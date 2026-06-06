All-Kiwi semi-finals booked as Les Kiss ends Reds era with 22-point loss

Queensland’s bid to break Australian rugby’s Super finals hoodoo has fallen flat with the Reds eliminated from the title race by Damian McKenzie’s Chiefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woeful record by Australian teams in the play-offs in New Zealand stretched to 0-22 after the fifth-ranked Reds fell to the No.2 seeds 46-24 in Hamilton on Saturday night.

In next week’s Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals, the Chiefs will now host the Crusaders, who beat the Blues in the early match in Christchurch 52-31.

VIDEO

The table-topping Hurricanes, who flogged the Brumbies in the first qualifying final 66-12, have a final four contest against the Blues, who advance as the highest-ranked losers.

McKenzie said he was “really proud” of his team’s effort, running away with the match in the second half.

“The Reds are a quality side and we’ve had many battles against them in the past in play-offs and we knew they were going to come out firing and they did exactly that,” McKenzie told Stan Sport.

“We had to prepare really well this week and I thought we did a great job at that and I’m proud of our boys’ ability in sticking to our guns.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Points Flow Chart Chiefs win +22 Time in lead 73 Mins in lead 6 90% % Of Game In Lead 7% 65% Possession Last 10 min 35% 10 Points Last 10 min 0

While it was another defeat for an Australian side, Queensland at least gave a good account of themselves in their last match under coach Les Kiss, who will take the reins at the Wallabies.

Flanker Fraser McReight, playing his 100th Super match, caused headaches for the home side at the breakdown while scrumhalf Tate McDermott impressed in just his third match this season after a serious hamstring injury.

Hard-running centre Filipo Daugunu was the best of the Reds backs but didn’t get as much ball as he deserved.

All Black McKenzie, who was making his return from two weeks out with a concussion, put the knife into the visitors, scoring two second-half tries to secure the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only five points split the teams at halftime, with the Chiefs leading 22-17 courtesy of a try in the 39th minute by winger Kyren Taumoefolau, his second of the half.

Before that, it looked like Queensland would take the lead into the sheds after prop Aidan Ross, who played 101 games for the Chiefs before joining the Reds, burrowed over.

The match was stopped in the 17th minute after Chiefs No.8 Wallace Sititi was left on the ground after a bad head knock.

Reds lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto was given a yellow card by referee James Doleman for the initial contact, but the TMO ruled that major injury was caused by a head clash with Chiefs prop Sione Ahio, which meant it wasn’t elevated to red.

While he was able to sit in the medi-cab to be driven from the field, Sititi was taken to hospital for further treatment.

McKenzie’s second try came in the 46th minute with the clever No.10 catching the Reds napping with a quick tap off a penalty to score under the posts.

His own conversion pushed the scoreline out to 29-17 before he added another in the 64th minute.

Queensland’s reserve hooker Matt Faessler wrestled one back but a try by dashing fullback Isaac Hutchinson, which was set up by a miracle backhand pass by McKenzie, sealed their fate.