'I struggle to trust people': How trauma shaped Springbok star Nadine Roos

By Daniel Gallan
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 19: Nadine Roos of South Africa Women during the Women's International Test match between South Africa and Spain at DHL Stadium on September 19, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Nadine Roos does not remember the most traumatic moment of her life, but the consequences of it have stayed with her for more than two decades.

When she was just three years old her mother abandoned her at pre-school without a word of warning. Were it not for the intervention of her grandmother who subsequently raised her, Roos would have been swallowed up by South Africa’s welfare system.

“I was too young to really understand what was going on at the time but that moment has definitely impacted me,” says the 28-year-old Springboks fly-half.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

“I still struggle to trust people. I find it difficult getting too close to people. I keep my circle very small. It can be hard. I’ve definitely not had a difficult life. I’ve had an amazing life. But ya, I suppose you can say it had an impact.”

Sport proved to be an outlet for any lingering frustrations. A naturally gifted athlete and a fierce competitor, she shone on the netball court, the athletics track and in the CrossFit gym.

Rugby, though, was a source of love.

“Growing up on my grandmother’s farm, rugby was this thing that brought us all together,” she recalls. “We’d all get a braai going, I’d play with the boys and the game was just this way to make me feel part of a family.

“Whenever the Springboks were on we’d all share the gees [Afrikaans for spirit]. When I’d see one of the players do something on the field I couldn’t wait to go and try it in the garden.

“Growing up with that love and passion for rugby, even before I knew that there was women’s rugby in South Africa, helped me deal with a lot of things in my life. Representing my country, realising my dream, it’s been just incredible.

“I now feel a responsibility to be an icon for other young girls. Being raised by my grandmother, I try every day to hold the values she taught me.”

Which is why a shift to fly-half carries an added layer of intrigue. As Roos says, “When you play in that position you’re the leader, you’re steering the ship.”

Not only must she find her feet in a new role but she must also shed some long-held emotional baggage.

This was not an issue when she embarked on her international rugby journey. Originally a speedy sevens player who racked up over 40 appearances for South Africa from 2016, she made the transition to union in 2021 in time for the delayed World Cup a year later.

She began on the wing and then transitioned to full-back which became her preferred position. Her quick feet and powerful boot meant she was a natural in the back-field.

“I think I was doing really well there,” she adds. “I never considered ever moving from 15.”

That is until Swys de Bruin was appointed as head coach in August this year. The former Springboks men’s assistant coach, who earned a reputation for the attacking ethos that was so successful with the Lions franchise in Johannesburg, identified latent attributes in Roos’ game.

“I remember getting on the team bus to go to a training session and he asked me if I’d ever played scrum-half before,” Roos recounts. “I said no. He then asked if I’d ever played fly-half. I said no again. He asked me why. I just laughed and said that I didn’t know. I’m not a coach.

“So at the end of the training session he pulled me into fly-half and gave me a few instructions. I really enjoyed it. I liked putting people into space and finding space myself. I don’t normally like to kick possession away but I found the tactical side of things interesting.

WXV 2
South Africa Womens
11:00
5 Oct 24
Australia Womens
All Stats and Data

“I’m super detail oriented anyway. Sometimes I can think too much and it can take over my game. But I like to look at how we can punish teams on attack, where we can find the space. I like to play the game in my head. I like to picture what the game looks like in the third or fourth phase.

“So, the added responsibility is something I’ve enjoyed. Even so, I was surprised when I saw my name on the team sheet for the Barbarians game [which the Boks won 59-17 last month] and my name had a 10 next to it.”

She’d clearly done enough to impress her new coach. She started at fly-half in the opening fixture of WXV 2 against Japan and will do so again this Saturday when South Africa host Australia in Cape Town.

Last week’s 31-24 win against the Sakura 15s, which saw the side defend their line on multiple occasions late in the second half, ended with South Africa climbing one position on World Rugby’s rankings into 11th.

Victory over Australia, placed seventh on the governing body’s metrics, would constitute the greatest result in the Springboks’ truncated history. According to Roos, though, there are bigger priorities at stake.

“We’d love to win,” she says, “of course we would, but that would just be a bonus. We’re building towards the World Cup next year. Everything we’re doing is focused on the World Cup. We’ve got a new coaching group and it’s taking time to understand exactly what they want.

