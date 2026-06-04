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HSBC SVNS World Championship 2026
Bordeaux
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Super Rugby Pacific

Super Rugby CEO shares 'bloody great news' on 2026 ticket sales

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 08: Jamie Hannah of the Crusaders (L) celebrates scoring a try during the round 13 Super Rugby match between Crusaders and Blues at One NZ Stadium, on May 08, 2026, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)
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Super Rugby attendance in New Zealand is on the rise by a significant margin for the second straight year, and it’s not just Christchurch’s new stadium making the difference.

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While the competition’s post-Covid drop in match attendance has come alongside a continued increase in TV viewership, the emphasis on ticket sales is heightened by the fact that the Kiwi Super Rugby clubs don’t receive any broadcast revenue and instead are reliant on fans showing up for the games to make a profit.

With the regular season now wrapped up and the playoffs kicking off on Friday night in Wellington, Super Rugby’s CEO, Jack Mesley, has shared initial insights into the season’s financial performance.

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“In the regular season, all five New Zealand franchises have had a really great year. All of them are going to record double-digit growth in crowds this year, and that’s off growth last year. So, that’s really pleasing,” Mesley told Scotty and Izzy’s Sport Nation radio show this week.

“I was in Hamilton on the weekend, and it was amazing down there. The clubs are working really hard, and it’s great to see them getting some of the results.

“We say that knowing we’ve still got a long way to go, but two years of consecutive growth, over 10 per cent growth for all five clubs is bloody great news and testament to the work the guys are doing on the event experience, that’s for sure.”

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The surge has been felt strongest in Christchurch, where the new One New Zealand Stadium, Te Kaha, has sold out five straight Crusaders games and the entire Super Round. The Crusaders’ round 15 game against the Chiefs sold out a week in advance during the team’s bye, and the qualifying final against the Hurricanes saw general release allocation exhausted in 20 minutes.

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Mesley was emphatic reacting to the Crusaders’ run of sell-outs: “Oh my god, how good is it seeing that stadium full?”

“It’s such a milestone for the city, for the Crusaders, and for the comp. I think Super Round was just a great event. And from there, the Crusaders have just gone from strength to strength. Also, weather-wise, it’s just helped promote great code at this time of year, when normally we start to see it get impacted by weather.”

Beyond the Garden City, Mesley highlighted the efforts of the Hurricanes and Blues, with the Auckland club’s new CEO, Karl Budge, credited for “really moving and shaking” with his vision for the club.

“The guys have just done a lot of focused work on the event experience. If you take the Hurricanes, for example, they’ve worked really hard with their stadium around food and beverage costs, they’ve invested a hell of a lot in their matchday experience in terms of pre and halftime shows, and they’ve worked really hard on their pricing. All of the clubs have been really focused on it.

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“The Blues are really working hard on creating a differentiated event experience and getting different parts of the stadium focused for different audiences; the uni corner, for example, and the kids corner.

“I think it’s just a result of all the good work the clubs have done, and it’s good to see people turning out.”

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Measley continually stressed there being room for improvement and more growth, but agreed with the suggestion that “we do need to beat our chest and promote all of the great things going on better.

“We are still the biggest show in town, and we’re growing. We’re going to post a set of results at the end of this season that’ll be three consecutive years of growth, and that’s a really positive story.

“I think there is a narrative issue here, and there is also a lot of room for growth; we know we can be better. But things are moving in the right direction.”

Across the Tasman, the news wasn’t quite so positive, with the Waratahs, who represent Rugby Australia’s biggest market, Sydney, and the Western Force both narrowly missing the playoffs. The Australian teams that did make the postseason, the Reds and Brumbies, occupy the bottom two playoff seeds and will not host any playoff games.

Mesley said results late in the season hurt the Australian clubs’ ticket sales momentum, but the upcoming Rugby World Cup is providing a broader surge in the game’s momentum that is being felt across the competition.

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PB 5 days ago

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Comments on RugbyPass

c
cnw 14 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ok - I sense that a number of teams are using the July series to expose players to test rugby. Part of that may be because if injury or fatigue. But even so should be good to see how the next tier goes.

75 Go to comments
R
Rugby3 16 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus hails the 'remarkable difference' Tony Brown has made to Boks

Eddie Jones made a remarkable difference to the Springboks too, until he lost it.

5 Go to comments
f
frandinand 18 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

It is totally unforgivable to back an Australian coach to the bitter end when he came close to destroying Australian rugby. That’s blind patriotism and that is what you are consistently guilty of.

I note that in one of your earlier posts you were a supporter of Trump.



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522 Go to comments
f
frandinand 24 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Uneducated bullshit if you ask me.

522 Go to comments
f
frandinand 27 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

I’m sorry but I don’t think a voluntary system would work. The super teams have an expanded squad for a reason. Best example is last week the Crusaders were forced to use a player from the extended squad because of injuries to their props.

I think they would ask of the system you propose what’s in it for us. And the answer is quite obvious; nothing.



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522 Go to comments
P
PMcD 51 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think ENG will struggle until Autumn.

They have lost Baxter (LHP) & Stuart (THP), Itoje will be rested and the Curry’s would benefit from a full pre season but you should see our first choice backline coming through this summer but they need the forwards to return to test the real quality of the team, hence why I think they will struggle until the Autumn.



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c
cnw 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

As ever PMcD a balanced perspective! Now when do we get to have a hard look at the English!

75 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

There was a lot of midfield talent at that time. But, of that group, Aki had the best prospects at the time he left.

75 Go to comments
C
CC 1 hour ago
Tony Brown to jump ship from Springboks to All Blacks

Very true, but I've come to enjoy beating NZ, and don't want to lose that feeling 😁

112 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

😁

75 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter end Saracens era as England star makes statement to Borthwick

Love this!!

3 Go to comments
G
GS 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

JGP and Lowe played for the Māori ABs - so an NZ rep side- and then all 3 players played Super Rugby, which is the tier below international representation. So not exactly “unrated” in an NZ sense.

Just a reality that 1. NZ was asset-rich at the time in players in their positions and thus a pretty tough ask to break into the likes of the ABs, and 2. IRFU could offer them deals that paid them much more than they could earn in NZ - unless they broke into the ABs (which is still an issue as seen by the exodus of players from our Super teams in 2025/26, where salaries in Japan are supposed to be 3X or 4X what non-AB players can earn in NZ).



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P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

That was a low blow Tom but it did make me laugh. 🤣🤣

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Bundee played a lot of 13 in Suoer 12 has really been where he has thrived where his footwork at line gets used best his soft skills improved massively over the years

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland have been great and I am not going to write them totally off the board for 27 behind 8 ball yup but you make 1/4s you only have to win 3 in a row and Farrell is a superb coach they might need some whistle( or a card) and a bounce of the ball or 2 but enough class there to see them thru ..cotton wool some if their old dudes over next year and half that goes for clubland as well

75 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Cant take this seriously.

75 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland is in the conversation for now however that mangling in their last encounter with the Boks was tectonic. Where is the next gen of Irish players? Leinster clinging on against an average Stormers side confirmed as much to me. Ireland need new blood and new ideas, Farrell is all out of ideas and I can’t see any youngsters of note coming through.

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Problem JGP I don’t think he was even the second choice at canes his defense has become far more robust over the years

75 Go to comments
B
BigMack 2 hours ago
Malachi Wrampling's debut Blues season ends in suspension

Good to hear..that’s what we need! Will def keep an eye on how he progresses.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

No, you said the bottom of the two tables

If you put up the bottom half of the two tables [Top 14 clubs v SRP] there would be only one winner OTS….



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522 Go to comments
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