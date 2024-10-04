Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
31 - 17
FT
28 - 31
FT
5 - 8
FT
WOMENS
7 - 38
FT
WOMENS
36 - 52
FT
23 - 24
FT
31 - 27
FT
33 - 29
FT
26 - 45
FT
46 - 28
FT
59 - 35
FT
LIVE
24'
Today
07:45
Today
08:00
WOMENS
Today
08:30
Today
10:00
WOMENS
Today
10:00
Today
10:05
Today
10:30
Today
10:30
Today
10:30
Today
10:30
Today
11:00
WOMENS
Today
12:15
Today
12:15
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
WOMENS
Today
14:35
Today
14:35
Today
15:05
Today
15:30
WOMENS
Today
18:45
WOMENS
Today
21:05
Today
23:35
Tomorrow
07:45
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Tomorrow
16:00
WOMENS
England Womens

WXV 1: New Zealand team largely unchanged from last England encounter

By Imogen Ainsworth
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Katelyn Vahaakolo of New Zealand runs with the ball during the Women's International Test between England Red Roses and New Zealand Black Ferns at Allianz Stadium on September 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

Ahead of their WXV 1 match against England, the Black Ferns have named almost an exact replica of the matchday 23 from their last outing against the world number one side.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand go in search of their first win against England since the 2022 Rugby World Cup Final, having been beaten at last year’s WXV 1 (12-33) on home soil and more recently at Allianz Stadium in preparation for WXV.

The Black Ferns have won 19 out of the past 32 matches with the Red Roses, including all six Rugby World Cup finals that they have met in, dating back to the first match in 1997.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

The fierce rivalry will write a new chapter this weekend at Langley Events Centre, kicking off at 13:00 local time (08:00 NZST, 21:00 BST) on Sunday 6 October.

The only change to the 23 is in the replacements, with Mererangi Paul replacing Amy du Plessis on the bench, the latter ruled out due to a concussion.

While England’s starting team for the 33rd encounter between the two sides features five changes, four in the forward pack including the entire front row, Allan Bunting has opted to keep the team who lost 12-24 at Allianz Stadium in September unchanged.

Bunting does however make a handful of changes following last weekend’s WXV 1 loss to Ireland, which includes the return of Chryss Viliko, Georgia Ponsonby, and Tanya Kalounivale to the starting front row.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alana Bremner, who impressed from the bench last weekend, starts alongside Maiakawanakaulani Roos, while Liana Mikaele-Tu’u moves back into the number six jersey to accommodate the return of Kaipo Olsen-Baker at number eight.

Ruahei Demant shifts to inside centre and Ayesha Leti-I’iga, who made her long-awaited return to the Black Ferns in their recent match against England, is named to start on the right wing. Maia Joseph and Hannah King form the halfback pairing.

Related

Black Ferns' Hannah King: 'I want to become a triple threat'

Hannah King was conspicuously shy at her first wider training group practice with the Canterbury Farah Palmer Cup team. 

Read Now

Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt will make her 20th Test appearance and is named to start at outside centre.

Bunting said: “Sylvia is an authentic player, her skill, power, and agility is special, and she is developing into a great player. To see her growth as an individual both on and off the field is credit to her dedication to this jersey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director of Rugby added: We have been through some real adversity and have taken some critical learnings as a whole group. I have been very impressed with how quickly our w?hine have bounced back on task.”

“We wanted more quality Test matches, and we are certainly getting that. Once again, we have the opportunity to play England this week and I know there is a real desire to put on a performance we are proud of.”

Fans in New Zealand can watch the match live on Sky Sport NZ, and BBC iPlayer will be showing the game in the UK. Elsewhere, the match will be streamed live on RugbyPass TV (geo-blocking applies). Tickets for the match can be purchased here. 

Black Ferns team to play England (Test caps in brackets)

1. Chryss Viliko (8)
2. Georgia Ponsonby (25)
3. Tanya Kalounivale (16)
4. Alana Bremner (23)
5. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (27)
6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (24)
7. Kennedy Tukuafu (nee Simon) (25) (Co-Captain)
8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker (7)
9. Maia Joseph (6)
10. Hannah King (5)
11. Katelyn Vahaakolo (12)
12. Ruahei Demant (39) (Co-Captain)
13. Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt (19)
14. Ayesha Leti-I’iga (22)
15. Renee Holmes (20)

Replacements

16. Atlanta Lolohea (3)
17. Kate Henwood (6)
18. Amy Rule (25)
19. Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu (3)
20. Layla Sae (9)
21. Iritana Hohaia (12)
22. Mererangi Paul (10)
23. Ruby Tui (18)

Recommended

England make 10 changes to team to play New Zealand in WXV 1

WXV 1, France vs USA: Teani Feleu starts, Cyrielle Banet returns

USA's Alev Kelter to win 25th cap in WXV 1 match against France

Tyson Beukeboom to reach milestone for Canada against Ireland in WXV 1

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Click here to buy tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Olympian and rising star headline squads for Australia’s Next Gen Sevens

2

Ashley Marsters set to make history by equalling Wallaroos record

3

Black Ferns' Hannah King: 'I want to become a triple threat'

4

Ireland shock world champions New Zealand in Vancouver

5

Rising stars shine bright in opening round of Australia’s Next Gen Sevens

6

Wales get WXV humbling by Australia in Cape Town

7

England No8 Sarah Beckett banned after leg-breaking croc roll tackle

8

Après Kolisi, Ilona Maher dans la liste des 100 de Time Magazine

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Jordi Murphy: 'If you drop your output by even 5 per cent, there’s someone else ready to go.'

