Northern | US
46 - 24
FT
21 - 22
FT
24 - 22
FT
32 - 12
FT
54 - 21
FT
38 - 31
FT
38 - 17
FT
18 - 14
FT
20 - 11
FT
52 - 7
FT
38 - 21
FT
25 - 28
FT
31 - 20
FT
71 - 35
FT
27 - 22
FT
31 - 34
FT
HSBC SVNS World Championship 2026
Bordeaux
Friday
02:05
Friday
13:45
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
14:05
United Rugby Championship

Fissler Confidential: Jacques Nienaber set for early Bok return?

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen, left, and Leinster senior coach Jacques Nienaber before the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Glasgow Warriors at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Comments
12 Comments

Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus is keeping a close eye on any developments regarding Jacques Nienaber’s future with Leinster after he said this week that he doesn’t feel ‘valued’ by the fans and media in Dublin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leo Cullen says that Leinster are lucky to have Nienaber as their defence coach and that he hopes that he will decide to see out the final year of his contract, which runs out at the end of next season.

Nienaber, 53, is expected to return to the Springboks to help them claim a hat-trick of World Cup crowns in Australia next year, and well-placed sources have told us those plans could be brought forward if he leaves the URC giants this summer.

VIDEO

Ross Byrne’s long-term future is far from settled, with Gloucester still haggling with Perpignan over the size of the transfer fee for the final two years of his contract, even though it’s widely accepted that the former Ireland international’s days at Kingsholm are numbered.

Gloucester have already started looking to see who is available to replace him, even though it won’t be a direct replacement, with an inside centre who can cover on their shopping list.

It is understood that they are still some way apart on their valuations and that talks are continuing in a bid to reach an agreement for a player who hasn’t featured since February and hasn’t made the squad for their final game of the season against Newcastle Red Bulls.

Bristol Bears boss Pat Lam has hinted that he might not have finished his recruitment for next season and that he could have space in the squad and in the budget for one more player.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lam told Fissler Confidential this week that he might target another lock, with James Dun heading to Harlequins next season and Steele Barker joining Cornish Pirates, potentially leaving him short.

“You look at our second rows, and you know, we probably still have a space for one more person there, potentially,” said Lam, who has signed four players – Sol Moody, Tobi Wilson, Ethan Staddon and Louie Sinclair for next season.

The Scarlets have been linked with a potential move for former Wales star Gareth Anscombe, who has been restricted to just 165 minutes of action with Top 14 outfit Bayonne this season because of injury.

New Zealand-born Anscombe, 35, will leave the Basque club when his one-year contract runs out at the end of June, and he had been open to the idea of remaining in France next season, but a move to the Scarlets will test that.

ADVERTISEMENT

As well as a fly-half, Scarlets boss Nigel Davies wants to sign a tighthead after solving one of his problem positions by reuniting 6ft 9in lock Alex Groves from the Stormers with Parc y Scarlets on a one-year deal.

Cross-code star Zac Lomax could be heading to the Shute Shield to get him ready for national service after Western Force ended their Super Rugby campaign with a win over the NSW Waratahs last weekend.

Former State of Origin star Lomax scored two tries in seven appearances for the Force after joining them earlier in the year, after a legal wrangle blocked his return to the NRL.

Lomax, who played for St George Illawarra Dragons and the Parramatta Eels before switching codes, has been tipped for a Wallabies call-up, but there is a school of thought that he could do with some time on the pitch before dropping into international action.

Gloucester could finally end their search for a new tighthead with a move for Samoan international Marco Fepulea’i, who started last season in the Top 14 with Bayonne but ended it in Pro D2 with Mont-de-Marsan.

The Stade André et Guy Boniface-based outfit have announced that Fepulea’i, who started his career in the NPC with Auckland before playing in America for American Raptors and LA Giltinis, then moving across the Atlantic in 2022 to join US Colomiers, will move on.

The Cherry and Whites have been looking for a tighthead and have moved for Fepulea’i after being knocked back by several players, including Glasgow Warriors and Scotland ace Jamie Bhatti, who opted to return to Bath.

Northampton Saints are poised to promote internally to replace Lee Radford, who is leaving Franklin’s Gardens at the end of the season to join Scotland on a full-time basis at the end of June.

Saints announced in October that Radford would be leaving the club, and they are promoting academy coach Jim Henry after he impressed during their Prem Rugby Cup campaign.

Henry, who was an assistant coach with Bedford Blues, will join the senior squad when they return for pre-season training in early July after Saints decided to look within rather than outside the club.

Manex Ariceta, who is one of Spain’s biggest rising talents, is being chased by Biarritz, Narbonne, Colomiers and Agen ahead of his departure from Bayonne when his contract runs out this summer.

