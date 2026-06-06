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United Rugby Championship

Bulls player ratings vs Glasgow Warriors | 2026 URC semi-final


Embrose Papier of the Vodacom Bulls celebrates scoring a try from a scrummage during the United Rugby Championship match between Dragons RFC and Vodafone Bulls at Rodney Parade on April 17, 2026 in Newport, Wales. (Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images)
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Bulls player ratings: The Bulls overcame a 21-3 first-half deficit to beat Glasgow Warriors 22-21 at Scottish Gas Murrayfield on Saturday and book their place in the United Rugby Championship final.

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Johan Ackermann’s side were staring at a cricket score at one point in the first half, as Glasgow were opening them up at will with some scintillating rugby and slick handling.

The three-time URC runners-up were able to get a foothold in the match late in the first half, and headed in 21-10 behind at the break. Once they came out, it was all the Bulls, who not only kept the Warriors scoreless, but could have opened up much more of a lead. It’s irrelevant now though, with the Bulls in their fourth final in five years. Here’s how the players rated:

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15 Willie le Roux 7
Thought about putting a hand on Sione Tuipulotu’s pass to Kyle Steyn for Glasgow’s second try, but wisely withdrew his hand. Handled everything that was thrown at the Bull’s backfield and joined the line nicely, but was largely tasked with mopping up anything in the deep, particularly in the first half.

14 Kurt-Lee Arendse – 7.5
Did just enough to tap tackle Kyle Rowe – which forced a knock-on on the floor – after the Warriors had sucked in the Bulls’ defence to leave huge swathes of space out wide and come close to scoring their fourth try of the first half. In hindsight, that proved to be one of the most defining moments of the match, as Glasgow may have built too much of a lead had they scored. Linked nicely with Embrose Papier to chase kicks all match and keep Glasgow penned back.

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
1
3
Tries
3
2
Conversions
2
0
Drop Goals
0
98
Carries
115
8
Line Breaks
1
11
Turnovers Lost
11
6
Turnovers Won
7

13 Canan Moodie – 6
Defensively, he often found himself sucked in, leaving a lot of space outside him, which Glasgow were able to exploit, but that vastly improved in the second half after a short stint off the field. Not only did his defence improve, but he even chipped in with a penalty over the ball with just over 10 minutes remaining. A game more defined by his defence than anything going forward.

12 Harold Vorster – 6.5
Made some handling and disciplinary lapses in the first half, which left his side frequently on the back foot, but that did not deter him as he kept launching into the Warriors’ defence, topping the carry count for his side with 13.

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11 Stravino Jacobs – 6
Left having to defend far too much space as Glasgow exploited his flank for their opening two tries, but that was a result of being a man down. Made a couple of meaty carries after the break, but was largely contained by Glasgow.

10 Handré Pollard – 4
Knew immediately he was going to the bin when he stifled a Glasgow attack with his right hand inside the first 10 minutes, and it proved costly as Glasgow bagged 14 points while he was absent. Managed the game nicely after, frequently providing a calmness in the backfield, but there were a lot of errors. A rare poor day off the tee by the Springbok, squandering 11 points, although one penalty attempt was tricky. Threw a loose pass in the final 10 minutes, which was uncharacteristic as the Bulls were looking to close out the match, and was even penalised for interfering at a ruck, which gave Glasgow a chance to win the match late on.

9 Embrose Papier – 8.5
Was wisely not afforded any time or space by the Warriors’ defence, but they still couldn’t repress the South African URC player of the year, who burst through a slight gap in the defence to score the opening try of the second half. Grew increasingly threatening as the match developed.

1 Gerhard Steenekamp – 7
Got the better of Zander Fagerson for the Bulls’ first penalty scrum of the match after 35 minutes, and it was earned deep in the visitors’ 22. Plugged away either side of the ball.

