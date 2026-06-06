Crusaders player ratings vs Blues | 2026 Super Rugby Pacific qualifying finals

Rob Penney’s Crusaders have booked their place in the Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals, out-playing the Blues at One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch, taking home a 52-31 victory.

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The Blues looked dangerous in the opening quarter of the contest, but faded after Malachi Wrampling-Alec’s red card after a head-high tackle on Leicester Fainga’anuku.

The home side, in front of a sold-out crowd of 25,000, dominated the period the Blues were down to 14 men, taking a 33-14 lead into halftime.

Cotter’s side impressed during the middle period of the second half, but it wasn’t enough as their destiny remains in the Chiefs’ hands on Saturday night in Hamilton.

The Crusaders will await the result of the Chiefs Reds game, to determine their semi-final opponent, as they go to 33-0 at home in playoff games.

Here is how the Crusaders rated against the Blues.

1. Finlay Brewis – 6.5

Strong outing. Looked ginger after an early confrontation, but remained solid at scrum time. Didn’t falter under the pressure of Marcel Renata, and made a mammoth 14 tackles in the first 40 minutes.

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Finished with 20 tackles before being replaced by Jack Sexton in the 57th minute.

2. Codie Taylor – 6

Not perfect at lineout time, and bobbled a pass in the opening ten minutes, but was crucial in helping turn the tables after a strong start by the Blues. Huge shift in the first 40 minutes with 15 tackles and six carries.

Wasn’t one of Taylor’s most memorable performances in a red-and-black jersey, but contributed on both sides of the ball with 19 tackles and seven carries.

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3. George Bower – 6

Like Brewis, Bower helped maintain a solid scrum in the first forty minutes, while the experienced prop was forced to make eleven tackles during the first half.

Returned to the field late on in the piece after Sexton injured his head, and didn’t look short of a gallop on an unfamiliar side of the scrum. Added four tackles in the second forty minutes.

4. Antonio Shalfoon – 6.5

Crucial steal at lineout time inside their own 22-meter line, and was a handful in disrupting the Blues’ breakdown around the park. Shalfoon, who often flies under the radar in Kiwi derbies, contributed on both sides of the ball efficiently and powerfully, recording seven carries and 14 tackles.

5. Jamie Hannah – 7

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Kicked off the qualifying final with an outrageous, SBW-like flick pass to Taha Kemara, prior to Sevu Reece’s first try.

Tried to replicate it shortly after, throwing it out of play, but his ability in the wide channels is a brilliant asset to have. Team-high ten carries at halftime, showcasing how impactful he is in multiple facets of the game.

Finished with eighteen tackles and ten carries, while he likely edged both Patrick Tuipulotu and Sam Darry, two capped All Blacks, in the battle of the locks.

6. Ethan Blackadder – 7.5

That’s what fans and pundits are accustomed to with Blackadder, when he’s on the field.

Took Malachi Wrampling out of play with the help of Dallas McLeod, and provided the pass-to-assist for McNicholl’s go-ahead try. Blackadder was an absolute workhorse throughout the first half, resulting in a game-high, 18 tackles after 40 minutes.

Worked tirelessly once again in the second half, finishing with the most tackles of any player on the field, with 24.

Player Tackles Won 1 Ethan Blackadder 24 2 Finlay Brewis 20 3 Codie Taylor 20

7. Leicester Fainga’anuku – 7.5

The talk-of-the-town loose-forward started well on Saturday afternoon, breaking an initial two tackles after a lineout move. Copped a high-shot which resulted in the Blues going down to 14-men, but Fainga’anuku stayed on the field and continued to break the advantage line.

Perfectly timed steal shortly after half time, and nearly stopped Xavi Taele close to the line. A shift to the midfield in the second-half didn’t seem to limit his impact, finishing with a team-high 14 carries and two important turnovers.

8. Christian Lio-Willie – 7

Battled hard in the opening 20 minutes on both sides of the ball, before throwing a perfectly-timed offload to Johnny McNicholl who crossed to give the Crusaders the lead.

Went off for an HIA during the second-half, but returned to win an important breakdown steal as the Blues started to wrestle momentum into their favour. Yet another solid performance for Lio-Willie, in a position where All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie has a number of options.

