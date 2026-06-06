All-Kiwi semi-finals booked as Les Kiss ends Reds era with 22-point loss

The table-topping Hurricanes, who flogged the Brumbies in the first qualifying final 66-12, have a final four contest against the Blues, who advance as the highest-ranked losers.
McKenzie said he was “really proud” of his team’s effort, running away with the match in the second half.
“The Reds are a quality side and we’ve had many battles against them in the past in play-offs and we knew they were going to come out firing and they did exactly that,” McKenzie told Stan Sport.
“We had to prepare really well this week and I thought we did a great job at that and I’m proud of our boys’ ability in sticking to our guns.”
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Points Flow Chart
Chiefs win +22
Time in lead
73
Mins in lead
6
90%
% Of Game In Lead
7%
65%
Possession Last 10 min
35%
10
Points Last 10 min
0
While it was another defeat for an Australian side, Queensland at least gave a good account of themselves in their last match under coach Les Kiss, who will take the reins at the Wallabies.
Flanker Fraser McReight, playing his 100th Super match, caused headaches for the home side at the breakdown while scrumhalf Tate McDermott impressed in just his third match this season after a serious hamstring injury.
Hard-running centre Filipo Daugunu was the best of the Reds backs but didn’t get as much ball as he deserved.
All Black McKenzie, who was making his return from two weeks out with a concussion, put the knife into the visitors, scoring two second-half tries to secure the win.
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Only five points split the teams at halftime, with the Chiefs leading 22-17 courtesy of a try in the 39th minute by winger Kyren Taumoefolau, his second of the half.
Before that, it looked like Queensland would take the lead into the sheds after prop Aidan Ross, who played 101 games for the Chiefs before joining the Reds, burrowed over.
The match was stopped in the 17th minute after Chiefs No.8 Wallace Sititi was left on the ground after a bad head knock.
Reds lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto was given a yellow card by referee James Doleman for the initial contact, but the TMO ruled that major injury was caused by a head clash with Chiefs prop Sione Ahio, which meant it wasn’t elevated to red.
While he was able to sit in the medi-cab to be driven from the field, Sititi was taken to hospital for further treatment.
McKenzie’s second try came in the 46th minute with the clever No.10 catching the Reds napping with a quick tap off a penalty to score under the posts.
His own conversion pushed the scoreline out to 29-17 before he added another in the 64th minute.
Queensland’s reserve hooker Matt Faessler wrestled one back but a try by dashing fullback Isaac Hutchinson, which was set up by a miracle backhand pass by McKenzie, sealed their fate.
Andy Farrell sticks around as uncertainty swirls around Irish rugby
The departure of James Lowe signifies a change of tack from within Irish rugby as developing academy starlets is preferred
LONG READ
Dave Rennie and the search for a lucky All Blacks charm at 13
Scott Robertson could never quite find his Conrad Smith, an outside-centre like a Swiss Army knife, who could make others around him shine
LONG READ
‘Can Slade do this for England? Of course he can. But he has to be empowered to do so’
The Exeter centre showed his enduring class to help guide Chiefs into the play-offs, but why can't England get the same out of him?
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When a kiwi ref reffing in NZ misses three clear knock ons by the Chiefs during the game and failed to award a clear pilfer to the Reds just before the Chiefs scored a try and then penalises Harry Wilson for daring to tackle a Chiefs player from the last kick off, then Australian teams are never going to be given a chance to win a game in the playoffs. It happens year after year after year.
What knock ons where those?
Yeah coz no on checks eh Morgan turinui. Yep all refs and TMOs all around the world just hate Aus sides. Maybe work on your personality and ref's might like you.
This, ladies and gentlemen, is what is known as a ‘whinge’.
Thanks for demonstrating.
Australian super rugby tactics summed by https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/17408989.2026.2665682?mi=l91w0v&utm_source=chatgpt.com#d1e551
A battered and bruised “lucky loser” Blues team to face the Hurricanes’ while the Chiefs and Crusaders go hard out and bash each other up to decide who plays them in the Final… June 20…19:05…
Wrampling is a big loss for the semi
Taumoefolau is really good. I’m not even sure NZR needs to worry too much about keeping Fehi. He’ll be eligible in October.
Hutchinson is good as well.
The Australian teams just can’t sustain their form throughout the Super Rugby season. We’ve been seeing the same pattern for several years now: they start well and then gradually fall apart as the weeks go by. It’s a shame for the competitiveness and overall appeal of the competition.
Taumoefolau has so much x-factor and seems to glide as he runs which makes him hard to tackle. His defence needs improvement but he has a lot of upsides with his attack, ability to catch high kicks, and offloading ability.
Hutchinson is a player to keep an eye on - the Chiefs would be dumb to let him go and not sign him long term. He seems to be very accurate in the air, and runs really fast and hard with a low centre of gravity due to his wide build.
Australian teams don't use their backs enough.
Australia has had so many kiwi coaches over so many years it’s been coached out of them.
Oh wow what a surprise.
OK so let’s count off the Chiefs names that Dave Rennie now has in his little book? Plenty of top performers today that were recently criticised; Ratima, Jacobson, Finau, McKenzie, Tupaea, Samisoni …
But it’s only the Reds?
Well, if you are a Chiefs fan, next week against the Crusaders is basically a trial match.
I don’t think most of these Chiefs players were ever out of the AB frame, to be fair. However, there will be competition for limited places in a 34 man squad, always.
I thought Cortez had his best game in a while.
The Reds are an excellent team. They have a forward pack made up mostly of Wallabies, Carter Gordon is the number 10 with the highest potential, Daugunu is always a threat, Campbell is dangerous with ball in hand and on kick returns, and their back row is world class.
Yes it's only the Reds and it's only Super Rugby. Some of those players get criticised for what they deliver at test level, not for the Chiefs. In saying that, I don't recall Tupaea or Samisoni catching much flack, and DMac got plenty of praise for his impact last year.
Same old story in super rugby
Frustrating to watch Australian teams get smashed. No imagination. Just trying to bulldoze up the middle.