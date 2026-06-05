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Super Rugby Pacific

Hurricanes vs Brumbies takes: Wallabies didn't fire, Canes' depth unrivalled

(Photos by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
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6 Comments

The Hurricanes have secured a home semi-final next weekend with an emphatic 66-12 thumping of the Brumbies, ending the season hopes of the Canberra based club.

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Recent playoff history between the Hurricanes and Brumbies was reversed, after losing three quarter-finals to the Brumbies over the last four seasons, the Hurricanes kicked into gear early to build a 38-7 lead at the half.

The second-half was more of the same, with a hat-trick to utility back Ngane Punivai capping off a statement win in the capital by nine tries to two.

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Here are quick takes after the Hurricanes big quarter-final win.

Brumbies edge torn to shreds by Canes backs

The Brumbies edge defence was found wanting with a lack of aggression in contact, with wingers Corey Toole and Andy Muirhand under the spotlight. They were caught back-pedalling frequently, inviting the Canes backs to run at them, which they did not need a second invitation for.

The first try was all to easy with Love running off a backdoor pass. Simple short passes against a passive, back-pedalling defence was all that was required for a training run try to lock Caleb Delany. The next try was off a beautiful long pass by Love to fullback Harkin punching through the line before an offload inside to Cam Roigard on the same edge.

On the other flank, another Love line break came from Muirhead shooting up and not taking anyone. The Canes’ No.10 fed Kini Naholo who produced a beautiful double pump to fake out the fullback and put Billy Proctor over. At that point it was 24-0 and the game looked over.

Warner Dearns hit a short ball off lock partner Delany to score under the posts and at 31-0 it was pretty much done.

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Despite the Hurricanes bringing the best attack in the competition, the Brumbies defence can only be described as soft, with a serious lack of desire to tackle. Some of the tries looked all too easy, because they were. They basically left the door open for the Hurricanes to run through.

Wallabies’ big guns didn’t fire

It was a disappointing performance all round by the Brumbies, but it was the Wallabies stars who didn’t show.

Rob Valetini was absent or ineffective, slow to react at times around the contact area. Toole on defence was the same, passive and exposed, despite hitting back before the half to score a brilliant set play try. No.8 Charlie Cale was ineffective and ended with four turnovers lost by himself.

Seven first half turnovers by the visitors fuelled the rampage with the Hurricanes launching counter-attacks. They finished with 18 turnovers lost, only winning two back.

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When the two sides met in Super Round in Christchurch, much of the blame fell on flyhalf Declan Meredith for unforced errors and blowing touch finders. This time around, the Brumbies just didn’t get enough out of their stars to compete at all.

It was do-or-die rugby and they were flat. That will be the biggest question they must face over the off-season.

Ngane Punivai’s night a nice storyline 

All of the Hurricanes stars stepped up, Warner Dearns, Cam Roigard, Ruben Love, Jordie Barrett, but the story of the night must go to utility back Ngane Punivai who bagged a hat-trick off the bench.

Everyone knows Fehi Fineanganofo and Josh Moorby have been scoring tries by the bucket-loads on the end of this backline, which has hidden some of the quality on the roster. Kini Naholo was starting every game two years ago, but has been in the back seat.

Another player, ex-Crusader Ngane Punivai, again has struggled with game time with so many players in form. He had featured just twice before the quarter-final.

On this night he stamped his mark on the season, with a hat-trick of tries to highlight the depth the Hurricanes possess. He signed an extension last year til the end of 2027 but hasn’t been seen much, sending a timely reminder that he’s available to step up to fill a role.

He sliced right through the Brumbies on a set-piece play through the 10 channel and showed great skill pulling down the cross-field kick 1-on-1 against the smaller Toole.

Love continues to stake his claim

Ruben Love was visibly excited running out to Hnry Stadium, and played without fear or much error, pulling the strings to take down the Brumbies.

He had a hand in the construction of the first three tries, added a try assist for Punivai’s third with a trademark flat cross-field kick and kicked an impressive nine from nine from the tee.

That 100 per cent kicking performance in horrid conditions at the caketin, a renown graveyard for kickers, is worth it’s weight in gold. It goes without saying that at Test level, that kind of accuracy is extremely valuable.

As the Hurricanes chase the second title in history and the stakes get a little higher, these are the games Love needs to shine in to push for the All Black No.10 jersey.

Tonight he passed with shining colours.

 

 

 

 

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Comments

6 Comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 days ago

“Hurricanes depth unrivalled”? Their “depth” wasn’t exactly on display against the Saders.

B
B 5 days ago

A battered and bruised “lucky loser” Blues outfit to face the Hurricanes who have thumped the Brumbies as if it was a midweek training session…

S
SB 5 days ago

these are the games Love needs to shine in to push for the All Black No.10 jersey.

The key will be the semi final and final against Kiwi sides. Love was great but barely put under any pressure in this one.

U
Utiku Old Boy 5 days ago

Disagree somewhat. Kicking nine from nine in challenging conditions is very classy and consistent. Also, the accuracy he displayed has been wanting from other AB 10s. Play-offs come with in-built pressure - win or go home - and despite the Brumbies firing very few shots nor bringing a strong defense - this Canes side seems ready to go all the way. Consistency in accuracy has been the biggest change from other seasons from them. Love is a big part of that but kudos especially to the coaching group.

c
cnw 5 days ago

Agree SB - the Brumbies were no test at all - hopefully next week provides more of a challenge

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Comments on RugbyPass

f
frandinand 13 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Uneducated bullshit if you ask me.

521 Go to comments
f
frandinand 15 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

I’m sorry but I don’t think a voluntary system would work. The super teams have an expanded squad for a reason. Best example is last week the Crusaders were forced to use a player from the extended squad because of injuries to their props.

I think they would ask of the system you propose what’s in it for us. And the answer is quite obvious; nothing.



...

521 Go to comments
P
PMcD 40 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think ENG will struggle until Autumn.

They have lost Baxter (LHP) & Stuart (THP), Itoje will be rested and the Curry’s would benefit from a full pre season but you should see our first choice backline coming through this summer but they need the forwards to return to test the real quality of the team, hence why I think they will struggle until the Autumn.



...

74 Go to comments
c
cnw 51 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

As ever PMcD a balanced perspective! Now when do we get to have a hard look at the English!

74 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 54 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

There was a lot of midfield talent at that time. But, of that group, Aki had the best prospects at the time he left.

74 Go to comments
C
CC 54 minutes ago
Tony Brown to jump ship from Springboks to All Blacks

Very true, but I've come to enjoy beating NZ, and don't want to lose that feeling 😁

112 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

😁

74 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter end Saracens era as England star makes statement to Borthwick

Love this!!

3 Go to comments
G
GS 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

JGP and Lowe played for the Māori ABs - so an NZ rep side- and then all 3 players played Super Rugby, which is the tier below international representation. So not exactly “unrated” in an NZ sense.

Just a reality that 1. NZ was asset-rich at the time in players in their positions and thus a pretty tough ask to break into the likes of the ABs, and 2. IRFU could offer them deals that paid them much more than they could earn in NZ - unless they broke into the ABs (which is still an issue as seen by the exodus of players from our Super teams in 2025/26, where salaries in Japan are supposed to be 3X or 4X what non-AB players can earn in NZ).



...

74 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

That was a low blow Tom but it did make me laugh. 🤣🤣

74 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Bundee played a lot of 13 in Suoer 12 has really been where he has thrived where his footwork at line gets used best his soft skills improved massively over the years

74 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland have been great and I am not going to write them totally off the board for 27 behind 8 ball yup but you make 1/4s you only have to win 3 in a row and Farrell is a superb coach they might need some whistle( or a card) and a bounce of the ball or 2 but enough class there to see them thru ..cotton wool some if their old dudes over next year and half that goes for clubland as well

74 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Cant take this seriously.

74 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland is in the conversation for now however that mangling in their last encounter with the Boks was tectonic. Where is the next gen of Irish players? Leinster clinging on against an average Stormers side confirmed as much to me. Ireland need new blood and new ideas, Farrell is all out of ideas and I can’t see any youngsters of note coming through.

74 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Problem JGP I don’t think he was even the second choice at canes his defense has become far more robust over the years

74 Go to comments
B
BigMack 2 hours ago
Malachi Wrampling's debut Blues season ends in suspension

Good to hear..that’s what we need! Will def keep an eye on how he progresses.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

No, you said the bottom of the two tables

If you put up the bottom half of the two tables [Top 14 clubs v SRP] there would be only one winner OTS….



...

521 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Yes exactly, Taigh Bearne is another in that rare mould.

Though I really believe PSdT is genuinely one of the greatest players I’ve seen for his ability to do both immensely for 80mins and somehow find another gear in the biggest of matches. We won’t see someone reach his level for a long time I reckon



...

521 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think the AB’s will be closer than you think but it’s a big ask to topple such a good side at short notice.

The real acid test will be the RWC and how competitive they are once they have the squad settled and no room for excuses.



...

74 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Fair enough, I forget half of top 14 make it to finals, but you’re being disingenuous again comparing the bottom of Top 14 to bottom of SR. It’s a normal league, theres no reason why it should be any better than Top 14 (when you exclude the promoted team like cnw did).

521 Go to comments
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