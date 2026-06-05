Hurricanes vs Brumbies takes: Wallabies didn't fire, Canes' depth unrivalled

The Hurricanes have secured a home semi-final next weekend with an emphatic 66-12 thumping of the Brumbies, ending the season hopes of the Canberra based club.

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Recent playoff history between the Hurricanes and Brumbies was reversed, after losing three quarter-finals to the Brumbies over the last four seasons, the Hurricanes kicked into gear early to build a 38-7 lead at the half.

The second-half was more of the same, with a hat-trick to utility back Ngane Punivai capping off a statement win in the capital by nine tries to two.

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Here are quick takes after the Hurricanes big quarter-final win.

Brumbies edge torn to shreds by Canes backs

The Brumbies edge defence was found wanting with a lack of aggression in contact, with wingers Corey Toole and Andy Muirhand under the spotlight. They were caught back-pedalling frequently, inviting the Canes backs to run at them, which they did not need a second invitation for.

The first try was all to easy with Love running off a backdoor pass. Simple short passes against a passive, back-pedalling defence was all that was required for a training run try to lock Caleb Delany. The next try was off a beautiful long pass by Love to fullback Harkin punching through the line before an offload inside to Cam Roigard on the same edge.

On the other flank, another Love line break came from Muirhead shooting up and not taking anyone. The Canes’ No.10 fed Kini Naholo who produced a beautiful double pump to fake out the fullback and put Billy Proctor over. At that point it was 24-0 and the game looked over.

Warner Dearns hit a short ball off lock partner Delany to score under the posts and at 31-0 it was pretty much done.

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Despite the Hurricanes bringing the best attack in the competition, the Brumbies defence can only be described as soft, with a serious lack of desire to tackle. Some of the tries looked all too easy, because they were. They basically left the door open for the Hurricanes to run through.

Wallabies’ big guns didn’t fire

It was a disappointing performance all round by the Brumbies, but it was the Wallabies stars who didn’t show.

Rob Valetini was absent or ineffective, slow to react at times around the contact area. Toole on defence was the same, passive and exposed, despite hitting back before the half to score a brilliant set play try. No.8 Charlie Cale was ineffective and ended with four turnovers lost by himself.

Seven first half turnovers by the visitors fuelled the rampage with the Hurricanes launching counter-attacks. They finished with 18 turnovers lost, only winning two back.

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When the two sides met in Super Round in Christchurch, much of the blame fell on flyhalf Declan Meredith for unforced errors and blowing touch finders. This time around, the Brumbies just didn’t get enough out of their stars to compete at all.

It was do-or-die rugby and they were flat. That will be the biggest question they must face over the off-season.

Ngane Punivai’s night a nice storyline

All of the Hurricanes stars stepped up, Warner Dearns, Cam Roigard, Ruben Love, Jordie Barrett, but the story of the night must go to utility back Ngane Punivai who bagged a hat-trick off the bench.

Everyone knows Fehi Fineanganofo and Josh Moorby have been scoring tries by the bucket-loads on the end of this backline, which has hidden some of the quality on the roster. Kini Naholo was starting every game two years ago, but has been in the back seat.

Another player, ex-Crusader Ngane Punivai, again has struggled with game time with so many players in form. He had featured just twice before the quarter-final.

On this night he stamped his mark on the season, with a hat-trick of tries to highlight the depth the Hurricanes possess. He signed an extension last year til the end of 2027 but hasn’t been seen much, sending a timely reminder that he’s available to step up to fill a role.

He sliced right through the Brumbies on a set-piece play through the 10 channel and showed great skill pulling down the cross-field kick 1-on-1 against the smaller Toole.

Love continues to stake his claim

Ruben Love was visibly excited running out to Hnry Stadium, and played without fear or much error, pulling the strings to take down the Brumbies.

He had a hand in the construction of the first three tries, added a try assist for Punivai’s third with a trademark flat cross-field kick and kicked an impressive nine from nine from the tee.

That 100 per cent kicking performance in horrid conditions at the caketin, a renown graveyard for kickers, is worth it’s weight in gold. It goes without saying that at Test level, that kind of accuracy is extremely valuable.

As the Hurricanes chase the second title in history and the stakes get a little higher, these are the games Love needs to shine in to push for the All Black No.10 jersey.

Tonight he passed with shining colours.