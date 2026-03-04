Northern Edition
International

Rennie on the South Africa tour: 'Some people might think it's daunting'

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Wallabies coach Dave Rennie shakes hands with Matt Philip of the Wallabies following The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Dave Rennie is “excited” by the prospect of an eight-game tour against South Africa’s best, with the new All Blacks boss needing to make the most of every moment of the tour to get his team up to speed on the new game plan as next year’s Rugby World Cup ticks closer.

The Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour will feature four Tests against the Springboks; three in South Africa and one in the United States, and will begin with four games against South Africa’s four URC clubs.

New Zealand Rugby chairman David Kirk noted the South Africa tour as a particular point of interest for the new coach, and had a message for the All Blacks’ opponents after appointing Rennie as Scott Robertson’s successor.

VIDEO

“We’re coming for you,” the former All Black said with a giant smile, speaking on the Herald Now news show. “We’ve got a bit of work to do; it’ll take a bit of building.

“Dave told all of us on the (appointment) panel that he’s very excited about the South African tour, because he’s going to have the team together for the six or seven weeks in the cauldron of competitive intensity, and that’s exactly what we need in the lead-up to the World Cup next year.”

Rennie himself emphasised that point at Wednesday’s press conference, when the fact that his win rate against the Springboks with the Wallabies was 75 per cent was brought forward.

“I’m not sure about my percentages against other teams,” Rennie joked in response, acknowledging his 38 per cent overall win rate with Australia.

“The rivalry’s massive, isn’t it? I’m really excited about that tour. Some people might think it’s daunting, but we’re going to get six weeks in Africa with 40-odd players. That’s a massive opportunity for us to really drive culture, get a lot of detail around our game model and come out of there 12 months away from a World Cup with a genuine clarity and excitement.”

The coach says he’s looking to raise the bar in all areas of the All Blacks’ game, and put the team’s recent unconvincing form into context when asked if New Zealand were falling behind in the global game.

“I think what we don’t understand in New Zealand is the quality of the game in the north,’ he explained to ex-All Black Jeff Wilson on The Breakdown. “I think we think that all of the innovation happens here, but there’s some fantastic rugby being played in other countries.

“There’s a bit of a player drain here; a lot of our best players will eventually leave and play overseas and strengthen their rugby, and there are a lot of smart coaches across the globe.

“My time in Glasgow helped me realise how strong the footy is up there, and as you can see, the Six Nations is massive, with the quality of the French and so on.

“So, I just think it’s a competitive landscape now, and we’ve got to be working hard to make sure we’re brilliant at basics and get real clarity on our game, and then how we can implement that.”

Comments

17 Comments
H
Hellhound 4 days ago

Win % is padded. Rennie didn't beat the current Bok coach. So that point is mute to make. Now saying that…


South Africa's 4 main Union's teams, The Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers, are very good teams. 3 of them, the Bulls, Stormers and Sharks are mini Bok teams. All Springboks that has played for the Boks over the past 6 years. The Lions have players that at any other time, would walk into the Bok team easily.


Add to that the 4 Tests the AB's will play against the Boks, and it's almost like 7 tests, and not just 4. Facing that odds against the World Champs is extremely tough and won't be easy, especially as it's in the Boks own backyard.


All of this will make the AB's very tough to beat for any team because this isn't just normal games. It's always war and a blood bath when these giants meet. This is just going to help the AB's to get their act together quickly, because they want to win. Rennie is old school and strict and will get the AB's back up to that top level.


When next the AB's face the NH teams, it won't be the same team as the past 4 years where they were almost easily beaten, which is very unlike them.


Don't be surprised if they become the favourites to win the WC again by next year. This Biggest Rivalry Tour timing was extremely well planned, although losing their coach is a snag I'm sure they haven't planned on, but they have the Biggest Rivalry Tour and Nations Cup to prepare for the WC.


They will be battle hardened to the extreme and will be a top contenders for the WC. Luckily on a personal note for me as a Saffa, so is the Boks having the same tough road to the WC. The Boks will be ready.

B
B 5 days ago

The AB's DNA is innovation driven and when that happens to become an unbeatable advantage the RFU just change the rules…


What Dave Rennie needs to coach and drill into the players is simply how to counter what the Northern rugby teams are doing and especially what the referees allow them to get away with so when they come down under to control the upcoming games we’re all on the same page..

A
Anton 5 days ago

Looking forward seeing the All Blacks in SA. We want them to be at their very best.

B
BH 5 days ago

This South African tour is basically just as difficult (if not more) as a Rugby World Cup tournament. High quality opposition over a consistent and long period of time with the same playing group playing, training, eating, sleeping, and travelling together.


Rennie knows how to beat the Springboks with a 75% win rate against them. How exciting!

B
Ben 5 days ago

“six weeks in Africa.”

One demerit.

U
Utiku Old Boy 5 days ago

A focus on being ‘brilliant at the basics’ is very encouraging. Basics like catching a high ball, passing and catching at speed, tackle and defense accuracy have been “off” for a while.

A
Ardy 5 days ago

Ditto the Wallabies. Very frustrating from both countries.

S
SF 6 days ago

Don’t know much about Rennie. But I like his attitude. Hopefully he will sort the AB'S out. I’ve got tickets for the 3rd test at FNB Stadium. 94 000 spectators. It’s going to be something to experience.

C
ColinK 5 days ago

Should be a huge game. Rennie is very technical and I suspect his coaching will be much more hands on than Razor. He may even take the attack side of it himself, given that is his strength.

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

There’s nothing daunting about the food poisoning, loadshedding and crime.


Please, please calm down. I am only joking about the loadshedding and the crime.

C
ColinK 5 days ago

I wonder if Rassie has added Suzie to his management team :-}

n
nn 5 days ago

Not sure how you got “MASTER” next to your name with comments like this

J
JB 6 days ago

It’s actually quite refreshing hearing Rennie frame it as an opportunity rather than a threat.

An extended tour against the Springboks isn’t something to fear — it’s time together. Six weeks with a big squad, away from distractions, building clarity around a new game model ahead of a World Cup cycle.

That kind of block is gold for a new coach. You can set standards, tighten detail, and grow connections properly instead of in short windows between Tests.

Calling it “daunting” misses the upside. For Rennie, it’s a head start, a chance to fast-track cohesion and come out the other side sharper, tighter, and more aligned.

C
Cantab 5 days ago

I have a fear that Rennie may well have inherited the proverbial poisoned chalice. In a short space of time he is charged with reforming a squad into a cohesive unit to overcome the current world champions. No easy games in SA and even a 50% record would indeed be a major achievement. Good luck and best wishes to him.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Close
ADVERTISEMENT