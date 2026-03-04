Du'Plessis Kirifi returns to Super Rugby on mission to evolve

Du’Plessis Kirifi is on a mission to change stereotypes about himself and the Hurricanes. The newly capped All Black in 2025 has always been known as a “heart on sleeve” player who sometimes lets his emotions get the better of him. The Hurricanes have often been associated with the mantra, “Expect the unexpected.” Kirifi is keen to change both perceptions.

“I never want to suppress who I am, but to become a leader and an All Black, I had to tidy up some aspects of my game that were maybe holding me back,” Kirifi told RugbyPass.

“I needed to be more measured, mature and consistent as a leader. The biggest thing I’ve improved is accuracy on the ball in both attack and defence. I’m a better judge of whether to go for it or hold back. I used to give away penalties like they were going out of fashion. More time in the saddle, self-accountability and honesty with teammates and coaches have helped me take the next step.”

So, no more Goku roars following a turnover?

“I’ll still be authentic,” Kirifi replied.

After leading the Wellington Lions to 40 wins in 52 games as skipper, including the 2022 and 2024 NPC titles, Kirifi also had his best Super Rugby Pacific campaign in 2025. He started 13 of 15 matches, compared to six starts in 13 matches the previous year. This led to his selection for the All Blacks.

He played eight Tests (328 minutes) in 2025, debuting in a 31-27 win against France in Dunedin. He started in a 41-24 win against Argentina in Córdoba and a 52-26 win against Wales in Cardiff. His best performance came in a gritty 29-19 win against France in the third Test in Hamilton. Kirifi made a dozen tackles, 10 carries and scored a decisive try.

“I wasn’t supposed to start that night. Luke Jacobson went down in the warm-up, which is something you don’t expect, and it’s sad for him, given Hamilton is home,” Kirifi recalled.

“With my try, I was fortunate to be in the right place at the right time. I was pretty pumped up. I scored it right in front of my family.

“The biggest thing I learned in international rugby is there is far less time and space than in Super Rugby. A couple of times, I came up short in securing a breakdown or getting into the right position. The game is scrutinised from every angle. Nothing is missed. There’s less flow than Super Rugby because of different referee interpretations.

“Life in the All Blacks is a fishbowl. Its eyes on, ears up 24/7. The public knows who you are and has high expectations. That’s not a bad thing. In fact, it’s a privilege, but it is different from Super Rugby where those pressures aren’t as intense.”

Kirifi, who ranked second for most tackles with 220 and made 23 turnovers in Super Rugby Pacific 2025, hopes to bring his international experience into the Hurricanes’ 2026 campaign. He is vice-captain alongside fellow All Black and former Francis Douglas Memorial College classmate Jordie Barrett.

The Hurricanes topped the round robin in 2024 but lost in the semi-finals to the Chiefs. Last year, they were eliminated by the Brumbies in the quarter finals for the third time in four seasons. Breaking the glass ceiling might require moving away from the flamboyant, expansive and unpredictable “expect the unexpected” approach that has defined them.

“We want to move away from that. We are not going to shut down the boys’ ability to express themselves, but there are times in a game where it tightens, and you have to turn the screws and play the percentages. Sometimes that means kicking when it benefits us,” Kirifi said.

“Winning games is about using our weapons and adapting to the challenges the opposition, referee and conditions present. It’s a case-by-case basis.”

Kirifi believes the Hurricanes have the roster to win plenty of matches. The Hurricanes have retained 33 players from their 2025 squad. Jordie Barrett returns after a sabbatical with Leinster last season, where he won 13 of 15 games, the United Rugby Championship, and scored seven tries.

Hurricane No. 290, Josh Moorby, is back after playing for Montpellier in France. He has scored 24 tries in 39 appearances for the Hurricanes, including a hat-trick in the 52-10 slaying of Moana Pasifika in Wellington on February 20. Jason Holland, who served as head coach from 2020 to 2023, posting a 32-25 record, also returns to the management staff.

“We’ve got an experienced, well-rounded team. The relationships between the players and the coaches are stronger. Everybody is more aligned with the benefit of time together,” Kirifi said.

“Warner Dearns, the captain of Japan, is a great addition. He brings a lot of size, power and experience, and the young boys are keen to learn.”

Kirifi will play his first game of the season and 94th for the Hurricanes, after returning from a calf injury on Friday night, when the Hurricanes travel to Sydney to face the unbeaten Waratahs.

The Hurricanes lost to Fijian Drua 25-20 in Lautoka on Saturday. In the second half, as the weather deteriorated, the Hurricanes looked like they were sliding on wet granite. Kirifi’s return will be a welcome addition as the Hurricanes seek to win just their third away game out of the last seven.

Meanwhile, the Waratahs are seeking a third consecutive win to start a season for the second year in a row, having not achieved that for 17 years. The Hurricanes lead the Waratahs 18-10 in all matches and are on an eight-game win streak, holding them to fewer than 20 points six times in that stretch. The Waratahs’ last home win against the Hurricanes was 39-30 in Round 12 of 2014. They have won 106 of 166 Super Rugby matches at Allianz Stadium.

Round Four of Super Rugby Pacific is Club Rugby Round, with players wearing their respective club socks this weekend. Kirifi is aligned with the Northern United club in Wellington. He has a 21-2 record in senior games played for the club, winning Jubilee Cup finals in 2019 and 2022.

