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Women's Internationals

Why the Rugby Australia-PWR partnership looms as a game changer for the Wallaroos


SUNSHINE COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 25: The Australia Wallaroos embrace aftrer the Pacific Four Series & O'Reilly Cup match between Australia Wallaroos and New Zealand Black Ferns at Sunshine Coast Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Sunshine Coast, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
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Following the success of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, the bar has been set high for its next iteration in 2029. With that, comes pressure for the host nation to go deep when the trophy arrives on Australian shores.

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While all signs are pointing to the Wallaroos programme going full-time soon, even if it is the case, it is already a short runway for the women in gold and green to deliver.

It’s what makes news from earlier in the week that a select group of Australia internationals will head to England’s Premiership Women’s Rugby in the 2026/2027 season thanks to a new Rugby Australia collaboration particularly notable.

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The news came with the first major signing of the partnership, with 2025 Wallaroos Player of the Year Tabua Tuinakauvadra set to join Leicester Tigers, playing until late April after which she will return home for the 2027 Pacific Four Series and Super Rugby Women’s seasons.

The collaboration between the Australian governing body, the Super Rugby Women’s clubs and PWR aims expand opportunities during the Australian off-season – and suggests the start of thinking outside the box to get Australian players what they need most: higher intensity game time.

Partnerships of this nature have become increasingly common across Australian rugby as the sport aims to utilise its global appeal and developing footprint to keep its players connected with Australian clubs, especially with overseas clubs and rugby league seen as alternatives.

The Queensland Reds have been a notable example of this. The men’s side having partnerships with Japan League One side Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights and Italian side Benetton Rugby.

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The Western Force also had ties to South African rugby for years, while the ACT Brumbies commenced a partnership with Hong Kong China Rugby in 2025.

These partnerships have expanded into the women’s game, with the Force women’s side securing a multi-year partnership with Tokyo Sankyu Phoenix.

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Sabbaticals have also become more common, such as Sevens star Teagan Levi signing a one year deal with NRLW side the Gold Coast Titans before returning to her international sevens commitments.

However, the Rugby Australia-backed collaboration with PWR represents a significant advancement in these partnerships, helping the Wallaroos out in several ways.

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The governing body has been able to successfully up the number of international Tests this decade, with the Wallaroos set to play their 100th Test in August against the Black Ferns after having only played 55 Tests across their entire history at the start of 2022.

Game time at a domestic level remains an area where significant improvement is needed, with Super Rugby Women’s currently only having a five round regular season, while fellow Pacific Four Series sides Canada and USA have a plethora of players in PWR long-term.

The result has meant that most Australian international players are in a position where they are getting most of their learnings, development and game time in the gold jersey, rather than in a domestic competition that should prepare them for those international fixtures.

The results have proven telling against current international heavyweights, the Wallaroos have often been defeated by a flurry of tries in the final quarter of matches as fatigue saw superior match fitness win out.

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The 2026 Pacific Four Series was a strong example; the Wallaroos in all three fixtures offered stiff resistance, but ultimately fell away to the Black Ferns, USA and Canada with seven of the 15 tries they conceded occurring in the last 30 minutes of games.

Considering they also only had one game against Fiji in preparation compared to their northern hemisphere counterparts who had players coming straight in from PWR fixtures, the Wallaroos were always going to be on the back foot.

Their 40-5 scoreline against the Black Ferns suggests a flogging, but watching the game, it was clear the Wallaroos were matching their more fancied opponents in the set piece. The side also broke the Kiwi line on several occasions.

The key differences between the sides were speed and physicality: the two issues that saw them knocked out by Canada in the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

It’s game time at club level and regular exposure to high level match intensity that they need. Pure and simple.

It’s clear that Rugby Australia’s high performance unit has identified this. This partnership, firstly, would allow the Wallaroos of 2027 to come into the Pacific Four Series with a contingent of match-fit players who play in the same competitions.

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Secondly, it gives those Wallaroos exposure outside of the gold jersey to hone their craft. No longer will they be learning and developing their game at the same time as dealing with the additional pressure of representing their country.

With PWR having a nine-team, 18-round regular season, the longest-running women’s domestic competition in the world, opportunities abound for current Australian players to secure significant game time under this new partnership.

Such a partnership means Australia’s top players could play as many as 30 games a year across PWR, Super Rugby Women’s and international Test matches – double the amount of games current Wallaroo starters play in.

The elephant in the room is that, while it will be beneficial, not all Wallaroos will get the chance and those who remain will have the same game time issues they currently have, filling the gap by playing in Australia’s women’s club competitions.

With the collaboration announced on the eve of the 2026 Super Rugby Women’s season launch, which will run in a new domestic window over June-August as part of the new global rugby calendar, it also begs the question of what more domestic game time will look like.

This is an issue that Rugby Australia’s high performance is also likely to expand on, with talks of an eventual increase to a home-and-away season for Super Rugby Women’s, and more games against Super Rugby Aupiki sides.

