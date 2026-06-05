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52 - 7
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HSBC SVNS World Championship 2026
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Super Rugby Pacific

Hurricanes player ratings vs Brumbies | 2026 Super Rugby Pacific qualifying finals


WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 05: Cam Roigard of the Hurricanes scores a try during the Super Rugby Quarter Final match between Hurricanes and ACT Brumbies at Hnry Stadium, on June 05, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
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Well, statement made. The Hurricanes ran the Brumbies off the park to kick off the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific qualifying finals, winning 66-12 in Wellington.

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The result was a continuation of the dominance Clark Laidlaw’s squad has shown all season, and only further cemented their status as title favourites. Tries were scored by Caleb Delany, Warner Dearns (x2), Cam Roigard (x2), Ngane Punivai (x3) and Billy Proctor, but it was the latter who shone brightest.

Here’s how the Hurricanes rated in the win.

1. Xavier Numia – 8

VIDEO

The Hurricanes’ scrum went to work early, powering forward and winning a penalty on first attempt. From that point on, there was a confidence to the front row at set piece time, and while it didn’t always pay off with more whistles, it was a reliable weapon all night long for the hosts. Numia’s side of the contest looked especially good, despite being up against Wallaby veteran Allan Alaalatoa.

The prop had some unorthodox but very productive contributions around the ruck, being involved in some recycles that led directly to linebreaks. Nine tackles without a miss.

2. Asafo Aumua – 8.5

The powerful hooker certainly made his presence felt with some big collisions with the ball, emerging from the contest as one of the most-employed carriers without wasting any of his touches. Aumua’s lineout throwing looked good throughout, and his contributions to the scrum were clearly working out well for his team. Both the Hurricanes’ scrum and lineout operated at 100 per cent.

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3. Pasilio Tosi – 7.5

The big man got busy with a breakdown steal early and had some strong work around the ball. His few carries added to his team’s momentum. Again, deserves credit for the scrum’s dominance.

Set Plays

6
Scrums
4
100%
Scrum Win %
100%
14
Lineout
20
100%
Lineout Win %
75%
11
Restarts Received
3
73%
Restarts Received Win %
75%

4. Caleb Delany – 8.5

The industrious lock had a couple of linebreak assists in the opening half alone, one to Ruben Love and one to Warner Dearns, proving his skill set at the head of the pod. Missed the kickoff receipt following the Dearns try and knocked the ball on just shy of half-time when momentum was hanging in the balance, but overall delivered in the engine room.

5. Warner Dearns – 8

Dearns’ contests at lineout time kept the Brumbies on edge, and he looked to be a powerful force on both attack and defence at maul time. The Brave Blossoms captain’s tackle success rate wasn’t as good as he would have liked it to be, including one miss that led to Tane Edmed’s try. The lock did claim two tries of his own in the match, though.

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6. Brad Shields – 8.5

The veteran was often the fastest out of the Hurricanes’ line defensively, making tackles and not entertaining the idea of any Brumbies ball movement. Shields had some great contributions throwing himself into the contest when the ball was loose, and generally had the body language and attitude of someone who knows what this time of year is all about.

7. Du’Plessis Kirifi – 8.5

A real captain’s performance, despite a couple of errors. Guilty of running away from support on his early break and throwing a poor pass 10 minutes later, but what Kirifi added through his power and accuracy around the ruck kept the Cane-train rolling at pace, and his carries were missile-like.

8. Peter Lakai – 8

Dealt with the collision area well, winning post-contact metres with regularity and combating the physicality of Rob Valetini, who has the best collision stats in the comp. 14 tackles without a miss on the night.

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9. Cam Roigard – 8.5

A superstar performance with the ball, breaking the line twice and scoring twice in the first half. It was a difficult night for box-kicking, and Roigard put one out on the full and otherwise opted for some short, safe clearances.

10. Ruben Love – 8.5

A couple of wobbly passes in the opening quarter, including one that led to a knock-on, and he quickly regretted the decision to leave a ball that ended up being a 50/22 when he was covering in the backfield.

Most of his other touches, however, were golden. The timing of the pass was on point, assisting linebreaks, and he took his opportunities well to make linebreaks of his own. In windy conditions, some of the conversions were remarkable.

