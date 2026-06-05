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Super Rugby Pacific

'We'll not get too greedy': Hurricanes' grocery list of positives after record win


WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 05: Billy Proctor of the Hurricanes scores a try during the Super Rugby Quarter Final match between Hurricanes and ACT Brumbies at Hnry Stadium, on June 05, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
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Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw says he’s delighted with his team’s performance in Friday’s qualifying final win over the Brumbies, with only some minor work-ons detected in his initial analysis of the game.

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The coach was most pleased with his side’s “sharp” transition play, ability to generate front-foot ball, and ability to play on top of the defence consistently, while the scrum also won some praise.

With the 66-12 win in the bag, the Hurricanes will now host all remaining playoff fixtures that come their way, and will face the lucky loser from Saturday night’s remaining two qualifying finals. But Liadlaw wasn’t looking that far ahead just yet, saying his team will enjoy their result for now.

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“We’re delighted with that. We prepared all week with the intensity a quarter-final deserves,” the coach said to begin his postmatch press conference. “The opposition, the Brumbies, we’ve got a whole heap of respect for with what they have done to us in the last few years at this stage of the competition.

“So to start the way we did and get on top of the scoreboard early, in those conditions, I thought was really important. And once we got to 17-nil, it felt like we didn’t look back from there, particularly the first half. I thought there were periods in the second half we could play better, but we’ll not get too greedy around what that looks like tonight. We’ll enjoy the win.”

Attack

195
Passes
123
149
Ball Carries
100
460m
Post Contact Metres
302m
10
Line Breaks
2

Laidlaw went on to add to what impressed him about his team’s performance, while highlighting some areas where things didn’t always go exactly to plan.

“I thought we scrummed particularly well, the work at the breakdown on both sides of the ball, we carried well in particular, we got in the front foot, and then conversely, I thought we defended well at the breakdown, and you know, put them behind the gain line at times and produced slow ball for them,” he added.

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“They definitely kicked well initially, and then put us under pressure. There were some good adjustments from the boys around that in the backfield, so we enjoyed that part.

“But I just think those transitions, we stayed optimistic, we wanted to use the ball. Sometimes the conditions can get you narrow in your decision-making; it’s not that bad of conditions that you can’t move it two or three passes… yeah, it was wet and windy, but it’s good underfoot.

“Amazing stadium, it’s not that hard to play two or three passes initially, and then if you want to kick after that — Cam kicked particularly well at times, didn’t he?

“We certainly want to play the ball fast, obviously, and if the conditions allow us, we will. But I thought we mixed the game up. I thought we probably got a little bit pessimistic with play in the second half and kicked way more. Will be interesting to see why that was, and just sort of dig into that a wee bit.”

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Captain Du’Plessis Kirifi agreed that “in a couple of moments we could be better”, but was overall very positive about the team’s performance.

“We are where we need to be, but we’re also aware that we need to improve,” he said, before highlighting the benefit of earning the No.1 seed in the regular season.

“You can’t beat consistency and knowing what your next week looks like, from a player’s point of view and the coach’s point of view. To wake up in our own homes each day for the next couple of weeks, and just go about our work.

“They’re a quality side. They’re quality at home, and they’re quality over here. We just played well.”

Speaking on the scrum, Kirifi had high praise for his front row, who charged the Brumbies backwards early in the match, sending a clear message.

“They’re no mugs, they’re a quality forward pack,” Kirifi added. “But man, the amount of work that our front row and Jamie Mackintosh do throughout the week to get their detail right, get their relationships and their connections right, is phenomenal. So our job as the back five is just to push, because that’s how they put food on the table, is scrum time, and we care about them.”

Laidlaw said All Blacks prop Tyrel Lomax was still dealing with a “bit of a niggle” but was pleased to see him out there getting minutes, even if he was “definitely short of a gallop.” With Siale Lauaki expected to return from injury next week, the coach expected front row selections to be tight.

The same can be said for the loose forwards, with Devan Flanders on track to return while Brad Shields was a standout in Flanders’ usual No.6 jersey.

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Comments on RugbyPass

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Johnny Guitar 5 hours ago
Rob Baxter reveals surprising half time message in Chiefs' shock win

How many times have we watched such endings with selfish and stubborn forwards keeping the ball for nothing !? It reminded be Toulon-Stormers amlng the most recent examples

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PMcD 5 hours ago
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Personally I would have gone for Pollock over Fisilau but otherwise I agree with the rest.

3 Go to comments
R
RhinoRoc 6 hours ago
Saints and Chiefs headline Gallagher PREM semifinal Team of the week

Pollock????????????

3 Go to comments
R
RoyceCoolidge 6 hours ago
Andy Farrell sticks around as uncertainty swirls around Irish rugby

‘For Ireland, nothing sharpens the mind better than a game against England’. Right. So why do Ireland hold the record for losses against England, then?

3 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 6 hours ago
Dave Rennie and the search for a lucky All Blacks charm at 13

Yes. I think he will make the squad for France but not the 23. SA mid week games are perfect but Italy too I guess.

79 Go to comments
L
LondonAllBlack 7 hours ago
Is Tony Brown's move back to the All Blacks a sign of decreasing coaching talent?

This is very good news for All Black rugby and New Zealand.

21 Go to comments
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AP 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I haven’t missed watching a Bok / AB test live since I’ve been watching rugby - 35 years. That has involved finding the oddest of expat bolt holes in places like Nigeria and Kazakhstan before streaming was even a thing. Weddings, christenings, you name it I have found a way. I still remember Fitzy smashing his fists into the turf when the AB’s won that last series, and where I was. Thirty years ago - and finally revenge is nigh! Who would’ve thought it.

450 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Sela holds his own but isn’t yet as destructive as Stuart or TdT at scrum time (he’s still got some size to add which is why I think Fasogbon deserves his chance with ENG at present). The other thing they lost was TdTs carry, he powers over from the pick and go, whereas Sela got held up.

Sela will get there but he’s got another 10KG to add on his frame to match them.



...

450 Go to comments
u
unknown 7 hours ago
Saints and Chiefs headline Gallagher PREM semifinal Team of the week

Honourable mentions should go to Slade, Skinner and Varney from the Chiefs and Pollock and Hutchinson from Saints!

3 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Look forward to the discussion - if I was picking an England back row today, I personally would likely play Pepper (6), T Curry (7) and Pollock (8) . . . . But I actually think Borthers preferred back row is T Curry (6), B Curry (7), Earl (8) with Pepper & Pollock off the bench.

It’s a case of playing around with the combinations to find the right balance but Pepper & Pollock do have a very good ability to play off the bench.



...

450 Go to comments
T
Tk 7 hours ago
Vern Cotter opens up on the legacy of his Blues tenure

While clearly not the whole picture, I do feel that the Blues need to recruit a 10 to drive the team. Far too much chopping and changing over the years. ‘24 was notable in that Harry Plummer had significant game time and responsibility, he thrived and the title was won. Then Barrett was coming, Plummer saw the writing on the wall and left. An under performing BB mixed with an erratic Perofeta and very mixed results since.

6 Go to comments
D
DP 8 hours ago
Henry Pollock's positive change of behaviour pleases Phil Dowson

A really talented player , but constantly painting a target on his own back doesn’t serve his team well. ..I get that he capitalizes on the profile he has created. …But rugby is still a team sport ..

2 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

It’s like a world full of nothing but murky swamps P. Mostly upside down swamps 😉

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Hard to say atm P, let’s see how get on v France in the first round of the Nations Champs!

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

👍

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yep I didn’t get to the game eventually but will watch it later today. There was a feeling Exe could cause an upset before the game, and it looks like they showed why. Bath weakned their bench by moving the Tank up to start, sounds like they lost F/R effectiveness with the bench on?

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

See next piece P. There is no reason for Herny to challenge Ben Earl, they can play in the same team! Centre is an ongoing issue because of the uncertainty in what they want the 10 to do - and BJVR won’t be available in time for the Boks….

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yes that is the remaining hurdle, and really Ire needs to get to a WC final to hammer home the point.

Agree about the TB signing, I know they’ve kinda passed it off as ‘everyone else will be staying any case’ - but how must Mike Blair be feeling?



...

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yez it has and France particular have recuited heavily from Aussie at age group level and into their academies….

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

You’ll be enjoying life in August ans September then!

450 Go to comments
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