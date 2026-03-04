Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 13
FT
31 - 34
FT
26 - 43
FT
50 - 40
FT
23 - 18
FT
48 - 33
FT
U20
HSBC SVNS 2026
New York
Friday
01:05
Friday
14:30
Friday
14:45
Friday
14:45
Friday
22:35
Saturday
01:05
Saturday
03:35
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:10
Saturday
11:40
Saturday
15:10
Saturday
21:35
International

Quade Cooper has 'karma' reaction to Dave Rennie's All Blacks appointment

Quade Cooper of the Wallabies speaks to the coaching staff during the warm-up before game one of the international test match series between the Australian Wallabies and England at Optus Stadium on July 02, 2022 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Former Wallaby Quade Cooper didn’t let Rugby Australia off the hook when sharing his joy for Dave Rennie’s All Blacks appointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rennie was the Wallabies boss from 2019-2023, and clearly won over the former mercurial playmaker during that period, although the coach’s time at the helm was unceremoniously cut short when Eddie Jones became available just seven months out from the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The result of the late change was a pool-stage exit for the two-time world champions.

Cooper was recalled to the Test team during the 2021 Rugby Championship, after falling out of the Wallabies picture in 2017 and subsequently taking his talents to Japan.

VIDEO

The 37-year-old has been consistently outspoken about Rugby Australia’s management of the Wallabies program in recent years, criticising what he sees as a lack of cohesion afforded to the team by coaching upheaval, and an absence of core principles that represent the Australian game and bring continuity during change.

Rennie’s appointment as All Blacks coach on Wednesday rammed the point home for Cooper, who couldn’t help but wonder what could have been if Rennie had been backed by the Australian administration during his time in gold and green.

“Shout out to coach Dave Rennie. After the way he was treated by our administration in Australia, to now find himself with arguably the biggest job in rugby feels like a little bit of karma,” Cooper penned in a social media post.

“We let one of the best coaches in the game go. Not only did we let him go, we pushed him out the door. So, seeing him land on his feet like this, I’m genuinely happy for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The ‘what could have been’ might still come back to bite us, especially with a home World Cup coming in hot. Funny how the universe works sometimes.

“Congrats to the All Blacks for appointing not just a top coach, but a good man who understands that the game is about people first. That will play a huge role in their culture.

“PS. You’re the enemy now, though.”

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
5
Draws
0
Wins
0
Average Points scored
30
20
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
60%

Australia are also transitioning between coaches in 2026, with Les Kiss to take the reins from Joe Schmidt after completing the Super Rugby Pacific season with the Queensland Reds.

The Wallabies and All Blacks will square off twice in October, once both new coaches are instated, with the Bledisloe Cup once again on the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rennie shrugged off any notion of animosity toward the Australian team or governing body at Wednesday’s introductory press conference, instead expressing his disappointment for his players who missed out on Rugby World Cup selection under Eddie Jones’ regime.

The trans-Tasman rivals will also square off in the pool stages of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Recommended

'It wasn't an ideal end': The abrupt Wallabies exit that sets stage for new All Blacks era

Rennie on the South Africa tour: 'Some people might think it's daunting'

New Zealand Rugby explain what 'tipped' the All Blacks race in Rennie's favour

The in-depth Sam Cane verdict on Dave Rennie's All Blacks appointment

RugbyPass App Download

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!


Whether you’re looking for somewhere to track upcoming fixtures, a place to watch live rugby or an app that shows you all of the latest news and analysis, the RugbyPass rugby app is perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

New footage changes narrative in Antoine Dupont and Ben White spat

5
2

Brodie Retallick weighs in on AB rumours amid Dave Rennie appointment

13
3

'It was like the Moneyball movie': Former Chief on Rennie's strategy

1
4

What Du'Plessis Kirifi made of Dave Rennie's 'no loyalties' comment

15
5

Ireland issue squad update as prop is ruled out of Triple Crown decider

3
6

No-shows from England and France in our Six Nations team of the week

1
7

Italy's bid for best-ever Six Nations suffers setback

1
8

'Brings edge': Jeff Wilson's pick for a new All Blacks captain

56

Comments

2 Comments
J
Jez Nez 5 days ago

Nice one QC.


McLennan really was the worst.

A
AllyOz 5 days ago

Thanks Quade. Most of the administrators that made the decision to both appoint Dave Rennie in the first place, and to remove him and replace him with Eddie Jones are gone. If I remember correctly, Phil Waugh was the only one decent enough to make himself available to be in the room with Rennie when he was given his final review. McLennan wasn’t available and the CEO was in South Africa and rang in on zoom. That decision was all about Hamish McLennan and he has gone now. As regrettable as it was, it is history. All the best to Dave Rennie and I think he will do a wonderful job. But also, his win rate as Australian coach wasn’t particularly high. I personally think he would have turned that around had he been given the opportunity to finish the job and it is unlikely he would have culled some of the key senior players and gone to the World Cup with a pair of novice 10s. But I think we still would have been there for only one week longer, maybe a semi with the bounce of the ball going our way.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Why attack now outstrips defence in the 'chaos' of Six Nations rugby

In 2013, the Championship winning Welsh side conceded three tries during the tournament, so why in 2026 is it raining tries?

15
LONG READ

Where do Steve Borthwick’s England go from here?

Now is not the time to bring out the firing squad for the head coach in broad daylight, despite England's historic loss to Italy.

