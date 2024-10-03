World Rugby launches first participation programme dedicated to girls

World Rugby hopes to increase the global number of active teenage female players with the launch of its first bespoke girls’ participation programme, Rugby Rising Play.

Designed to support girls with no previous rugby experience take their first steps in the sport, Rugby Rising Play aims to provide participants in the 10-session programme with the skills and knowledge to play T1 Rugby and other forms of the game.

Part of World Rugby’s Women’s Rugby World Cup legacy programme, Impact Beyond 2025, it is the first initiative to be launched under the governing body’s new ‘Rugby Rising’ visual identity, which it says recognises “the importance of engaging girls as a crucial demographic as it seeks to grow rugby globally”.

Following a successful pilot, which was implemented across nine unions in five regions, more than 40 national associations have been selected to take part in Rugby Rising Play over the next 12 months.

World Rugby Chief of Women’s Rugby Sally Horrox said: “Rugby Rising Play represents a landmark moment for the women and girls’ game and a tangible step forward in our mission to broaden access and engagement for girls worldwide.

“The recent success of the pilot shows the incredible appetite for rugby among girls, and we are committed to ensuring that this programme not only introduces them to the sport but also provides a meaningful pathway to develop their skills, build confidence, and embed rugby’s core values.

“Our ambition is to keep them engaged and connected with rugby for many years to come.

“By investing in future generations, we’re creating a more vibrant and sustainable future for rugby on the road to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 and beyond.”

World Rugby Women’s Participation Programme Manager Ninette Kruyt added: “Rugby Rising Play has been met with tremendous enthusiasm, offering a valuable and alternative way for teenage girls to engage with rugby.

“The response from unions has been very encouraging, with a record-breaking 66 unions applying in the first round of grants. This highlights the growing demand for opportunities that support female players at all levels.

“We are proud to have created this initiative, and we’re excited to see the lasting impact it will have on the development of girls’ rugby worldwide.”

