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Super Rugby Pacific

'It's embarrassing': Stephen Larkham apologises to Brumbies fans

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 05: The Brumbie look dejected during the Super Rugby Quarter Final match between Hurricanes and ACT Brumbies at Hnry Stadium, on June 05, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
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36 Comments

A very sombre Stephen Larkham fronted media on Friday night after his Brumbies team were put to the sword in the first Super Rugby Pacific qualifying final of the weekend.

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The coach faced just two questions, needing no extensive probing to offer his views on what he described as a “comprehensive” Hurricanes win.

With a final scoreline of 66-12, the 54-point margin of defeat is the largest an Australian team has ever suffered in the Super Rugby playoffs. The onslaught started early with tries in the sixth and ninth minutes, and the hosts went on to score the first 31 points of the game before a halftime score of 38-7 was registered.

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Sweeping substitutions were made early in the second half, giving the Hurricanes’ stars yet more rest after sitting out last week’s trip to Christchurch with the No.1 seed already secured.

Larkham didn’t hide from the degree to which his squad was outclassed.

“I think pretty comprehensive from the Hurricanes. Probably one of their best performances in terms of defensive pressure, really good, set piece pressure, really good opportunities on counter attack and turnover, outstanding,” the coach said.

“The wind was swirling a lot, there wasn’t a lot of rain, the ball seemed to be pretty easy to control out there, and they controlled it really well.

“I thought we probably won the kicking battle a little bit. Some of the contestables fell our way, but I’d say every other stat went their way, and they just looked very dangerous.

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“And from our perspective, far too inconsistent, which is what we’ve seen all year. Just different areas of the game, not consistent enough; the urgency to get into the breakdown, the set piece, scrum and lineout, defensively. Just our ability to solve to an edge was pretty poor tonight.

“They had limited opportunities, but they capitalised on just about every one of those opportunities, so we need to do better in that space.

“But I think from our perspective, you look at the season, we started really well, and we probably came out of the blocks as a bit of a dangerous team in the competition, and when we get things right, we are pretty good, and even tonight there were some good passages, some good individual performances. Some really good passages there, where we put them under a lot of pressure, but it’s far too inconsistent at the moment. And so for us, it’s just a good lesson.

“It’s our preparation for the next season now that we’ll be focused on. We’ll get Super Rugby AUS games down the track, we’ll try and build some combinations through that, but everything starts from this game now, in terms of our preparation, we know what is required now to get to the finals.”

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Points Flow Chart

Hurricanes win +54
Time in lead
75
Mins in lead
0
94%
% Of Game In Lead
0%
51%
Possession Last 10 min
49%
14
Points Last 10 min
0

Australia’s hopes of a semi-final berth now rest on the Reds, who are in Hamilton to tackle the No.2 seed Chiefs on Saturday evening.

But for Larkham’s Brumbies, who had been eliminated in four straight semi-finals coming into the 2026 knockouts, the result is undeniably a step in the wrong direction.

“It’s embarrassing,” Larkham said. “And it was frustrating and disappointing, and all the adjectives you’d like to use when you’re on the other side of the scoreboard, and we’re chasing the game, and we’re making it worse by turning the ball over in our end, and they capitalise on that and go and score. It seemed like the harder we tried, the worse things got out there.

“So, yeah, I mean, for our fans back in Australia, we appreciate your support, particularly the ones that follow us, no matter what. We had an up-and-down season, and you rode it with us, and you know we managed to get through the finals, and there was probably some hope there. We’ve let you down, and we’re sorry for that.

“There’s a lot of frustration internally as well, don’t worry. You guys will be disappointed and frustrated, and we’re equally as frustrated and disappointed with ourselves.”

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Comments

36 Comments
r
rs 8 days ago

Coaching and skills just aren’t at the same level with aus sides. In fairness, the top NZ sides are about as good as any in NH. But the Aussie sides rarely get above scoring 25 points. Even if they have the skills and athleticism to, the rugby tactics are outdated to modern high scoring rugby. The Tahs in particular were probably hurt by losing to top quality props this year in Bell and Tupou, but their tactics were so old school requiring a forward pack they just don’t have.


Tactically, the Aussie sides were completely out done and outscored the whole season.

R
Rugby3 7 days ago

Australia has had numerous NZ coaches for 20 years and we have only gone backwards. Isn’t it time kiwis took ownership of this ?