“If we don’t win in the WXV it’s not the end of the world. Of course we want to win because that will boost our confidence and prove we’re moving forward, but we know there’s a bigger picture.

“We know that if we get a few things right between now and the World Cup we can cause a few shocks. To be able to play at fly-half, and to step up as a leader over the next year, would just be amazing.”

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 33 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Frizell is only uncertain one, though regardless all would be 2026 and still worthy of having eligibility rules changed for.

253 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 51 minutes ago
'Bad as it gets': Sexton teammate holds nothing back slamming Ioane

It is obvious to all here that the major ass is you. Pompous. Delusional.I think you need to get help.

89 Go to comments
J
JW 58 minutes ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

It's the best fit for the global game. Makes four clean rugby regions. Bit of a miss and harmful to the game right now.

253 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 59 minutes ago
'After mistakes I was shamed': Why Nick De Luca is launching rugby camps with a difference

Good takeaways from a career of "learnings" and the perspective hindsight gives. All the best for the Totum programme!

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Surely it wasn't that they decided to dump Rennie, rather it was that they would have risked missing out on Eddie?

253 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

It's definitely a case of what 'could-have-been's with Eddie though. I've obviously said I blame him for being the main instigator for coming in too early, but if RA had good leadership it could have been so different ("good" you'd hope but I'm not naive enough to say) with Eddie coming in this year instead.

253 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 1 hour ago
Despite some positives Razor's first Rugby Championship was a failure

What trophies? We lost the RC even with conservative, "safe" selections. Who is to say we would have not retained the Bledisloe with more boldness and innovation? The point of the article is, we are just seeing a continuation of the Foster cautionary, mish-mash approach without new boldness or innovation and that fear of losing, rather than the famous "possibility" thinking this group was supposed to bring is driving selections and game plan. I do think the long term goal is (as others have pointed out) to have forwards and backs seamlessly playing continuous, off-loading, relentless rugby. Persisting with those in the twilight of their career and straddling different philosophies seem to be apparent in the way this group has struggled and decreased the opportunities for new players and a new approach to be bedded in.

82 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

We know Wallaby vets are eligible, that is why Lulu is suggesting open slather like SA, I assume.


It does bother South Africa, so I don't see why it wouldn't Argentina? Why did they rest a bunch of players for this last game?


Who would be in an overseas 'pack' of locks that you would have selected over the years (from the ineligible people, when it was much stricter) Nick? Say pick four locks, including those could-have-should-have missed opportunities, to play for Australia full time. You've already got Skelton for sure, would you have kept Rory in, selected Meafou early from just a couple of years in France (before French interest basically) etc?

253 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Report: Crusaders to sign former Wallabies playmaker

It's a bit like letting kiwi coaches coach Australia ......

10 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Report: Crusaders to sign former Wallabies playmaker

NZ education system still struggling I see.

10 Go to comments
f
frandinand 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

More mysterious comments from JW. Hard to understand what he means.

253 Go to comments
f
frandinand 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

Spanked ??? Lost 17 to 16 in the round robin and 18 to 13 in the final.And both games at Suncorp. You're fantasising again Walter if you call that spankings. But the Reds did suffer a couple of spankings in 2011 despite having McKenzie as a coach. Beaten by the Brumbies 14 to 22 and the Tahs 30 to 6. Now that was a spanking. But you will have forgotten them won't you Walter. And SBW did say it helped the Crusaders bond but did it really make up for playing every game away from home. I doubt it and I think most commentators would agree.

253 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Boks and Pumas lead southern charge, but the north are ahead of the game

I don't think that's the case at all, particularly lock is a very bad example to make the point with anyway.


For eg; LSL would likely be the only local player (lock) in the side. There would be no Frost, or Williams, so no 'development'. If aussie had different selection policies the locks would all be overseas players, Skelton, the Arnolds, players I've seen from youth leveling up in Japan and qualifying for them instead, and no doubt there is a plethora of others that hit some good form in England or France, and who if included in a Wallaby environment at the time, might continue have played to their peak instead of turning into 'just' journeymen. I don't follow aus rugby enough for examples of this context but I reckon it would crowd out a position like lock (but is a good positive for the idea of selecting from offshore in general). Essentially there would be a lot of good players that left aussie shores upon making a name for themselves that would continue to remain in the national side, all but removing the need to blood young and unready local talent.


