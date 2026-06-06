Blues player ratings vs Crusaders | 2026 Super Rugby Pacific qualifying finals

History was stacked heavily against the Blues in Christchurch on Saturday evening, and in the end, the Crusaders’ perfect record in home playoff games was extended to 33.

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The 52-31 loss leaves the Blues desperate for a Chiefs win to keep their season alive, with the ‘lucky loser’ semi-final spot up for grabs. The 194 points conceded over the last four games, all losses, spell big trouble for the Blues, regardless.

Here’s how the Blues rated in the match.

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi – 5

On a day he became the most-capped Blues player of all time, Tu’ungafasi had a bust day at the office, even if the scrum barely budged all game. The All Black was one of his team’s more effective operators around the breakdown, but fell off a couple of key tackles, mistimed his involvement on a lineout play that led to a turnover, and knocked the ball on early.

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2. Bradley Slater – 6

Slater delivered a couple of great throws, and the mess that is the Blues’ lineout looks to be more of an organisational issue than a hooker problem. He was second only to Sam Darry in his stellar breakdown work, but did get penalised once for being inaccurate and had the ball stripped by Ethan Blackadder at one point.

3. Marcel Renata – 4

Strong securing ball around the park early, but had very little impact on the match in his 50 minutes on the park. As mentioned, the scrum was dead even.

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Possession 8% 19% 26% 46% 10% 21% 38% 31% 22% Possession Last 10 min 78% 42% Possession 58%

4. Patrick Tuipulotu – 3

The big lock was physical with his carries, powering forward with his 11 touches, and he won a lineout steal in the 11th minute. In all other aspects of the game, though, the veteran looked lethargic and was very inaccurate with his contributions in the collision defensively and his work around the ruck. Dropped off Fainga’anuku when the flanker peeled off the ruck, and fell off Havili for one of Johnny McNicholl’s tries.

5. Sam Darry – 8

Elite-level efficiency when throwing himself into breakdowns on attack, always moving bodies and clearing the path for quick ball. Disruptive with defensive lineout work early, but the Blues had a fair few execution issues on their own throw. Made a big break with a clever move in the 15th min.

6. Torian Barnes – 5

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The young flanker was never shy when it came to effort, but just couldn’t make an impact in the match. His carries in the first half were plenty but rarely made gain line, and he was guilty of overplaying his hand on one occasion. The second half was better with more gain-line carries.

7. Anton Segner – 6

One of the Blues who took some time to find their footing in the match, Segner was never lacking in effort, but didn’t have much say in the match in the opening 50 minutes aside from his try, which was well-taken. It was through his effort plays that he found some form late, but the game was long gone by then.

8. Malachi Wrampling – 4

Was having a superb game until his 20-minute red card. The youngster’s debut season has been very impressive, but this was his second card of the year and by far his most consequential.

Prior to leaving the field, Wrampling had contributed a handful of strong carries, played his role in the opening try of the game well and was generally a great option at first receiver, drawing attention with good distribution throughout. The No.8’s body language gave away his intent when he got his hands on the ball, and he was pushed out with one of his early carries.

Ultimately, though, the 22-year-old left his team a man short for a 20-minute period during which they were outscored by four tries to one.

9. Sam Nock – 8

The halfback started the match with good decision-making around the ruck, helping build some attacking momentum. There was a clever defensive line when chasing the Crusaders off a scrum, which he complemented with a 50/22 immediately after the ball was won. Nock often popped up when the opposition made breaks, making tackles or being one of the first in position after a tackle was made. His box kicks were generally on point with one exception. Replaced after just 21 minutes with an injury.

10. Stephen Perofeta – 4

Largely anonymous until it was far too late in the contest. There was some clean distribution early, but also some unconvincing work under the high ball.

11. Caleb Clarke – 7

Calrke’s wing match-up saw the two best aerial wingers in New Zealand square off, and the All Black certainly held his own, chasing anything and everything and making himself a nuisance in every contest, even if he did give the Crusaders a couple of knock-on advantages to play with. He had a big bump off on David Havili and scored one late.

12. Pita Ahki – 5

The veteran midfielder made some much-needed tackles for his team, but didn’t deliver the steady-handed performance his side needed from an experienced campaigner in knockout football.

13. Xavi Taele – 5

A really mixed performance from the young centre. He deserves props for sticking with it regardless of how the game or his performance was going. Won a breakdown steal early, had a great carry to start the second half, and scored a good try, but was inaccurate rushing up on defence, had some overly hesitant touches and didn’t always have his hands ready when running support lines.

14. AJ Lam – 5

Also a mixed bag, with some classy touches and physicality but also plenty of missed tackles, including one on Sevu Reece for the Crusaders’ first try. He had a try assist and came close to scoring himself but was held up.

15. Zarn Sullivan – 4

Sullivan was good under high ball, pushed a kick too far in 17th min, and consistently struggled to get the ball away with the Crusaders’ outsides rushing up on him.

22m Entries Avg. Points Scored 4.3 12 Entries Avg. Points Scored 2.8 11 Entries

Reserves

16. Eli Oudenryn – 7

Great impact off the bench, bringing energy and some X-factor, even if he was guilty of chasing the game a little too hard. A game-high of six defenders beaten.

17. Mason Tupaea – 4

Had the ball stripped and didn’t offer a whole lot more.

18. Flyn Yates – 5

The Blues’ scrum won some penalties in the final quarter.

19. Josh Beehre – 5

A couple of strong carries.

20. Hoskins Sotutu – 7

Made a forward pass soon after coming into the match, but contributed one of his more invigorated performances of the season. Really valuable carries, especially one that led to Taele’s try

21. Finlay Christie – 6

On early and had some good kicks with some average ones. In a similar vein, had some good scrappy defence and was also caught slacking when chasing a David Havili break that led to another McNicholl try. Some good moments of distribution, though.

22. Corey Evans – 5

Barely seen.

23. Payton Spencer – 6

A couple of good touches, including a try. Couldn’t move any bodies around the ruck.