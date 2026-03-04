Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 23
FT
57 - 24
FT
19 - 59
FT
26 - 18
FT
26 - 45
FT
U20
41 - 35
FT
54 - 17
FT
41 - 24
FT
24 - 20
FT
52 - 16
FT
17 - 37
FT
U20
26 - 36
FT
27 - 17
FT
39 - 31
FT
29 - 13
FT
31 - 34
FT
26 - 43
FT
50 - 40
FT
23 - 18
FT
48 - 33
FT
U20
HSBC SVNS 2026
Vancouver
Super Rugby Pacific

Du'Plessis Kirifi returns to Super Rugby on mission to evolve

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 16: Du’Plessis Kirifi poses during a Hurricanes Super Rugby training session at NZCIS on January 16, 2026 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Du’Plessis Kirifi is on a mission to change stereotypes about himself and the Hurricanes. The newly capped All Black in 2025 has always been known as a “heart on sleeve” player who sometimes lets his emotions get the better of him. The Hurricanes have often been associated with the mantra, “Expect the unexpected.” Kirifi is keen to change both perceptions.

“I never want to suppress who I am, but to become a leader and an All Black, I had to tidy up some aspects of my game that were maybe holding me back,” Kirifi told RugbyPass.

“I needed to be more measured, mature and consistent as a leader. The biggest thing I’ve improved is accuracy on the ball in both attack and defence. I’m a better judge of whether to go for it or hold back. I used to give away penalties like they were going out of fashion. More time in the saddle, self-accountability and honesty with teammates and coaches have helped me take the next step.”

So, no more Goku roars following a turnover?

“I’ll still be authentic,” Kirifi replied.

After leading the Wellington Lions to 40 wins in 52 games as skipper, including the 2022 and 2024 NPC titles, Kirifi also had his best Super Rugby Pacific campaign in 2025. He started 13 of 15 matches, compared to six starts in 13 matches the previous year. This led to his selection for the All Blacks.

He played eight Tests (328 minutes) in 2025, debuting in a 31-27 win against France in Dunedin. He started in a 41-24 win against Argentina in Córdoba and a 52-26 win against Wales in Cardiff. His best performance came in a gritty 29-19 win against France in the third Test in Hamilton. Kirifi made a dozen tackles, 10 carries and scored a decisive try.

“I wasn’t supposed to start that night. Luke Jacobson went down in the warm-up, which is something you don’t expect, and it’s sad for him, given Hamilton is home,” Kirifi recalled.

“With my try, I was fortunate to be in the right place at the right time. I was pretty pumped up. I scored it right in front of my family.

“The biggest thing I learned in international rugby is there is far less time and space than in Super Rugby. A couple of times, I came up short in securing a breakdown or getting into the right position. The game is scrutinised from every angle. Nothing is missed. There’s less flow than Super Rugby because of different referee interpretations.

“Life in the All Blacks is a fishbowl. Its eyes on, ears up 24/7. The public knows who you are and has high expectations. That’s not a bad thing. In fact, it’s a privilege, but it is different from Super Rugby where those pressures aren’t as intense.”

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
5
Average Points scored
16
43
First try wins
20%
Home team wins
60%

Kirifi, who ranked second for most tackles with 220 and made 23 turnovers in Super Rugby Pacific 2025, hopes to bring his international experience into the Hurricanes’ 2026 campaign. He is vice-captain alongside fellow All Black and former Francis Douglas Memorial College classmate Jordie Barrett.

The Hurricanes topped the round robin in 2024 but lost in the semi-finals to the Chiefs. Last year, they were eliminated by the Brumbies in the quarter finals for the third time in four seasons. Breaking the glass ceiling might require moving away from the flamboyant, expansive and unpredictable “expect the unexpected” approach that has defined them.

“We want to move away from that. We are not going to shut down the boys’ ability to express themselves, but there are times in a game where it tightens, and you have to turn the screws and play the percentages. Sometimes that means kicking when it benefits us,” Kirifi said.

“Winning games is about using our weapons and adapting to the challenges the opposition, referee and conditions present. It’s a case-by-case basis.”

Kirifi believes the Hurricanes have the roster to win plenty of matches. The Hurricanes have retained 33 players from their 2025 squad. Jordie Barrett returns after a sabbatical with Leinster last season, where he won 13 of 15 games, the United Rugby Championship, and scored seven tries.

Related

'Breakdown brutality and counterattacking verve' - What Dave Rennie brings to the All Blacks

The new supremo will restore key traits to New Zealand's game model which went missing under Scott 'Razor' Robertson.

Read Now

Hurricane No. 290, Josh Moorby, is back after playing for Montpellier in France. He has scored 24 tries in 39 appearances for the Hurricanes, including a hat-trick in the 52-10 slaying of Moana Pasifika in Wellington on February 20. Jason Holland, who served as head coach from 2020 to 2023, posting a 32-25 record, also returns to the management staff.

“We’ve got an experienced, well-rounded team. The relationships between the players and the coaches are stronger. Everybody is more aligned with the benefit of time together,” Kirifi said.

“Warner Dearns, the captain of Japan, is a great addition. He brings a lot of size, power and experience, and the young boys are keen to learn.”

Kirifi will play his first game of the season and 94th for the Hurricanes, after returning from a calf injury on Friday night, when the Hurricanes travel to Sydney to face the unbeaten Waratahs.

The Hurricanes lost to Fijian Drua 25-20 in Lautoka on Saturday. In the second half, as the weather deteriorated, the Hurricanes looked like they were sliding on wet granite. Kirifi’s return will be a welcome addition as the Hurricanes seek to win just their third away game out of the last seven.