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Then, there is the increasing cross-pollination with sevens at an international and domestic level, the governing body launching a NextGen XVs women’s programme in April for both U19s and U16s programmes, with an eye on 2029 and the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

Regardless, with additional Australian stars set to be confirmed by PWR clubs in the coming months, it suggests that the conversation down under around more game time is only growing – and that in the short term, the current core group of Wallaroos are set for a busy three years ahead.

“With a home Rugby World Cup on the horizon, Rugby Australia is committed to exposing the Wallaroos to world-class competition wherever possible,” Rugby Australia’s Director of High Performance Peter Horne said earlier this week.

“The opportunity to collaborate with PWR will allow a select group of Wallaroos to sharpen their skills during our off-season following a comprehensive ten Test programme and Super Rugby Women’s season in 2026.

“Gaining experience in a competition like the PWR will be invaluable for the players’ development as we build a Wallaroos programme with the goal of competing on the final weekend at the Rugby World Cup in 2029.”

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Comments

1 Comment
B
BC1812 4 days ago

The elephant in the room is that these overseas imports will deny young Red Roses qualified women valuable development and game time in their bids to become Red Roses. I do not understand why the RFU countenance and finance it. The existing limits on overseas imports should be tightened.

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Comments on RugbyPass

c
cnw 19 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ok - I sense that a number of teams are using the July series to expose players to test rugby. Part of that may be because if injury or fatigue. But even so should be good to see how the next tier goes.

75 Go to comments
R
Rugby3 21 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus hails the 'remarkable difference' Tony Brown has made to Boks

Eddie Jones made a remarkable difference to the Springboks too, until he lost it.

5 Go to comments
f
frandinand 23 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

It is totally unforgivable to back an Australian coach to the bitter end when he came close to destroying Australian rugby. That’s blind patriotism and that is what you are consistently guilty of.

I note that in one of your earlier posts you were a supporter of Trump.



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522 Go to comments
f
frandinand 29 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Uneducated bullshit if you ask me.

522 Go to comments
f
frandinand 31 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

I’m sorry but I don’t think a voluntary system would work. The super teams have an expanded squad for a reason. Best example is last week the Crusaders were forced to use a player from the extended squad because of injuries to their props.

I think they would ask of the system you propose what’s in it for us. And the answer is quite obvious; nothing.



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522 Go to comments
P
PMcD 56 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think ENG will struggle until Autumn.

They have lost Baxter (LHP) & Stuart (THP), Itoje will be rested and the Curry’s would benefit from a full pre season but you should see our first choice backline coming through this summer but they need the forwards to return to test the real quality of the team, hence why I think they will struggle until the Autumn.



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c
cnw 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

As ever PMcD a balanced perspective! Now when do we get to have a hard look at the English!

75 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

There was a lot of midfield talent at that time. But, of that group, Aki had the best prospects at the time he left.

75 Go to comments
C
CC 1 hour ago
Tony Brown to jump ship from Springboks to All Blacks

Very true, but I've come to enjoy beating NZ, and don't want to lose that feeling 😁

112 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

😁

75 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter end Saracens era as England star makes statement to Borthwick

Love this!!

3 Go to comments
G
GS 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

JGP and Lowe played for the Māori ABs - so an NZ rep side- and then all 3 players played Super Rugby, which is the tier below international representation. So not exactly “unrated” in an NZ sense.

Just a reality that 1. NZ was asset-rich at the time in players in their positions and thus a pretty tough ask to break into the likes of the ABs, and 2. IRFU could offer them deals that paid them much more than they could earn in NZ - unless they broke into the ABs (which is still an issue as seen by the exodus of players from our Super teams in 2025/26, where salaries in Japan are supposed to be 3X or 4X what non-AB players can earn in NZ).



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P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

That was a low blow Tom but it did make me laugh. 🤣🤣

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Bundee played a lot of 13 in Suoer 12 has really been where he has thrived where his footwork at line gets used best his soft skills improved massively over the years

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland have been great and I am not going to write them totally off the board for 27 behind 8 ball yup but you make 1/4s you only have to win 3 in a row and Farrell is a superb coach they might need some whistle( or a card) and a bounce of the ball or 2 but enough class there to see them thru ..cotton wool some if their old dudes over next year and half that goes for clubland as well

75 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Cant take this seriously.

75 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland is in the conversation for now however that mangling in their last encounter with the Boks was tectonic. Where is the next gen of Irish players? Leinster clinging on against an average Stormers side confirmed as much to me. Ireland need new blood and new ideas, Farrell is all out of ideas and I can’t see any youngsters of note coming through.

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Problem JGP I don’t think he was even the second choice at canes his defense has become far more robust over the years

75 Go to comments
B
BigMack 2 hours ago
Malachi Wrampling's debut Blues season ends in suspension

Good to hear..that’s what we need! Will def keep an eye on how he progresses.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

No, you said the bottom of the two tables

If you put up the bottom half of the two tables [Top 14 clubs v SRP] there would be only one winner OTS….



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522 Go to comments
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