Hurricanes player ratings vs Brumbies | 2026 Super Rugby Pacific qualifying finals

The Hurricanes’ scrum went to work early, powering forward and winning a penalty on first attempt. From that point on, there was a confidence to the front row at set piece time, and while it didn’t always pay off with more whistles, it was a reliable weapon all night long for the hosts. Numia’s side of the contest looked especially good, despite being up against Wallaby veteran Allan Alaalatoa.
The prop had some unorthodox but very productive contributions around the ruck, being involved in some recycles that led directly to linebreaks. Nine tackles without a miss.
The powerful hooker certainly made his presence felt with some big collisions with the ball, emerging from the contest as one of the most-employed carriers without wasting any of his touches. Aumua’s lineout throwing looked good throughout, and his contributions to the scrum were clearly working out well for his team. Both the Hurricanes’ scrum and lineout operated at 100 per cent.
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3. Pasilio Tosi – 7.5
The big man got busy with a breakdown steal early and had some strong work around the ball. His few carries added to his team’s momentum. Again, deserves credit for the scrum’s dominance.
The industrious lock had a couple of linebreak assists in the opening half alone, one to Ruben Love and one to Warner Dearns, proving his skill set at the head of the pod. Missed the kickoff receipt following the Dearns try and knocked the ball on just shy of half-time when momentum was hanging in the balance, but overall delivered in the engine room.
5. Warner Dearns – 8
Dearns’ contests at lineout time kept the Brumbies on edge, and he looked to be a powerful force on both attack and defence at maul time. The Brave Blossoms captain’s tackle success rate wasn’t as good as he would have liked it to be, including one miss that led to Tane Edmed’s try. The lock did claim two tries of his own in the match, though.
The veteran was often the fastest out of the Hurricanes’ line defensively, making tackles and not entertaining the idea of any Brumbies ball movement. Shields had some great contributions throwing himself into the contest when the ball was loose, and generally had the body language and attitude of someone who knows what this time of year is all about.
7. Du’Plessis Kirifi – 8.5
A real captain’s performance, despite a couple of errors. Guilty of running away from support on his early break and throwing a poor pass 10 minutes later, but what Kirifi added through his power and accuracy around the ruck kept the Cane-train rolling at pace, and his carries were missile-like.
Dealt with the collision area well, winning post-contact metres with regularity and combating the physicality of Rob Valetini, who has the best collision stats in the comp. 14 tackles without a miss on the night.
A superstar performance with the ball, breaking the line twice and scoring twice in the first half. It was a difficult night for box-kicking, and Roigard put one out on the full and otherwise opted for some short, safe clearances.
10. Ruben Love – 8.5
A couple of wobbly passes in the opening quarter, including one that led to a knock-on, and he quickly regretted the decision to leave a ball that ended up being a 50/22 when he was covering in the backfield.
Most of his other touches, however, were golden. The timing of the pass was on point, assisting linebreaks, and he took his opportunities well to make linebreaks of his own. In windy conditions, some of the conversions were remarkable.
11. Kini Naholo – 7.5
Not many chances early, but he had a couple of tackles without imposing himself physically in those collisions. A good clearance in the 23rd minute and did well to stay in the field of play long enough to deliver the try assist to Billy Proctor after Love’s 27th-minute break.
A robust showing from the inside centre, without the opportunity to contribute too much on attack. Plenty was asked of him defensively, and he led his side with 15 completions while missing just once. Many of those efforts were on the Brumbies’ big men, with Barrett’s physicality up to the task.
13. Billy Proctor – 9
Some really strong contributions when first to reach breakdowns, securing possession for his team. Contributed well to a few breaks with support lines and had a try assist to go with a linebreak assist or two. The centre’s covering defence was strong, and he generally provided the glue-guy performance of a world-class centre. A game-high 15 carries on the night.
Attack
195
Passes
123
148
Ball Carries
100
462m
Post Contact Metres
301m
10
Line Breaks
2
14. Josh Moorby – 7.5
Some defensive reads out wide left something to be desired, with the ball able to bypass the winger in tight spaces. Nothing came of those plays, though, and Moorby found ways to have a positive impact on attack. His restart take reversed the Brumbies’ first piece of momentum in the match, and he provided a handful of brief but helpful carries.
Difficult conditions for the fullback to operate, but Harkin put in a largely tidy performance for his team. One kick went the wrong direction, but there were some well-placed efforts as well that helped put his team in the right area of the field. The backfield coverage was nowhere to be seen for Corey Toole’s try. Two linebreaks and a try assist capped the fullback’s night.
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Ned Lester, Billy Procter a World Class centre? 😂😂😂😂 you mean World-class in NZ😅
Australia is lulling New Zealand into a false sense of excellence.
Literally warms the heart to see such great and deserved ratings for our team. Win or lose the final, still so proud of how they have played this year. Must feel the same for CC too who has been seen to be floating around lately, Im sure he inspires them too. Congratulations to the players and coaches for an impressive win good luck for the next domino.
No doubt anymore as tp who should be the the All Blacks first-five!
Numia Aumua and Tosi were all excellent again surely Numia makes squad and 23 this year bar injury and understand there still more water to go under bridge yet but Aumua to start imo
Same here. The battle for the hooker position is going to be tough, and I think Taylor will lose out to Aumua and Taukeiaho, who are both in excellent form. That’s why I can’t see Taylor being named captain.
And yes, Numia should be De Groot’s backup until Williams returns.
If anyone still had doubts, many players from this team deserve to be playing for the All Blacks.
We want a fast-paced game, so the All Blacks should be built around Roigard, Love, Jordie, and Proctor
Remove Barrett & Procter then it will look better
I believe Proctor was quite good in the first half. I only caught the second, where he didn’t seem to do much at all apart from throw a terrible pass straight into touch. and he’s a 9? our standards have fallen.
Love kicked what twice in general play tonight? Both in second half …he was excellent those 2 bad passes weren’t Moorby had his hands down and Delaney got in way of a pass not meant for him really good to see him running more last 2 games his coach asked him and he has