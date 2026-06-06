Chiefs player ratings vs Reds | 2026 Super Rugby Pacific qualifying finals

The Chiefs are semi-final bound once again thanks to a hard-fought qualifying final win over the Reds in Hamilton.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 46-24 win was the product of better execution when opportunities arose, with the sides sharing very similar stats across the park. The result calls time on the Reds’ season, with an all-Kiwi semi-final slate lined up for next week, including the Chiefs hosting the Crusaders in a rematch of last year’s final.
Norris was outstanding from the outset on Saturday night, offering his services as a powerful force in the scrum and using his frame very effectively when moving bodies around the ruck. A game-leading 14 tackles completed in the first half alone without a miss, with 20 to his name by the night’s end.
2. Samisoni Taukei’aho – 8
One lineout throw was just too high in the first half, but Taukei’aho ran a clean ship otherwise. Again one of the highest-usage ball-carriers in 2026, Taukei’aho contributed to the front-foot ball without necessarily generating it himself in the first half, but got his feet under him for some strong carries in the second. Got through a heap of work defensively in his minutes. Finished his time in the game with a knock-on that handed momentum to the Reds.
Was caught offside, handing the Reds penalty advantage leading into their first try of the game, but otherwise had a great start. Very effective moving bodies at ruck time, powerful in the scrum, and strong contesting the breakdown. Was also central to the Chiefs’ early driving maul try. Won a scrum penalty early in the second half before being replaced in the 48th minute.
A very safe pair of hands any time he was called upon to retrieve a high ball, and wasn’t waiting for the game to come to him. Had a knock-on early in the second half, and didn’t generate much with his carries in tight.
5. Tupou Vaa’i – 7.5
Not the most accurate start from the All Black, with some below-par attempts on defence and loose efforts around the ruck. He found his feet before too long, though, and made his presence felt.
A real standout performer, with his physicality in every exchange he got involved in. Parker’s contributions to the Chiefs’ maul defence were strong, he had some timely contests at the ruck, buying his team time when they needed it, and had some timely moments of cover defence, too. A dominant hit on Fraser McReight was the highlight, but this was an all-around workhorse showing from Parker.
The captain made himself a nuisance whenever the opportunity presented itself, but wasn’t necessarily the most effective contributor for the Chiefs in the first half. Was bumped off by Filipo Daugunu, and didn’t add much with his carries. That changed in the second period, when he played with the wind in his sails and got his leg drive going with good effect.
The halfback had a superb start to the match, being quick to breakdowns, making good clearances and making the break that led to his side’s first try of the game. Another stellar break soon followed. Some superb clearances and physical defence.
Had a couple of touches that kept the Reds on their toes early, including an awkward kick and finding his runners with some sporadic lines being run. Quick thinking to score his early second-half try, and held on well for his second.
Two well-taken tries in the first half and some good contests in the air. Proved difficult to contain with his few carries, although one suspects some of the communication on defence could’ve been better with a couple of breaks coming down his wing.
made some of the toughest carries of the game and was equally staunch on defence, all while threatening around the ruck without getting much reward. Was caught offside when the Reds had some momentum in the first half, but was one of the busiest and most energetic players on the park when the visitors strung phases together, and multiple efforts were required.
Copped a yellow card but was otherwise good, with some strong distribution and injected plenty of pace with his carries. Made a questionable decision to kick early in the first half and showed his inexperience in another moment or two, but nothing that undermined his enthusiasm.
Not a game that offered many opportunities for the young fullback. He had some nice touches and one bad one in particular when he was tackled into touch, although he made up for it moments later with a great high-ball take. Not the first to fail at moving Fraser McReight off the ball, won’t be the last. Finished the game with a great break and try.
Reserves
16. Brodie McAlister – 8
The reserve’s lineout throwing was on point. Had just had a couple of carries. Great effort to chase back in the 75th minute and charge down a kick a minute later.
Was intent on bringing energy off the bench as he entered the game early. Had a knock-on and had the ball ripped in his first few touches, but the pace he was hitting the line at was great and generated go-forward for his team. Some good contests defensively at lineout time, but he also missed a breakdown assignment late, which led to Fraser McReight’s late turnover that turned into Matt Faessler’s try.
Andy Farrell sticks around as uncertainty swirls around Irish rugby
The departure of James Lowe signifies a change of tack from within Irish rugby as developing academy starlets is preferred
LONG READ
Dave Rennie and the search for a lucky All Blacks charm at 13
Scott Robertson could never quite find his Conrad Smith, an outside-centre like a Swiss Army knife, who could make others around him shine
LONG READ
‘Can Slade do this for England? Of course he can. But he has to be empowered to do so’
The Exeter centre showed his enduring class to help guide Chiefs into the play-offs, but why can't England get the same out of him?
Search
Clear
{{searchResults.tournament.n}}
{{searchResults.team.n}}
{{searchResults.player.n}}
{{item.l}}
Fixtures
Results
{{item.n}}
Team
{{item.n}}
{{item.t}}
{{item.h.n}}
{{item.d}}
{{item.hs}} - {{item.as}}
{{item.a.n}}
{{item.n}}
Tournament
RugbyPass.tv
{{item.n}}
{{item.cp.n}}
{{item.t}}
{{item.e.name}}
{{item.d}}
{{team.n}}
No team results for {{resultName()}}.
{{player.n}}
{{player.t}}
No player results for {{resultName()}}.
{{comp.n}}
No tournament results for {{resultName()}}.
{{game.h.n}}
{{game.d}}
{{game.hs}} - {{game.as}}
{{game.a.n}}
No {{resultsType == 0 ? "fixtures" : "results"}} for {{resultName()}}.
{{article.cp.n}}
{{article.t}}
{{article.e.name}}
{{article.d}}
No news results for {{resultName()}}.
{{item.n}}
No RPTV results for {{resultName()}}.