111
LONG READ

Wallaby franchises fall to earth with a bump after a bruising Super Rugby reality check

Three losses in four proved a stark weekend for Australia's Super Rugby Pacific interest and they will be hoping to bounce back in Round 5

4

Comments on RugbyPass

K
KwAussie 23 minutes ago
95-Test Wallaby Beale joins ex-All Black in experienced Force midfield

This will be interesting my memory of Beale is that he will run sideways taking up everyone else’s space and then pass the ball when there’s no options, plus he’s always been a revolving door in defence so not sure how this will help the Force.

1 Go to comments
D
DS 34 minutes ago
New footage changes narrative in Antoine Dupont and Ben White spat

Come on, be fair, HH. At least Josh got his word requirement in for this week. And we read it.

5 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 48 minutes ago
Where do Steve Borthwick’s England go from here?

“Furlong”. I would not be surprised if he does not start this game against Scotland. He has been so far below par, and had so many scrummaging problems thus far. I wonder if he is fully over his injuries. Not only physically, but psychologically. Were it not for the injuries to so many props, he might not even make the 23 this weekend.

111 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 53 minutes ago
Where do Steve Borthwick’s England go from here?

Good post, PMcD. You are on the ball highlighting the injury aspect of England’s woes. I think many are forgetting that. IF-W for example is a huge loss.

With teams in the Prem playing such good rugby, such as your Bath and Northampton, it is sad and frustrating that the national team is where it is in this 6N. Commiserations !



...

111 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
Phil Waugh’s rallying cry to AFL, NRL fans after Zac Lomax signing

If it’s on the right side touch and he is on the field he should get the tee …Carter Gordon aint very good off tee but Lonergan if he plays 9 is good but poor D the new kid at Reds their halfback is handy way he is going expect him in the mix Donaldson good maybe 2nd best in super but seemed to fall out of favor with Joe LY ..having a lefty really does help especially on the exits ..hooe ABs get Roigard to bounce out more how TJ used to in those 50/22 special plays type kicks

8 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
David Havili on All Blacks reset: ‘You're trying to get noticed'

I’m not hating on David dude has great all round skills throws a beautiful long ball but he misses far to many tackles even at NPC last year which should not be the case for a AB I believe that’s a big factor in what’s keeping him out the mix l

14 Go to comments
N
NH 1 hour ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Sign of a quality player John. Now for the reds to epxloit this and have mcreight be a distraction of sorts while exploiting an opportunity elsewhere. Sliiper in that ruck, means he doesnt hit the next and uru can steal for eg.

13 Go to comments
T
TruthHurts 1 hour ago
Former All Black on race for No.12 jersey under Dave Rennie

All these “I would like’s….” There is only one who counts and there will be plenty of gunslingers out there taking pot shots at him. Who would want it? No wonder our best coaching talent goes off shore, forums like this are toxic.

23 Go to comments
F
Footy Franks 2 hours ago
England backed to bounce back with one change for daunting Paris trip

Yeah it should be a French massacre. Off with their heads. England are no chance. The pack is too cumbersome and slow and the backs will have a Swiss cheese defence.

11 Go to comments
u
unknown 2 hours ago
‘Want to keep building’: Reds focus on Waratahs after Brumbies thriller

Damon Murphy was the hero for the Reds .

Daugunu knocked on .u



...

1 Go to comments
N
NH 2 hours ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

obviously a physical, capable player but in my opinion still (rightly) learning the role and is hesitant on what to decide to do and can get stuck feet. I also think that 13 constrains his ability to use his strengths like contesting high ball, getting ball in open space etc as he has to organise the line, run decoys etc. Better on the wing imo.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Last thing the All Blacks team needs is more smilers.

9 Go to comments
S
SB 2 hours ago
Why attack now outstrips defence in the 'chaos' of Six Nations rugby

For Borthwick haters yes!

15 Go to comments
N
NH 2 hours ago
Aussie Super Rugby takes: Force struggle in Dunedin, big blow for Waratahs

Throw in flook and henry for centre options also imo. Still of the belief suaalii would be better on the wing/fback, but also dont want to start playing musical chairs with him. imo schmidt picked him at 13 not because its his best position, but because he had good wings but not a huge amount of depth at centre at the time so it was just a way to get him on the park.

13 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Yep, and now he can play int footy as well, much better than these one year options the Islands normally get their players signing up for.

Hopefully it opens up funds and playing opportunities for Gallagher to return.



...

9 Go to comments
D
Downer 2 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Walker-Leawere to me is a bit lazy, does a fair bit of walking around the field.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

Why’s that a shock, aren’t Benetton the good Italian team? Think he should fit in well there.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Brodie Retallick weighs in on AB rumours amid Dave Rennie appointment

True, the midweek games are not capped All Black matches, so he should still be eligible for those!

13 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Phil Waugh’s rallying cry to AFL, NRL fans after Zac Lomax signing

True actually you make a great point Aus are desperately in need of good goal kickers. I doubt league fans have any idea of how good his potential kicking game is too?

8 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Dave Rennie's simple outlook on where the All Blacks can improve

Thats the same for all modern coaches.

I’m not defending Razor, I’m critizing Kirk if you want to look at it from that angle. So the ‘problem’ is still present. ABs matches are also months away, don’t really see that as a relent option today 😜



...

50 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT