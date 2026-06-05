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HSBC SVNS World Championship 2026
Bordeaux
Friday
02:05
Friday
13:45
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
14:05
PWR

Georgia Ponsonby: Gloucester Hartpury win a 'long time coming'

EXETER, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Trailfinders' Georgia Ponsonby in action during the Premiership Women's Rugby match between Exeter Chiefs and Ealing Trailfinders at Sandy Park on March 14, 2026 in Exeter, United Kingdom. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)
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Women’s Rugby World Cup winner Georgia Ponsonby is part of Premiership Women’s Rugby history after she helped her club Trailfinders Women book a spot in the league semi-finals for the very first time.

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The London club beat Gloucester Hartpury 41-39 last weekend to bring a close to the defending champions winning-game streak that stretched back to November 2024 in the league.

Black Fern Ponsonby, who signed for the Londoners ahead of the current season, scored twice in the match and said it was “amazing” to get the result over the line.

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“I think it has been a long time coming,” the hooker said. “I think the team only lost to Gloucester last year by a small margin and it was the same in our first game against them this year.

“I think it was definitely coming and I think the belief was there in the group that we knew we could do it. To finally execute and get points on the board and play a semi-decent game that we were proud of was really cool, especially off of the back of such a big break. It was awesome, making history, it was a cool moment to be a part of.”

The 26-year-old added she feels “relief” to have sealed the play-off spot with one regular season game to go and that the top four is where she believes the club “belong”.

Trailfinders will play Saracens this weekend with the club playing one and two in the table in the last games before the knockouts. Trailfinders’ semi-final is likely to be against Gloucester Hartpury at Kingsholm Stadium and their recent win against the incumbent champions has lit a fire under the team.

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“Absolutely, the win against them shows we can do it,” Ponsonby said. “It adds to that belief. I do think we have always believed that we can. It’s nice that we have done it and what it will take. The game plan that we played on the weekend worked.

“I think anything can happen in a semi-final, the past results of the season do mean nothing. Finals footy is a whole different kettle of fish. It will be a huge occasion and it will be so cool. It will be a tough job going to Gloucester and playing them at home. It’ll be awesome.”

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Ponsonby has been one of many Black Ferns to join the league this season. Maia Roos also had a spell at Trailfinders, while stars such as Liana Mikaele-Tu’u and Layla Sae have also played in the English top-flight.

Every player has their own reasons for moving but Ponsonby credits Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 and a desire for more rugby as the reasons she signed.

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She said: “I think the lead up to the World Cup, we had such a big year in terms of training and getting myself to be the fittest and strongest and physically ready to be my best at a World Cup.

“After playing six games you are only peaking by the time you get to that sixth game and I was like ‘I want to carry on’. Some of the girls went back to a six month offseason after the World Cup [New Zealand’s Aupiki season begins in June] and I wasn’t really keen on that.

“Also I wanted a change as I have been playing back in Christchurch for the last seven years, playing for the same team so I just wanted a change of scenery. Live in London, a pretty cool city and experience meeting new people. Experience a different style of rugby, a different rugby culture. So all the above.”

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So what has she made of her season in the PWR?

“It’s been awesome,” she added. “It’s been a whirlwind. In terms of the results we have been up and down, every game has been quite unpredictable.

“I think right across the board with all of the teams it has been quite an exciting competition to follow. Every game you don’t know who is going to win, which has been really cool. It shows the strengths of the teams right across the board.

“It has been a long competition, nine months is crazy. We have had lots of breaks in between but it has been good to play lots of rugby.”

The last time New Zealand played in England they won the Women’s Rugby World Cup bronze medal against France at Allianz Stadium. The same venue will be their destination for a Test against the Red Roses at the WXV Global Series this September. For Ponsonby, if she is selected, the match will be extra special.

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She said: “Historically when I have played that team I knew absolutely no one because I had never met any of them. The fact I can now come over here and play against my mates and people I have played against in the PWR would add a whole other level of meaning to the game. It would make it a lot more special.

“We also have a Test match against Scotland as well and I am friends with a few of the Scottish girls so it will be seriously cool.”