11. Kini Naholo – 7.5

Not many chances early, but he had a couple of tackles without imposing himself physically in those collisions. A good clearance in the 23rd minute and did well to stay in the field of play long enough to deliver the try assist to Billy Proctor after Love’s 27th-minute break.

12. Jordie Barrett – 8

A robust showing from the inside centre, without the opportunity to contribute too much on attack. Plenty was asked of him defensively, and he led his side with 15 completions while missing just once. Many of those efforts were on the Brumbies’ big men, with Barrett’s physicality up to the task.

13. Billy Proctor – 9

Some really strong contributions when first to reach breakdowns, securing possession for his team. Contributed well to a few breaks with support lines and had a try assist to go with a linebreak assist or two. The centre’s covering defence was strong, and he generally provided the glue-guy performance of a world-class centre. A game-high 15 carries on the night.

Attack

195
Passes
123
148
Ball Carries
100
462m
Post Contact Metres
301m
10
Line Breaks
2

14. Josh Moorby – 7.5

Some defensive reads out wide left something to be desired, with the ball able to bypass the winger in tight spaces. Nothing came of those plays, though, and Moorby found ways to have a positive impact on attack. His restart take reversed the Brumbies’ first piece of momentum in the match, and he provided a handful of brief but helpful carries.

15. Callum Harkin – 7.5

Difficult conditions for the fullback to operate, but Harkin put in a largely tidy performance for his team. One kick went the wrong direction, but there were some well-placed efforts as well that helped put his team in the right area of the field. The backfield coverage was nowhere to be seen for Corey Toole’s try. Two linebreaks and a try assist capped the fullback’s night.

Reserves

16. Raymond Tuputupu – 6

The hooker dropped off a few tackles immediately after entering the contest and gave away two penalties, but threw well at lineout time and delivered a try assist to Ngane Punivai.

17. Pouri Rakete-Stones – 6

Made his tackles but couldn’t keep his feet at scrum time.

18. Tyrel Lomax – 6

Had a few carries without putting much into them and stood his ground at scrum time.

19. Isaia Walker-Leawere – 4

The lock didn’t live up to the execution of Delany and looked off the pace with his team firing on all cylinders. Guilty of a high tackle in the 61st minute.

20. Brayden Iose – 8.5

The No.8 brought huge energy off the bench, getting his hands dirty immediately and setting the tone despite the game being already won.

21. Ereatara Enari – 8

Pushed Pollard out in a late tackle, saving the try, and was generally energetic and impactful.

22. Jone Rova – 7

23. Ngane Punivai – 8.5

Came into the game and poured salt in the wound with three tries.

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Comments

17 Comments
J
JS 3 days ago

Ned Lester, Billy Procter a World Class centre? 😂😂😂😂 you mean World-class in NZ😅

P
Perthstayer 4 days ago

Australia is lulling New Zealand into a false sense of excellence.

N
NxxTX 4 days ago

Literally warms the heart to see such great and deserved ratings for our team. Win or lose the final, still so proud of how they have played this year. Must feel the same for CC too who has been seen to be floating around lately, Im sure he inspires them too. Congratulations to the players and coaches for an impressive win good luck for the next domino.

L
LondonAllBlack 5 days ago

No doubt anymore as tp who should be the the All Blacks first-five!

B
Bazzallina 5 days ago

Numia Aumua and Tosi were all excellent again surely Numia makes squad and 23 this year bar injury and understand there still more water to go under bridge yet but Aumua to start imo

B
Blackmania 5 days ago

Same here. The battle for the hooker position is going to be tough, and I think Taylor will lose out to Aumua and Taukeiaho, who are both in excellent form. That’s why I can’t see Taylor being named captain.


And yes, Numia should be De Groot’s backup until Williams returns.

B
Blackmania 5 days ago

If anyone still had doubts, many players from this team deserve to be playing for the All Blacks.


We want a fast-paced game, so the All Blacks should be built around Roigard, Love, Jordie, and Proctor

J
JS 4 days ago

Remove Barrett & Procter then it will look better

d
d 5 days ago

I believe Proctor was quite good in the first half. I only caught the second, where he didn’t seem to do much at all apart from throw a terrible pass straight into touch. and he’s a 9? our standards have fallen.

