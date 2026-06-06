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Super Rugby Pacific

Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2026 Super Rugby Pacific qualifying finals


David Havili of the Crusaders celebrates with his team after scoring a try during the Super Rugby Quarter Final match between Crusaders and Blues at One New Zealand Stadium, on June 06, 2026, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)
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Rob Penney’s Crusaders have booked their place in the Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals, out-playing the Blues at One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch, taking home a 52-31 victory.

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The Blues looked dangerous in the opening quarter of the contest, but faded after Malachi Wrampling-Alec’s red card after a head-high tackle on Leicester Fainga’anuku.

The home side, in front of a sold-out crowd of 25,000, dominated the period the Blues were down to 14 men, taking a 33-14 lead into halftime.

Cotter’s side impressed during the middle period of the second half, but it wasn’t enough as their destiny remains in the Chiefs’ hands on Saturday night in Hamilton.

The Crusaders will await the result of the Chiefs Reds game, to determine their semi-final opponent, as they go to 33-0 at home in playoff games.

Here is how the Crusaders rated against the Blues.

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1. Finlay Brewis – 6.5

Strong outing. Looked ginger after an early confrontation, but remained solid at scrum time. Didn’t falter under the pressure of Marcel Renata, and made a mammoth 14 tackles in the first 40 minutes.

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Finished with 20 tackles before being replaced by Jack Sexton in the 57th minute.

2. Codie Taylor – 6

Not perfect at lineout time, and bobbled a pass in the opening ten minutes, but was crucial in helping turn the tables after a strong start by the Blues. Huge shift in the first 40 minutes with 15 tackles and six carries.

Wasn’t one of Taylor’s most memorable performances in a red-and-black jersey, but contributed on both sides of the ball with 19 tackles and seven carries.

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3. George Bower – 6

Like Brewis, Bower helped maintain a solid scrum in the first forty minutes, while the experienced prop was forced to make eleven tackles during the first half.

Returned to the field late on in the piece after Sexton injured his head, and didn’t look short of a gallop on an unfamiliar side of the scrum. Added four tackles in the second forty minutes.

4. Antonio Shalfoon – 6.5

Crucial steal at lineout time inside their own 22-meter line, and was a handful in disrupting the Blues’ breakdown around the park.  Shalfoon, who often flies under the radar in Kiwi derbies, contributed on both sides of the ball efficiently and powerfully, recording seven carries and 14 tackles.

5. Jamie Hannah – 7

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Kicked off the qualifying final with an outrageous, SBW-like flick pass to Taha Kemara, prior to Sevu Reece’s first try.

Tried to replicate it shortly after, throwing it out of play, but his ability in the wide channels is a brilliant asset to have. Team-high ten carries at halftime, showcasing how impactful he is in multiple facets of the game.

Finished with eighteen tackles and ten carries, while he likely edged both Patrick Tuipulotu and Sam Darry, two capped All Blacks, in the battle of the locks.

6. Ethan Blackadder – 7.5

That’s what fans and pundits are accustomed to with Blackadder, when he’s on the field.

Took Malachi Wrampling out of play with the help of Dallas McLeod, and provided the pass-to-assist for McNicholl’s go-ahead try. Blackadder was an absolute workhorse throughout the first half, resulting in a game-high, 18 tackles after 40 minutes.

Worked tirelessly once again in the second half, finishing with the most tackles of any player on the field, with 24.

Player Tackles Won

1
Ethan Blackadder
24
2
Finlay Brewis
20
3
Codie Taylor
20

7. Leicester Fainga’anuku – 7.5

The talk-of-the-town loose-forward started well on Saturday afternoon, breaking an initial two tackles after a lineout move. Copped a high-shot which resulted in the Blues going down to 14-men, but Fainga’anuku stayed on the field and continued to break the advantage line.

Perfectly timed steal shortly after half time, and nearly stopped Xavi Taele close to the line. A shift to the midfield in the second-half didn’t seem to limit his impact, finishing with a team-high 14 carries and two important turnovers.

8. Christian Lio-Willie – 7

Battled hard in the opening 20 minutes on both sides of the ball, before throwing a perfectly-timed offload to Johnny McNicholl who crossed to give the Crusaders the lead.

Went off for an HIA during the second-half, but returned to win an important breakdown steal as the Blues started to wrestle momentum into their favour. Yet another solid performance for Lio-Willie, in a position where All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie has a number of options.

9. Noah Hotham – 6

Started sharply in and around the breakdown, but gifted the Blues a second try of the evening through a poor decision in an offside position. Smart, and well-executed kick in behind the Blues defence in broken play, before the Crusaders extended their lead to 14.