9. Noah Hotham – 6

Started sharply in and around the breakdown, but gifted the Blues a second try of the evening through a poor decision in an offside position. Smart, and well-executed kick in behind the Blues defence in broken play, before the Crusaders extended their lead to 14.

Had an opportunity to shift the ball wide on the back of a David Havili steal, but was absolutely man-handled by Finlay Christie, nearly leading to a Blues five-pointer. Put a crucial hand underneath Segner’s attempt at the line, before being substituted in the 50th minute.

10. Taha Kemara – 6

A couple of shaky moments with the kicking tee and out of the hand, but he showed great footwork late in the first half while scoring his first try of the game.

Looked dangerous when given time with ball in hand, but often shifted the ball to his outsides, which continued to work for the Crusaders. Off at 50 for Rivez Reihana.

11. Sevu Reece – 6.5

Reece, a week after bringing up his 100th appearance for the Crusaders, didn’t take long to add to his 2026 tally, providing a clinical finish in the eleventh minute.

Lacked impact in the second half, but wasn’t given the opportunities like in previous weeks, despite the Crusaders scoring 52 points on the night.

12. David Havili – 9

Inspirational from minute one, and a true leader’s performance, despite not everything going his way. Broke a number of tackles to score a 29th-minute try, and added two steals in the second half at the breakdown. Received the ball in the 49th minute with not much doing, before fending off two Blues defenders and setting up McNicholl for his second.

Miraculously held up Anton Segner alongside Hotham, and continued to make defensive reads, after defensive reads on Blues ball carriers. Brought his outsides into play every time he got his hands on the ball, and kick-started a number of try-scoring opportunities through his ball playing.

A performance that sent a huge message to Rennie and his coaching staff, that Havili’s time in the black jersey might not be over just yet.

13. Dallas McLeod – 5

Helped send one Blues player over the sideline, but only managed 17 minutes as he left the field with what looked like a leg injury.

14. Chay Fihaki – 6.5

Fihaki made a superb covering tackle on Caleb Clarke during the first half, before the right-winger took his first opportunity of the game. Two great reads with ball in hand, setting up his teammates at second receiver as Reihana put McNicholl through a gap.

Didn’t get any clear-cut chances to add to his first-half try, but Penney will be pleased with the winger’s impact in other areas of the game.

15. Johnny McNicholl – 9

The experienced campaigner has filled in effectively for Will Jordan in recent weeks and had the same type of impact against the Blues. Dropped a high-ball cold early on, but popped up at the right place, at the right time off the shoulder of Lio-Willie. McNicholl’s try was at an important time, as was his second, after a Havili break.

Scrambled brilliantly on Clarke in the 61st minute, stopping what looked like a possible try for Payton Spencer.

A late try topped off a superb night in the No.15 jersey, running yet another down line through a gap in the Blues’ defence.

22m Entries Avg. Points Scored 4.3 12 Entries Avg. Points Scored 2.8 11 Entries

Reserves

16. Manumaua Letiu – 7

Picked up a loose ball after an overthrown lineout, taking in multiple Blues defenders. Solid at lineout time against the Blues despite a couple of poor executions two weeks back, dotting down for the Crusaders’ eighth try of the qualifying final.

17. Jack Sexton – N/A

On for Brewis in the 57th minute, but it was short-lived as he left the field with a gash around the head area.

18. Gus Brown – 5

Pinged twice on Super Rugby Pacific debut at scrum time, one for an early shove and the other, collapsing. Great tackle on Torian Barnes late in the game.

19. Tahlor Cahill – 6

Made two carries and six tackles in his 28 minute shift. Reliable at lineout time.

20. Dominic Gardiner – 6.5

Carried powerfully after coming on in the 52nd minute, providing Penney with solid impact off the bench, after impressing throughout the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific campaign in a number of different jerseys.

21. Kyle Preston – 6

Solid 30 minutes for the one-Test All Black, without an error.

22. Rivez Reihana – 7

Positive 30-minute stint, where the Northland first-five looked calm and comfortable.

Weighed up his options effectively before firing a short-ball to McNicholl for his hat-trick.

23. Braydon Ennor – 6

The reserve midfielder entered the frame during the first half, after McLeod left the field with an injury. Played 63 minutes, and should have had a try as Pita Ahki fired a pass into Ennor’s defensive zone.