B
Bazzallina 5 days ago

Love kicked what twice in general play tonight? Both in second half …he was excellent those 2 bad passes weren’t Moorby had his hands down and Delaney got in way of a pass not meant for him really good to see him running more last 2 games his coach asked him and he has

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Comments on RugbyPass

f
frandinand 12 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Uneducated bullshit if you ask me.

521 Go to comments
f
frandinand 15 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

I’m sorry but I don’t think a voluntary system would work. The super teams have an expanded squad for a reason. Best example is last week the Crusaders were forced to use a player from the extended squad because of injuries to their props.

I think they would ask of the system you propose what’s in it for us. And the answer is quite obvious; nothing.



...

521 Go to comments
P
PMcD 39 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think ENG will struggle until Autumn.

They have lost Baxter (LHP) & Stuart (THP), Itoje will be rested and the Curry’s would benefit from a full pre season but you should see our first choice backline coming through this summer but they need the forwards to return to test the real quality of the team, hence why I think they will struggle until the Autumn.



...

74 Go to comments
c
cnw 50 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

As ever PMcD a balanced perspective! Now when do we get to have a hard look at the English!

74 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 53 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

There was a lot of midfield talent at that time. But, of that group, Aki had the best prospects at the time he left.

74 Go to comments
C
CC 54 minutes ago
Tony Brown to jump ship from Springboks to All Blacks

Very true, but I've come to enjoy beating NZ, and don't want to lose that feeling 😁

112 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

😁

74 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter end Saracens era as England star makes statement to Borthwick

Love this!!

3 Go to comments
G
GS 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

JGP and Lowe played for the Māori ABs - so an NZ rep side- and then all 3 players played Super Rugby, which is the tier below international representation. So not exactly “unrated” in an NZ sense.

Just a reality that 1. NZ was asset-rich at the time in players in their positions and thus a pretty tough ask to break into the likes of the ABs, and 2. IRFU could offer them deals that paid them much more than they could earn in NZ - unless they broke into the ABs (which is still an issue as seen by the exodus of players from our Super teams in 2025/26, where salaries in Japan are supposed to be 3X or 4X what non-AB players can earn in NZ).



...

74 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

That was a low blow Tom but it did make me laugh. 🤣🤣

74 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Bundee played a lot of 13 in Suoer 12 has really been where he has thrived where his footwork at line gets used best his soft skills improved massively over the years

74 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland have been great and I am not going to write them totally off the board for 27 behind 8 ball yup but you make 1/4s you only have to win 3 in a row and Farrell is a superb coach they might need some whistle( or a card) and a bounce of the ball or 2 but enough class there to see them thru ..cotton wool some if their old dudes over next year and half that goes for clubland as well

74 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Cant take this seriously.

74 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland is in the conversation for now however that mangling in their last encounter with the Boks was tectonic. Where is the next gen of Irish players? Leinster clinging on against an average Stormers side confirmed as much to me. Ireland need new blood and new ideas, Farrell is all out of ideas and I can’t see any youngsters of note coming through.

74 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Problem JGP I don’t think he was even the second choice at canes his defense has become far more robust over the years

74 Go to comments
B
BigMack 2 hours ago
Malachi Wrampling's debut Blues season ends in suspension

Good to hear..that’s what we need! Will def keep an eye on how he progresses.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

No, you said the bottom of the two tables

If you put up the bottom half of the two tables [Top 14 clubs v SRP] there would be only one winner OTS….



...

521 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Yes exactly, Taigh Bearne is another in that rare mould.

Though I really believe PSdT is genuinely one of the greatest players I’ve seen for his ability to do both immensely for 80mins and somehow find another gear in the biggest of matches. We won’t see someone reach his level for a long time I reckon



...

521 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think the AB’s will be closer than you think but it’s a big ask to topple such a good side at short notice.

The real acid test will be the RWC and how competitive they are once they have the squad settled and no room for excuses.



...

74 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Fair enough, I forget half of top 14 make it to finals, but you’re being disingenuous again comparing the bottom of Top 14 to bottom of SR. It’s a normal league, theres no reason why it should be any better than Top 14 (when you exclude the promoted team like cnw did).

521 Go to comments
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