The former Ireland backrow hopes to use his experience to help guide the next generation and learn from his mistakes

LONG READ

South Africa should be everyone's second favourite team

The Springboks have brought unity, innovation and relentless excellence to our rugby planet.

LONG READ

'After mistakes I was shamed': Why Nick De Luca is launching rugby camps with a difference

The former Scotland centre turned schools coach is taking a holistic approach to developing young players.

Comments on RugbyPass

m
mJ 3 minutes ago
The winners and losers from Wallabies’ Rugby Championship campaign

Gordon shouldn’t be first choice 9. Just like the Tahs, playing off him means slow service and no gainline dominance and no variation. A 9 is more than a pass and a box kick and that’s all he’s got. He doesn’t control the tempo, he slows the play and forwards don’t get on a roll, he’s slow to distribute from the ruck, he never gets out from behind the ruck and his passes are telegraphed. Playing off 9 and especially Gordon we will never get better, he awful and just like the Tahs service the forwards will keep getting hammered.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 11 minutes ago
George on England's next world-class star and why Farrell is rugby's GOAT

What? That since making his debut 3 years ago for England, Freeman has only earned 11 caps for England, and isn’t world class?

7 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 12 minutes ago
Former All Black’s surprise praise for NPC versus Super Rugby Pacific

SR is the comp not fit for purpose. The pro game should have had 10 provinces instead of the 5 SR sides then the tribalism would have sustained it. Im a full on 100% Mooloo and 50% Chief supporter

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 15 minutes ago
George on England's next world-class star and why Farrell is rugby's GOAT

Now we’re just scraping the barrell.

7 Go to comments
N
NB 30 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Do you remember Gerald Bosch JD? He was prob the other way around - he was the white bread!

296 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I'd agree with that Graham. I always felt the nature of the comp suited NZ and Aussie better than SA.


You can see when the SA players and coaches come to Wales. They're happy, and it's not just becuse they are winning all the time, cos they are not.

296 Go to comments
N
NB 38 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

That's not depowering though, it's just a time-saver.

296 Go to comments
N
NB 39 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Proper tours on the comeback trail!

296 Go to comments
N
NB 40 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

It may be touch and go whether Ardie makes it to the WC in 2027 L. On balance I'd say prob not. On the other hand Razor will not want to replace both Cane and Ardie at the same time if he can help it.

296 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
Hawkes Bay vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Hardly a cricket score.

2 Go to comments
B
BM 1 hour ago
Hawkes Bay vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Wellington Lions beat up Hawkes' Bay Magpies today by a cricket score in a rugby match! 46-28 Any more tomorrow?

2 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
‘Open the borders’: Why Wallabies need to select more overseas-based players

Honestly, lots. I would hate to think about many debutants they have been through over say the last dozen years. Always seems to be like rotating doors from this side of the fence.


Like I have said though, they obviously had visions for where they wanted the game to be in Australia and I do think the law helps facilitate that, and also in it's own way does also give some benefit to the Wallabies as well. I'd also imagine it is not cheap to bring large groups of players back, with having to compensate wages fully during periods of club rugby, as well as your local players still? But who knows, maybe if they have had to manage their funds differently they might have done a better job at it.

10 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Australia XV set for blockbuster two-match tour of United Kingdom

So weird that NZ are going it alone in the first week as the sole attraction, and that Aus are making their season an extra week longer. Think I do recall the Scotland(?) game being outside the wonder. Wonder if they pull in a few into the main squad for the last two of their games then.

4 Go to comments
m
mh 3 hours ago
David Campese criticises Joe Schmidt and labels All Blacks ‘very ordinary’

Campes is living in the past rugby has moved on.with rush defence and the physicality the current wallabies would slaughter the 91 wallabies

2 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I very much think NZ should do the same thing, if just to know where they're at. I believe the second (officially) team of a country has just as much right to tell the clubs they want a player than the first team does. Debatable if players are interested when say for this two EOY games coming up during the start of their season.


I think there is lots of potential for rugby here locally, for the players to really want to come back (or treat an aussie or NZ teams offer equally with European) we just first need to find a model that really capitalizes on it first.

296 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Now who here among us is reticent!


Haha, were is the fun in that, my 'mistake' I didn't get you're meaning. I'm starting to have the same reservations towards Razor. I would have found somewhere for Albornoz in that team just to see him using his fend!

296 Go to comments
L
Locke 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Nick, what do you think about Ardie having a mortgage on the 8 jersey?

I haven't been impressed with his form this season, he's looked slow and undynamic. Sititi would be a better option at 8 in my opinion.

I also think the ABs a missing a trick in not having a bigger 6, it served Ireland well in the second Bok game. Scott would be my preference.

296 Go to comments
H
HG 5 hours ago
David Campese criticises Joe Schmidt and labels All Blacks ‘very ordinary’

Australia should get an Australian coach. That seemed to work wonders with Eddie Jones last year 🤔

2 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Nick can still set the tone for them though.


Would love to have access to his data he collects!

296 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Permissible in a court of law!


How did you think Noah grew? Do you reckon his involvements went up as the comp went on?

296 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ 'After mistakes I was shamed': Why Nick De Luca is launching rugby camps with a difference 'After mistakes I was shamed': Why Nick De Luca is launching rugby camps with a difference
Search