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2 Johan Grobbelaar – 8.5
Won a penalty over the ball midway through the first half which was important to arrest Glasgow’s momentum and give his side a bit of time to regroup. The hooker eventually scored himself from the ensuing possession, making it a defining intervention in his 150th appearance and the beginning of the comeback. Lineout did wobble at one vital moment, an attacking lineout last in the first half, but otherwise functioned nicely. The fact that Marco van Staden came on in the back-row, is testament to the performance he had.

3 Francois Klopper – 7
Monstrous first scrum but wasn’t rewarded with a penalty. Pinged for sealing off by Andrew Brace when the Bulls were in an encouraging position, which were rare for the visitors in the opening quarter. Scored his first try for the Bulls to give the visitors the lead after 50 minute, diving over from close range. Solid shift, and never looked like going backwards in the scrum, but was perhaps not as destructive there as he would have liked.

4 Ruan Vermaak – 7
Pinged for sealing off, then dissent to stultify his side’s momentum in the second half, and was substituted shortly after. The Bulls’ go-to option in the lineout during his hour on the field, but was largely tasked with trying to do damage at the ruck.

5 Ruan Nortje – 7
Yellow carded after 25 minutes for a side entry at a maul as Glasgow earned a penalty try, their third in total. As always, smashed into rucks all match doing that crucial unflashy work that wins matches.

6 Marcell Coetzee – 6
Came close to scoring on his 100th appearance, and perhaps should have, but was held up. The Bulls scored moments later, so it was inconsequential. Contributed both sides of the ball during his hour on the field, without any standout moments other than the try attempt.

7 Elrigh Louw – 6
Much like Coetzee, busy but not eye-catching in his hour on the field, but did manage to hit double figures in tackles.

8 Cameron Hanekom – 8
Tried to force an offload and lost possession when the Bulls were down to 14 men early on, but that did not discourage him, as he frequently looked to get his hands free in contact. Started the second half with a penalty won over the ball, which set the tone for a second half where his carrying got more and more effective, with one strong carry setting the platform for the side’s third try. Left the field after 63 minutes with the most tackles for his side (12) and two turnovers.

Points Flow Chart

Bulls win +1
Time in lead
39
Mins in lead
36
49%
% Of Game In Lead
45%
58%
Possession Last 10 min
42%
0
Points Last 10 min
0

Replacements
16 Marco van Staden – 7
Deployed in the back-row for the final quarter of the match and got stuck in to plenty of rucks.

17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels – 7
Was part of a scrummaging effort which went up a gear in the final quarter of the match.

18 Wilco Louw – 7.5
In his second scrum after coming on, the Bok tighthead went full savage on the Glasgow feed, crumpling the hosts’ scrum to win a penalty, although Pollard could not add the three.

19 Cobus Wiese – 6
Quiet from the bench.

20 Jeandre Rudolph – 6
Nothing particularly noteworthy in his 20 minutes on the field.

21 Zak Burger – N/A
Did not feature.

22 Stedman Gans – 8
Settled the Bulls’ defence after coming on for the second half, making some astute reads, but then returned to the bench. Returned for the final minutes of the match. Won a penalty at a ruck to effectively seal the win for the Bulls.

23 Nizaam Carr – 6
Fumbled the ball (although it looked to go backwards) under no pressure, which typified a sketchy final 10 from both sides.

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Comments

2 Comments
J
Johan 8 days ago

Nizaam Carr 6? The poor guy had three knocks in three minutes. Had the Bulls lost it would’ve been on him and Pollard.

u
unknown 8 days ago

Bulls are.

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Johnny Guitar 5 hours ago
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How many times have we watched such endings with selfish and stubborn forwards keeping the ball for nothing !? It reminded be Toulon-Stormers amlng the most recent examples

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PMcD 5 hours ago
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Personally I would have gone for Pollock over Fisilau but otherwise I agree with the rest.

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R
RhinoRoc 6 hours ago
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Pollock????????????