Had an opportunity to shift the ball wide on the back of a David Havili steal, but was absolutely man-handled by Finlay Christie, nearly leading to a Blues five-pointer. Put a crucial hand underneath Segner’s attempt at the line, before being substituted in the 50th minute.

10. Taha Kemara – 6

A couple of shaky moments with the kicking tee and out of the hand, but he showed great footwork late in the first half while scoring his first try of the game.

Looked dangerous when given time with ball in hand, but often shifted the ball to his outsides, which continued to work for the Crusaders. Off at 50 for Rivez Reihana.

11. Sevu Reece – 6.5

Reece, a week after bringing up his 100th appearance for the Crusaders, didn’t take long to add to his 2026 tally, providing a clinical finish in the eleventh minute.

Lacked impact in the second half, but wasn’t given the opportunities like in previous weeks, despite the Crusaders scoring 52 points on the night.

12. David Havili – 9

Inspirational from minute one, and a true leader’s performance, despite not everything going his way. Broke a number of tackles to score a 29th-minute try, and added two steals in the second half at the breakdown. Received the ball in the 49th minute with not much doing, before fending off two Blues defenders and setting up McNicholl for his second.

Miraculously held up Anton Segner alongside Hotham, and continued to make defensive reads, after defensive reads on Blues ball carriers. Brought his outsides into play every time he got his hands on the ball, and kick-started a number of try-scoring opportunities through his ball playing.

A performance that sent a huge message to Rennie and his coaching staff, that Havili’s time in the black jersey might not be over just yet.

13. Dallas McLeod – 5

Helped send one Blues player over the sideline, but only managed 17 minutes as he left the field with what looked like a leg injury.

14. Chay Fihaki – 6.5

Fihaki made a superb covering tackle on Caleb Clarke during the first half, before the right-winger took his first opportunity of the game. Two great reads with ball in hand, setting up his teammates at second receiver as Reihana put McNicholl through a gap.

Didn’t get any clear-cut chances to add to his first-half try, but Penney will be pleased with the winger’s impact in other areas of the game.

15. Johnny McNicholl – 9

The experienced campaigner has filled in effectively for Will Jordan in recent weeks and had the same type of impact against the Blues. Dropped a high-ball cold early on, but popped up at the right place, at the right time off the shoulder of Lio-Willie. McNicholl’s try was at an important time, as was his second, after a Havili break.

Scrambled brilliantly on Clarke in the 61st minute, stopping what looked like a possible try for Payton Spencer.

A late try topped off a superb night in the No.15 jersey, running yet another down line through a gap in the Blues’ defence.

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
4.3
12
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
2.8
11
Entries

Reserves

16. Manumaua Letiu – 7

Picked up a loose ball after an overthrown lineout, taking in multiple Blues defenders. Solid at lineout time against the Blues despite a couple of poor executions two weeks back, dotting down for the Crusaders’ eighth try of the qualifying final.

17. Jack Sexton – N/A

On for Brewis in the 57th minute, but it was short-lived as he left the field with a gash around the head area.

18. Gus Brown – 5

Pinged twice on Super Rugby Pacific debut at scrum time, one for an early shove and the other, collapsing. Great tackle on Torian Barnes late in the game.

19. Tahlor Cahill – 6

Made two carries and six tackles in his 28 minute shift. Reliable at lineout time.

20. Dominic Gardiner – 6.5

Carried powerfully after coming on in the 52nd minute, providing Penney with solid impact off the bench, after impressing throughout the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific campaign in a number of different jerseys.

21. Kyle Preston – 6

Solid 30 minutes for the one-Test All Black, without an error.

22. Rivez Reihana – 7

Positive 30-minute stint, where the Northland first-five looked calm and comfortable.

Weighed up his options effectively before firing a short-ball to McNicholl for his hat-trick.

23. Braydon Ennor – 6

The reserve midfielder entered the frame during the first half, after McLeod left the field with an injury. Played 63 minutes, and should have had a try as Pita Ahki fired a pass into Ennor’s defensive zone.

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Comments

3 Comments
j
johnz 8 days ago

I’m going to say it: Is Havili playing better than Jordie? Jordie always gets the positive press, and it seems to be an unchallenged assumption that he will be the AB 12. But jeez, Havili is playing well. If you pick on form, who would it be?

C
Cantab 7 days ago

Havili is certainly playing well but so too is Jordie and both should be in the AB squad. Tupaea also in the mix but I would rate him behind those 2. Proctor worthy of consideration but has defensive frailties at times to sort out.

