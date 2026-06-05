Why the Rugby Australia-PWR partnership looms as a game changer for the Wallaroos

Following the success of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, the bar has been set high for its next iteration in 2029. With that, comes pressure for the host nation to go deep when the trophy arrives on Australian shores.

ADVERTISEMENT

While all signs are pointing to the Wallaroos programme going full-time soon, even if it is the case, it is already a short runway for the women in gold and green to deliver.

It’s what makes news from earlier in the week that a select group of Australia internationals will head to England’s Premiership Women’s Rugby in the 2026/2027 season thanks to a new Rugby Australia collaboration particularly notable.

VIDEO

The news came with the first major signing of the partnership, with 2025 Wallaroos Player of the Year Tabua Tuinakauvadra set to join Leicester Tigers, playing until late April after which she will return home for the 2027 Pacific Four Series and Super Rugby Women’s seasons.

The collaboration between the Australian governing body, the Super Rugby Women’s clubs and PWR aims expand opportunities during the Australian off-season – and suggests the start of thinking outside the box to get Australian players what they need most: higher intensity game time.

Partnerships of this nature have become increasingly common across Australian rugby as the sport aims to utilise its global appeal and developing footprint to keep its players connected with Australian clubs, especially with overseas clubs and rugby league seen as alternatives.

The Queensland Reds have been a notable example of this. The men’s side having partnerships with Japan League One side Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights and Italian side Benetton Rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Western Force also had ties to South African rugby for years, while the ACT Brumbies commenced a partnership with Hong Kong China Rugby in 2025.

These partnerships have expanded into the women’s game, with the Force women’s side securing a multi-year partnership with Tokyo Sankyu Phoenix.

Sabbaticals have also become more common, such as Sevens star Teagan Levi signing a one year deal with NRLW side the Gold Coast Titans before returning to her international sevens commitments.

However, the Rugby Australia-backed collaboration with PWR represents a significant advancement in these partnerships, helping the Wallaroos out in several ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governing body has been able to successfully up the number of international Tests this decade, with the Wallaroos set to play their 100th Test in August against the Black Ferns after having only played 55 Tests across their entire history at the start of 2022.

Game time at a domestic level remains an area where significant improvement is needed, with Super Rugby Women’s currently only having a five round regular season, while fellow Pacific Four Series sides Canada and USA have a plethora of players in PWR long-term.

The result has meant that most Australian international players are in a position where they are getting most of their learnings, development and game time in the gold jersey, rather than in a domestic competition that should prepare them for those international fixtures.

The results have proven telling against current international heavyweights, the Wallaroos have often been defeated by a flurry of tries in the final quarter of matches as fatigue saw superior match fitness win out.

The 2026 Pacific Four Series was a strong example; the Wallaroos in all three fixtures offered stiff resistance, but ultimately fell away to the Black Ferns, USA and Canada with seven of the 15 tries they conceded occurring in the last 30 minutes of games.

Considering they also only had one game against Fiji in preparation compared to their northern hemisphere counterparts who had players coming straight in from PWR fixtures, the Wallaroos were always going to be on the back foot.

Their 40-5 scoreline against the Black Ferns suggests a flogging, but watching the game, it was clear the Wallaroos were matching their more fancied opponents in the set piece. The side also broke the Kiwi line on several occasions.

The key differences between the sides were speed and physicality: the two issues that saw them knocked out by Canada in the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

It’s game time at club level and regular exposure to high level match intensity that they need. Pure and simple.

It’s clear that Rugby Australia’s high performance unit has identified this. This partnership, firstly, would allow the Wallaroos of 2027 to come into the Pacific Four Series with a contingent of match-fit players who play in the same competitions.

Secondly, it gives those Wallaroos exposure outside of the gold jersey to hone their craft. No longer will they be learning and developing their game at the same time as dealing with the additional pressure of representing their country.

With PWR having a nine-team, 18-round regular season, the longest-running women’s domestic competition in the world, opportunities abound for current Australian players to secure significant game time under this new partnership.

Such a partnership means Australia’s top players could play as many as 30 games a year across PWR, Super Rugby Women’s and international Test matches – double the amount of games current Wallaroo starters play in.

The elephant in the room is that, while it will be beneficial, not all Wallaroos will get the chance and those who remain will have the same game time issues they currently have, filling the gap by playing in Australia’s women’s club competitions.

With the collaboration announced on the eve of the 2026 Super Rugby Women’s season launch, which will run in a new domestic window over June-August as part of the new global rugby calendar, it also begs the question of what more domestic game time will look like.

This is an issue that Rugby Australia’s high performance is also likely to expand on, with talks of an eventual increase to a home-and-away season for Super Rugby Women’s, and more games against Super Rugby Aupiki sides.

Then, there is the increasing cross-pollination with sevens at an international and domestic level, the governing body launching a NextGen XVs women’s programme in April for both U19s and U16s programmes, with an eye on 2029 and the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

Regardless, with additional Australian stars set to be confirmed by PWR clubs in the coming months, it suggests that the conversation down under around more game time is only growing – and that in the short term, the current core group of Wallaroos are set for a busy three years ahead.

“With a home Rugby World Cup on the horizon, Rugby Australia is committed to exposing the Wallaroos to world-class competition wherever possible,” Rugby Australia’s Director of High Performance Peter Horne said earlier this week.

“The opportunity to collaborate with PWR will allow a select group of Wallaroos to sharpen their skills during our off-season following a comprehensive ten Test programme and Super Rugby Women’s season in 2026.

“Gaining experience in a competition like the PWR will be invaluable for the players’ development as we build a Wallaroos programme with the goal of competing on the final weekend at the Rugby World Cup in 2029.”