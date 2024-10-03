England make 10 changes to team to play New Zealand in WXV 1

John Mitchell has made 10 changes to the starting England team to face New Zealand in the second round of WXV 1 this Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Red Roses opened their WXV 1 campaign with a 61-21 win over the USA last weekend and will go on to play hosts Canada after facing the Black Ferns in Langley.

England’s starting line-up for Sunday’s second-round encounter also features five changes to the team that beat New Zealand 24-12 at Allianz Stadium on September 14.

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off

in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what

will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale ‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off

in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what

will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale

The Red Roses will feature an entirely changed front row against the Black Ferns with Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne, and Maud Muir selected in place of Mackenzie Carson, Lark Atkin-Davies, and Sarah Bern who are named as replacements. Botterman will win her 50th cap at Langley Event Centre.

They’re joined in the forward pack by Zoe Aldcroft and Marlie Packer, who returns as captain, while Abbie Ward, Morwenna Talling, and Alex Matthews retain their starting places as the only unchanged forwards. Rosie Galligan and Maddie Feaunati will both provide support as replacements.

A further five changes are made to the backs with Ellie Kildunne (full-back) and Jess Breach (left wing) the only returnees from last week’s victory.

New Zealand Womens England Womens All Stats and Data

Natasha Hunt is named as the starting scrum-half while Holly Aitchison takes the 10 shirt. Tatyana Heard and Helena Rowland will form the centre partnership, the latter moving to a starting place after two matches as a replacement. Abby Dow will start on the right wing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emily Scarratt moves to the bench alongside Lucy Packer and Zoe Harrison. Phoebe Murray and Bo Westcombe-Evans, who made their debuts last week, and Georgia Brock, who marked her first start with a try against USA, are not named in the matchday 23.

Botterman, Cokayne, Muir, Talling, and Rowland are the five players who come into the line-up that beat New Zealand three weeks ago.

England team to play New Zealand:

15. Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 46 caps)

14. Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women, 47 caps)

13. Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 32 caps)

12. Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 24 caps)

11. Jess Breach (Saracens, 41 caps)

10. Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 33 caps)

9. Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 74 caps)

1. Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 49 caps)

2. Amy Cokayne (Leicester Tigers, 77 caps)

3. Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 33 caps)

4. Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 56 caps)

5. Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 67 caps)

6. Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 16 caps)

7. Marlie Packer (Saracens, 107 caps) – captain

8. Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 70 caps)

Replacements:

16. Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 60 caps)

17. Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 18 caps)

18. Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 64 caps)

19. Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 17 caps)

20. Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 8 caps)

21. Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 24 caps)

22. Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 52 caps)

23. Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning, 114 caps)

ADVERTISEMENT