks job

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 27: Highlanders head coach Jamie Joseph looks on ahead of the round three Super Rugby match between Queensland Reds and Highlanders at Suncorp Stadium, on February 27, 2026, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Jamie Joseph says he’s honoured to have been considered for the All Blacks head coaching role, and has commended the process that ultimately saw New Zealand Rugby appoint Dave Rennie.

Joseph and Rennie were the top two candidates for the job formerly held by Scott Robertson, and the appointment process for the duo included members of the appointment panel observing the coaches in person, consulting referees and players, and finally conducting interviews.

The Highlanders coach said his coaching staff and players had managed the extra attention and any additional workload well, but there was inevitably some distraction felt across the camp.

VIDEO

All of that is now in the rear-view mirror, though, and Joseph is happy to leave it there.

“That was yesterday,” he said when asked about his disappointment at missing out on the role in his weekly Highlanders media conference.

“There was disappointment because I felt it was a tight race. The process was really good, really thorough. There were a number of things me and Rens went through in the process. It was very different to the last time.

“You’ve got to commend New Zealand Rugby for providing that kind of process; it was certainly a first for me.

“I think Dave getting the job is a real credit to him. He’s an extensive and qualified coach who’s been to a lot of places, so I wish him well.”

Joseph said the panel had delivered feedback when informing him of their decision, and he would take that feedback on board.

“There’s been feedback, and that’s obviously private,” he confirmed. “But that kind of feedback is really important for me, personally, because it gives me direction on where to go next. Coaching is a learning job, so you’re learning all the time.”

The coach was generally upbeat and relaxed during the media session, and wouldn’t rule out another crack at the top job in the future.

“You never know what’s around the corner,” Joseph shrugged. “A month ago, I was getting ready for a campaign with the Highlanders for the year, and then something happened that was quite surprising.

“So I’ll just move forward with this job, it’s a job that I was committed to three years ago, and it’s a big job.”

Joseph hadn’t given any thought to the possibility of joining Rennie’s staff in an assistant capacity and decided not to answer that question on the spot. He did, however, emphasise his commitment to the Highlanders moving forward.

“I am signed with the Highlanders, and I am committed to the Highlanders. I think it’s important that the players understand that, but I don’t have to tell them that; they know that.”

The coach was at Highlanders HQ yesterday, working as normal despite the call from NZR chairman David Kirk coming in the morning, and said he would be getting on with life now the decision has been made. He also spoke on the messages of support he’s received since Wednesday’s announcement.

“I’ve had so many messages, and the first was from Dave Rennie,” he revealed. “That’s the kind of quality that the All Blacks have, and I’ve got no doubt that he’ll do well.

“I’m from a big whanau, I’ve got a massive family, and there’s been a lot of support for my family and me.”

The final question Joseph was posed referred to a report in the New Zealand media from Thursday morning, which claimed Joseph had reached out to Joe Schmidt, Ian Foster, and Kenny Lynn about potentially joining his staff as assistant coaches, a claim Joseph said was “not 100 per cent correct.”

Joseph didn’t correct the list, but did share his views on what the All Blacks need.

“I think what’s evident is that there needed to be a high-quality attack coach for the All Blacks, given the fact that Leon (MacDonald) and Jason (Holland) had let go of the All Blacks.

“And midseason, there’s not a lot of availability. Most coaches who are qualified to coach at that level, obviously, are committed to other contracts, and they’re quality men.”

Joseph was glad to turn his attention back to the Highlanders, saying, “I felt I had 100 per cent support from those guys, but now they need 100 per cent support from me, because I’m their coach.”

Comments

2 Comments
J
JW 5 days ago

Ah huh, aye!

“I think what’s evident is that there needed to be a high-quality attack coach for the All Blacks, given the fact that Leon (MacDonald) and Jason (Holland) had let go of the All Blacks.

Letting everyone know he hasn’t played his trump card yet!

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Nobody knows, Jamie. Nobody knows.

