Chiefs player ratings vs Reds | 2026 Super Rugby Pacific qualifying finals

The Chiefs are semi-final bound once again thanks to a hard-fought qualifying final win over the Reds in Hamilton.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 46-24 win was the product of better execution when opportunities arose, with the sides sharing very similar stats across the park. The result calls time on the Reds’ season, with an all-Kiwi semi-final slate lined up for next week, including the Chiefs hosting the Crusaders in a rematch of last year’s final.

Here’s how the Chiefs rated in the match.

1. Ollie Norris – 8.5

VIDEO

Norris was outstanding from the outset on Saturday night, offering his services as a powerful force in the scrum and using his frame very effectively when moving bodies around the ruck. A game-leading 14 tackles completed in the first half alone without a miss, with 20 to his name by the night’s end.

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho – 8

One lineout throw was just too high in the first half, but Taukei’aho ran a clean ship otherwise. Again one of the highest-usage ball-carriers in 2026, Taukei’aho contributed to the front-foot ball without necessarily generating it himself in the first half, but got his feet under him for some strong carries in the second. Got through a heap of work defensively in his minutes. Finished his time in the game with a knock-on that handed momentum to the Reds.

3. Sione Ahio – 8

Was caught offside, handing the Reds penalty advantage leading into their first try of the game, but otherwise had a great start. Very effective moving bodies at ruck time, powerful in the scrum, and strong contesting the breakdown. Was also central to the Chiefs’ early driving maul try. Won a scrum penalty early in the second half before being replaced in the 48th minute.

Defence 174 Tackles Made 171 15 Tackles Missed 15 92% Tackle Completion % 92%

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Josh Lord – 7.5

A very safe pair of hands any time he was called upon to retrieve a high ball, and wasn’t waiting for the game to come to him. Had a knock-on early in the second half, and didn’t generate much with his carries in tight.

5. Tupou Vaa’i – 7.5

Not the most accurate start from the All Black, with some below-par attempts on defence and loose efforts around the ruck. He found his feet before too long, though, and made his presence felt.

6. Simon Parker – 8

A real standout performer, with his physicality in every exchange he got involved in. Parker’s contributions to the Chiefs’ maul defence were strong, he had some timely contests at the ruck, buying his team time when they needed it, and had some timely moments of cover defence, too. A dominant hit on Fraser McReight was the highlight, but this was an all-around workhorse showing from Parker.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Luke Jacobson – 8

The captain made himself a nuisance whenever the opportunity presented itself, but wasn’t necessarily the most effective contributor for the Chiefs in the first half. Was bumped off by Filipo Daugunu, and didn’t add much with his carries. That changed in the second period, when he played with the wind in his sails and got his leg drive going with good effect.

8. Wallace Sititi – N/A

Scary signs for the young flanker as he was helped from the field 17 minutes in.

9. Cortez Ratima – 8.5

The halfback had a superb start to the match, being quick to breakdowns, making good clearances and making the break that led to his side’s first try of the game. Another stellar break soon followed. Some superb clearances and physical defence.

10. Damian McKenzie – 8

Had a couple of touches that kept the Reds on their toes early, including an awkward kick and finding his runners with some sporadic lines being run. Quick thinking to score his early second-half try, and held on well for his second.

11. Kyren Taumoefolau – 7.5

Two well-taken tries in the first half and some good contests in the air. Proved difficult to contain with his few carries, although one suspects some of the communication on defence could’ve been better with a couple of breaks coming down his wing.

12. Quinn Tupaea – 8.5

made some of the toughest carries of the game and was equally staunch on defence, all while threatening around the ruck without getting much reward. Was caught offside when the Reds had some momentum in the first half, but was one of the busiest and most energetic players on the park when the visitors strung phases together, and multiple efforts were required.

13. Kyle Brown – 6

Copped a yellow card but was otherwise good, with some strong distribution and injected plenty of pace with his carries. Made a questionable decision to kick early in the first half and showed his inexperience in another moment or two, but nothing that undermined his enthusiasm.

22m Entries Avg. Points Scored 4 10 Entries Avg. Points Scored 4.2 5 Entries

14. Daniel Sinkinson – 7

Not many opportunities for the winger in this one, but he did make his tackles.

15. Isaac Hutchinson – 7.5

Not a game that offered many opportunities for the young fullback. He had some nice touches and one bad one in particular when he was tackled into touch, although he made up for it moments later with a great high-ball take. Not the first to fail at moving Fraser McReight off the ball, won’t be the last. Finished the game with a great break and try.

Reserves

16. Brodie McAlister – 8

The reserve’s lineout throwing was on point. Had just had a couple of carries. Great effort to chase back in the 75th minute and charge down a kick a minute later.

17. Jared Proffit – 7

The reserve front row reinvigorated the Chiefs’ scrum and won a big penalty in the 64th minute, leading to McKenzie’s second try.

18. George Dyer – 7

19. Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi – 7

20. Samipeni Finau – 8

Was intent on bringing energy off the bench as he entered the game early. Had a knock-on and had the ball ripped in his first few touches, but the pace he was hitting the line at was great and generated go-forward for his team. Some good contests defensively at lineout time, but he also missed a breakdown assignment late, which led to Fraser McReight’s late turnover that turned into Matt Faessler’s try.

21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi – 5

22. Josh Jacomb – 7

23. Lalakai Foketi – 7