Mind you, have you ever heard a kiwi in Australia who has stuffed up say, sorry, I’m out of my depth and I’ve failed ?

u
unknown 8 days ago

Just watching Little Timmy , Morgue and Sad Sack trying to put lipstick on a pig .

We will put a fair Wallabies side out there under Joe Schmidt . NZ could put out four better sides .

Fortunately they can only field one .

We are in for a pizzlling !

No hope in the WC .

u
unknown 8 days ago

Better to be in the semifinals and be eliminated than not to be.

It was a good year but they lost two key games .

p
pl 8 days ago

I love the Brumbies but at 6:1 outsiders and predictably they would not win. There performance was beyond disappointing. Australia just can’t match the Kiwis when it really counts. The gap between the two countries looks like it’s widened. So so sad.

A
Andrew Briggs 8 days ago

We probably have one more SR team than our current depth supports, but still some good quality in teams outside the finals and overseas. Hard to judge the whole from SR really.

S
SB 8 days ago

Talking after the game is easy. Doing things on the pitch is much harder.

T
Two Cents 8 days ago

As sad as it is for me to say but I hope none of the Brumbies get selected for the Wallabies this year. They just haven't earned it.

B
Bazzallina 8 days ago

Wright had a pretty good game in the end showed plenty of heart in tough conditions wasn’t afraid take it into contact and beat more defenders than anybody on paddock Pollard had some strong runs and why Bernie didn’t start him and Frost I don’t know …not that they would have won …Lonergan was the dude I thought really dropped his bundle would not have done his WB chances much solidifying

P
PickOllieMathisOrKeepLosing,Rob. 8 days ago

Agree, Mr Larkham. That was pathetic. Wtf, man.

T
Two Cents 8 days ago

Not sure what more he could've done lest he suit up and take the field himself. The players simply failed to turn up. If you want to blame anyone for the lack of genuine contest, blame them as they're the ones who didn't deliver.

R
Rugby3 8 days ago

The Brumbies defence was appalling. Just appalling.

T
Two Cents 8 days ago

Their defence, and I presume you're talking entirely about their tackling, was the same as it has been now for a while.


What was a significant failure was their breakdown work and their work up front where they consistently failed to pressure the Canes in the loose and couldn't match up to them in close.


Poor way for what was arguably once one of Australia's best forward packs to get so comprehensively schooled without their opponents seeming to even break a sweat.


Not sure any of the Brumbies forwards should be seriously considered for selection given how consistently poorly they've performed since the opening rounds of the competition.


I would not be unhappy to see the Wallabies side for the July window and even for the Championship include zero Brumbies. I'm concerned they'll fall as flat as they have in SR.


Just not good enough. And the most disappointing thing is how they just seemed to lack any effort like their hearts weren't truly in it.

T
Tah Man Too 8 days ago

Dire straights for the Aussie teams at the moment. Hope the reds can pull off a miracle tonight 🙏

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PMcD 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

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Sela will get there but he’s got another 10KG to add on his frame to match them.



...

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unknown 7 hours ago
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PMcD 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Look forward to the discussion - if I was picking an England back row today, I personally would likely play Pepper (6), T Curry (7) and Pollock (8) . . . . But I actually think Borthers preferred back row is T Curry (6), B Curry (7), Earl (8) with Pepper & Pollock off the bench.

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...

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DP 7 hours ago
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NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

It’s like a world full of nothing but murky swamps P. Mostly upside down swamps 😉

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Hard to say atm P, let’s see how get on v France in the first round of the Nations Champs!

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

👍

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yep I didn’t get to the game eventually but will watch it later today. There was a feeling Exe could cause an upset before the game, and it looks like they showed why. Bath weakned their bench by moving the Tank up to start, sounds like they lost F/R effectiveness with the bench on?

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

See next piece P. There is no reason for Herny to challenge Ben Earl, they can play in the same team! Centre is an ongoing issue because of the uncertainty in what they want the 10 to do - and BJVR won’t be available in time for the Boks….

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yes that is the remaining hurdle, and really Ire needs to get to a WC final to hammer home the point.

Agree about the TB signing, I know they’ve kinda passed it off as ‘everyone else will be staying any case’ - but how must Mike Blair be feeling?



...

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yez it has and France particular have recuited heavily from Aussie at age group level and into their academies….

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

You’ll be enjoying life in August ans September then!

450 Go to comments
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