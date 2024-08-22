BBC bag UK rights to Women's Rugby World Cup 2025

With one year remaining until England hosts the opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, World Rugby has announced the BBC as its UK broadcast partner.

The deal aims to expand the reach of the biggest-ever women’s rugby event. BBC Sport will provide live coverage of the tournament across its linear channels with every match also available on BBC iPlayer and the Sport website.

The deal includes the final qualifier tournament WXV which will also be available on BBC platforms.

'This Energy Never Stops' – One year to go until the Women's Rugby World Cup With exactly one year to go until Women's Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off

in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what

The tournament will be a nationwide celebration of women’s rugby featuring extensive coverage across BBC TV radio and online.

Rugby fans will be able to access live audio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra with additional content across BBC Scotland BBC Wales and BBC Northern Ireland. England currently ranked number one in the world has already qualified for the tournament with nine other teams also securing spots. The final six teams will compete for the remaining places at WXV later this year.

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said: “We are delighted to be partnering with BBC Sport for Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 and WXV. The BBC is a massive champion of women’s rugby and women’s sport more broadly and with their multi-platform, diverse programming approach and regional reach, we look forward to making history together – the biggest, most accessible and record-breaking celebration of women’s rugby ever.”

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport Alex Kay-Jelski added: “Next summer is set to be a huge moment for women’s sport and following coverage of WXV and the Women’s 6 Nations Championship on the BBC we’re proud to bring audiences exclusive coverage of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 hosted in England. Big sporting moments have a unique ability to unify bringing people together and never more so when international competitions play out on home soil. And we cannot wait.”

The BBC deal will showcase the tournament and its stars to a wider audience in the UK through comprehensive free-to-air and digital programming leading up to the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. The tournament will start on 22nd August with hosts England kicking off the competition at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

Register your interest HERE.

