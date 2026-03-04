Northern Edition
International

New Zealand Rugby explain what 'tipped' the All Blacks race in Rennie's favour

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 04: New Zealand All Black Head Coach Dave Rennie speaks to media during a press conference on March 04, 2026 in Auckland, New Zealand. Dave Rennie was today announced as the new All Black Coach. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Dave Rennie beat out Jamie Joseph in New Zealand Rugby’s rigorous race for the All Blacks head coach position, and according to the union’s chair, it was a race decided by a couple of key factors.

Both Rennie and Joseph met the criteria set by New Zealand Rugby (NZR), requiring a New Zealander with international coaching experience.

Rennie coached Australia for much of the 2019-2023 Rugby World Cup cycle, and Joseph took charge of the Japan national team following the 2015 Rugby World Cup, also leaving his post in 2023.

VIDEO

But it appears Rennie’s experience in the URC with the Glasgow Warriors was a key factor in the two’s separation, giving the former Chiefs boss the edge over Joseph, whose experience beyond New Zealand is limited to Japan.

In addition, Rennie’s vision for an All Blacks game plan seemed to hit the mark for the appointment panel, as NZR chair David Kirk explained the morning after the big announcement.

“It was a combination of things,” Kirk told Ryan Bridge on the Herald Now news show. “We went to the environments and saw the coaches performing with their teams, so we had a very good understanding of how they interacted with the players, the assistant coaches and others.

“We had five very detailed referee discussions, so we took references from five referees, all very detailed about their rugby and who they were, and how they handle pressure and all sorts of different things.

“Then, we had this long interview with them, and we covered a lot of things in that. Both candidates were very strong in both of these regards.

Fixture
Friendlies
New Zealand
02:10
4 Jul 26
France
All Stats and Data

“What tipped it was just Dave’s international experience as much as anything. He’d coached all over the world. So, that would be one point. He’s very familiar with northern hemisphere rugby as well, and the game’s changing a lot, and the northern hemisphere, in some cases, and we don’t like to say it, but it’s true, is leading.

“France, and to some extent Ireland and England, are very good teams. They are leading, and there are things we can learn from them. So, people who have been in that environment were valuable.

“But probably even more important than that, it was very obvious to us that he had an understanding of the game that was fit for purpose for us, for New Zealand, for our skills, for our natural abilities, and where we come from; these little islands at the bottom of the world.

“And, he was able to articulate what it would take to win in world rugby.”

Related

The in-depth Sam Cane verdict on Dave Rennie's All Blacks appointment

Ex-All Blacks captain Sam Cane joined the chorus of endorsements for Dave Rennie after the former Chiefs coach was appointed as the new All Blacks head coach on Wednesday.

Read Now

Kirk was complimentary of Joseph’s ability and character, saying he is a highly valued asset to New Zealand Rugby and the Highlanders.

The chairman also offered Kiwi fans assurance that there’d be no further changes in the role of All Blacks head coach this World Cup cycle, backing Rennie to see out his two-year contract.

Kirk said that the expectations for the role were clear, so no KPIs have been set for the new administration.

“I think it’s fairly obvious… The whole of New Zealand sets the KPIs,” Kirk grinned.

One sticky point is Rennie’s pre-existing contract with the Kobe Kobelco Steelers in Japan, a contract the coach will see out in full. The Japan Rugby League One final is set for June 7, which would be the latest date Rennie could begin his All Blacks role on a full-time basis.

In the meantime, Rennie has pledged every available hour to the All Blacks and is moving to appoint a wider coaching group as quickly as possible to ensure thorough planning for the new season.

New Zealand Rugby has tried, unsuccessfully, to buy key talent out of contracts in Japan in the recent past, but that option was never on the table in Rennie’s case, says Kirk.

“It wasn’t, because that’s not practical for the Japanese. And Dave didn’t want that either; he’s got an obligation, and he feels absolutely committed to his team. He’s the sort of person who follows through on what he’s promised he’d do. He’ll continue to coach Kobe until they’re knocked out.”

Du'Plessis Kirifi returns to Super Rugby on mission to evolve

INTERVIEW

SVNS mid-term report: Youth rules, new names, gun-shy Australia?

OPINION

'Breakdown brutality and counterattacking verve' - What Dave Rennie brings to the All Blacks

FEATURED

Dave Rennie sends 'no loyalties' All Blacks selection warning

Comments

5 Comments
J
John H 6 days ago

How successful at Glasgow. Not very

J
JW 6 days ago

I’m really afraid both points are red herrings.


While there is a big group of alternative players to choose from (with the suggestion the current ones don’t play like their predecessors) I do worry that the DNA Kirk is referring to has been ground out of their psyche from all levels of pro rugby in NZ.


Second, the north are no longer at the front. Even more problematic is that they have all moved on from when Rennies Wallabies faced such a strong contingent. They all play very difference now so it would be a fool who copies.


But it is not Kirk who is leading the side, and I still have faith in Rennie despite perhaps the wrong reasons to choose him, In Rennie we trust.

E
Ed the Duck 5 days ago

One thing he will do is get the people side of things right and from there, all things are possible…

J
JB 6 days ago

Rennie’s northern hemisphere exposure and broader international footprint clearly carried weight, especially with the way France and Ireland have shifted the tactical balance in recent years.

