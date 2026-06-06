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Super Rugby Pacific

Reds player ratings vs Chiefs | 2026 Super Rugby Pacific qualifying finals


Tate McDermott of the Reds during the Super Rugby Quarter Final match between the Chiefs and the Queensland Reds at FMG Stadium, on June 06, 2026, in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
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Jono Gibbes’ Chiefs have overcome a strong away-from-home performance from the Reds in Hamilton, securing a home semi-final against the Crusaders next Friday night.

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The Chiefs’ 46-24 qualifying final victory wasn’t easy, and Les Kiss’ side can leave their head held high as they pushed the Chiefs to the final whistle.

All Blacks first-five Damian McKenzie starred for the home side, contributing two tries, while Tate McDermott and a number of Wallabies players stood up for the Reds.

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Here’s how the Reds rated in Hamilton. 

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  1. Aidan Ross – 7

The former Chiefs centurion was pinged early against Sione Ahio at scrum time by James Doleman, but the Wallabies prop didn’t let that impact the rest of his first half. The Reds made the ambitious decision to take the tap when down to 14 men, where Ross bundled over close to the line.

Ross grew into the game at scrum time, proving tough to contain for Ahio. One try from his two carries epitomised how efficient the Reds were in the Chiefs’ red zone, while the veteran had eight tackles in the first 40 minutes.

Off at 56 minutes against his former side.

  1. Josh Nasser –  6.5

The Reds’ lineout was five from five while Nasser was on the field, and both sides secured their ball at scrum time. A couple of nice carries with ball in hand, and was busy on defence as the Chiefs looked to dominate the contact area.

Replaced by Matt Faessler in the 48th minute, with five carries and eight tackles.

  1. Zane Nonggorr – 6

 Nonggorr held his own against All Blacks prop Ollie Norris, and made nine tackles during the first 40 minutes. Was largely ineffective with ball in hand, but was busy cleaning out players during the Reds’ long phase attack.

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Off at 54 after a huge shift.

  1. Josh Canham – 7.5

A performance for the purists. The 25-year-old worked tirelessly on both sides of the ball for only some reward, moving bodies around the field for the whole 80 minutes.  

Canham was a key part of the Reds’ second-half resurgence and charged down a clearing kick late on in the piece. Made 13 carries and eight tackles, while his work at the lineout helped the away side finish with 100 per cent accuracy from 15 attempts.

  1. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto 6

Impressive start for the big man, powering over the line in the fifth minute, on the back of a 15-phase attack by the Reds. The Wallabies lock was then yellow-carded by referee James Doleman for a high shot on Wallace Sititi.

When Salakaia-Loto returned, he continued to be a menace on both sides of the ball, especially as the Chiefs muscled up with their lineout drive. The 45-Test Wallabies lock finished with eleven tackles on the night.

  1. Joe Brial – 7

In the all-important loose-forward battle, Brial didn’t back down. The 24-year-old was confrontational with ball in hand and disrupted the Chiefs’ lineout on a couple of occasions. Defensively, Brial continuously got off the line, making 15 tackles in his 80-minute performance.

  1. Fraser McReight – 8

Broke the line with his first touch of the ball on his 100th Reds appearance, playing a huge role in the Reds’ first try. McReight was present at almost every Chiefs ruck around the paddock, searching for isolated ball carriers on a number of occasions. 

The Wallabies loose-forward finished the game with two turnovers to his name, but his work ethic around the park was a key component of the Reds’ success not only in Hamilton, but across the whole Super Rugby Pacific season.

Notched up 19 tackles and nine carries across the 80 minutes.

  1. Harry Wilson – 8

As usual, the incumbent Wallabies captain led from the front with ball in hand. He was at his powerful best, beating  a number of defenders, bringing teammates into play.

The 36-Test Wallabies No.8 often dragged two defenders into the contact area during his game-high 16 carries, combining well with McReight and Brial on multiple occasions.

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A lot of the Reds’ rewards came on the back of Wilson’s work, while his 21 stops on the defensive side of the ball highlighted his work rate.

  1. Tate McDermott – 7.5

Influential from the get-go. Went close in the lead-up to Salakaia-Loto’s try, and led the Reds to an unlikely lead late in the first half after going down to 14 men.