Popular
{{comp.n}}
Tournament
{{team.n}}
Team
{{player.n}}
{{player.t}}
Edition & Time Zone
{{current.name}}
Set time zone automatically
{{selectedTimezoneTitle}} (auto)
Choose a different time zone
Editions
{{item.title}}
Change Time Zone
{{item.title}}
[{"tz":"Africa\/Abidjan","location":"Abidjan","code":"CI","country":"Cate d'Ivoire","title":"Abidjan - Cote d'Ivoire"},{"tz":"Africa\/Accra","location":"Accra","code":"GH","country":"Ghana","title":"Accra - Ghana"},{"tz":"Africa\/Addis_Ababa","location":"AddisAbaba","code":"ET","country":"Ethiopia","title":"Addis Ababa - Ethiopia"},{"tz":"Africa\/Algiers","location":"Algiers","code":"DZ","country":"Algeria","title":"Algiers - Algeria"},{"tz":"Africa\/Asmara","location":"Asmara","code":"ER","country":"Eritrea","title":"Asmara - Eritrea"},{"tz":"Africa\/Bamako","location":"Bamako","code":"ML","country":"Mali","title":"Bamako - Mali"},{"tz":"Africa\/Bangui","location":"Bangui","code":"CF","country":"Central African Republic","title":"Bangui - Central African Republic"},{"tz":"Africa\/Banjul","location":"Banjul","code":"GM","country":"Gambia","title":"Banjul - Gambia"},{"tz":"Africa\/Bissau","location":"Bissau","code":"GW","country":"Guinea-Bissau","title":"Bissau - Guinea-Bissau"},{"tz":"Africa\/Blantyre","location":"Blantyre","code":"MW","country":"Malawi","title":"Blantyre - Malawi"},{"tz":"Africa\/Brazzaville","location":"Brazzaville","code":"CG","country":"Congo (Brazzaville)","title":"Brazzaville - The Republic of the Congo"},{"tz":"Africa\/Bujumbura","location":"Bujumbura","code":"BI","country":"Burundi","title":"Bujumbura - Burundi"},{"tz":"Africa\/Cairo","location":"Cairo","code":"EG","country":"Egypt","title":"Cairo - Egypt"},{"tz":"Africa\/Casablanca","location":"Casablanca","code":"MA","country":"Morocco","title":"Casablanca - Morocco"},{"tz":"Africa\/Ceuta","location":"Ceuta","code":"ES","country":"Spain","title":"Ceuta - Spain"},{"tz":"Africa\/Conakry","location":"Conakry","code":"GN","country":"Guinea","title":"Conakry - Guinea"},{"tz":"Africa\/Dakar","location":"Dakar","code":"SN","country":"Senegal","title":"Dakar - Senegal"},{"tz":"Africa\/Dar_es_Salaam","location":"DaresSalaam","code":"TZ","country":"Tanzania","title":"Dar es Salaam - Tanzania"},{"tz":"Africa\/Djibouti","location":"Djibouti","code":"DJ","country":"Djibouti","title":"Djibouti"},{"tz":"Africa\/Douala","location":"Douala","code":"CM","country":"Cameroon","title":"Douala - Cameroon"},{"tz":"Africa\/El_Aaiun","location":"ElAaiun","code":"EH","country":"Western Sahara","title":"El Aaiun - Western Sahara"},{"tz":"Africa\/Freetown","location":"Freetown","code":"SL","country":"Sierra Leone","title":"Freetown - Sierra Leone"},{"tz":"Africa\/Gaborone","location":"Gaborone","code":"BW","country":"Botswana","title":"Gaborone - Botswana"},{"tz":"Africa\/Harare","location":"Harare","code":"ZW","country":"Zimbabwe","title":"Harare - Zimbabwe"},{"tz":"Africa\/Johannesburg","location":"Johannesburg","code":"ZA","country":"South Africa","title":"Johannesburg - South Africa"},{"tz":"Africa\/Juba","location":"Juba","code":"SS","country":"South Sudan","title":"Juba - South Sudan"},{"tz":"Africa\/Kampala","location":"Kampala","code":"UG","country":"Uganda","title":"Kampala - Uganda"},{"tz":"Africa\/Khartoum","location":"Khartoum","code":"SD","country":"Sudan","title":"Khartoum - Sudan"},{"tz":"Africa\/Kigali","location":"Kigali","code":"RW","country":"Rwanda","title":"Kigali - Rwanda"},{"tz":"Africa\/Kinshasa","location":"Kinshasa","code":"CD","country":"Congo (Kinshasa)","title":"Kinshasa - The Democratic Republic of Congo"},{"tz":"Africa\/Lagos","location":"Lagos","code":"NG","country":"Nigeria","title":"Lagos - Nigeria "},{"tz":"Africa\/Libreville","location":"Libreville","code":"GA","country":"Gabon","title":"Libreville - Gabon"},{"tz":"Africa\/Lome","location":"Lome","code":"TG","country":"Togo","title":"Lome - Togo"},{"tz":"Africa\/Luanda","location":"Luanda","code":"AO","country":"Angola","title":"Luanda - Angola"},{"tz":"Africa\/Lubumbashi","location":"Lubumbashi","code":"CD","country":"Congo (Kinshasa)","title":"Lubumbashi - The Democratic Republic of Congo"},{"tz":"Africa\/Lusaka","location":"Lusaka","code":"ZM","country":"Zambia","title":"Lusaka - Zambia"},{"tz":"Africa\/Malabo","location":"Malabo","code":"GQ","country":"Equatorial Guinea","title":"Malabo - Equatorial Guinea"},{"tz":"Africa\/Maputo","location":"Maputo","code":"MZ","country":"Mozambique","title":"Maputo - Mozambique"},{"tz":"Africa\/Maseru","location":"Maseru","code":"LS","country":"Lesotho","title":"Maseru - Lesotho"},{"tz":"Africa\/Mbabane","location":"Mbabane","code":"SZ","country":"Swaziland","title":"Mbabane - Eswatini"},{"tz":"Africa\/Mogadishu","location":"Mogadishu","code":"SO","country":"Somalia","title":"Mogadishu - Somalia"},{"tz":"Africa\/Monrovia","location":"Monrovia","code":"LR","country":"Liberia","title":"Monrovia - Liberia"},{"tz":"Africa\/Nairobi","location":"Nairobi","code":"KE","country":"Kenya","title":"Nairobi - Kenya"},{"tz":"Africa\/Ndjamena","location":"Ndjamena","code":"TD","country":"Chad","title":"Ndjamena - Chad"},{"tz":"Africa\/Niamey","location":"Niamey","code":"NE","country":"Niger","title":"Niamey - Niger"},{"tz":"Africa\/Nouakchott","location":"Nouakchott","code":"MR","country":"Mauritania","title":"Nouakchott - Mauritania"},{"tz":"Africa\/Ouagadougou","location":"Ouagadougou","code":"BF","country":"Burkina Faso","title":"Ouagadougou - Burkina Faso"},{"tz":"Africa\/Porto-Novo","location":"Porto-Novo","code":"BJ","country":"Benin","title":"Porto-Novo - Benin"},{"tz":"Africa\/Sao_Tome","location":"SaoTome","code":"ST","country":"Sao Tome and Principe","title":"Sao Tome and Principe"},{"tz":"Africa\/Tripoli","location":"Tripoli","code":"LY","country":"Libya","title":"Tripoli - Libya"},{"tz":"Africa\/Tunis","location":"Tunis","code":"TN","country":"Tunisia","title":"Tunis - Tunisia"},{"tz":"Africa\/Windhoek","location":"Windhoek","code":"NA","country":"Namibia","title":"Windhoek - Namibia"},{"tz":"America\/Adak","location":"Adak","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Adak - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Anchorage","location":"Anchorage","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Anchorage - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Anguilla","location":"Anguilla","code":"AI","country":"Anguilla","title":"Anguilla"},{"tz":"America\/Antigua","location":"Antigua","code":"AG","country":"Antigua and Barbuda","title":"Antigua and Barbuda"},{"tz":"America\/Araguaina","location":"Araguaina","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Araguaina - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Buenos_Aires","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Buenos Aires - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Catamarca","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Catamarca - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Cordoba","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Cordoba - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Jujuy","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Jujuy - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/La_Rioja","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"La Rioja - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Mendoza","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Mendoza - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Rio_Gallegos","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Rio Gallegos - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Salta","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Salta - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/San_Juan","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"San Juan - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/San_Luis","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"San Luis - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Tucuman","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Tucuman - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Ushuaia","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Ushuaia - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Aruba","location":"Aruba","code":"AW","country":"Aruba","title":"Aruba"},{"tz":"America\/Asuncion","location":"Asuncion","code":"PY","country":"Paraguay","title":"Asuncion - Paraguay"},{"tz":"America\/Atikokan","location":"Atikokan","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Atikokan - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Bahia","location":"Bahia","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Bahia - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Bahia_Banderas","location":"BahiaBanderas","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Bahia Banderas - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Barbados","location":"Barbados","code":"BB","country":"Barbados","title":"Barbados"},{"tz":"America\/Belem","location":"Belem","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Belem - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Belize","location":"Belize","code":"BZ","country":"Belize","title":"Belize"},{"tz":"America\/Blanc-Sablon","location":"Blanc-Sablon","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Blanc-Sablon - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Boa_Vista","location":"BoaVista","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Boa Vista - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Bogota","location":"Bogota","code":"CO","country":"Colombia","title":"Bogota - Colombia"},{"tz":"America\/Boise","location":"Boise","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Boise - Idaho - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Cambridge_Bay","location":"CambridgeBay","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Cambridge Bay - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Campo_Grande","location":"CampoGrande","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Campo Grande - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Cancun","location":"Cancun","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Cancun - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Caracas","location":"Caracas","code":"VE","country":"Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic)","title":"Caracas - Venezuela"},{"tz":"America\/Cayenne","location":"Cayenne","code":"GF","country":"French Guiana","title":"Cayenne - French Guiana"},{"tz":"America\/Cayman","location":"Cayman","code":"KY","country":"Cayman Islands","title":"Cayman Islands"},{"tz":"America\/Chicago","location":"Chicago","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Chicago - Illinois - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Chihuahua","location":"Chihuahua","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Chihuahua - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Ciudad_Juarez","location":"CiudadJuarez","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Ciudad Juarez - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Costa_Rica","location":"CostaRica","code":"CR","country":"Costa Rica","title":"Costa Rica"},{"tz":"America\/Creston","location":"Creston","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Creston - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Cuiaba","location":"Cuiaba","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Cuiaba - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Curacao","location":"Curacao","code":"CW","country":"","title":"Curacao"},{"tz":"America\/Danmarkshavn","location":"Danmarkshavn","code":"GL","country":"Greenland","title":"Danmarkshavn - Greenland"},{"tz":"America\/Dawson","location":"Dawson","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Dawson - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Dawson_Creek","location":"DawsonCreek","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Dawson Creek - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Denver","location":"Denver","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Denver - Colorado - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Detroit","location":"Detroit","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Detroit - Michigan - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Dominica","location":"Dominica","code":"DM","country":"Dominica","title":"Dominica"},{"tz":"America\/Edmonton","location":"Edmonton","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Edmonton - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Eirunepe","location":"Eirunepe","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Eirunepe - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/El_Salvador","location":"ElSalvador","code":"SV","country":"El Salvador","title":"El Salvador"},{"tz":"America\/Fort_Nelson","location":"FortNelson","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Fort Nelson - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Fortaleza","location":"Fortaleza","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Fortaleza - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Glace_Bay","location":"GlaceBay","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Glace Bay - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Goose_Bay","location":"GooseBay","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Goose Bay - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Grand_Turk","location":"GrandTurk","code":"TC","country":"Turks and Caicos Islands","title":"Grand Turk - Turks and Caicos Islands"},{"tz":"America\/Grenada","location":"Grenada","code":"GD","country":"Grenada","title":"Grenada"},{"tz":"America\/Guadeloupe","location":"Guadeloupe","code":"GP","country":"Guadeloupe","title":"Guadeloupe"},{"tz":"America\/Guatemala","location":"Guatemala","code":"GT","country":"Guatemala","title":"Guatemala"},{"tz":"America\/Guayaquil","location":"Guayaquil","code":"EC","country":"Ecuador","title":"Guayaquil - Ecuador"},{"tz":"America\/Guyana","location":"Guyana","code":"GY","country":"Guyana","title":"Guyana"},{"tz":"America\/Halifax","location":"Halifax","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Halifax - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Havana","location":"Havana","code":"CU","country":"Cuba","title":"Havana - Cuba"},{"tz":"America\/Hermosillo","location":"Hermosillo","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Hermosillo - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Indianapolis","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Indianapolis - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Knox","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Knox - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Marengo","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Marengo - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Petersburg","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Petersburg - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Tell_City","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Tell City - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Vevay","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Vevay - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Vincennes","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Vincennes - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Winamac","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Winamac - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Inuvik","location":"Inuvik","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Inuvik - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Iqaluit","location":"Iqaluit","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Iqaluit - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Jamaica","location":"Jamaica","code":"JM","country":"Jamaica","title":"Jamaica"},{"tz":"America\/Juneau","location":"Juneau","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Juneau - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Kentucky\/Louisville","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Louisville - Kentucky - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Kentucky\/Monticello","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Monticello - Kentucky - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Kralendijk","location":"Kralendijk","code":"BQ","country":"","title":"Kralendijk - Bonaire"},{"tz":"America\/La_Paz","location":"LaPaz","code":"BO","country":"Bolivia","title":"La Paz - Bolivia"},{"tz":"America\/Lima","location":"Lima","code":"PE","country":"Peru","title":"Lima - Peru"},{"tz":"America\/Los_Angeles","location":"LosAngeles","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Los Angeles - California - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Lower_Princes","location":"LowerPrinces","code":"SX","country":"","title":"Lower Princes - Sint Maarten"},{"tz":"America\/Maceio","location":"Maceio","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Maceio - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Managua","location":"Managua","code":"NI","country":"Nicaragua","title":"Managua - Nicaragua"},{"tz":"America\/Manaus","location":"Manaus","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Manaus - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Marigot","location":"Marigot","code":"MF","country":"Saint-Martin (French part)","title":"Marigot - Saint-Martin"},{"tz":"America\/Martinique","location":"Martinique","code":"MQ","country":"Martinique","title":"Martinique"},{"tz":"America\/Matamoros","location":"Matamoros","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Matamoros - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Mazatlan","location":"Mazatlan","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Mazatlan - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Menominee","location":"Menominee","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Menominee - Wisconsin - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Merida","location":"Merida","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Merida - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Metlakatla","location":"Metlakatla","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Metlakatla - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Mexico_City","location":"MexicoCity","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Mexico City - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Miquelon","location":"Miquelon","code":"PM","country":"Saint Pierre and Miquelon","title":"Miquelon - Saint Pierre and Miquelon"},{"tz":"America\/Moncton","location":"Moncton","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Moncton - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Monterrey","location":"Monterrey","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Monterrey - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Montevideo","location":"Montevideo","code":"UY","country":"Uruguay","title":"Montevideo - Uruguay"},{"tz":"America\/Montserrat","location":"Montserrat","code":"MS","country":"Montserrat","title":"Montserrat"},{"tz":"America\/Nassau","location":"Nassau","code":"BS","country":"Bahamas","title":"Nassau - Bahamas"},{"tz":"America\/New_York","location":"NewYork","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"New York - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Nome","location":"Nome","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Nome - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Noronha","location":"Noronha","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Noronha - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/North_Dakota\/Beulah","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Beulah - North Dakota - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/North_Dakota\/Center","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Center - North Dakota - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/North_Dakota\/New_Salem","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"New Salem - North Dakota - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Nuuk","location":"Nuuk","code":"GL","country":"Greenland","title":"Nuuk - Greenland"},{"tz":"America\/Ojinaga","location":"Ojinaga","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Ojinaga - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Panama","location":"Panama","code":"PA","country":"Panama","title":"Panama"},{"tz":"America\/Paramaribo","location":"Paramaribo","code":"SR","country":"Suriname","title":"Paramaribo - Suriname"},{"tz":"America\/Phoenix","location":"Phoenix","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Phoenix - Arizona - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Port-au-Prince","location":"Port-au-Prince","code":"HT","country":"Haiti","title":"Port-au-Prince - Haiti"},{"tz":"America\/Port_of_Spain","location":"PortofSpain","code":"TT","country":"Trinidad and Tobago","title":"Port of Spain - Trinidad and Tobago"},{"tz":"America\/Porto_Velho","location":"PortoVelho","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Porto Velho - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Puerto_Rico","location":"PuertoRico","code":"PR","country":"Puerto Rico","title":"Puerto Rico"},{"tz":"America\/Punta_Arenas","location":"PuntaArenas","code":"CL","country":"Chile","title":"Punta Arenas - Chile"},{"tz":"America\/Rankin_Inlet","location":"RankinInlet","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Rankin Inlet - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Recife","location":"Recife","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Recife - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Regina","location":"Regina","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Regina - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Resolute","location":"Resolute","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Resolute - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Rio_Branco","location":"RioBranco","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Rio Branco - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Santarem","location":"Santarem","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Santarem - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Santiago","location":"Santiago","code":"CL","country":"Chile","title":"Santiago - Chile"},{"tz":"America\/Santo_Domingo","location":"SantoDomingo","code":"DO","country":"Dominican Republic","title":"Santo Domingo - Dominican Republic"},{"tz":"America\/Sao_Paulo","location":"SaoPaulo","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Sao Paulo - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Scoresbysund","location":"Scoresbysund","code":"GL","country":"Greenland","title":"Scoresbysund - Greenland"},{"tz":"America\/Sitka","location":"Sitka","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Sitka - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/St_Barthelemy","location":"StBarthelemy","code":"BL","country":"Saint-Barthelemy","title":"Saint Barthelemy"},{"tz":"America\/St_Johns","location":"StJohns","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"St Johns - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/St_Kitts","location":"StKitts","code":"KN","country":"Saint Kitts and Nevis","title":"Saint Kitts and Nevis"},{"tz":"America\/St_Lucia","location":"StLucia","code":"LC","country":"Saint Lucia","title":"Saint Lucia"},{"tz":"America\/St_Thomas","location":"StThomas","code":"VI","country":"Virgin Islands","title":"St Thomas - US Virgin Islands"},{"tz":"America\/St_Vincent","location":"StVincent","code":"VC","country":"Saint Vincent and Grenadines","title":"Saint Vincent and Grenadines"},{"tz":"America\/Swift_Current","location":"SwiftCurrent","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Swift Current - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Tegucigalpa","location":"Tegucigalpa","code":"HN","country":"Honduras","title":"Tegucigalpa - Honduras"},{"tz":"America\/Thule","location":"Thule","code":"GL","country":"Greenland","title":"Thule - Greenland"},{"tz":"America\/Tijuana","location":"Tijuana","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Tijuana - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Toronto","location":"Toronto","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Toronto - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Tortola","location":"Tortola","code":"VG","country":"British Virgin Islands","title":"Tortola - British Virgin Islands"},{"tz":"America\/Vancouver","location":"Vancouver","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Vancouver - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Whitehorse","location":"Whitehorse","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Whitehorse - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Winnipeg","location":"Winnipeg","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Winnipeg - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Yakutat","location":"Yakutat","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Yakutat - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Casey","location":"Casey","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Casey - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Davis","location":"Davis","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Davis - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/DumontDUrville","location":"DumontDUrville","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Dumont D'Urville - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Macquarie","location":"Macquarie","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Macquarie Island - Australia"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Mawson","location":"Mawson","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Mawson - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/McMurdo","location":"McMurdo","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"McMurdo - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Palmer","location":"Palmer","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Palmer - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Rothera","location":"Rothera","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Rothera - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Syowa","location":"Syowa","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Syowa - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Troll","location":"Troll","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Troll - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Vostok","location":"Vostok","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Vostok - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Arctic\/Longyearbyen","location":"Longyearbyen","code":"SJ","country":"Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands","title":"Longyearbyen - Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands"},{"tz":"Asia\/Aden","location":"Aden","code":"YE","country":"Yemen","title":"Aden - Yemen"},{"tz":"Asia\/Almaty","location":"Almaty","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Almaty - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Amman","location":"Amman","code":"JO","country":"Jordan","title":"Amman - Jordan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Anadyr","location":"Anadyr","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Anadyr - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Aqtau","location":"Aqtau","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Aqtau - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Aqtobe","location":"Aqtobe","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Aqtobe - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Ashgabat","location":"Ashgabat","code":"TM","country":"Turkmenistan","title":"Ashgabat - Turkmenistan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Atyrau","location":"Atyrau","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Atyrau - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Baghdad","location":"Baghdad","code":"IQ","country":"Iraq","title":"Baghdad - Iraq"},{"tz":"Asia\/Bahrain","location":"Bahrain","code":"BH","country":"Bahrain","title":"Bahrain"},{"tz":"Asia\/Baku","location":"Baku","code":"AZ","country":"Azerbaijan","title":"Baku - Azerbaijan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Bangkok","location":"Bangkok","code":"TH","country":"Thailand","title":"Bangkok - Thailand"},{"tz":"Asia\/Barnaul","location":"Barnaul","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Barnaul - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Beirut","location":"Beirut","code":"LB","country":"Lebanon","title":"Beirut - Lebanon"},{"tz":"Asia\/Bishkek","location":"Bishkek","code":"KG","country":"Kyrgyzstan","title":"Bishkek - Kyrgyzstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Brunei","location":"Brunei","code":"BN","country":"Brunei Darussalam","title":"Brunei Darussalam"},{"tz":"Asia\/Chita","location":"Chita","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Chita - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Choibalsan","location":"Choibalsan","code":"MN","country":"Mongolia","title":"Choibalsan - Mongolia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Colombo","location":"Colombo","code":"LK","country":"Sri Lanka","title":"Colombo - Sri Lanka"},{"tz":"Asia\/Damascus","location":"Damascus","code":"SY","country":"Syrian Arab Republic (Syria)","title":"Damascus - Syria"},{"tz":"Asia\/Dhaka","location":"Dhaka","code":"BD","country":"Bangladesh","title":"Dhaka - Bangladesh"},{"tz":"Asia\/Dili","location":"Dili","code":"TL","country":"Timor-Leste","title":"Dili - Timor-Leste"},{"tz":"Asia\/Dubai","location":"Dubai","code":"AE","country":"United Arab Emirates","title":"Dubai - United Arab Emirates"},{"tz":"Asia\/Dushanbe","location":"Dushanbe","code":"TJ","country":"Tajikistan","title":"Dushanbe - Tajikistan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Famagusta","location":"Famagusta","code":"CY","country":"Cyprus","title":"Famagusta - Cyprus"},{"tz":"Asia\/Gaza","location":"Gaza","code":"PS","country":"Palestinian Territory","title":"Gaza - Palestinian Territory"},{"tz":"Asia\/Hebron","location":"Hebron","code":"PS","country":"Palestinian Territory","title":"Hebron - Palestinian Territory"},{"tz":"Asia\/Ho_Chi_Minh","location":"HoChiMinh","code":"VN","country":"Viet Nam","title":"Ho Chi Minh City - Vietnam"},{"tz":"Asia\/Hong_Kong","location":"HongKong","code":"HK","country":"Hong Kong","title":"Hong Kong China"},{"tz":"Asia\/Hovd","location":"Hovd","code":"MN","country":"Mongolia","title":"Hovd - Mongolia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Irkutsk","location":"Irkutsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Irkutsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Jakarta","location":"Jakarta","code":"ID","country":"Indonesia","title":"Jakarta - Indonesia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Jayapura","location":"Jayapura","code":"ID","country":"Indonesia","title":"Jayapura - Indonesia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Jerusalem","location":"Jerusalem","code":"IL","country":"Israel","title":"Jerusalem - Israel"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kabul","location":"Kabul","code":"AF","country":"Afghanistan","title":"Kabul - Afghanistan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kamchatka","location":"Kamchatka","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Kamchatka - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Karachi","location":"Karachi","code":"PK","country":"Pakistan","title":"Karachi - Pakistan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kathmandu","location":"Kathmandu","code":"NP","country":"Nepal","title":"Kathmandu - Nepal"},{"tz":"Asia\/Khandyga","location":"Khandyga","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Khandyga - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kolkata","location":"Kolkata","code":"IN","country":"India","title":"Kolkata - India"},{"tz":"Asia\/Krasnoyarsk","location":"Krasnoyarsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Krasnoyarsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kuala_Lumpur","location":"KualaLumpur","code":"MY","country":"Malaysia","title":"Kuala Lumpur - Malaysia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kuching","location":"Kuching","code":"MY","country":"Malaysia","title":"Kuching - Malaysia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kuwait","location":"Kuwait","code":"KW","country":"Kuwait","title":"Kuwait"},{"tz":"Asia\/Macau","location":"Macau","code":"MO","country":"Macau","title":"Macau"},{"tz":"Asia\/Magadan","location":"Magadan","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Magadan - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Makassar","location":"Makassar","code":"ID","country":"Indonesia","title":"Makassar - Indonesia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Manila","location":"Manila","code":"PH","country":"Philippines","title":"Manila - Philippines"},{"tz":"Asia\/Muscat","location":"Muscat","code":"OM","country":"Oman","title":"Muscat - Oman"},{"tz":"Asia\/Nicosia","location":"Nicosia","code":"CY","country":"Cyprus","title":"Nicosia - Cyprus"},{"tz":"Asia\/Novokuznetsk","location":"Novokuznetsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Novokuznetsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Novosibirsk","location":"Novosibirsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Novosibirsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Omsk","location":"Omsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Omsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Oral","location":"Oral","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Oral - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Phnom_Penh","location":"PhnomPenh","code":"KH","country":"Cambodia","title":"Phnom Penh - Cambodia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Pontianak","location":"Pontianak","code":"ID","country":"Indonesia","title":"Pontianak - Indonesia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Pyongyang","location":"Pyongyang","code":"KP","country":"Korea (North)","title":"Pyongyang - North Korea"},{"tz":"Asia\/Qatar","location":"Qatar","code":"QA","country":"Qatar","title":"Qatar"},{"tz":"Asia\/Qostanay","location":"Qostanay","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Qostanay - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Qyzylorda","location":"Qyzylorda","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Qyzylorda - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Riyadh","location":"Riyadh","code":"SA","country":"Saudi Arabia","title":"Riyadh - Saudi Arabia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Sakhalin","location":"Sakhalin","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Sakhalin - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Samarkand","location":"Samarkand","code":"UZ","country":"Uzbekistan","title":"Samarkand - Uzbekistan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Seoul","location":"Seoul","code":"KR","country":"Korea (South)","title":"Seoul - South Korea"},{"tz":"Asia\/Shanghai","location":"Shanghai","code":"CN","country":"China","title":"Shanghai - China"},{"tz":"Asia\/Singapore","location":"Singapore","code":"SG","country":"Singapore","title":"Singapore"},{"tz":"Asia\/Srednekolymsk","location":"Srednekolymsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Srednekolymsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Taipei","location":"Taipei","code":"TW","country":"Taiwan","title":"Taipei - Chinese Taipei"},{"tz":"Asia\/Tashkent","location":"Tashkent","code":"UZ","country":"Uzbekistan","title":"Tashkent - Uzbekistan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Tbilisi","location":"Tbilisi","code":"GE","country":"Georgia","title":"Tbilisi - Georgia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Tehran","location":"Tehran","code":"IR","country":"Iran","title":"Tehran - Iran"},{"tz":"Asia\/Thimphu","location":"Thimphu","code":"BT","country":"Bhutan","title":"Thimphu - Bhutan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Tokyo","location":"Tokyo","code":"JP","country":"Japan","title":"Tokyo - Japan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Tomsk","location":"Tomsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Tomsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Ulaanbaatar","location":"Ulaanbaatar","code":"MN","country":"Mongolia","title":"Ulaanbaatar - Mongolia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Urumqi","location":"Urumqi","code":"CN","country":"China","title":"Urumqi - China"},{"tz":"Asia\/Ust-Nera","location":"Ust-Nera","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Ust-Nera - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Vientiane","location":"Vientiane","code":"LA","country":"Lao PDR","title":"Vientiane - Laos"},{"tz":"Asia\/Vladivostok","location":"Vladivostok","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Vladivostok - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Yakutsk","location":"Yakutsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Yakutsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Yangon","location":"Yangon","code":"MM","country":"Myanmar","title":"Yangon - Myanmar"},{"tz":"Asia\/Yekaterinburg","location":"Yekaterinburg","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Yekaterinburg - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Yerevan","location":"Yerevan","code":"AM","country":"Armenia","title":"Yerevan - Armenia"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Azores","location":"Azores","code":"PT","country":"Portugal","title":"Azores - Portugal"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Bermuda","location":"Bermuda","code":"BM","country":"Bermuda","title":"Bermuda"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Canary","location":"Canary","code":"ES","country":"Spain","title":"Canary Islands - Spain"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Cape_Verde","location":"CapeVerde","code":"CV","country":"Cape Verde","title":"Cape Verde"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Faroe","location":"Faroe","code":"FO","country":"Faroe Islands","title":"Faroe Islands"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Madeira","location":"Madeira","code":"PT","country":"Portugal","title":"Madeira - Portugal"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Reykjavik","location":"Reykjavik","code":"IS","country":"Iceland","title":"Reykjavik - Iceland"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/South_Georgia","location":"SouthGeorgia","code":"GS","country":"South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands","title":"South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/St_Helena","location":"StHelena","code":"SH","country":"Saint Helena","title":"Saint Helena"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Stanley","location":"Stanley","code":"FK","country":"Falkland Islands (Malvinas)","title":"Stanley - Falkland Islands"},{"tz":"Australia\/Adelaide","location":"Adelaide","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Adelaide - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Brisbane","location":"Brisbane","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Brisbane - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Broken_Hill","location":"BrokenHill","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Broken Hill - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Darwin","location":"Darwin","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Darwin - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Eucla","location":"Eucla","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Eucla - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Hobart","location":"Hobart","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Hobart - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Lindeman","location":"Lindeman","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Lindeman - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Lord_Howe","location":"LordHowe","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Lord Howe - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Melbourne","location":"Melbourne","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Melbourne - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Perth","location":"Perth","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Perth - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Sydney","location":"Sydney","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Sydney - Australia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Amsterdam","location":"Amsterdam","code":"NL","country":"Netherlands","title":"Amsterdam - Netherlands"},{"tz":"Europe\/Andorra","location":"Andorra","code":"AD","country":"Andorra","title":"Andorra"},{"tz":"Europe\/Astrakhan","location":"Astrakhan","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Astrakhan - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Athens","location":"Athens","code":"GR","country":"Greece","title":"Athens - Greece"},{"tz":"Europe\/Belgrade","location":"Belgrade","code":"RS","country":"Serbia","title":"Belgrade - Serbia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Berlin","location":"Berlin","code":"DE","country":"Germany","title":"Berlin - Germany"},{"tz":"Europe\/Bratislava","location":"Bratislava","code":"SK","country":"Slovakia","title":"Bratislava - Slovakia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Brussels","location":"Brussels","code":"BE","country":"Belgium","title":"Brussels - Belgium"},{"tz":"Europe\/Bucharest","location":"Bucharest","code":"RO","country":"Romania","title":"Bucharest - Romania"},{"tz":"Europe\/Budapest","location":"Budapest","code":"HU","country":"Hungary","title":"Budapest - Hungary"},{"tz":"Europe\/Busingen","location":"Busingen","code":"DE","country":"Germany","title":"Busingen - Germany"},{"tz":"Europe\/Chisinau","location":"Chisinau","code":"MD","country":"Moldova","title":"Chisinau - Moldova"},{"tz":"Europe\/Copenhagen","location":"Copenhagen","code":"DK","country":"Denmark","title":"Copenhagen - Denmark"},{"tz":"Europe\/Dublin","location":"Dublin","code":"IE","country":"Ireland","title":"Dublin - Ireland"},{"tz":"Europe\/Gibraltar","location":"Gibraltar","code":"GI","country":"Gibraltar","title":"Gibraltar"},{"tz":"Europe\/Guernsey","location":"Guernsey","code":"GG","country":"Guernsey","title":"Guernsey"},{"tz":"Europe\/Helsinki","location":"Helsinki","code":"FI","country":"Finland","title":"Helsinki - Finland"},{"tz":"Europe\/Isle_of_Man","location":"IsleofMan","code":"IM","country":"Isle of Man","title":"Isle of Man"},{"tz":"Europe\/Istanbul","location":"Istanbul","code":"TR","country":"Turkey","title":"Istanbul - Turkey"},{"tz":"Europe\/Jersey","location":"Jersey","code":"JE","country":"Jersey","title":"Jersey"},{"tz":"Europe\/Kaliningrad","location":"Kaliningrad","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Kaliningrad - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Kirov","location":"Kirov","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Kirov - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Kyiv","location":"Kyiv","code":"UA","country":"Ukraine","title":"Kyiv - Ukraine"},{"tz":"Europe\/Lisbon","location":"Lisbon","code":"PT","country":"Portugal","title":"Lisbon - Portugal"},{"tz":"Europe\/Ljubljana","location":"Ljubljana","code":"SI","country":"Slovenia","title":"Ljubljana - Slovenia"},{"tz":"Europe\/London","location":"London","code":"GB","country":"United Kingdom","title":"London - United Kingdom"},{"tz":"Europe\/Luxembourg","location":"Luxembourg","code":"LU","country":"Luxembourg","title":"Luxembourg"},{"tz":"Europe\/Madrid","location":"Madrid","code":"ES","country":"Spain","title":"Madrid - Spain"},{"tz":"Europe\/Malta","location":"Malta","code":"MT","country":"Malta","title":"Malta"},{"tz":"Europe\/Mariehamn","location":"Mariehamn","code":"AX","country":"Aland Islands","title":"Mariehamn - Aland Islands"},{"tz":"Europe\/Minsk","location":"Minsk","code":"BY","country":"Belarus","title":"Minsk - Belarus"},{"tz":"Europe\/Monaco","location":"Monaco","code":"MC","country":"Monaco","title":"Monaco"},{"tz":"Europe\/Moscow","location":"Moscow","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Moscow - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Oslo","location":"Oslo","code":"NO","country":"Norway","title":"Oslo - Norway"},{"tz":"Europe\/Paris","location":"Paris","code":"FR","country":"France","title":"Paris - France"},{"tz":"Europe\/Podgorica","location":"Podgorica","code":"ME","country":"Montenegro","title":"Podgorica - Montenegro"},{"tz":"Europe\/Prague","location":"Prague","code":"CZ","country":"Czech Republic","title":"Prague - Czech Republic"},{"tz":"Europe\/Riga","location":"Riga","code":"LV","country":"Latvia","title":"Riga - Latvia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Rome","location":"Rome","code":"IT","country":"Italy","title":"Rome - Italy"},{"tz":"Europe\/Samara","location":"Samara","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Samara - russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/San_Marino","location":"SanMarino","code":"SM","country":"San Marino","title":"San Marino"},{"tz":"Europe\/Sarajevo","location":"Sarajevo","code":"BA","country":"Bosnia and Herzegovina","title":"Sarajevo - Bosnia and Herzergovina"},{"tz":"Europe\/Saratov","location":"Saratov","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Saratov - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Simferopol","location":"Simferopol","code":"UA","country":"Ukraine","title":"Simferopol - Ukraine"},{"tz":"Europe\/Skopje","location":"Skopje","code":"MK","country":"Macedonia","title":"Skopje - Macedonia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Sofia","location":"Sofia","code":"BG","country":"Bulgaria","title":"Sofia - Bulgaria"},{"tz":"Europe\/Stockholm","location":"Stockholm","code":"SE","country":"Sweden","title":"Stockholm - Sweden"},{"tz":"Europe\/Tallinn","location":"Tallinn","code":"EE","country":"Estonia","title":"Tallinn - Estonia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Tirane","location":"Tirane","code":"AL","country":"Albania","title":"Tirana - Albania"},{"tz":"Europe\/Ulyanovsk","location":"Ulyanovsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Ulyanovsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Vaduz","location":"Vaduz","code":"LI","country":"Liechtenstein","title":"Vaduz - Liechtenstein"},{"tz":"Europe\/Vatican","location":"Vatican","code":"VA","country":"Holy See (Vatican City State)","title":"Vatican City"},{"tz":"Europe\/Vienna","location":"Vienna","code":"AT","country":"Austria","title":"Vienna - Austria"},{"tz":"Europe\/Vilnius","location":"Vilnius","code":"LT","country":"Lithuania","title":"Vilnius - Lithuania"},{"tz":"Europe\/Volgograd","location":"Volgograd","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Volgograd - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Warsaw","location":"Warsaw","code":"PL","country":"Poland","title":"Warsaw - Poland"},{"tz":"Europe\/Zagreb","location":"Zagreb","code":"HR","country":"Croatia","title":"Zagreb - Croatia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Zurich","location":"Zurich","code":"CH","country":"Switzerland","title":"Zurich - Switzerland"},{"tz":"Indian\/Antananarivo","location":"Antananarivo","code":"MG","country":"Madagascar","title":"Antananarivo - Madagascar"},{"tz":"Indian\/Chagos","location":"Chagos","code":"IO","country":"British Indian Ocean Territory","title":"Chagos - British Indian Ocean Territory"},{"tz":"Indian\/Christmas","location":"Christmas","code":"CX","country":"Christmas Island","title":"Christmas Island"},{"tz":"Indian\/Cocos","location":"Cocos","code":"CC","country":"Cocos (Keeling) Islands","title":"Cocos (Keeling) Islands"},{"tz":"Indian\/Comoro","location":"Comoro","code":"KM","country":"Comoros","title":"Comoros"},{"tz":"Indian\/Kerguelen","location":"Kerguelen","code":"TF","country":"French Southern Territories","title":"Kerguelen - French Southern Territories"},{"tz":"Indian\/Mahe","location":"Mahe","code":"SC","country":"Seychelles","title":"Mahe - Seychelles"},{"tz":"Indian\/Maldives","location":"Maldives","code":"MV","country":"Maldives","title":"Maldives"},{"tz":"Indian\/Mauritius","location":"Mauritius","code":"MU","country":"Mauritius","title":"Mauritius"},{"tz":"Indian\/Mayotte","location":"Mayotte","code":"YT","country":"Mayotte","title":"Mayotte"},{"tz":"Indian\/Reunion","location":"Reunion","code":"RE","country":"Reunion","title":"Reunion"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Apia","location":"Apia","code":"WS","country":"Samoa","title":"Apia - Samoa"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Auckland","location":"Auckland","code":"NZ","country":"New Zealand","title":"Auckland - New Zealand"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Bougainville","location":"Bougainville","code":"PG","country":"Papua New Guinea","title":"Bougainville - Papua New Guinea"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Chatham","location":"Chatham","code":"NZ","country":"New Zealand","title":"Chatham Islands - New Zealand"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Chuuk","location":"Chuuk","code":"FM","country":"Micronesia","title":"Chuuk - Micronesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Easter","location":"Easter","code":"CL","country":"Chile","title":"Easter Island - Chile"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Efate","location":"Efate","code":"VU","country":"Vanuatu","title":"Efate - Vanuatu"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Fakaofo","location":"Fakaofo","code":"TK","country":"Tokelau","title":"Fakaofo - Tokelau"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Fiji","location":"Fiji","code":"FJ","country":"Fiji","title":"Fiji"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Funafuti","location":"Funafuti","code":"TV","country":"Tuvalu","title":"Funafuti - Tuvalu"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Galapagos","location":"Galapagos","code":"EC","country":"Ecuador","title":"Galapagos Islands - Ecuador"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Gambier","location":"Gambier","code":"PF","country":"French Polynesia","title":"Gambier - French Polynesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Guadalcanal","location":"Guadalcanal","code":"SB","country":"Solomon Islands","title":"Guadalcanal - Solomon Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Guam","location":"Guam","code":"GU","country":"Guam","title":"Guam"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Honolulu","location":"Honolulu","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Honolulu - Hawaii - United States of America"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Kanton","location":"Kanton","code":"KI","country":"Kiribati","title":"Kanton - Kiribati"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Kiritimati","location":"Kiritimati","code":"KI","country":"Kiribati","title":"Kiritimati - Kiribati"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Kosrae","location":"Kosrae","code":"FM","country":"Micronesia","title":"Kosrae - Micronesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Kwajalein","location":"Kwajalein","code":"MH","country":"Marshall Islands","title":"Kwajalein - Marshall Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Majuro","location":"Majuro","code":"MH","country":"Marshall Islands","title":"Majuro - Marshall Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Marquesas","location":"Marquesas","code":"PF","country":"French Polynesia","title":"Marquesas - French Polynesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Midway","location":"Midway","code":"UM","country":"US Minor Outlying Islands","title":"Midway - US Minor Outlying Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Nauru","location":"Nauru","code":"NR","country":"Nauru","title":"Nauru"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Niue","location":"Niue","code":"NU","country":"Niue","title":"Niue"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Norfolk","location":"Norfolk","code":"NF","country":"Norfolk Island","title":"Norfolk Island"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Noumea","location":"Noumea","code":"NC","country":"New Caledonia","title":"Noumea - New Caledonia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Pago_Pago","location":"PagoPago","code":"AS","country":"American Samoa","title":"Pago Pago - American Samoa"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Palau","location":"Palau","code":"PW","country":"Palau","title":"Palau"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Pitcairn","location":"Pitcairn","code":"PN","country":"Pitcairn","title":"Pitcairn"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Pohnpei","location":"Pohnpei","code":"FM","country":"Micronesia","title":"Pohnpei - Micronesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Port_Moresby","location":"PortMoresby","code":"PG","country":"Papua New Guinea","title":"Port Moresby - Papua New Guinea"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Rarotonga","location":"Rarotonga","code":"CK","country":"Cook Islands","title":"Rarotonga - Cook Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Saipan","location":"Saipan","code":"MP","country":"Northern Mariana Islands","title":"Saipan - Northern Marinara Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tahiti","location":"Tahiti","code":"PF","country":"French Polynesia","title":"Tahiti - French Polynesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tarawa","location":"Tarawa","code":"KI","country":"Kiribati","title":"Tarawa - Kiribati"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tongatapu","location":"Tongatapu","code":"TO","country":"Tonga","title":"Tongatapu - Tonga"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Wake","location":"Wake","code":"UM","country":"US Minor Outlying Islands","title":"Wake - US Minor Outlying Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Wallis","location":"Wallis","code":"WF","country":"Wallis and Futuna Islands","title":"Wallis and Futuna Islands"},{"tz":"UTC","location":"UTC","code":"UTC","country":"","title":"UTC\/GMT"}]
All the Rugby. All the News. All in One Place. Your Inbox.
Sign up now
RugbyPass Newsletter
Get the latest rugby news and analysis with the RugbyPass newsletter
The high out of 10,numbers given across the board would indicate a dominant game by the Chiefs from start to finish with no doubt of the outcome. I can’t have watched the same game. 8/10 for Finau, yes, made a couple of good runs and tackles, as a 6 in an All Blacks loose trio he, must be expected to do that, but the knock ons off sides and missed tackles a too many errors a 6/10 would have been generous.
Ahio 8/10? He gave away a points, costing, blatantly stupid penalty in a game where he did little more than you would expect at this time of the year. Jacobson 8/10 with Havilli getting 8.5/10 against a strong Blues team. Your comments, about his performance would rate a 6 earlier in the season, he made little impact (your words) in the first half,when he needs to leading from the front, 5/10.
To get the review you wrote the Reds would not have scored less then 20.
Tau’keiaho, Ratima, Tupaea and Sititi all stood up for the Chiefs. Norris, Dmac and Hutchison added moments.
The best I could say is no one played badly. Looks like the Chiefs and Blues best performances are behind them and like the Blues they won’t stop the Crusaders from getting to the Final.
The Chiefs lineout, scrum and maul are in top condition, including when the bench join. Sititi is a big loss, as he and Samisoni are outstanding ball carriers.
Getting the gameplan right will be crucial on Friday.