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Super Rugby Pacific

Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2026 Super Rugby Pacific qualifying finals


CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 06: Stephen Perofeta of the Blues passes the ball during the Super Rugby Quarter Final match between Crusaders and Blues at One New Zealand Stadium, on June 06, 2026, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)
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History was stacked heavily against the Blues in Christchurch on Saturday evening, and in the end, the Crusaders’ perfect record in home playoff games was extended to 33.

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The 52-31 loss leaves the Blues desperate for a Chiefs win to keep their season alive, with the ‘lucky loser’ semi-final spot up for grabs. The 194 points conceded over the last four games, all losses, spell big trouble for the Blues, regardless.

Here’s how the Blues rated in the match.

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi – 5

On a day he became the most-capped Blues player of all time, Tu’ungafasi had a bust day at the office, even if the scrum barely budged all game. The All Black was one of his team’s more effective operators around the breakdown, but fell off a couple of key tackles, mistimed his involvement on a lineout play that led to a turnover, and knocked the ball on early.

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2. Bradley Slater – 6

Slater delivered a couple of great throws, and the mess that is the Blues’ lineout looks to be more of an organisational issue than a hooker problem. He was second only to Sam Darry in his stellar breakdown work, but did get penalised once for being inaccurate and had the ball stripped by Ethan Blackadder at one point.

3. Marcel Renata – 4

Strong securing ball around the park early, but had very little impact on the match in his 50 minutes on the park. As mentioned, the scrum was dead even.

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Possession

Team Logo
8%
19%
26%
46%
Team Logo
10%
21%
38%
31%
Team Logo
Team Logo
22%
Possession Last 10 min
78%
42%
Possession
58%

4. Patrick Tuipulotu – 3

The big lock was physical with his carries, powering forward with his 11 touches, and he won a lineout steal in the 11th minute. In all other aspects of the game, though, the veteran looked lethargic and was very inaccurate with his contributions in the collision defensively and his work around the ruck. Dropped off Fainga’anuku when the flanker peeled off the ruck, and fell off Havili for one of Johnny McNicholl’s tries.

5. Sam Darry – 8

Elite-level efficiency when throwing himself into breakdowns on attack, always moving bodies and clearing the path for quick ball. Disruptive with defensive lineout work early, but the Blues had a fair few execution issues on their own throw. Made a big break with a clever move in the 15th min.

6. Torian Barnes – 5

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The young flanker was never shy when it came to effort, but just couldn’t make an impact in the match. His carries in the first half were plenty but rarely made gain line, and he was guilty of overplaying his hand on one occasion. The second half was better with more gain-line carries.

7. Anton Segner – 6

One of the Blues who took some time to find their footing in the match, Segner was never lacking in effort, but didn’t have much say in the match in the opening 50 minutes aside from his try, which was well-taken. It was through his effort plays that he found some form late, but the game was long gone by then.

8. Malachi Wrampling – 4

Was having a superb game until his 20-minute red card. The youngster’s debut season has been very impressive, but this was his second card of the year and by far his most consequential.

Prior to leaving the field, Wrampling had contributed a handful of strong carries, played his role in the opening try of the game well and was generally a great option at first receiver, drawing attention with good distribution throughout. The No.8’s body language gave away his intent when he got his hands on the ball, and he was pushed out with one of his early carries.

Ultimately, though, the 22-year-old left his team a man short for a 20-minute period during which they were outscored by four tries to one.

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9. Sam Nock – 8

The halfback started the match with good decision-making around the ruck, helping build some attacking momentum. There was a clever defensive line when chasing the Crusaders off a scrum, which he complemented with a 50/22 immediately after the ball was won. Nock often popped up when the opposition made breaks, making tackles or being one of the first in position after a tackle was made. His box kicks were generally on point with one exception. Replaced after just 21 minutes with an injury.

10. Stephen Perofeta – 4

Largely anonymous until it was far too late in the contest. There was some clean distribution early, but also some unconvincing work under the high ball.

11. Caleb Clarke – 7

Calrke’s wing match-up saw the two best aerial wingers in New Zealand square off, and the All Black certainly held his own, chasing anything and everything and making himself a nuisance in every contest, even if he did give the Crusaders a couple of knock-on advantages to play with. He had a big bump off on David Havili and scored one late.

12. Pita Ahki – 5

The veteran midfielder made some much-needed tackles for his team, but didn’t deliver the steady-handed performance his side needed from an experienced campaigner in knockout football.

13. Xavi Taele – 5

A really mixed performance from the young centre. He deserves props for sticking with it regardless of how the game or his performance was going. Won a breakdown steal early, had a great carry to start the second half, and scored a good try, but was inaccurate rushing up on defence, had some overly hesitant touches and didn’t always have his hands ready when running support lines.

14. AJ Lam – 5

Also a mixed bag, with some classy touches and physicality but also plenty of missed tackles, including one on Sevu Reece for the Crusaders’ first try. He had a try assist and came close to scoring himself but was held up.

15. Zarn Sullivan – 4

Sullivan was good under high ball, pushed a kick too far in 17th min, and consistently struggled to get the ball away with the Crusaders’ outsides rushing up on him.

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
4.3
12
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
2.8
11
Entries

Reserves

16. Eli Oudenryn – 7

Great impact off the bench, bringing energy and some X-factor, even if he was guilty of chasing the game a little too hard. A game-high of six defenders beaten.

17. Mason Tupaea – 4

Had the ball stripped and didn’t offer a whole lot more.

18. Flyn Yates – 5

The Blues’ scrum won some penalties in the final quarter.

19. Josh Beehre – 5

A couple of strong carries.

