England Womens

England make 10 changes to team to play New Zealand in WXV 1

By Imogen Ainsworth
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Abby Dow of England is challenged by Katelyn Vahaakolo of New Zealand during the Women's International Test between England Red Roses and New Zealand Black Ferns at Allianz Stadium on September 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Morgan Harlow - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

John Mitchell has made 10 changes to the starting England team to face New Zealand in the second round of WXV 1 this Sunday.

The Red Roses opened their WXV 1 campaign with a 61-21 win over the USA last weekend and will go on to play hosts Canada after facing the Black Ferns in Langley.

England’s starting line-up for Sunday’s second-round encounter also features five changes to the team that beat New Zealand 24-12 at Allianz Stadium on September 14.

The Red Roses will feature an entirely changed front row against the Black Ferns with Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne, and Maud Muir selected in place of Mackenzie Carson, Lark Atkin-Davies, and Sarah Bern who are named as replacements. Botterman will win her 50th cap at Langley Event Centre.

They’re joined in the forward pack by Zoe Aldcroft and Marlie Packer, who returns as captain, while Abbie Ward, Morwenna Talling, and Alex Matthews retain their starting places as the only unchanged forwards. Rosie Galligan and Maddie Feaunati will both provide support as replacements.

A further five changes are made to the backs with Ellie Kildunne (full-back) and Jess Breach (left wing) the only returnees from last week’s victory.

Fixture
WXV 1
New Zealand Womens
16:00
6 Oct 24
England Womens
All Stats and Data

Natasha Hunt is named as the starting scrum-half while Holly Aitchison takes the 10 shirt. Tatyana Heard and Helena Rowland will form the centre partnership, the latter moving to a starting place after two matches as a replacement. Abby Dow will start on the right wing.

Emily Scarratt moves to the bench alongside Lucy Packer and Zoe Harrison. Phoebe Murray and Bo Westcombe-Evans, who made their debuts last week, and Georgia Brock, who marked her first start with a try against USA, are not named in the matchday 23.

Botterman, Cokayne, Muir, Talling, and Rowland are the five players who come into the line-up that beat New Zealand three weeks ago.

England team to play New Zealand:

15. Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 46 caps)
14. Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women, 47 caps)
13. Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 32 caps)
12. Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 24 caps)
11. Jess Breach (Saracens, 41 caps)
10. Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 33 caps)
9. Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 74 caps)
1. Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 49 caps)
2. Amy Cokayne (Leicester Tigers, 77 caps)
3. Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 33 caps)
4. Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 56 caps)
5. Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 67 caps)
6. Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 16 caps)
7. Marlie Packer (Saracens, 107 caps) – captain
8. Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 70 caps)

Replacements:
16. Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 60 caps)
17. Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 18 caps)
18. Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 64 caps)
19. Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 17 caps)
20. Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 8 caps)
21. Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 24 caps)
22. Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 52 caps)
23. Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning, 114 caps)

Search