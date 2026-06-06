Reds player ratings vs Chiefs | 2026 Super Rugby Pacific qualifying finals

Jono Gibbes’ Chiefs have overcome a strong away-from-home performance from the Reds in Hamilton, securing a home semi-final against the Crusaders next Friday night.

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The Chiefs’ 46-24 qualifying final victory wasn’t easy, and Les Kiss’ side can leave their head held high as they pushed the Chiefs to the final whistle.

All Blacks first-five Damian McKenzie starred for the home side, contributing two tries, while Tate McDermott and a number of Wallabies players stood up for the Reds.

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Here’s how the Reds rated in Hamilton.

The former Chiefs centurion was pinged early against Sione Ahio at scrum time by James Doleman, but the Wallabies prop didn’t let that impact the rest of his first half. The Reds made the ambitious decision to take the tap when down to 14 men, where Ross bundled over close to the line.

Ross grew into the game at scrum time, proving tough to contain for Ahio. One try from his two carries epitomised how efficient the Reds were in the Chiefs’ red zone, while the veteran had eight tackles in the first 40 minutes.

Off at 56 minutes against his former side.

The Reds’ lineout was five from five while Nasser was on the field, and both sides secured their ball at scrum time. A couple of nice carries with ball in hand, and was busy on defence as the Chiefs looked to dominate the contact area.

Replaced by Matt Faessler in the 48th minute, with five carries and eight tackles.

Nonggorr held his own against All Blacks prop Ollie Norris, and made nine tackles during the first 40 minutes. Was largely ineffective with ball in hand, but was busy cleaning out players during the Reds’ long phase attack.

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Off at 54 after a huge shift.

A performance for the purists. The 25-year-old worked tirelessly on both sides of the ball for only some reward, moving bodies around the field for the whole 80 minutes.

Canham was a key part of the Reds’ second-half resurgence and charged down a clearing kick late on in the piece. Made 13 carries and eight tackles, while his work at the lineout helped the away side finish with 100 per cent accuracy from 15 attempts.

Impressive start for the big man, powering over the line in the fifth minute, on the back of a 15-phase attack by the Reds. The Wallabies lock was then yellow-carded by referee James Doleman for a high shot on Wallace Sititi.

When Salakaia-Loto returned, he continued to be a menace on both sides of the ball, especially as the Chiefs muscled up with their lineout drive. The 45-Test Wallabies lock finished with eleven tackles on the night.

In the all-important loose-forward battle, Brial didn’t back down. The 24-year-old was confrontational with ball in hand and disrupted the Chiefs’ lineout on a couple of occasions. Defensively, Brial continuously got off the line, making 15 tackles in his 80-minute performance.

Broke the line with his first touch of the ball on his 100th Reds appearance, playing a huge role in the Reds’ first try. McReight was present at almost every Chiefs ruck around the paddock, searching for isolated ball carriers on a number of occasions.

The Wallabies loose-forward finished the game with two turnovers to his name, but his work ethic around the park was a key component of the Reds’ success not only in Hamilton, but across the whole Super Rugby Pacific season.

Notched up 19 tackles and nine carries across the 80 minutes.

As usual, the incumbent Wallabies captain led from the front with ball in hand. He was at his powerful best, beating a number of defenders, bringing teammates into play.

The 36-Test Wallabies No.8 often dragged two defenders into the contact area during his game-high 16 carries, combining well with McReight and Brial on multiple occasions.

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A lot of the Reds’ rewards came on the back of Wilson’s work, while his 21 stops on the defensive side of the ball highlighted his work rate.

Tate McDermott – 7.5

Influential from the get-go. Went close in the lead-up to Salakaia-Loto’s try, and led the Reds to an unlikely lead late in the first half after going down to 14 men.

McDermott threw a beautiful cut-out ball to Trevyon Pritchard in the 55th minute, but the Chiefs’ scramble defence stopped a genuine opportunity for the Reds. The Chiefs nullified McDermott’s running game in the second half, but it was a valiant effort by the Wallabies’ halfback. Replaced by Kalani Thomas in the 64th minute.

Player Carries 1 Samisoni Taukei'aho 17 2 Harry Wilson 16 3 Quinn Tupaea 15

Looked dangerous with ball in hand, but lacked the quality to finish opportunities. Gordon and Joe Brial butchered what looked like a certain try, with the latter cutting in when the simple draw and pass would have resulted in a five-pointer.

Kicked efficiently from the boot, but the conditions meant the NRL-convert was limited to shifting it onto his forward pack. Perfectly weighted chip kick for Jock Campbell in the second half, showcasing what he can do if given time and space.

Difficult second half as the Chiefs stormed home, but never stopped trying despite the tough conditions.

Largely anonymous during the first half apart from one mistake, where he misjudged a left-footed Damian McKenzie clearing kick. Poor missed tackle with Jock Campbell, falling off Kyren Taumoefolau as he looked to link up with his Chiefs teammates.

The Reds’ second-five was at his usual barnstorming best with ball in hand. Don’t underestimate his effectiveness defensively, too, with one memorable tackle on Wallace Sititi in the opening ten minutes.

An inch-perfect banana kick from a tough angle during the first half showed incredible skill, and his six carries in the first half often got the Reds over the gain line. Carried hard when the Kiss’ side needed it most, and will no doubt wear a green and gold jersey at some point in 2026.

Flook’s midfield stability was key for the Reds during the first half, before leaving the field for an HIA after a high tackle by Kyle Brown. The Reds failed to create any linebreaks through interplay in midfield, and the centre was largely ineffective in his disrupted outing.

With the conditions, Anderson struggled to get into the game, having little to no impact during the first half. His first, and almost only touch in the second was dropping a contested high-ball.

Jock Campbell – 6

Overcooked the first kick-off in the game, with the Chiefs capitalising on the mistake moments later. Nice quick hands to put McReight through a gap, before the Reds opened their account on the night. Some promising touches, but couldn’t impact the game due to the conditions.

Substitutes

Lineout continued at 100 per cent accuracy, and despite the scrum going backwards when the new front row came on, Faessler provided some much-needed impact around the field. Crossed for a try in the 69th minute, after a powerful lineout drive.

Limited opportunities on either side of the ball in his short stint.

Pinged in his first scrum as Jared Profit put pressure on the young prop.

On at the 76th minute.

Didn’t see the ball in his eight minutes at the end.

Kalani Thomas – 4

Struggled to replicate what McDermott was providing, and his clearing box-kick gifted the Chiefs another opportunity at their line. Attempted an ambitious intercept, resulting in a penalty out in front.

On in the 75th minute for Gordon.

Had two stints on the field and couldn’t finish either of the opportunities he was given. Looked lively in his short stints with the ball in hand. Won’t be the last you’ll see of the 19-year-old.