It of course would not be the same for every position, perhaps blindside would be the only other position where the amount of quality that is offshore compared to home would lead to the exclusion of local talent, and it wouldn't exclude rotating in the types of young player like Frost and Williams, but would Bell have become an international success so young? Other positions would be more where the gain of say including an experienced 10 or outside back would be dividends. But then you've also got to factor in whether the players those veterans would be trying to impart there global experience on would still be playing in Australia? Would Jorgensen be enough of a talent for a big French club to snap up? Or hungry for props like Bell and Tupou? Would they see how Ireland made use of Hansen and gun for Wright or one of the other very good Brumbie outsides? What's the point of having an experienced pro like Hodge in the squad when Wrights already overseas now in this new 'world' learning what there is of the French style himself?


The thing is your 'small' talent pool, suddenly becomes very 'large' selecting from offshore. The disconnect is it taking upto 3 times as long for people to flying back home, than say from Japan (or from EU to SA), along with the typical style mismatch's, not so much an ego thing. But with a lack of a DNA like SA, it might mean a lot more 'battles' between the respective styles and practices players are bringing back to camp. Can be only a positive in the right environment.


I think what they have now is the best of both worlds. There might be like 4 or 5 players they bring back, no disruption, no battle of the best way to play. You may have an important front rower like BPA, a world class player like Skelton, any number of veteran 10's, and a backline rock like Kerevi (not saying all these players would have been fit and ready to play international rugby, just imagine them at their peak for arguments sake). And that's what they have. It's what they'll likely go back to doing (if they get lucky with those generational players) for the next WC, even from now for the Lions. So I just don't think the 'picture' yuo outlined would be like reality, that's not to say I don't think there wouldn't be enough positives elsewhere to outweigh the negatives. Certainly going to another franchise for just 2 or 3 years before coming back would be a good development, but that idea is based on money that is not in the game at the moment.

253 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
Former Wallaby James O’Connor signs with Crusaders in bombshell move

Awful decision. I was hoping they’d get smashed again next year before this but now? Man.

2 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 2 hours ago
'Bad as it gets': Sexton teammate holds nothing back slamming Ioane

I agree that saying rude things to people isn't good and that it doesn't fit with the standards the All Blacks have set for themselves. But in terms of actual harm, I don't much harm at all. Sticks and stones.


Ioane wasn't: racist, homophobic, sexist, ableist etc; there is no evidence of anyone else being so either. He and they were just rude, some would say they were acting like d***h***s which as stated is contrary to their policy.


I would've preferred they acted with more decorum, but it's not something I lose sleep over. If it wasn't for S*xton trying to sell books this would be water under the bridge.


One head knock (whether accidental or deliberate) would cause more real damage; I understand that this article is about the specific incident, not harm in rugby in general. I'm just trying to add some perspective.


I look forward to the All Blacks vs Ireland match in November


Agree to disagree.

89 Go to comments
J
JWH 2 hours ago
Report: Crusaders to sign former Wallabies playmaker

Stfu bro your an egg

10 Go to comments
J
JWH 2 hours ago
Report: Crusaders to sign former Wallabies playmaker

Rivez Reihana and Taha Kemara are both pretty good bro.

10 Go to comments
J
JWH 2 hours ago
Rieko Ioane responds to Johnny Sexton’s claims with social media post

They deserve to be entitled if your team is as well.


The way Sexton interacted with other players over the years shows his entitlement mate.

120 Go to comments
l
lm 2 hours ago
Former Wallaby James O’Connor signs with Crusaders in bombshell move

What a waste. Will be taking the place of someone that could be trained into this position.

2 Go to comments
J
JWH 2 hours ago
Rieko Ioane responds to Johnny Sexton’s claims with social media post

Dude let it go, you Johnny's son or something?


Ioane was in a hostile environment, and he fought back. First by stomping your team into the mud, then by cementing legacy as one of the great villains.


Personally, I think the ABs need a villain arc, would be so cool.


Keep ya mouth shut bro, go write a book about it.

120 Go to comments