McDermott threw a beautiful cut-out ball to Trevyon Pritchard in the 55th minute, but the Chiefs’ scramble defence stopped a genuine opportunity for the Reds. The Chiefs nullified McDermott’s running game in the second half, but it was a valiant effort by the Wallabies’ halfback. Replaced by Kalani Thomas in the 64th minute.

Player Carries

1
Samisoni Taukei'aho
17
2
Harry Wilson
16
3
Quinn Tupaea
15

  1. Carter Gordon 7

Looked dangerous with ball in hand, but lacked the quality to finish opportunities. Gordon and Joe Brial butchered what looked like a certain try, with the latter cutting in when the simple draw and pass would have resulted in a five-pointer.

Kicked efficiently from the boot, but the conditions meant the NRL-convert was limited to shifting it onto his forward pack. Perfectly weighted chip kick for Jock Campbell in the second half, showcasing what he can do if given time and space. 

Difficult second half as the Chiefs stormed home, but never stopped trying despite the tough conditions.

  1. Tim Ryan 5

Largely anonymous during the first half apart from one mistake, where he misjudged a left-footed Damian McKenzie clearing kick. Poor missed tackle with Jock Campbell, falling off Kyren Taumoefolau as he looked to link up with his Chiefs teammates.

  1. Filipo Daugunu – 7

The Reds’ second-five was at his usual barnstorming best with ball in hand. Don’t underestimate his effectiveness defensively, too, with one memorable tackle on Wallace Sititi in the opening ten minutes.

An inch-perfect banana kick from a tough angle during the first half showed incredible skill, and his six carries in the first half often got the Reds over the gain line. Carried hard when the Kiss’ side needed it most, and will no doubt wear a green and gold jersey at some point in 2026.

  1. Josh Flook – 6

Flook’s midfield stability was key for the Reds during the first half, before leaving the field for an HIA after a high tackle by Kyle Brown. The Reds failed to create any linebreaks through interplay in midfield, and the centre was largely ineffective in his disrupted outing.

  1. Lachie Anderson – 5

With the conditions, Anderson struggled to get into the game, having little to no impact during the first half. His first, and almost only touch in the second was dropping a contested high-ball.

  1. Jock Campbell – 6

Overcooked the first kick-off in the game, with the Chiefs capitalising on the mistake moments later. Nice quick hands to put McReight through a gap, before the Reds opened their account on the night. Some promising touches, but couldn’t impact the game due to the conditions.

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Substitutes

  1. Matt Faessler – 7

Lineout continued at 100 per cent accuracy, and despite the scrum going backwards when the new front row came on, Faessler provided some much-needed impact around the field. Crossed for a try in the 69th minute, after a powerful lineout drive.

  1. George Blake – 5

Limited opportunities on either side of the ball in his short stint.

  1. Massimo De Lutiis – 5

Pinged in his first scrum as Jared Profit put pressure on the young prop.

  1. Hamish Muller – N/A

On at the 76th minute.

  1. Vaiuta Latu – 6

Didn’t see the ball in his eight minutes at the end. 

  1. Kalani Thomas – 4

Struggled to replicate what McDermott was providing, and his clearing box-kick gifted the Chiefs another opportunity at their line. Attempted an ambitious intercept, resulting in a penalty out in front.

  1. Ben Volavola – 6

On in the 75th minute for Gordon.  

  1. Treyvon Pritchard – 6

Had two stints on the field and couldn’t finish either of the opportunities he was given. Looked lively in his short stints with the ball in hand. Won’t be the last you’ll see of the 19-year-old.

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ANALYSIS

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Comments

3 Comments
R
Rugby3 7 days ago

Ratings not far off but describing Carter Gordon as an NRL convert I mean come on, it’s just comical. You don’t do your credibility any good.

u
unknown 7 days ago

A lot of high ratings for a side that was well beaten by the second best side at home . Not a bad performance but a 4 rating . The Chiefs 7.5 , Canes 10 , Blues 3.5 , Crusaders 8 , Brumbies 2.

As for the Reds Campbell tried , Ryan was outgunned , Anderson didn’t see the ball , Flook was good , Ditto Daugunu , Gordon , McDermott and the front row , Brial . Wilson was not on song . McReight and Lotto were VG .

P
Perthstayer 8 days ago

Another person sucker punched by Harry Wilson.


The monotony of his pick and flop took the air out of the fantastic pressure in 2nd half. He didn’t even try offloads, which he is a master of.


