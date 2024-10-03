Northern Edition

USA Womens

USA's Alev Kelter to win 25th cap in WXV 1 match against France

By Imogen Ainsworth
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Alev Kelter of the United States is tackled by Phoebe Murray of England during the WXV1 Pool match between USA and England at BC Place on September 29, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Rich Lam - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Sione Fukofuka has named a largely unchanged USA team to face France in the second round of WXV 1.

Lotte Sharp (née Clapp) starts on the left wing in the place of Kris Thomas, and Gabby Cantorna comes into the fold at inside centre.

Cantorna will partner with Alev Kelter in the midfield, who earns her 25th cap for her country and switches to outside centre after she impressed while wearing the number 12 jersey in the defeat to England.

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Kelter made her debut against France in 2016 and has gone on play in two Rugby World Cups in addition to three Olympic Games with the national sevens team, including their bronze-medal campaign this summer in Paris.

The 33-year-old, who will play her club rugby for Premiership Women’s Rugby side Loughborough Lightning this season, scored twice last weekend against England.

Kate Zackary, who scored the other try for USA in the opening weekend, retains her starting position in the back row as well as the captaincy, supported by vice captains Rachel Johnson and Tess Feury.

The USA and France have played each other 13 times, with France winning 10. They last faced each other in 2019, and the Eagles last won in 2013. France are currently ranked fourth in the World Rugby World Rankings while the USA go into the match in eighth.

Their latest match will take place at Willoughby Stadium at Langley Events Centre on 5 October, tickets are available here. Viewers in the USA can watch the match live and for free on RugbyPass TV.

Head coach Fukofuka said: “As a team we were relatively pleased with our first 70 minutes against England but really want to create more opportunities to attack, so bringing Gabby Cantorna in allows us to have a second organizer on the field and increases our vision to attack within our system.

“Alev is a dangerous ball carrier and we feel that the outside channel will provide her with space that she can cause havoc in. Lotte returns to us after a great preseason at Saracens and provides experience in the backfield and is a threat whenever she is around the ball.

“We know that we need to play for the full 80 minutes this week in order to be in position to get the result. We are very aware that France is a very dangerous team that has threats across the park in their pack, halves and centers, so we have been working hard on our connected line speed and dominant collisions.

“We created a number of turnovers last week, so are keen to repeat that pressure on France. Through our attack, we will be looking to launch off our scrum and lineout to create the momentum we want to unleash the outside threats we have in the team.”

USA team to play France in WXV 1

1. Hope Rogers Exeter Chiefs 48
2. Kathryn Treder Loughborough Lightning 23
3. Charli Jacoby Exeter Chiefs 30
4. Erica Jarrell Sale Sharks 11
5. Hallie Taufoou Loughborough Lightning 20
6. Tahlia Brody Leicester Tigers 13
7. Kate Zackary (C) Ealing Trailfinders 38
8. Rachel Johnson (VC) Exeter Chiefs 30
9. Taina Tukuafu Berkeley All Blues 11
10. McKenzie Hawkins Colorado Gray Wolves 18
11. Lotte Sharp Saracens 16
12. Gabby Cantorna Exeter Chiefs 30
13. Alev Kelter Loughborough Lightning 24
14. Cheta Emba USA Sevens 10
15. Bulou Mataitoga Loughborough Lightning 19

Replacements

16. Paige Stathopoulos Beantown RFC (11)
17. Maya Learned Colorado Gray Wolves (13)
18. Keia Mae Sagapolu Leicester Tigers (12)
19. Rachel Ehrecke Colorado Gray Wolves 16
20. Tessa Hann Colorado Gray Wolves 1
21. Cassidy Bargell Beantown RFC 2
22. Nana Fa’avesi USA Sevens 8
23. Tess Feury (VC) Leicester Tigers 29

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Jordi Murphy: 'If you drop your output by even 5 per cent, there’s someone else ready to go.'

The former Ireland backrow hopes to use his experience to help guide the next generation and learn from his mistakes

LONG READ

South Africa should be everyone's second favourite team

The Springboks have brought unity, innovation and relentless excellence to our rugby planet.

LONG READ

'After mistakes I was shamed': Why Nick De Luca is launching rugby camps with a difference

The former Scotland centre turned schools coach is taking a holistic approach to developing young players.