3 Go to comments
R
RoyceCoolidge 6 hours ago
Andy Farrell sticks around as uncertainty swirls around Irish rugby

‘For Ireland, nothing sharpens the mind better than a game against England’. Right. So why do Ireland hold the record for losses against England, then?

3 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 6 hours ago
Dave Rennie and the search for a lucky All Blacks charm at 13

Yes. I think he will make the squad for France but not the 23. SA mid week games are perfect but Italy too I guess.

79 Go to comments
L
LondonAllBlack 7 hours ago
Is Tony Brown's move back to the All Blacks a sign of decreasing coaching talent?

This is very good news for All Black rugby and New Zealand.

21 Go to comments
A
AP 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I haven’t missed watching a Bok / AB test live since I’ve been watching rugby - 35 years. That has involved finding the oddest of expat bolt holes in places like Nigeria and Kazakhstan before streaming was even a thing. Weddings, christenings, you name it I have found a way. I still remember Fitzy smashing his fists into the turf when the AB’s won that last series, and where I was. Thirty years ago - and finally revenge is nigh! Who would’ve thought it.

450 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Sela holds his own but isn’t yet as destructive as Stuart or TdT at scrum time (he’s still got some size to add which is why I think Fasogbon deserves his chance with ENG at present). The other thing they lost was TdTs carry, he powers over from the pick and go, whereas Sela got held up.

Sela will get there but he’s got another 10KG to add on his frame to match them.



...

450 Go to comments
u
unknown 7 hours ago
Saints and Chiefs headline Gallagher PREM semifinal Team of the week

Honourable mentions should go to Slade, Skinner and Varney from the Chiefs and Pollock and Hutchinson from Saints!

3 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Look forward to the discussion - if I was picking an England back row today, I personally would likely play Pepper (6), T Curry (7) and Pollock (8) . . . . But I actually think Borthers preferred back row is T Curry (6), B Curry (7), Earl (8) with Pepper & Pollock off the bench.

It’s a case of playing around with the combinations to find the right balance but Pepper & Pollock do have a very good ability to play off the bench.



...

450 Go to comments
T
Tk 7 hours ago
Vern Cotter opens up on the legacy of his Blues tenure

While clearly not the whole picture, I do feel that the Blues need to recruit a 10 to drive the team. Far too much chopping and changing over the years. ‘24 was notable in that Harry Plummer had significant game time and responsibility, he thrived and the title was won. Then Barrett was coming, Plummer saw the writing on the wall and left. An under performing BB mixed with an erratic Perofeta and very mixed results since.

6 Go to comments
D
DP 7 hours ago
Henry Pollock's positive change of behaviour pleases Phil Dowson

A really talented player , but constantly painting a target on his own back doesn’t serve his team well. ..I get that he capitalizes on the profile he has created. …But rugby is still a team sport ..

2 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

It’s like a world full of nothing but murky swamps P. Mostly upside down swamps 😉

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Hard to say atm P, let’s see how get on v France in the first round of the Nations Champs!

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

👍

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yep I didn’t get to the game eventually but will watch it later today. There was a feeling Exe could cause an upset before the game, and it looks like they showed why. Bath weakned their bench by moving the Tank up to start, sounds like they lost F/R effectiveness with the bench on?

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

See next piece P. There is no reason for Herny to challenge Ben Earl, they can play in the same team! Centre is an ongoing issue because of the uncertainty in what they want the 10 to do - and BJVR won’t be available in time for the Boks….

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yes that is the remaining hurdle, and really Ire needs to get to a WC final to hammer home the point.

Agree about the TB signing, I know they’ve kinda passed it off as ‘everyone else will be staying any case’ - but how must Mike Blair be feeling?



...

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Yez it has and France particular have recuited heavily from Aussie at age group level and into their academies….

450 Go to comments
N
NB 8 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

You’ll be enjoying life in August ans September then!

450 Go to comments
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