Super Rugby Pacific

Beauden Barrett back for Blues as All Blacks Sevens wing earns first start

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 12: Beauden Barrett of New Zealand looks on during the International Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and France at Sky Stadium on July 12, 2025 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Beauden Barrett is in line for a season debut off the bench for the Blues when they host the Crusaders at Eden Park on Saturday night.

Barett’s 2026 campaign has been delayed by an extended rest period following the All Blacks‘ 2025 season, in which Barrett played 668 minutes.

The 34-year-old has been named in the No.22 jersey for the grudge match, with Stephen Perofeta retained as starting playmaker, and Zarn Sullivan at fullback.

VIDEO

Additional changes to the matchday 23 include Josh Beehre starting in place of Laghlan McWhannell, who is out of the contest due to a concussion suffered in last weekend’s Brumbies loss.

Impressive rookie Torian Barnes returns to the starting side on the blindside flank, and All Blacks Sevens convert Codemeru Vai gets his first start on the right wing. Vai, 22, makes his first Super Rugby start as Cole Forbes nurses an ankle injury.

“We were disappointed not to get the result last week, but there were plenty of positives in our performance,” Blues head coach Vern Cotter said, with the team back on Kiwi soil following two weeks in Australia.

“We’ve had a good review and trained with real purpose this week. We are clear on the areas we need to be better in.

“The Crusaders are always a quality side, and these contests carry a bit of extra edge. It’s special to be back at home in front of our supporters. We know the lift that Eden Park gives us, and the boys are looking forward to putting in a big performance.”

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
1
Draws
0
Wins
4
Average Points scored
22
26
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
80%

Blues team to play the Crusaders

  1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi (156)
  2. Kurt Eklund (75)
  3. Marcel Renata (69)
  4. Josh Beehre (30)
  5. Sam Darry (36)
  6. Torian Barnes (3)
  7. Dalton Papali’i (c) (100)
  8. Hoskins Sotutu (82)
  9. Finlay Christie (72)
  10. Stephen Perofeta (75)
  11. Caleb Clarke (78)
  12. Pita Ahki (16)
  13. AJ Lam (61)
  14. Codemeru Vai (3)
  15. Zarn Sullivan (45)

Reserves

16. James Mullan (6),
17. Mason Tupaea (11)
18. Sam Matenga (1)
19. Che Clark (3)
20. Anton Segner (40)
21. Taufa Funaki (34)
22. Beauden Barrett (44)
23. Xavi Taele (8)

Injury list

Cameron Christie (knee, season)
Corey Evans (ankle)
Cole Forbes (ankle)
Joshua Fusitu’a (elbow)
Jordan Lay (concussion)
Laghlan McWhannell (concussion)
Bradley Slater (abdomen)
Payton Spencer (concussion)
Patrick Tuipulotu (shoulder)
Flyn Yates (neck)

Comments

2 Comments
d
d 3 days ago

I still can’t make my mind up about BB; does a lot of good things, but man, his kicking …


Vai impressed me on his wing debut; constantly involved, reminds me of Reece (only more effective)


ref Berry seemed more than willing to help the Crus out, huge pen count discrepancy, but the Crus ball control was … not good.

K
Karlos G 5 days ago

These kind of headlines and publicity are exactly why some of these out of form players keep getting selected for the ABs

Close