Lock Ariceta, 22, who can also play anywhere across the back row, has won 11 caps for his country and made his debut for Bayonne in 2023 but will become one of 12 senior players to leave the club this summer.

The Los Leones ace, who has played 16 games this season, has his pick of several clubs who have all been beating a path to speak to him since it was announced he will become a free agent.

The Ospreys could make a loan move for Cardiff’s Wales Under-20 international fly-half Harri Wilde, with Mark Jones looking for back-up to first-choice Dan Edwards.

The Western Mail are reporting that Cardiff, who are poised to bring in Jarrod Evans from Harlequins, could be prepared to allow Wilde to leave on loan if they are given assurances about the amount of game time he will get.

They are also keen on Carcassonne’s Johnny McPhillips, the former Ulster and Leicester Tigers playmaker, but it is thought that he has lined up a move elsewhere.

Former England scrum-half Richard Hill, who played for Bath and coached Harlequins, Gloucester, Bristol and Worcester Warriors, is returning to the West Country next season.

Hill is back living in Bath after a long stint on the staff of Rouen Normandie Rugby in France and has been appointed to the coaching staff at Wiltshire outfit Melksham in Counties 1.

Melksham recently appointed Kevin Moggridge, who has just returned from Hong Kong after coaching the national women’s side’s scrum, as their new head coach.


Relive the drama, intensity, and history — all the iconic British & Irish Lions documentaries from 2001-2021, available now on RugbyPass TV.


ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Steve Borthwick's potential World Cup plans dented with latest Top 14 deal

2
2

'Unfortunately, not everyone gets their fairytale ending': Leinster confirm Lowe exit

4
3

89-cap All Black TJ Perenara among a clutch of stars set to play for Barbarians

3
4

Two Lions missing from Scotland's Nations Championship squad

5

The 19 British and Irish players in the Top 14 play-offs

1
6

Official statement on alleged Ben Stokes and Saracens player incident

7

Victor Matfield addresses the 'IP' question over Tony Brown's All Blacks move

5
8

Former All Blacks weigh in on the timing of Tony Brown's appointment

24

Comments

12 Comments
D
DC 4 days ago

A Saffa constantly moaning… that never haopens.


Oh wait…

M
Mid 4 days ago

Well naaigie, when it comes to moaning, whining and whinging, you are the undisputed champion of the world.


Btw, SA were just crowned Sevens World Champions. For the second time in a row. Class always comes through :)

B
Baksteen 5 days ago

how do flks write a full article of absolut s$%t and my comment is spam?

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

All we need now is Razor and Galthie to join the Boks for 2027!

E
Eric Elwood 5 days ago

Nienaber was publicly discussing an early return to the Boks with Erasmus literally two days before Ireland were due to play South Africa in Dublin. He is a great coach but this neediness to being valued feels misplaced given his lack of consideration to his own players. He won’t be the first high profile rugby personality to embarrassingly misunderstand an Irish metaphor. A journalist used the “deal with the devil” metaphor for describing Leinster’s signing Nienaber. Nienaber believed the journalist was literally calling him a Devil? 😔

The interview at the weekend clarified his current role. He is defence coach and coordinates logistics of the training. Cullen is the head coach. We saw Nienaber do his thing with a neat miss in the Champions Cup against an excellent Toulouse and playing to a standard last year that should have yielded a CC title. Cullen appeared to have a go at Bernard Jackman at the interview which was a mistake. On the RTE podcast Jackman said:

-Current players highly value Nienaber

-Players were privately critical of Cullen after last years loss to Northampton.

Nienaber will stay. But he didn’t even mention Cullen’s name at the interview. The issue is with Cullen. He should let Nienaber do his thing fully. Cullen should be director of rugby, Nienaber the full coach.

M
Mid 4 days ago

Nienaber’s “neediness to being valued“

“embarrassingly misunderstand an Irish metaphor”

“believed the journalist was literally calling him a Devil”


What ridiculous statements. “Deal with the devil” is not a uniquely Irish metaphor, you d1mw1t. No-one with more than half a brain would write such a load of b0ll0cks.

E
Ed the Duck 4 days ago

Desperate attempts to install a siege mentality, players hitting the end of the road, backbiting and paranoia abounds! All part of the long slide back to mediocrity eric, get used to it…


Oh and learn to be a little more humble next time, if there is a next time ofc! 😂

D
DP 4 days ago

Nienaber believed the journalist was literally calling him a Devil? 😔


No. He didn’t.

D
DP 5 days ago

Wow. Bombshell insider news. Nienaber to leave Leinster and return to avoid before the WC. Who saw that coming?!!

E
Eric Elwood 5 days ago

I doubt he will leave.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Who's next up in Wales' long search for a tighthead titan to succeed 'Bomb'?