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Comments on RugbyPass

J
Johnny Guitar 5 hours ago
Rob Baxter reveals surprising half time message in Chiefs' shock win

How many times have we watched such endings with selfish and stubborn forwards keeping the ball for nothing !? It reminded be Toulon-Stormers amlng the most recent examples

6 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Saints and Chiefs headline Gallagher PREM semifinal Team of the week

Personally I would have gone for Pollock over Fisilau but otherwise I agree with the rest.

3 Go to comments
R
RhinoRoc 6 hours ago
Saints and Chiefs headline Gallagher PREM semifinal Team of the week

Pollock????????????

3 Go to comments
R
RoyceCoolidge 6 hours ago
Andy Farrell sticks around as uncertainty swirls around Irish rugby

‘For Ireland, nothing sharpens the mind better than a game against England’. Right. So why do Ireland hold the record for losses against England, then?

3 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 6 hours ago
Dave Rennie and the search for a lucky All Blacks charm at 13

Yes. I think he will make the squad for France but not the 23. SA mid week games are perfect but Italy too I guess.

79 Go to comments
L
LondonAllBlack 7 hours ago
Is Tony Brown's move back to the All Blacks a sign of decreasing coaching talent?

This is very good news for All Black rugby and New Zealand.

21 Go to comments
A
AP 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I haven’t missed watching a Bok / AB test live since I’ve been watching rugby - 35 years. That has involved finding the oddest of expat bolt holes in places like Nigeria and Kazakhstan before streaming was even a thing. Weddings, christenings, you name it I have found a way. I still remember Fitzy smashing his fists into the turf when the AB’s won that last series, and where I was. Thirty years ago - and finally revenge is nigh! Who would’ve thought it.

450 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Sela holds his own but isn’t yet as destructive as Stuart or TdT at scrum time (he’s still got some size to add which is why I think Fasogbon deserves his chance with ENG at present). The other thing they lost was TdTs carry, he powers over from the pick and go, whereas Sela got held up.

Sela will get there but he’s got another 10KG to add on his frame to match them.



...

450 Go to comments
u
unknown 7 hours ago
Saints and Chiefs headline Gallagher PREM semifinal Team of the week

Honourable mentions should go to Slade, Skinner and Varney from the Chiefs and Pollock and Hutchinson from Saints!

3 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Look forward to the discussion - if I was picking an England back row today, I personally would likely play Pepper (6), T Curry (7) and Pollock (8) . . . . But I actually think Borthers preferred back row is T Curry (6), B Curry (7), Earl (8) with Pepper & Pollock off the bench.

It’s a case of playing around with the combinations to find the right balance but Pepper & Pollock do have a very good ability to play off the bench.



...

450 Go to comments
T
Tk 7 hours ago
Vern Cotter opens up on the legacy of his Blues tenure

While clearly not the whole picture, I do feel that the Blues need to recruit a 10 to drive the team. Far too much chopping and changing over the years. ‘24 was notable in that Harry Plummer had significant game time and responsibility, he thrived and the title was won. Then Barrett was coming, Plummer saw the writing on the wall and left. An under performing BB mixed with an erratic Perofeta and very mixed results since.

6 Go to comments
D
DP 7 hours ago
Henry Pollock's positive change of behaviour pleases Phil Dowson

A really talented player , but constantly painting a target on his own back doesn’t serve his team well. ..I get that he capitalizes on the profile he has created. …But rugby is still a team sport ..

2 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

It’s like a world full of nothing but murky swamps P. Mostly upside down swamps 😉

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Hard to say atm P, let’s see how get on v France in the first round of the Nations Champs!

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

👍

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yep I didn’t get to the game eventually but will watch it later today. There was a feeling Exe could cause an upset before the game, and it looks like they showed why. Bath weakned their bench by moving the Tank up to start, sounds like they lost F/R effectiveness with the bench on?

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

See next piece P. There is no reason for Herny to challenge Ben Earl, they can play in the same team! Centre is an ongoing issue because of the uncertainty in what they want the 10 to do - and BJVR won’t be available in time for the Boks….

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yes that is the remaining hurdle, and really Ire needs to get to a WC final to hammer home the point.

Agree about the TB signing, I know they’ve kinda passed it off as ‘everyone else will be staying any case’ - but how must Mike Blair be feeling?



...

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yez it has and France particular have recuited heavily from Aussie at age group level and into their academies….

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

You’ll be enjoying life in August ans September then!

450 Go to comments
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