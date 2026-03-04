New Zealand Rugby explain what 'tipped' the All Blacks race in Rennie's favour

Dave Rennie beat out Jamie Joseph in New Zealand Rugby’s rigorous race for the All Blacks head coach position, and according to the union’s chair, it was a race decided by a couple of key factors.

Both Rennie and Joseph met the criteria set by New Zealand Rugby (NZR), requiring a New Zealander with international coaching experience.

Rennie coached Australia for much of the 2019-2023 Rugby World Cup cycle, and Joseph took charge of the Japan national team following the 2015 Rugby World Cup, also leaving his post in 2023.

But it appears Rennie’s experience in the URC with the Glasgow Warriors was a key factor in the two’s separation, giving the former Chiefs boss the edge over Joseph, whose experience beyond New Zealand is limited to Japan.

In addition, Rennie’s vision for an All Blacks game plan seemed to hit the mark for the appointment panel, as NZR chair David Kirk explained the morning after the big announcement.

“It was a combination of things,” Kirk told Ryan Bridge on the Herald Now news show. “We went to the environments and saw the coaches performing with their teams, so we had a very good understanding of how they interacted with the players, the assistant coaches and others.

“We had five very detailed referee discussions, so we took references from five referees, all very detailed about their rugby and who they were, and how they handle pressure and all sorts of different things.

“Then, we had this long interview with them, and we covered a lot of things in that. Both candidates were very strong in both of these regards.

“What tipped it was just Dave’s international experience as much as anything. He’d coached all over the world. So, that would be one point. He’s very familiar with northern hemisphere rugby as well, and the game’s changing a lot, and the northern hemisphere, in some cases, and we don’t like to say it, but it’s true, is leading.

“France, and to some extent Ireland and England, are very good teams. They are leading, and there are things we can learn from them. So, people who have been in that environment were valuable.

“But probably even more important than that, it was very obvious to us that he had an understanding of the game that was fit for purpose for us, for New Zealand, for our skills, for our natural abilities, and where we come from; these little islands at the bottom of the world.

“And, he was able to articulate what it would take to win in world rugby.”

Kirk was complimentary of Joseph’s ability and character, saying he is a highly valued asset to New Zealand Rugby and the Highlanders.

The chairman also offered Kiwi fans assurance that there’d be no further changes in the role of All Blacks head coach this World Cup cycle, backing Rennie to see out his two-year contract.

Kirk said that the expectations for the role were clear, so no KPIs have been set for the new administration.

“I think it’s fairly obvious… The whole of New Zealand sets the KPIs,” Kirk grinned.

One sticky point is Rennie’s pre-existing contract with the Kobe Kobelco Steelers in Japan, a contract the coach will see out in full. The Japan Rugby League One final is set for June 7, which would be the latest date Rennie could begin his All Blacks role on a full-time basis.

In the meantime, Rennie has pledged every available hour to the All Blacks and is moving to appoint a wider coaching group as quickly as possible to ensure thorough planning for the new season.

New Zealand Rugby has tried, unsuccessfully, to buy key talent out of contracts in Japan in the recent past, but that option was never on the table in Rennie’s case, says Kirk.

“It wasn’t, because that’s not practical for the Japanese. And Dave didn’t want that either; he’s got an obligation, and he feels absolutely committed to his team. He’s the sort of person who follows through on what he’s promised he’d do. He’ll continue to coach Kobe until they’re knocked out.”