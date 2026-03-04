Northern Edition
International

The in-depth Sam Cane verdict on Dave Rennie's All Blacks appointment

Australia's coach Dave Rennie (L) speaks with New Zealand's Sam Cane (R) after after the Rugby Championship match between Australia and New Zealand at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on September 15, 2022. - - -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

Ex-All Blacks captain Sam Cane has joined the chorus of endorsements for Dave Rennie after the former Chiefs coach was appointed as the new All Blacks head coach on Wednesday.

Cane was involved in Rennie’s Super Rugby-conquering Chiefs teams of 2012 and 2013, so was well-placed to share some insight into the 62-year-old’s coaching style and how it is likely to translate to the Test arena.

Rennie, of course, had a taste of international coaching with the Wallabies from 2020-2023, a period in which Australia won just 38 per cent of their games. Rennie was dismissed just eight months out from the Rugby World Cup.

But three years later, Rennie’s return to the bright lights will come at the helm of a team whose DNA, Cane says, will suit him well.

“Knowing Rens fairly well, I’m just really happy for him, but not overly surprised as well. I think he’s a great man for the job,” Cane told Sky Sports in an interview for The Breakdown.

“Dave’s one of those guys who is a genuine, all-round coach. A real head coach; he’s suited to that role. He’s a guy with a lot of presence, quite a lot of mana about him.

“He just knows the game inside-out, too, and he’s really clear on how he likes to play rugby. A lot of his vision and how his teams play, I think, suits New Zealand Rugby. It’s in our DNA.

“I think how strong his values are as a human, too. He knows what’s important, he knows how to treat people respectfully, and just do what’s right, at the right time. That might seem simple, but under pressure, that isn’t always what happens with people. But with Rens, you’ll see that he’ll stay true to those values.”

Fixture
Friendlies
New Zealand
02:10
4 Jul 26
France
All Stats and Data

The coach faces the ultimate test with one of the sporting world’s most iconic teams just 18 months away from Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia. It’s a tighter window to prepare than any of Rennie’s recent predecessors have had to contend with, but again, Cane was confident Rennie had the tools in the toolkit to get things moving quickly.

“He’s got the ability to bring a team together, and understand that you’re playing for something bigger than yourself, the team, and that there’s more to it,” Cane continued.

“Obviously, with the All Blacks, it almost goes without saying, because you’ve got the history, the legacy, and you’re obviously representing your country. But it’s some of the small work that goes in behind the scenes that really gets ahold of people and makes them play for something bigger than themselves.”

Also inspiring confidence in Rennie’s ability to work to a deadline is the clarity in his game plan, which the coach emphasised heavily in Wednesday’s introductory press conference. Cane was quick to endorse that trait.

“Because he’s so clear on how he likes to play the game, there won’t be mixed messages,” he explained. “It’ll take a while, as it always does with teams, to ingrain some of those things and make them habits, and start seeing them out on the field under pressure. But he’ll be excited about it, and he’ll be really clear on what he wants to do.

“He puts a lot of onus on players to make rugby decisions out on the field. What I mean by that is, not just playing to a structure, but seeing where the space is and whether it’s through run, kick, or pass, having the skills to get the ball to that space, and just backing yourself to play, whether that’s from inside your 22 or further out.”

Rennie made a point of saying his All Blacks teams will be selected on form, and that he’ll pick players who can deliver the game plan he has in mind. Cane outlined the characteristics needed in blunt terms.

“The forwards have to be brutal. The breakdown is super important on both sides of the ball, and the ability to get quick ball allows his teams to attack well.”

Close