With Archie Griffin and Keiron Assiratti unavailable, Dillon Lewis, Sam Wainwright and Ben Warren are the next trio in line as Wales seek a new Adam Jones.

LONG READ

Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

The testy triangle between the Springboks, All Blacks and Ireland will be alive and well for some time to come.

75
LONG READ

Northampton ‘late bloomer’ Tom Litchfield: ‘When we're on it, we just carve teams up’

He may be the only non-England international in Saints' backline but a semi-final clash with Leicester gives the centre a chance to stake a Test claim.

Comments on RugbyPass

f
frandinand 10 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Uneducated bullshit if you ask me.

521 Go to comments
f
frandinand 12 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

I’m sorry but I don’t think a voluntary system would work. The super teams have an expanded squad for a reason. Best example is last week the Crusaders were forced to use a player from the extended squad because of injuries to their props.

I think they would ask of the system you propose what’s in it for us. And the answer is quite obvious; nothing.



...

521 Go to comments
P
PMcD 37 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think ENG will struggle until Autumn.

They have lost Baxter (LHP) & Stuart (THP), Itoje will be rested and the Curry’s would benefit from a full pre season but you should see our first choice backline coming through this summer but they need the forwards to return to test the real quality of the team, hence why I think they will struggle until the Autumn.



...

74 Go to comments
c
cnw 48 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

As ever PMcD a balanced perspective! Now when do we get to have a hard look at the English!

74 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 51 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

There was a lot of midfield talent at that time. But, of that group, Aki had the best prospects at the time he left.

74 Go to comments
C
CC 51 minutes ago
Tony Brown to jump ship from Springboks to All Blacks

Very true, but I've come to enjoy beating NZ, and don't want to lose that feeling 😁

112 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

😁

74 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter end Saracens era as England star makes statement to Borthwick

Love this!!

3 Go to comments
G
GS 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

JGP and Lowe played for the Māori ABs - so an NZ rep side- and then all 3 players played Super Rugby, which is the tier below international representation. So not exactly “unrated” in an NZ sense.

Just a reality that 1. NZ was asset-rich at the time in players in their positions and thus a pretty tough ask to break into the likes of the ABs, and 2. IRFU could offer them deals that paid them much more than they could earn in NZ - unless they broke into the ABs (which is still an issue as seen by the exodus of players from our Super teams in 2025/26, where salaries in Japan are supposed to be 3X or 4X what non-AB players can earn in NZ).



...

74 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

That was a low blow Tom but it did make me laugh. 🤣🤣

74 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Bundee played a lot of 13 in Suoer 12 has really been where he has thrived where his footwork at line gets used best his soft skills improved massively over the years

74 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland have been great and I am not going to write them totally off the board for 27 behind 8 ball yup but you make 1/4s you only have to win 3 in a row and Farrell is a superb coach they might need some whistle( or a card) and a bounce of the ball or 2 but enough class there to see them thru ..cotton wool some if their old dudes over next year and half that goes for clubland as well

74 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Cant take this seriously.

74 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland is in the conversation for now however that mangling in their last encounter with the Boks was tectonic. Where is the next gen of Irish players? Leinster clinging on against an average Stormers side confirmed as much to me. Ireland need new blood and new ideas, Farrell is all out of ideas and I can’t see any youngsters of note coming through.

74 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Problem JGP I don’t think he was even the second choice at canes his defense has become far more robust over the years

74 Go to comments
B
BigMack 2 hours ago
Malachi Wrampling's debut Blues season ends in suspension

Good to hear..that’s what we need! Will def keep an eye on how he progresses.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

No, you said the bottom of the two tables

If you put up the bottom half of the two tables [Top 14 clubs v SRP] there would be only one winner OTS….



...

521 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Yes exactly, Taigh Bearne is another in that rare mould.

Though I really believe PSdT is genuinely one of the greatest players I’ve seen for his ability to do both immensely for 80mins and somehow find another gear in the biggest of matches. We won’t see someone reach his level for a long time I reckon



...

521 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think the AB’s will be closer than you think but it’s a big ask to topple such a good side at short notice.

The real acid test will be the RWC and how competitive they are once they have the squad settled and no room for excuses.



...

74 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Fair enough, I forget half of top 14 make it to finals, but you’re being disingenuous again comparing the bottom of Top 14 to bottom of SR. It’s a normal league, theres no reason why it should be any better than Top 14 (when you exclude the promoted team like cnw did).

521 Go to comments
Close Panel
Close Panel

Edition & Time Zone

{{current.name}}
Set time zone automatically
{{selectedTimezoneTitle}} (auto)
Choose a different time zone
Close Panel

Editions

Close Panel

Change Time Zone

Search Timezones
Copied to clipboard

Share Article close