Meanwhile, the Waratahs are seeking a third consecutive win to start a season for the second year in a row, having not achieved that for 17 years. The Hurricanes lead the Waratahs 18-10 in all matches and are on an eight-game win streak, holding them to fewer than 20 points six times in that stretch. The Waratahs’ last home win against the Hurricanes was 39-30 in Round 12 of 2014. They have won 106 of 166 Super Rugby matches at Allianz Stadium.

Round Four of Super Rugby Pacific is Club Rugby Round, with players wearing their respective club socks this weekend. Kirifi is aligned with the Northern United club in Wellington. He has a 21-2 record in senior games played for the club, winning Jubilee Cup finals in 2019 and 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

Dave Rennie's simple outlook on where the All Blacks can improve

Dave Rennie addresses Ardie Savea and the All Blacks captaincy

Jamie Joseph’s classy gesture after All Blacks coaching snub

Dave Rennie: 'if I had the chance to get him back, I'd certainly jump at it'

RugbyPass App Download

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!


Whether you’re looking for somewhere to track upcoming fixtures, a place to watch live rugby or an app that shows you all of the latest news and analysis, the RugbyPass rugby app is perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'Brings edge': Jeff Wilson's pick for a new All Blacks captain

45
2

Unconvinced Irish pundits offer one telling concession to Scotland

19
3

World Rugby Ranking winners from mad weekend weren't a Six Nations side

3
4

RFU statement: Steve Borthwick and England team

54
5

Antoine Dupont and Ben White had afters following in-game spat

7
6

Leicester Tigers statement: Hamish Watson

7

One name features heavily as England fans call for Borthwick sack

87
8

England player ratings vs Italy | 2026 Guinness Six Nations

90

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Just get out there and give it a go. That’s all England expects.'

A first ever loss to Italy after 35 years of fixtures has left England bereft and in search of leadership and clarity. Next stop, Paris.

9
LONG READ

Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Seemingly streets ahead of the rest, unbeaten France were put to the sword by Gregor Townsend's ultra-accurate and ruthless Scotland.

128
LONG READ

The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

The surroundings that await the new All Blacks coach is very different to the one Scott Robertson inherited two years ago

33

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SB 11 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Although they were somewhat fortunate to beat Wales, Stockdale’s pass was very clearly forward on the final try.

119 Go to comments
f
frandinand 11 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It has to be a real blot on the TMOs record. Missing that blatant a foul in a vital test. He's lucky it didn't have a bearing on the result though it may effect final placings.

119 Go to comments
S
SB 13 minutes ago
What Du'Plessis Kirifi made of Dave Rennie's 'no loyalties' comment

Curious to see if he’s picked at all.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 14 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Sorry JD. Dunedin is a beautiful city but not a patch on Edinburgh. Have you not been there.

119 Go to comments
R
Rugby3 22 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

It’s nice to see Wales looking a bit more like a Welsh team again, with some passion.

119 Go to comments
W
WJ 26 minutes ago
Wallabies winger leads as three Australians top POTY charts

Interesting that the points were NSW 13 HUR 17 but the game was NSW 19 HUR 59.

1 Go to comments
f
frandinand 27 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Many thanks for this great answer. It will be fascinating for me to compare it with Nics when it is published.

There is an old saying in golf that every shot is a joy to someone and I know it won't be making you happy but England's form this 6N is a joy to this Scot. Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would be joint leaders after four rounds.



...

119 Go to comments
B
BH 34 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Rennie did beat the mighty Springboks 3 out of 4 games though. And he had a lot of close losses. It’s not like the Wallabies were thrashed or dominated like they were with Eddie Jones’ 2023 World Cup run.

33 Go to comments
B
BH 35 minutes ago
The challenge that awaits new All Blacks coach Dave Rennie

Razor kept touching his hair because he has a comb over that is covering up his receding hairline.

I didn’t like Razor’s word salads either. And he made a really bad mistake by telling Gregor Paul that his assistants did most of the coaching, and then when Gregor wrote about it, Razor bailed him up in the hotel hallway afterwards about it.



...

33 Go to comments
P
PMcD 36 minutes ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I think it’s 4 things all merging together;

1) Wigglesworth taking over defence. They played the Sarries/Sale defence system in the Autumn and we haven’t had the same line speed and togetherness this 6N’s (starting Pepper/Underhill who don’t play in this system at Bath).



...

119 Go to comments
N
Neil 46 minutes ago
Mick Cleary: 'Just get out there and give it a go. That’s all England expects.'

By kicking to compete you are only ever giving yourself a 50/50 chance of recovering possession. In some games the cards will fall your way and you'll do a bit better but there's always the other days when you win back a lot less…. It’s time to move on from this dross and play a more attacking style of rugby.

9 Go to comments
c
cnw 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Lots of pips popping out of some of the NH teams! It perhaps suggests as you say that playing with all of field intensity may well be the antidote to the structured power game. A sort of Return of the Jedi narrative. Hope so.

119 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
David Havili on All Blacks reset: ‘You're trying to get noticed'

He will find it tough to get into the squad.

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I think Gregor has had to learn to trust his bench to see out games.

119 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

…well maybe the first 60!

119 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I was at that 2019 game Ed. 🫣🥴🍻

SCO were awful for the 1st half and then played the best 2nd half of rugby I have seen but this week they were good for the entire 80.



...

119 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Surely the Dunedin of the North😂

119 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Nick, I think it's reasonable to say that it's very difficult for anyone to back up a huge effort the following week. Ireland had an easier opponent a day earlier and will be playing at home.

119 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

I think they have been trying to do that for the last 3 games and they are way off, with the biggest challenge ahead of us in Paris.

Can’t say I am holding out much hope to be honest.



...

119 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Six Nations analysis: How France's Grand Slam chasers were beaten black and bleu at Murrayfield

Eric very good question… very difficult to back up that effort a week later.

119 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT