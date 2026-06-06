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45 - 31
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57 - 21
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26 - 27
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31 - 33
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26 - 29
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40 - 38
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Super Rugby Pacific

Chiefs player ratings vs Reds | 2026 Super Rugby Pacific qualifying finals


Chiefs' Cortez Ratima runs the ball during the Super Rugby qualifying final match between the Chiefs and Queensland Reds at FMG Stadium in Hamilton on June 6, 2026. (Photo by DJ MILLS / AFP via Getty Images)
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The Chiefs are semi-final bound once again thanks to a hard-fought qualifying final win over the Reds in Hamilton.

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The 46-24 win was the product of better execution when opportunities arose, with the sides sharing very similar stats across the park. The result calls time on the Reds’ season, with an all-Kiwi semi-final slate lined up for next week, including the Chiefs hosting the Crusaders in a rematch of last year’s final.

Here’s how the Chiefs rated in the match.

1. Ollie Norris – 8.5

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Norris was outstanding from the outset on Saturday night, offering his services as a powerful force in the scrum and using his frame very effectively when moving bodies around the ruck. A game-leading 14 tackles completed in the first half alone without a miss, with 20 to his name by the night’s end.

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho – 8

One lineout throw was just too high in the first half, but Taukei’aho ran a clean ship otherwise. Again one of the highest-usage ball-carriers in 2026, Taukei’aho contributed to the front-foot ball without necessarily generating it himself in the first half, but got his feet under him for some strong carries in the second. Got through a heap of work defensively in his minutes. Finished his time in the game with a knock-on that handed momentum to the Reds.

3. Sione Ahio – 8

Was caught offside, handing the Reds penalty advantage leading into their first try of the game, but otherwise had a great start. Very effective moving bodies at ruck time, powerful in the scrum, and strong contesting the breakdown. Was also central to the Chiefs’ early driving maul try. Won a scrum penalty early in the second half before being replaced in the 48th minute.

Defence

174
Tackles Made
171
15
Tackles Missed
15
92%
Tackle Completion %
92%
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4. Josh Lord – 7.5

A very safe pair of hands any time he was called upon to retrieve a high ball, and wasn’t waiting for the game to come to him. Had a knock-on early in the second half, and didn’t generate much with his carries in tight.

5. Tupou Vaa’i – 7.5

Not the most accurate start from the All Black, with some below-par attempts on defence and loose efforts around the ruck. He found his feet before too long, though, and made his presence felt.

6. Simon Parker – 8

A real standout performer, with his physicality in every exchange he got involved in. Parker’s contributions to the Chiefs’ maul defence were strong, he had some timely contests at the ruck, buying his team time when they needed it, and had some timely moments of cover defence, too. A dominant hit on Fraser McReight was the highlight, but this was an all-around workhorse showing from Parker.

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7. Luke Jacobson – 8

The captain made himself a nuisance whenever the opportunity presented itself, but wasn’t necessarily the most effective contributor for the Chiefs in the first half. Was bumped off by Filipo Daugunu, and didn’t add much with his carries. That changed in the second period, when he played with the wind in his sails and got his leg drive going with good effect.

8. Wallace Sititi – N/A

Scary signs for the young flanker as he was helped from the field 17 minutes in.

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9. Cortez Ratima – 8.5

The halfback had a superb start to the match, being quick to breakdowns, making good clearances and making the break that led to his side’s first try of the game. Another stellar break soon followed. Some superb clearances and physical defence.

10. Damian McKenzie – 8

Had a couple of touches that kept the Reds on their toes early, including an awkward kick and finding his runners with some sporadic lines being run. Quick thinking to score his early second-half try, and held on well for his second.

11. Kyren Taumoefolau – 7.5

Two well-taken tries in the first half and some good contests in the air. Proved difficult to contain with his few carries, although one suspects some of the communication on defence could’ve been better with a couple of breaks coming down his wing.

12. Quinn Tupaea – 8.5

made some of the toughest carries of the game and was equally staunch on defence, all while threatening around the ruck without getting much reward. Was caught offside when the Reds had some momentum in the first half, but was one of the busiest and most energetic players on the park when the visitors strung phases together, and multiple efforts were required.

13. Kyle Brown – 6

Copped a yellow card but was otherwise good, with some strong distribution and injected plenty of pace with his carries. Made a questionable decision to kick early in the first half and showed his inexperience in another moment or two, but nothing that undermined his enthusiasm.

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
4
10
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
4.2
5
Entries

14. Daniel Sinkinson – 7

Not many opportunities for the winger in this one, but he did make his tackles.

15. Isaac Hutchinson – 7.5

Not a game that offered many opportunities for the young fullback. He had some nice touches and one bad one in particular when he was tackled into touch, although he made up for it moments later with a great high-ball take. Not the first to fail at moving Fraser McReight off the ball, won’t be the last. Finished the game with a great break and try.

Reserves

16.  Brodie McAlister – 8

The reserve’s lineout throwing was on point. Had just had a couple of carries. Great effort to chase back in the 75th minute and charge down a kick a minute later.

17. Jared Proffit – 7

The reserve front row reinvigorated the Chiefs’ scrum and won a big penalty in the 64th minute, leading to McKenzie’s second try.

18. George Dyer – 7

19. Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi – 7

20. Samipeni Finau – 8

Was intent on bringing energy off the bench as he entered the game early. Had a knock-on and had the ball ripped in his first few touches, but the pace he was hitting the line at was great and generated go-forward for his team. Some good contests defensively at lineout time, but he also missed a breakdown assignment late, which led to Fraser McReight’s late turnover that turned into Matt Faessler’s try.

