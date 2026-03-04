Quade Cooper has 'karma' reaction to Dave Rennie's All Blacks appointment

Former Wallaby Quade Cooper didn’t let Rugby Australia off the hook when sharing his joy for Dave Rennie’s All Blacks appointment.

Rennie was the Wallabies boss from 2019-2023, and clearly won over the former mercurial playmaker during that period, although the coach’s time at the helm was unceremoniously cut short when Eddie Jones became available just seven months out from the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The result of the late change was a pool-stage exit for the two-time world champions.

Cooper was recalled to the Test team during the 2021 Rugby Championship, after falling out of the Wallabies picture in 2017 and subsequently taking his talents to Japan.

The 37-year-old has been consistently outspoken about Rugby Australia’s management of the Wallabies program in recent years, criticising what he sees as a lack of cohesion afforded to the team by coaching upheaval, and an absence of core principles that represent the Australian game and bring continuity during change.

Rennie’s appointment as All Blacks coach on Wednesday rammed the point home for Cooper, who couldn’t help but wonder what could have been if Rennie had been backed by the Australian administration during his time in gold and green.

“Shout out to coach Dave Rennie. After the way he was treated by our administration in Australia, to now find himself with arguably the biggest job in rugby feels like a little bit of karma,” Cooper penned in a social media post.

“We let one of the best coaches in the game go. Not only did we let him go, we pushed him out the door. So, seeing him land on his feet like this, I’m genuinely happy for him.

“The ‘what could have been’ might still come back to bite us, especially with a home World Cup coming in hot. Funny how the universe works sometimes.

“Congrats to the All Blacks for appointing not just a top coach, but a good man who understands that the game is about people first. That will play a huge role in their culture.

“PS. You’re the enemy now, though.”

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 5 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Average Points scored 30 20 First try wins 60% Home team wins 60%

Australia are also transitioning between coaches in 2026, with Les Kiss to take the reins from Joe Schmidt after completing the Super Rugby Pacific season with the Queensland Reds.

The Wallabies and All Blacks will square off twice in October, once both new coaches are instated, with the Bledisloe Cup once again on the line.

Rennie shrugged off any notion of animosity toward the Australian team or governing body at Wednesday’s introductory press conference, instead expressing his disappointment for his players who missed out on Rugby World Cup selection under Eddie Jones’ regime.

The trans-Tasman rivals will also square off in the pool stages of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.