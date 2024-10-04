WXV 1: New Zealand team largely unchanged from last England encounter

Ahead of their WXV 1 match against England, the Black Ferns have named almost an exact replica of the matchday 23 from their last outing against the world number one side.

New Zealand go in search of their first win against England since the 2022 Rugby World Cup Final, having been beaten at last year’s WXV 1 (12-33) on home soil and more recently at Allianz Stadium in preparation for WXV.

The Black Ferns have won 19 out of the past 32 matches with the Red Roses, including all six Rugby World Cup finals that they have met in, dating back to the first match in 1997.

The fierce rivalry will write a new chapter this weekend at Langley Events Centre, kicking off at 13:00 local time (08:00 NZST, 21:00 BST) on Sunday 6 October.

The only change to the 23 is in the replacements, with Mererangi Paul replacing Amy du Plessis on the bench, the latter ruled out due to a concussion.

While England’s starting team for the 33rd encounter between the two sides features five changes, four in the forward pack including the entire front row, Allan Bunting has opted to keep the team who lost 12-24 at Allianz Stadium in September unchanged.

Bunting does however make a handful of changes following last weekend’s WXV 1 loss to Ireland, which includes the return of Chryss Viliko, Georgia Ponsonby, and Tanya Kalounivale to the starting front row.

Alana Bremner, who impressed from the bench last weekend, starts alongside Maiakawanakaulani Roos, while Liana Mikaele-Tu’u moves back into the number six jersey to accommodate the return of Kaipo Olsen-Baker at number eight.

Ruahei Demant shifts to inside centre and Ayesha Leti-I’iga, who made her long-awaited return to the Black Ferns in their recent match against England, is named to start on the right wing. Maia Joseph and Hannah King form the halfback pairing.

Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt will make her 20th Test appearance and is named to start at outside centre.

Bunting said: “Sylvia is an authentic player, her skill, power, and agility is special, and she is developing into a great player. To see her growth as an individual both on and off the field is credit to her dedication to this jersey.”

The Director of Rugby added: We have been through some real adversity and have taken some critical learnings as a whole group. I have been very impressed with how quickly our w?hine have bounced back on task.”

“We wanted more quality Test matches, and we are certainly getting that. Once again, we have the opportunity to play England this week and I know there is a real desire to put on a performance we are proud of.”

Fans in New Zealand can watch the match live on Sky Sport NZ, and BBC iPlayer will be showing the game in the UK. Elsewhere, the match will be streamed live on RugbyPass TV (geo-blocking applies). Tickets for the match can be purchased here.

Black Ferns team to play England (Test caps in brackets)

1. Chryss Viliko (8)

2. Georgia Ponsonby (25)

3. Tanya Kalounivale (16)

4. Alana Bremner (23)

5. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (27)

6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (24)

7. Kennedy Tukuafu (nee Simon) (25) (Co-Captain)

8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker (7)

9. Maia Joseph (6)

10. Hannah King (5)

11. Katelyn Vahaakolo (12)

12. Ruahei Demant (39) (Co-Captain)

13. Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt (19)

14. Ayesha Leti-I’iga (22)

15. Renee Holmes (20)

Replacements

16. Atlanta Lolohea (3)

17. Kate Henwood (6)

18. Amy Rule (25)

19. Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu (3)

20. Layla Sae (9)

21. Iritana Hohaia (12)

22. Mererangi Paul (10)

23. Ruby Tui (18)