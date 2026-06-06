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Super Rugby Pacific

All-Kiwi semi-finals booked as Les Kiss ends Reds era with 22-point loss

Chiefs players celebrate a try during the Super Rugby qualifying final match between the Chiefs and Queensland Reds at FMG Stadium in Hamilton on June 6, 2026. (Photo by DJ MILLS / AFP via Getty Images)
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49 Comments

Queensland’s bid to break Australian rugby’s Super finals hoodoo has fallen flat with the Reds eliminated from the title race by Damian McKenzie’s Chiefs.

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The woeful record by Australian teams in the play-offs in New Zealand stretched to 0-22 after the fifth-ranked Reds fell to the No.2 seeds 46-24 in Hamilton on Saturday night.

In next week’s Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals, the Chiefs will now host the Crusaders, who beat the Blues in the early match in Christchurch 52-31.

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The table-topping Hurricanes, who flogged the Brumbies in the first qualifying final 66-12, have a final four contest against the Blues, who advance as the highest-ranked losers.

McKenzie said he was “really proud” of his team’s effort, running away with the match in the second half.

“The Reds are a quality side and we’ve had many battles against them in the past in play-offs and we knew they were going to come out firing and they did exactly that,” McKenzie told Stan Sport.

“We had to prepare really well this week and I thought we did a great job at that and I’m proud of our boys’ ability in sticking to our guns.”

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Points Flow Chart

Chiefs win +22
Time in lead
73
Mins in lead
6
90%
% Of Game In Lead
7%
65%
Possession Last 10 min
35%
10
Points Last 10 min
0

While it was another defeat for an Australian side, Queensland at least gave a good account of themselves in their last match under coach Les Kiss, who will take the reins at the Wallabies.

Flanker Fraser McReight, playing his 100th Super match, caused headaches for the home side at the breakdown while scrumhalf Tate McDermott impressed in just his third match this season after a serious hamstring injury.

Hard-running centre Filipo Daugunu was the best of the Reds backs but didn’t get as much ball as he deserved.

All Black McKenzie, who was making his return from two weeks out with a concussion, put the knife into the visitors, scoring two second-half tries to secure the win.

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Only five points split the teams at halftime, with the Chiefs leading 22-17 courtesy of a try in the 39th minute by winger Kyren Taumoefolau, his second of the half.

Before that, it looked like Queensland would take the lead into the sheds after prop Aidan Ross, who played 101 games for the Chiefs before joining the Reds, burrowed over.

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The match was stopped in the 17th minute after Chiefs No.8 Wallace Sititi was left on the ground after a bad head knock.

Reds lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto was given a yellow card by referee James Doleman for the initial contact, but the TMO ruled that major injury was caused by a head clash with Chiefs prop Sione Ahio, which meant it wasn’t elevated to red.

While he was able to sit in the medi-cab to be driven from the field, Sititi was taken to hospital for further treatment.

McKenzie’s second try came in the 46th minute with the clever No.10 catching the Reds napping with a quick tap off a penalty to score under the posts.

His own conversion pushed the scoreline out to 29-17 before he added another in the 64th minute.

Queensland’s reserve hooker Matt Faessler wrestled one back but a try by dashing fullback Isaac Hutchinson, which was set up by a miracle backhand pass by McKenzie, sealed their fate.

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Comments

49 Comments
R
Rugby3 7 days ago

When a kiwi ref reffing in NZ misses three clear knock ons by the Chiefs during the game and failed to award a clear pilfer to the Reds just before the Chiefs scored a try and then penalises Harry Wilson for daring to tackle a Chiefs player from the last kick off, then Australian teams are never going to be given a chance to win a game in the playoffs. It happens year after year after year.

J
JW 7 days ago

What knock ons where those?

O
Over the sideline 7 days ago

Yeah coz no on checks eh Morgan turinui. Yep all refs and TMOs all around the world just hate Aus sides. Maybe work on your personality and ref's might like you.

A
Another 7 days ago

This, ladies and gentlemen, is what is known as a ‘whinge’.


Thanks for demonstrating.

r
rs 8 days ago

Australian super rugby tactics summed by https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/17408989.2026.2665682?mi=l91w0v&utm_source=chatgpt.com#d1e551

B
B 8 days ago

A battered and bruised “lucky loser” Blues team to face the Hurricanes’ while the Chiefs and Crusaders go hard out and bash each other up to decide who plays them in the Final… June 20…19:05…

J
JW 7 days ago

Wrampling is a big loss for the semi

B
Blackmania 8 days ago

Taumoefolau is really good. I’m not even sure NZR needs to worry too much about keeping Fehi. He’ll be eligible in October.


Hutchinson is good as well.


The Australian teams just can’t sustain their form throughout the Super Rugby season. We’ve been seeing the same pattern for several years now: they start well and then gradually fall apart as the weeks go by. It’s a shame for the competitiveness and overall appeal of the competition.

B
BH 8 days ago

Taumoefolau has so much x-factor and seems to glide as he runs which makes him hard to tackle. His defence needs improvement but he has a lot of upsides with his attack, ability to catch high kicks, and offloading ability.


Hutchinson is a player to keep an eye on - the Chiefs would be dumb to let him go and not sign him long term. He seems to be very accurate in the air, and runs really fast and hard with a low centre of gravity due to his wide build.

T
TW 8 days ago

Australian teams don't use their backs enough.

R
Rugby3 7 days ago

Australia has had so many kiwi coaches over so many years it’s been coached out of them.

D
Drewski 8 days ago

Oh wow what a surprise.