21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi – 5

22. Josh Jacomb – 7

23. Lalakai Foketi – 7

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Comments

2 Comments
R
Rick Clark 6 days ago

The high out of 10,numbers given across the board would indicate a dominant game by the Chiefs from start to finish with no doubt of the outcome. I can’t have watched the same game. 8/10 for Finau, yes, made a couple of good runs and tackles, as a 6 in an All Blacks loose trio he, must be expected to do that, but the knock ons off sides and missed tackles a too many errors a 6/10 would have been generous.

Ahio 8/10? He gave away a points, costing, blatantly stupid penalty in a game where he did little more than you would expect at this time of the year. Jacobson 8/10 with Havilli getting 8.5/10 against a strong Blues team. Your comments, about his performance would rate a 6 earlier in the season, he made little impact (your words) in the first half,when he needs to leading from the front, 5/10.

To get the review you wrote the Reds would not have scored less then 20.

Tau’keiaho, Ratima, Tupaea and Sititi all stood up for the Chiefs. Norris, Dmac and Hutchison added moments.

The best I could say is no one played badly. Looks like the Chiefs and Blues best performances are behind them and like the Blues they won’t stop the Crusaders from getting to the Final.

R
RD 6 days ago

The Chiefs lineout, scrum and maul are in top condition, including when the bench join. Sititi is a big loss, as he and Samisoni are outstanding ball carriers.


Getting the gameplan right will be crucial on Friday.

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Comments on RugbyPass

J
Johnny Guitar 5 hours ago
Rob Baxter reveals surprising half time message in Chiefs' shock win

How many times have we watched such endings with selfish and stubborn forwards keeping the ball for nothing !? It reminded be Toulon-Stormers amlng the most recent examples

6 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Saints and Chiefs headline Gallagher PREM semifinal Team of the week

Personally I would have gone for Pollock over Fisilau but otherwise I agree with the rest.

3 Go to comments
R
RhinoRoc 6 hours ago
Saints and Chiefs headline Gallagher PREM semifinal Team of the week

Pollock????????????

3 Go to comments
R
RoyceCoolidge 6 hours ago
Andy Farrell sticks around as uncertainty swirls around Irish rugby

‘For Ireland, nothing sharpens the mind better than a game against England’. Right. So why do Ireland hold the record for losses against England, then?

3 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 6 hours ago
Dave Rennie and the search for a lucky All Blacks charm at 13

Yes. I think he will make the squad for France but not the 23. SA mid week games are perfect but Italy too I guess.

79 Go to comments
L
LondonAllBlack 7 hours ago
Is Tony Brown's move back to the All Blacks a sign of decreasing coaching talent?

This is very good news for All Black rugby and New Zealand.

21 Go to comments
A
AP 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I haven’t missed watching a Bok / AB test live since I’ve been watching rugby - 35 years. That has involved finding the oddest of expat bolt holes in places like Nigeria and Kazakhstan before streaming was even a thing. Weddings, christenings, you name it I have found a way. I still remember Fitzy smashing his fists into the turf when the AB’s won that last series, and where I was. Thirty years ago - and finally revenge is nigh! Who would’ve thought it.

450 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Sela holds his own but isn’t yet as destructive as Stuart or TdT at scrum time (he’s still got some size to add which is why I think Fasogbon deserves his chance with ENG at present). The other thing they lost was TdTs carry, he powers over from the pick and go, whereas Sela got held up.

Sela will get there but he’s got another 10KG to add on his frame to match them.



...

450 Go to comments
u
unknown 7 hours ago
Saints and Chiefs headline Gallagher PREM semifinal Team of the week

Honourable mentions should go to Slade, Skinner and Varney from the Chiefs and Pollock and Hutchinson from Saints!

3 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Look forward to the discussion - if I was picking an England back row today, I personally would likely play Pepper (6), T Curry (7) and Pollock (8) . . . . But I actually think Borthers preferred back row is T Curry (6), B Curry (7), Earl (8) with Pepper & Pollock off the bench.

It’s a case of playing around with the combinations to find the right balance but Pepper & Pollock do have a very good ability to play off the bench.



...

450 Go to comments
T
Tk 7 hours ago
Vern Cotter opens up on the legacy of his Blues tenure

While clearly not the whole picture, I do feel that the Blues need to recruit a 10 to drive the team. Far too much chopping and changing over the years. ‘24 was notable in that Harry Plummer had significant game time and responsibility, he thrived and the title was won. Then Barrett was coming, Plummer saw the writing on the wall and left. An under performing BB mixed with an erratic Perofeta and very mixed results since.

6 Go to comments
D
DP 7 hours ago
Henry Pollock's positive change of behaviour pleases Phil Dowson

A really talented player , but constantly painting a target on his own back doesn’t serve his team well. ..I get that he capitalizes on the profile he has created. …But rugby is still a team sport ..

2 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

It’s like a world full of nothing but murky swamps P. Mostly upside down swamps 😉

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Hard to say atm P, let’s see how get on v France in the first round of the Nations Champs!

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

👍

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yep I didn’t get to the game eventually but will watch it later today. There was a feeling Exe could cause an upset before the game, and it looks like they showed why. Bath weakned their bench by moving the Tank up to start, sounds like they lost F/R effectiveness with the bench on?

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

See next piece P. There is no reason for Herny to challenge Ben Earl, they can play in the same team! Centre is an ongoing issue because of the uncertainty in what they want the 10 to do - and BJVR won’t be available in time for the Boks….

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yes that is the remaining hurdle, and really Ire needs to get to a WC final to hammer home the point.

Agree about the TB signing, I know they’ve kinda passed it off as ‘everyone else will be staying any case’ - but how must Mike Blair be feeling?



...

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yez it has and France particular have recuited heavily from Aussie at age group level and into their academies….

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

You’ll be enjoying life in August ans September then!

450 Go to comments
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