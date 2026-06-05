Georgia Ponsonby: Gloucester Hartpury win a 'long time coming'

The London club beat Gloucester Hartpury 41-39 last weekend to bring a close to the defending champions winning-game streak that stretched back to November 2024 in the league.
Black Fern Ponsonby, who signed for the Londoners ahead of the current season, scored twice in the match and said it was “amazing” to get the result over the line.
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“I think it has been a long time coming,” the hooker said. “I think the team only lost to Gloucester last year by a small margin and it was the same in our first game against them this year.
“I think it was definitely coming and I think the belief was there in the group that we knew we could do it. To finally execute and get points on the board and play a semi-decent game that we were proud of was really cool, especially off of the back of such a big break. It was awesome, making history, it was a cool moment to be a part of.”
The 26-year-old added she feels “relief” to have sealed the play-off spot with one regular season game to go and that the top four is where she believes the club “belong”.
Trailfinders will play Saracens this weekend with the club playing one and two in the table in the last games before the knockouts. Trailfinders’ semi-final is likely to be against Gloucester Hartpury at Kingsholm Stadium and their recent win against the incumbent champions has lit a fire under the team.
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“Absolutely, the win against them shows we can do it,” Ponsonby said. “It adds to that belief. I do think we have always believed that we can. It’s nice that we have done it and what it will take. The game plan that we played on the weekend worked.
“I think anything can happen in a semi-final, the past results of the season do mean nothing. Finals footy is a whole different kettle of fish. It will be a huge occasion and it will be so cool. It will be a tough job going to Gloucester and playing them at home. It’ll be awesome.”
Ponsonby has been one of many Black Ferns to join the league this season. Maia Roos also had a spell at Trailfinders, while stars such as Liana Mikaele-Tu’u and Layla Sae have also played in the English top-flight.
Every player has their own reasons for moving but Ponsonby credits Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 and a desire for more rugby as the reasons she signed.
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She said: “I think the lead up to the World Cup, we had such a big year in terms of training and getting myself to be the fittest and strongest and physically ready to be my best at a World Cup.
“After playing six games you are only peaking by the time you get to that sixth game and I was like ‘I want to carry on’. Some of the girls went back to a six month offseason after the World Cup [New Zealand’s Aupiki season begins in June] and I wasn’t really keen on that.
“Also I wanted a change as I have been playing back in Christchurch for the last seven years, playing for the same team so I just wanted a change of scenery. Live in London, a pretty cool city and experience meeting new people. Experience a different style of rugby, a different rugby culture. So all the above.”
“It’s been awesome,” she added. “It’s been a whirlwind. In terms of the results we have been up and down, every game has been quite unpredictable.
“I think right across the board with all of the teams it has been quite an exciting competition to follow. Every game you don’t know who is going to win, which has been really cool. It shows the strengths of the teams right across the board.
“It has been a long competition, nine months is crazy. We have had lots of breaks in between but it has been good to play lots of rugby.”
She said: “Historically when I have played that team I knew absolutely no one because I had never met any of them. The fact I can now come over here and play against my mates and people I have played against in the PWR would add a whole other level of meaning to the game. It would make it a lot more special.
“We also have a Test match against Scotland as well and I am friends with a few of the Scottish girls so it will be seriously cool.”
Before that action gets underway though, Ponsonby and Trailfinders are focused on making more history which would come if they finished this PWR season with silverware.
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