Before that action gets underway though, Ponsonby and Trailfinders are focused on making more history which would come if they finished this PWR season with silverware.

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Comments on RugbyPass

f
frandinand 11 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Uneducated bullshit if you ask me.

521 Go to comments
f
frandinand 14 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

I’m sorry but I don’t think a voluntary system would work. The super teams have an expanded squad for a reason. Best example is last week the Crusaders were forced to use a player from the extended squad because of injuries to their props.

I think they would ask of the system you propose what’s in it for us. And the answer is quite obvious; nothing.



...

521 Go to comments
P
PMcD 38 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think ENG will struggle until Autumn.

They have lost Baxter (LHP) & Stuart (THP), Itoje will be rested and the Curry’s would benefit from a full pre season but you should see our first choice backline coming through this summer but they need the forwards to return to test the real quality of the team, hence why I think they will struggle until the Autumn.



...

74 Go to comments
c
cnw 49 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

As ever PMcD a balanced perspective! Now when do we get to have a hard look at the English!

74 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 52 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

There was a lot of midfield talent at that time. But, of that group, Aki had the best prospects at the time he left.

74 Go to comments
C
CC 53 minutes ago
Tony Brown to jump ship from Springboks to All Blacks

Very true, but I've come to enjoy beating NZ, and don't want to lose that feeling 😁

112 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

😁

74 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter end Saracens era as England star makes statement to Borthwick

Love this!!

3 Go to comments
G
GS 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

JGP and Lowe played for the Māori ABs - so an NZ rep side- and then all 3 players played Super Rugby, which is the tier below international representation. So not exactly “unrated” in an NZ sense.

Just a reality that 1. NZ was asset-rich at the time in players in their positions and thus a pretty tough ask to break into the likes of the ABs, and 2. IRFU could offer them deals that paid them much more than they could earn in NZ - unless they broke into the ABs (which is still an issue as seen by the exodus of players from our Super teams in 2025/26, where salaries in Japan are supposed to be 3X or 4X what non-AB players can earn in NZ).



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74 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

That was a low blow Tom but it did make me laugh. 🤣🤣

74 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Bundee played a lot of 13 in Suoer 12 has really been where he has thrived where his footwork at line gets used best his soft skills improved massively over the years

74 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland have been great and I am not going to write them totally off the board for 27 behind 8 ball yup but you make 1/4s you only have to win 3 in a row and Farrell is a superb coach they might need some whistle( or a card) and a bounce of the ball or 2 but enough class there to see them thru ..cotton wool some if their old dudes over next year and half that goes for clubland as well

74 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Cant take this seriously.

74 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland is in the conversation for now however that mangling in their last encounter with the Boks was tectonic. Where is the next gen of Irish players? Leinster clinging on against an average Stormers side confirmed as much to me. Ireland need new blood and new ideas, Farrell is all out of ideas and I can’t see any youngsters of note coming through.

74 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Problem JGP I don’t think he was even the second choice at canes his defense has become far more robust over the years

74 Go to comments
B
BigMack 2 hours ago
Malachi Wrampling's debut Blues season ends in suspension

Good to hear..that’s what we need! Will def keep an eye on how he progresses.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

No, you said the bottom of the two tables

If you put up the bottom half of the two tables [Top 14 clubs v SRP] there would be only one winner OTS….



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521 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Yes exactly, Taigh Bearne is another in that rare mould.

Though I really believe PSdT is genuinely one of the greatest players I’ve seen for his ability to do both immensely for 80mins and somehow find another gear in the biggest of matches. We won’t see someone reach his level for a long time I reckon



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P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think the AB’s will be closer than you think but it’s a big ask to topple such a good side at short notice.

The real acid test will be the RWC and how competitive they are once they have the squad settled and no room for excuses.



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74 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Fair enough, I forget half of top 14 make it to finals, but you’re being disingenuous again comparing the bottom of Top 14 to bottom of SR. It’s a normal league, theres no reason why it should be any better than Top 14 (when you exclude the promoted team like cnw did).

521 Go to comments
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