WXV 2: Second round team news as Hannah Jones bolsters Wales backline

WXV 2 2024 moves inland this weekend as the action shifts to Athlone Sports Stadium and the race for the title intensifies.

The second round kicks off at 16:00 local time (GMT+2) on Friday as two winless Guinness Women’s Six Nations sides, Wales and Italy, bid to inject some momentum into their campaigns in Cape Town.

On Saturday, Scotland continue their title defence against Japan at 14:00 local time before hosts South Africa take on Australia three hours later.

You can stream all of the action live and for free via RugbyPass TV, where there isn’t a local broadcast deal in place.

Get all the team news for the second round of WXV 2 matches below as and when it drops.

Wales v Italy

Captain Hannah Jones returns to the Wales starting line-up as Ioan Cunningham’s side attempt to kick-start their campaign in Cape Town.

Jones was a late withdrawal from the matchday 23 that lost 37-5 to Australia, having been named on the bench, and is the only personnel change to the team that took the field at DHL Stadium.

Her inclusion in midfield means Carys Cox moves to the right wing and Jasmine Joyce to full-back, with Jenny Hesketh dropping out of the squad altogether.

Flanker Alex Callender retains her place at openside having been called in late to start Saturday’s opening match in place of Kate Williams, who is fit enough for a place on the bench against Italy.

Sisilia Tuipulotu, whose arrival in South Africa was delayed by a visa issue, is named among the replacements as are fellow prop Maisie Davies and second row Alaw Pyrs.

Forwards Abbey Constable, Jenni Scoble and Bryonie King all drop out of the matchday squad.

Italy head coach Giovanni Raineri has made four personnel changes to the team that lost 19-0 to Scotland last weekend.

Harlequins prop Silvia Turani returns to the number one jersey, while there are starts in the pack for lock Valeria Fedrighi and openside flanker Francesca Sgorbini.

Sara Tounesi moves from the second row to blindside flanker with Emanuela Stecca and Beatrice Veronese dropping to the bench and Ilaria Arrighetti out of the squad altogether.

The only change in the backline comes in midfield, where Michela Sillari comes in at outside centre, to partner Beatrice Rigoni.

Raineri has opted for a six-two split among the replacements, with Sara Mannini and Beatrice Capomaggi providing back cover.

Wales: 15. Jasmine Joyce, 14. Carys Cox, 13. Hannah Jones (captain), 12. Kerin Lake, 11. Nel Metcalfe, 10. Lleucu George, 9. Keira Bevan, 1. Gwenllian Pyrs, 2. Carys Phillips, 3. Donna Rose, 4. Natalia John, 5. Georgia Evans, 6. Alisha Butchers, 7. Alex Callender, 8. Bethan Lewis.

Replacements: 16. Molly Reardon, 17. Maisie Davies, 18. Sisilia Tuipulotu, 19. Alaw Pyrs, 20. Kate Williams, 21. Sian Jones, 22. Kayleigh Powell, 23. Courtney Keight.

Italy: 15. Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi, 14. Aura Muzzo, 13. Michela Sillari, 12. Beatrice Rigoni, 11. Francesca Granzotto, 10. Emma Stevanin, 9. Sofia Stefan, 1. Silvia Turani, 2. Vittoria Vecchini, 3. Sara Seye, 4. Valeria Fedrighi, 5. Giordana Duca, 6. Sara Tounesi, 7. Francesca Sgorbini, 8. Elisa Giordano (captain).

Replacements: 16. Laura Gurioli, 17. Emanuela Stecca, 18. Vittoria Zanette, 19. Alessandra Frangipani, 20. Alissa Ranuccini, 21. Beatrice Veronese, 22. Sara Mannini, 23. Beatrice Capomaggi.