R
RD 8 days ago

OK so let’s count off the Chiefs names that Dave Rennie now has in his little book? Plenty of top performers today that were recently criticised; Ratima, Jacobson, Finau, McKenzie, Tupaea, Samisoni …

But it’s only the Reds?

A
Another 8 days ago

Well, if you are a Chiefs fan, next week against the Crusaders is basically a trial match.


I don’t think most of these Chiefs players were ever out of the AB frame, to be fair. However, there will be competition for limited places in a 34 man squad, always.

P
PickOllieMathisOrKeepLosing,Rob. 8 days ago

I thought Cortez had his best game in a while.

B
BH 8 days ago

The Reds are an excellent team. They have a forward pack made up mostly of Wallabies, Carter Gordon is the number 10 with the highest potential, Daugunu is always a threat, Campbell is dangerous with ball in hand and on kick returns, and their back row is world class.

j
johnz 8 days ago

Yes it's only the Reds and it's only Super Rugby. Some of those players get criticised for what they deliver at test level, not for the Chiefs. In saying that, I don't recall Tupaea or Samisoni catching much flack, and DMac got plenty of praise for his impact last year.

S
ST 8 days ago

Same old story in super rugby

T
TW 8 days ago

Frustrating to watch Australian teams get smashed. No imagination. Just trying to bulldoze up the middle.

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J
Johnny Guitar 5 hours ago
Rob Baxter reveals surprising half time message in Chiefs' shock win

How many times have we watched such endings with selfish and stubborn forwards keeping the ball for nothing !? It reminded be Toulon-Stormers amlng the most recent examples

6 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
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Personally I would have gone for Pollock over Fisilau but otherwise I agree with the rest.

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RhinoRoc 6 hours ago
Saints and Chiefs headline Gallagher PREM semifinal Team of the week

Pollock????????????

3 Go to comments
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RoyceCoolidge 6 hours ago
Andy Farrell sticks around as uncertainty swirls around Irish rugby

‘For Ireland, nothing sharpens the mind better than a game against England’. Right. So why do Ireland hold the record for losses against England, then?

3 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 6 hours ago
Dave Rennie and the search for a lucky All Blacks charm at 13

Yes. I think he will make the squad for France but not the 23. SA mid week games are perfect but Italy too I guess.

79 Go to comments
L
LondonAllBlack 7 hours ago
Is Tony Brown's move back to the All Blacks a sign of decreasing coaching talent?

This is very good news for All Black rugby and New Zealand.

21 Go to comments
A
AP 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I haven’t missed watching a Bok / AB test live since I’ve been watching rugby - 35 years. That has involved finding the oddest of expat bolt holes in places like Nigeria and Kazakhstan before streaming was even a thing. Weddings, christenings, you name it I have found a way. I still remember Fitzy smashing his fists into the turf when the AB’s won that last series, and where I was. Thirty years ago - and finally revenge is nigh! Who would’ve thought it.

450 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Sela holds his own but isn’t yet as destructive as Stuart or TdT at scrum time (he’s still got some size to add which is why I think Fasogbon deserves his chance with ENG at present). The other thing they lost was TdTs carry, he powers over from the pick and go, whereas Sela got held up.

Sela will get there but he’s got another 10KG to add on his frame to match them.



...

450 Go to comments
u
unknown 7 hours ago
Saints and Chiefs headline Gallagher PREM semifinal Team of the week

Honourable mentions should go to Slade, Skinner and Varney from the Chiefs and Pollock and Hutchinson from Saints!

3 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Look forward to the discussion - if I was picking an England back row today, I personally would likely play Pepper (6), T Curry (7) and Pollock (8) . . . . But I actually think Borthers preferred back row is T Curry (6), B Curry (7), Earl (8) with Pepper & Pollock off the bench.

It’s a case of playing around with the combinations to find the right balance but Pepper & Pollock do have a very good ability to play off the bench.



...

450 Go to comments
T
Tk 7 hours ago
Vern Cotter opens up on the legacy of his Blues tenure

While clearly not the whole picture, I do feel that the Blues need to recruit a 10 to drive the team. Far too much chopping and changing over the years. ‘24 was notable in that Harry Plummer had significant game time and responsibility, he thrived and the title was won. Then Barrett was coming, Plummer saw the writing on the wall and left. An under performing BB mixed with an erratic Perofeta and very mixed results since.

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D
DP 7 hours ago
Henry Pollock's positive change of behaviour pleases Phil Dowson

A really talented player , but constantly painting a target on his own back doesn’t serve his team well. ..I get that he capitalizes on the profile he has created. …But rugby is still a team sport ..

2 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

It’s like a world full of nothing but murky swamps P. Mostly upside down swamps 😉

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Hard to say atm P, let’s see how get on v France in the first round of the Nations Champs!

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

👍

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yep I didn’t get to the game eventually but will watch it later today. There was a feeling Exe could cause an upset before the game, and it looks like they showed why. Bath weakned their bench by moving the Tank up to start, sounds like they lost F/R effectiveness with the bench on?

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

See next piece P. There is no reason for Herny to challenge Ben Earl, they can play in the same team! Centre is an ongoing issue because of the uncertainty in what they want the 10 to do - and BJVR won’t be available in time for the Boks….

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yes that is the remaining hurdle, and really Ire needs to get to a WC final to hammer home the point.

Agree about the TB signing, I know they’ve kinda passed it off as ‘everyone else will be staying any case’ - but how must Mike Blair be feeling?



...

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yez it has and France particular have recuited heavily from Aussie at age group level and into their academies….

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

You’ll be enjoying life in August ans September then!

450 Go to comments
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