20. Hoskins Sotutu – 7

Made a forward pass soon after coming into the match, but contributed one of his more invigorated performances of the season. Really valuable carries, especially one that led to Taele’s try

21. Finlay Christie – 6

On early and had some good kicks with some average ones. In a similar vein, had some good scrappy defence and was also caught slacking when chasing a David Havili break that led to another McNicholl try. Some good moments of distribution, though.

22. Corey Evans – 5

Barely seen.

23. Payton Spencer – 6

A couple of good touches, including a try. Couldn’t move any bodies around the ruck.

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Comments

4 Comments
M
Melboy 7 days ago

Can’t believe Nock gets an 8 for playing 21 minutes….that puts the legitimacy of the whole teams ratings in question, for me.

J
JB 7 days ago

Rugby Pass would have given BB a 7 for that exact performance by Perofeta.

T
The Economist 8 days ago

Nock gets 8 for just 21 minutes on the field?!

u
unknown 8 days ago

Incredible that you saw Corey Evans at all given he was scratched due to injury….. Cole Forbes popped up on both wings in his place however, although probably yet another Blues back guilty of falling off tackles

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Comments on RugbyPass

J
Johnny Guitar 5 hours ago
Rob Baxter reveals surprising half time message in Chiefs' shock win

How many times have we watched such endings with selfish and stubborn forwards keeping the ball for nothing !? It reminded be Toulon-Stormers amlng the most recent examples

6 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Saints and Chiefs headline Gallagher PREM semifinal Team of the week

Personally I would have gone for Pollock over Fisilau but otherwise I agree with the rest.

3 Go to comments
R
RhinoRoc 6 hours ago
Saints and Chiefs headline Gallagher PREM semifinal Team of the week

Pollock????????????

3 Go to comments
R
RoyceCoolidge 6 hours ago
Andy Farrell sticks around as uncertainty swirls around Irish rugby

‘For Ireland, nothing sharpens the mind better than a game against England’. Right. So why do Ireland hold the record for losses against England, then?

3 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 6 hours ago
Dave Rennie and the search for a lucky All Blacks charm at 13

Yes. I think he will make the squad for France but not the 23. SA mid week games are perfect but Italy too I guess.

79 Go to comments
L
LondonAllBlack 7 hours ago
Is Tony Brown's move back to the All Blacks a sign of decreasing coaching talent?

This is very good news for All Black rugby and New Zealand.

21 Go to comments
A
AP 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I haven’t missed watching a Bok / AB test live since I’ve been watching rugby - 35 years. That has involved finding the oddest of expat bolt holes in places like Nigeria and Kazakhstan before streaming was even a thing. Weddings, christenings, you name it I have found a way. I still remember Fitzy smashing his fists into the turf when the AB’s won that last series, and where I was. Thirty years ago - and finally revenge is nigh! Who would’ve thought it.

450 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Sela holds his own but isn’t yet as destructive as Stuart or TdT at scrum time (he’s still got some size to add which is why I think Fasogbon deserves his chance with ENG at present). The other thing they lost was TdTs carry, he powers over from the pick and go, whereas Sela got held up.

Sela will get there but he’s got another 10KG to add on his frame to match them.



...

450 Go to comments
u
unknown 7 hours ago
Saints and Chiefs headline Gallagher PREM semifinal Team of the week

Honourable mentions should go to Slade, Skinner and Varney from the Chiefs and Pollock and Hutchinson from Saints!

3 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Look forward to the discussion - if I was picking an England back row today, I personally would likely play Pepper (6), T Curry (7) and Pollock (8) . . . . But I actually think Borthers preferred back row is T Curry (6), B Curry (7), Earl (8) with Pepper & Pollock off the bench.

It’s a case of playing around with the combinations to find the right balance but Pepper & Pollock do have a very good ability to play off the bench.



...

450 Go to comments
T
Tk 7 hours ago
Vern Cotter opens up on the legacy of his Blues tenure

While clearly not the whole picture, I do feel that the Blues need to recruit a 10 to drive the team. Far too much chopping and changing over the years. ‘24 was notable in that Harry Plummer had significant game time and responsibility, he thrived and the title was won. Then Barrett was coming, Plummer saw the writing on the wall and left. An under performing BB mixed with an erratic Perofeta and very mixed results since.

6 Go to comments
D
DP 7 hours ago
Henry Pollock's positive change of behaviour pleases Phil Dowson

A really talented player , but constantly painting a target on his own back doesn’t serve his team well. ..I get that he capitalizes on the profile he has created. …But rugby is still a team sport ..

2 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

It’s like a world full of nothing but murky swamps P. Mostly upside down swamps 😉

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Hard to say atm P, let’s see how get on v France in the first round of the Nations Champs!

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

👍

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yep I didn’t get to the game eventually but will watch it later today. There was a feeling Exe could cause an upset before the game, and it looks like they showed why. Bath weakned their bench by moving the Tank up to start, sounds like they lost F/R effectiveness with the bench on?

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

See next piece P. There is no reason for Herny to challenge Ben Earl, they can play in the same team! Centre is an ongoing issue because of the uncertainty in what they want the 10 to do - and BJVR won’t be available in time for the Boks….

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yes that is the remaining hurdle, and really Ire needs to get to a WC final to hammer home the point.

Agree about the TB signing, I know they’ve kinda passed it off as ‘everyone else will be staying any case’ - but how must Mike Blair be feeling?



...

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yez it has and France particular have recuited heavily from Aussie at age group level and into their academies….

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

You’ll be enjoying life in August ans September then!

450 Go to comments
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