M
MM 7 days ago

Tupaea…..

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Comments on RugbyPass

J
Johnny Guitar 5 hours ago
Rob Baxter reveals surprising half time message in Chiefs' shock win

How many times have we watched such endings with selfish and stubborn forwards keeping the ball for nothing !? It reminded be Toulon-Stormers amlng the most recent examples

6 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Saints and Chiefs headline Gallagher PREM semifinal Team of the week

Personally I would have gone for Pollock over Fisilau but otherwise I agree with the rest.

3 Go to comments
R
RhinoRoc 6 hours ago
Saints and Chiefs headline Gallagher PREM semifinal Team of the week

Pollock????????????

3 Go to comments
R
RoyceCoolidge 6 hours ago
Andy Farrell sticks around as uncertainty swirls around Irish rugby

‘For Ireland, nothing sharpens the mind better than a game against England’. Right. So why do Ireland hold the record for losses against England, then?

3 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 6 hours ago
Dave Rennie and the search for a lucky All Blacks charm at 13

Yes. I think he will make the squad for France but not the 23. SA mid week games are perfect but Italy too I guess.

79 Go to comments
L
LondonAllBlack 7 hours ago
Is Tony Brown's move back to the All Blacks a sign of decreasing coaching talent?

This is very good news for All Black rugby and New Zealand.

21 Go to comments
A
AP 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I haven’t missed watching a Bok / AB test live since I’ve been watching rugby - 35 years. That has involved finding the oddest of expat bolt holes in places like Nigeria and Kazakhstan before streaming was even a thing. Weddings, christenings, you name it I have found a way. I still remember Fitzy smashing his fists into the turf when the AB’s won that last series, and where I was. Thirty years ago - and finally revenge is nigh! Who would’ve thought it.

450 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Sela holds his own but isn’t yet as destructive as Stuart or TdT at scrum time (he’s still got some size to add which is why I think Fasogbon deserves his chance with ENG at present). The other thing they lost was TdTs carry, he powers over from the pick and go, whereas Sela got held up.

Sela will get there but he’s got another 10KG to add on his frame to match them.



...

450 Go to comments
u
unknown 7 hours ago
Saints and Chiefs headline Gallagher PREM semifinal Team of the week

Honourable mentions should go to Slade, Skinner and Varney from the Chiefs and Pollock and Hutchinson from Saints!

3 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Look forward to the discussion - if I was picking an England back row today, I personally would likely play Pepper (6), T Curry (7) and Pollock (8) . . . . But I actually think Borthers preferred back row is T Curry (6), B Curry (7), Earl (8) with Pepper & Pollock off the bench.

It’s a case of playing around with the combinations to find the right balance but Pepper & Pollock do have a very good ability to play off the bench.



...

450 Go to comments
T
Tk 7 hours ago
Vern Cotter opens up on the legacy of his Blues tenure

While clearly not the whole picture, I do feel that the Blues need to recruit a 10 to drive the team. Far too much chopping and changing over the years. ‘24 was notable in that Harry Plummer had significant game time and responsibility, he thrived and the title was won. Then Barrett was coming, Plummer saw the writing on the wall and left. An under performing BB mixed with an erratic Perofeta and very mixed results since.

6 Go to comments
D
DP 7 hours ago
Henry Pollock's positive change of behaviour pleases Phil Dowson

A really talented player , but constantly painting a target on his own back doesn’t serve his team well. ..I get that he capitalizes on the profile he has created. …But rugby is still a team sport ..

2 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

It’s like a world full of nothing but murky swamps P. Mostly upside down swamps 😉

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Hard to say atm P, let’s see how get on v France in the first round of the Nations Champs!

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

👍

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yep I didn’t get to the game eventually but will watch it later today. There was a feeling Exe could cause an upset before the game, and it looks like they showed why. Bath weakned their bench by moving the Tank up to start, sounds like they lost F/R effectiveness with the bench on?

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

See next piece P. There is no reason for Herny to challenge Ben Earl, they can play in the same team! Centre is an ongoing issue because of the uncertainty in what they want the 10 to do - and BJVR won’t be available in time for the Boks….

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yes that is the remaining hurdle, and really Ire needs to get to a WC final to hammer home the point.

Agree about the TB signing, I know they’ve kinda passed it off as ‘everyone else will be staying any case’ - but how must Mike Blair be feeling?



...

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yez it has and France particular have recuited heavily from Aussie at age group level and into their academies….

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

You’ll be enjoying life in August ans September then!

450 Go to comments
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